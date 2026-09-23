MLB Power Rankings: Where Do All 30 Teams Stand in Late September? (2026)

September 23, 2026

RotoBaller's MLB power rankings for all 30 teams in late September. Where does each MLB team stand in our latest power rankings for the 2026 season?

There's just a week left in the regular season, and we've got a couple of divisional races that still need to be decided. The AL Central and AL West are going to be highly contested this week. Astros, Rangers, Guardians, and White Sox fans, good luck surviving this week's stress.

Meanwhile, the National League has its own drama, but that's more focused on seeding. The Cubs, Padres, and Phillies all have work to do in order to secure their wild card seeds, while the DBacks need a miracle in order to steal the last spot.

How does everyone rank, though? Read on and find out. Note: Stats and rankings reflect games played through Sunday, September 20.

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No. 30 - Colorado Rockies

The Rockies are going to lose 100 games for the fourth straight season. While that's not what any franchise ever aims for, they can at least end the season knowing they've got some strong young talent in the lineup.

TJ Rumfield and Cole Carrigg headline Colorado's youngsters who are making Rockies games more palatable to watch. There's certainly progress that's being made at Coors Field, but they still are going to need to get more pitching help in order to kick the 100-loss streak to the curb in 2027.

No. 29 - Los Angeles Angels

The Angels aren't out of the clear when it comes to potentially losing 100 games, but they've made some solid strides this week to avoid that feat. If they slip up, though, it'd be the first time in history that the Angels would have lost 100 games in a season.

Just like the Rockies, though, they've got young talent to be happy about. Walbert Urena has been very effective on the mound, posting a 2.57 ERA in the second half. That's at least going to bring some positivity to an otherwise very underwhelming 2026 season in Anaheim.

No. 28 - Athletics

The A's weren't expected to compete this season, but the falloff since May does feel a bit steep. Some of it the A's can't help, though, as their season suffered due to injuries sustained by Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers. But a lot can be attributed to a porous rotation that can't stop anyone.

That makes a strong second half from Henry Bolte, who's hitting for a 124 wRC+ since the break, go rather overlooked. There's talent in the A's lineup, but if they want to become a feisty underdog in the AL West, then they'll need to improve their rotation.

No. 27 - San Francisco Giants

The Giants were dealt some bad news this week as it was announced that Rafael Devers would miss the rest of the season due to a core injury that requires surgery. He was blistering hot in September, hitting for a 274 wRC+ that was fueled by seven homers in ten games.

That gives Giants fans some hope that the offense can be decent in 2027. But the rotation needs more effective arms. They've had 12 different pitchers start games in the second half, which is just way too many and points to a litany of issues. If they can figure out the rotation, then they may be able to return to fighting for the wild card in 2027.

No. 26 - Kansas City Royals

Injuries derailed Kansas City's season this year. The rotation was mangled, and they missed key pieces in their lineup throughout the season. But even if they were healthy, they probably would still be behind in the AL wild card race. And given the underwhelming level of competitiveness in that race, that means there's still a long way to go for the Royals.

And they're going to need to succeed in 2027. They kept Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo at the trade deadline this year, mostly anticipating them being needed for a run in 2027. If that run doesn't happen, though, the Royals will be looking to blow it all up in 2028.

No. 25 - New York Mets

It's no secret that this season was massively underwhelming for the Mets. It's the type of season that's going to have them asking serious questions in the offseason. Rumors earlier this year were that Francisco Lindor could be shopped, so we'll have to see how that situation unfolds.

They can at least finish this season knowing that they've got two stellar rookies in Carson Benge and Nolan McLean. Both should be contending for NL Rookie of the Year and potentially bring home some hardware for the Mets. Not the hardware they anticipated, but a silver lining anywhere would be helpful in Queens.

No. 24 - Minnesota Twins

The Twins fought hard for a majority of the season, but they're finally seeing it come to an end as they're much too far back in the wild card race now to make an impact. There have been some highs for the Twins this season, but ultimately it wasn't enough.

That doesn't mean they don't have a chance to make an impact in the American League, though. They'll host the Rangers for the final weekend of the season. That's going to have an impact on the AL West race. They'll have new fans in Houston if they're able to do damage against Texas that weekend.

No. 23 - Cincinnati Reds

Let's talk about Elly De La Cruz. He's been one of the better players in baseball this season, hitting for a 140 wRC+ and ranking fourth overall in fWAR. He's been such a presence for the Reds, and their franchise is much different whenever he's active.

The @Reds strike first with homer No. 29 for Elly De La Cruz! pic.twitter.com/XYSivdjJ1N — MLB (@MLB) September 22, 2026

But rumors started early last week about Cruz and his future contract situation. That ultimately leaves doubt that he'll sign his next big contract with the Reds. He's got three years of arbitration left before becoming an unrestricted free agent. Cincinnati has just a little time to prove they should be the place Cruz wants to spend the remainder of his career in.

No. 22 - Seattle Mariners

Seattle's going to have a lot to consider this offseason. After pushing the Blue Jays all the way to Game 7 in the ALCS, they're going to miss the playoffs by a considerable margin. That kind of drop-off just can't happen when you have the kind of talent on the roster that Seattle does.

They'll at least have Kade Anderson in the rotation next year. That should be an upgrade over Luis Castillo, who they shipped off to the White Sox at the deadline. But what else can they do to get more consistent? They'll need to explore all avenues in order to get back to being a competitive ballclub in 2027.

No. 21 - Washington Nationals

If we're talking about 2027 outlooks, count me as someone who's pretty excited to see what happens in Washington. The Nationals were in the wild card hunt up until August this year, and I think they could be a real threat next year.

That's as long as their rotation holds up. They've got young talent, with southpaw Andrew Alvarez having a nice second half. Cade Cavalli has been magnificent in the second half as well. If their rotation can keep up with their productive offense, they could be a team that shocks people in 2027.

No. 20 - Detroit Tigers

This Tigers season may not be as disappointing as the Mariners' season we just discussed, but we can't dismiss how poorly it's ended up going. Losing Tarik Skubal at the deadline hurt, but they still had a chance to make a run at the wild card, and they stumbled.

Never mind the fact that they have the fourth-best run differential in the American League. All that, and they still will end up about five games out of the wild card race when all is said and done. They'll be yet another team that will need to have serious discussions about how they see their future this offseason.

No. 19 - Baltimore Orioles

I had Baltimore as one of my teams to watch this season, thanks to the offseason moves they'd made. It seemed like they were in a good position to fight for the AL wild card. But now, with a week left and a four-game deficit, they need literally everything to go their way in order to get that final spot, which makes it very unlikely for the Orioles.

They may just have September to blame. They went 30-21 through July and August, but a 6-11 record in September has destroyed their chances. Next season should bring more opportunity, but they still need to make adjustments to be able to be taken seriously again.

No. 18 - St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals should have no shame in where they're ending this season. Given the preseason expectations, they exceeded them. But with how the season started, there's going to be a bit of disappointment. Being ten games back of the last wild card spot, when they had that spot for much of the early season, just doesn't feel positive for Cardinals fans.

They'll spend the last week of the season hoping that JJ Wetherholt can do enough to regain the lead in the NL Rookie of the Year race. Had he not missed time due to a wrist injury, then the award would have easily been his. But now he needs to do just a bit more to win back the vote from voters.

No. 17 - Miami Marlins

The Marlins and Cardinals are both in a bit of a similar boat. The Marlins also once held a wild card spot, though for much less time than the Cardinals did. They also had an impeccable June that made them look like they could be a serious threat in the NL. But they faltered and now have to aim for 2027.

They'll have to evaluate what they've got in the offseason. There's lots to love in their lineup, but they need more arms on the mound. They'll have to see what they can do to become a lot more well-rounded in 2027.

No. 16 - Toronto Blue Jays

It's make-or-break time for the reigning American League champions. With a 2.5-game deficit in the wild card round, they need to play their best ball of the season this final week. They'll also need quite a bit of help, needing the White Sox and Astros to both falter and allow them to grab that final spot.

They've got the Orioles and Reds to finish the season. They've gone 6-4 against Baltimore this season, which gives them all the more hope that they can have a big week that catapults them into the final spot.

No. 15 - Pittsburgh Pirates

I joked the other week that a few NL teams would be fighting for realignment because they'd be in the wild card race if they were in the AL. This is best evidenced by the Pirates, who would be a half game out in the AL wild card race, but are eliminated in the NL.

Jared Jones retires the Cardinals in order in the 1st with 2 strikeouts. He now has 111 strikeouts this year 98.9 MPH 4-seam, 15 IVB

98.5 MPH 4-seam, 19 IVB pic.twitter.com/LSXXxKpfHD — Platinum Key (@PlatinumKey13) September 22, 2026

They may have only themselves to blame, though, after a 35-43 run from June through August. Had they simply played to their abilities, then they'd have a shot in the NL. But since they haven't, they'll be watching the playoffs on the couch yet again.

No. 14 - Houston Astros

Astros fans have to be hating the fact that they started the season so slowly. Sure, it was fueled by a bunch of injuries, but it's the reason they're now trailing in the AL West, with their in-state rival Rangers ahead of them.

That leaves them with an intense week of baseball. They'll face the Mariners and A's, both on the road. Even if they do well, they don't control their destiny and need the help of anyone facing the Rangers (or the White Sox, for that matter).

No. 13 - Texas Rangers

Back in the lead for the AL West are the Rangers. They've done what they needed to do to get the lead back by winning six of their last eight games. But there's next to no breathing room, especially since Houston owns the head-to-head tiebreaker against them.

They'll finish the season against the Mets and Twins. Neither will be an easy foe, regardless of them both already being eliminated from playoff contention. The Rangers have their work cut out for them this week if they want to win the AL West for the first time since 2016.

No. 12 - Arizona Diamondbacks

Being ranked at 12 won't mean much for DBacks fans, even if it's an appropriate ranking. That's because they're now sitting four games back of the Phillies for the final wild card spot. A climb into the final spot will require every single thing to go Arizona's way, so they're not feeling all that ecstatic about things.

They're at least starting off on the right foot after taking a series from the Yankees over the weekend. They'll face the Rockies before finishing the season in a divisional showdown against the Padres.

No. 11 - Chicago White Sox

A really fun season for White Sox fans has all of a sudden gotten incredibly stressful. Prior to taking three of four from Detroit over the weekend, they had lost seven of nine games and got into a bit of a hole. The AL Central lead now belongs to Cleveland, and Chicago has a three-game lead in the AL wild card race.

That lead might look pretty comfy, but it's still going to feel excruciating for a franchise that did so well at turning things around this season. They face the Royals and Rockies in this final week. While simply making the playoffs would feel great, they'll want to win as many as possible to clinch the division.

No. 10 - Cleveland Guardians

A late-season surge to regain the division lead for Cleveland? Where have I heard this story before? They've now won 11 of their last 16 games, giving themselves quite the run and a one-game lead over the White Sox in the AL Central.

There's a chance they could have done more damage too. They've hit for a 111 wRC+ while throwing for a 4.42 ERA in September. If the pitching tightens up then this last week should be a breeze for the Guardians. They'll head on the road to face the Red Sox and Royals to finish up the season as they look to win the AL Central for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

No. 9 - Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox have been sitting comfortably with a wild card spot for quite some time. But are they maybe getting a bit too comfortable? They're still pitching at a very high level in September, but the bats have gone a bit quiet. They're hitting for just an 88 wRC+ in September, which is how they were hitting to start the season when things were looking pretty bleak.

It's been a bit of a calling card for them the last couple of seasons: Solid pitching, subpar hitting. Boston fans shouldn't be too worried yet about their playoff chances, but they can't let it leak into their mentality in the playoffs.

No. 8 - Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies had been chasing the Cubs for that top wild card spot for the past few weeks. But September hasn't been all that fruitful for them. After an 8-10 month, they're now in the last wild card spot. Is that the worst thing in the world? Not really, but it does change the psyche as we head into the playoffs.

They'll get tested this last week as well. They face both the Brewers and Rays to finish the season. If the standings hold as they are now, they'll face off against the Braves. That's been beneficial for them in the past, and they're hoping it'll be the same here in 2026.

No. 7 - San Diego Padres

You're looking at the hottest team in the league. After sweeping the Marlins over the weekend, the Padres have now won 14 of their last 16 games. The offense has been on fire as well. They've scored at least six runs in ten of their last 11 games.

Are they getting right at the right time? It certainly feels like it. They're going to be a really tough out for any team they face in October. And as of now, that's slated to be the Cubs in a rematch of last year's Wild Card Series.

No. 6 - Chicago Cubs

And here are those Cubs. They've broken out of their mini slump, winning six of their last nine games. They're going to be perfectly fine in a situation where they face the Padres in the playoffs. That's because they're 5-1 against San Diego this season, though their most recent matchup was in early July.

The name of the game for the Cubs will be homers. They hit the most homers while they also give up the most homers. If the pitching can't limit hitters in the postseason, then the offense will have no room to slack. Chicago's going to head into the playoffs happy, but it's going to be stressful times in October thanks to the long ball.

No. 5 - New York Yankees

If you thought the Aaron Judge injury issues were over, then I've got some bad news for you. The Yankees had to put Judge back on the IL with a calf injury. That puts his postseason availability in doubt, which would be a huge blow to the Yankees' playoff chances.

But New York has the ability now to fall back on their pitching. The pitching staff has a 2.58 ERA in September, obviously an incredible number. If they're able to keep that kind of effectiveness on the mound in October, they may be able to win regardless of whoever is in their lineup.

No. 4 - Atlanta Braves

The Braves have been in the driver's seat in the NL East pretty much the entire season. There's never been a doubt about whether or not they'd make the playoffs; rather, it's always been about where they might be seeded. With the Brewers and Dodgers being as good as they have been this season, the Braves were destined for the three seed and are currently slated to face the Phillies in the first round.

But is there worry? The offense hasn't been nearly as effective in the second half as it was in the first. The pitching has been decent, but it won't be successful in the playoffs without more support from the offense. The Braves have done what they've needed to in order to make the playoffs; now they need to be at their best in October.

No. 3 - Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays have been set to make their return to the playoffs for quite some time now. They're well ahead in the driver's seat in the AL East and will win it for the first time since 2021. They've been very consistent throughout the season, and that should help pay dividends in October.

The boys looking radiant in the gradient pic.twitter.com/4bae45EoMJ — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 22, 2026

The player who I think will be key to their success in the postseason is Freddy Peralta. They brought him in for the postseason, and he needs to be big. He struggled to get going with Tampa, but has thrown to a 1.19 ERA in September. That's the kind of production Tampa will need to represent the AL in the World Series for the first time since 2020.

No. 2- Los Angeles Dodgers

It's pretty much a known fact that the Dodgers don't really care all that much about the regular season and instead just aim to be prepared for October. They're just that good. But they're entering on a bit of a different note here since Shohei Ohtani is currently on the IL.

There's a chance he's activated before the season ends, but you always want to have your best player firing on all cylinders as you enter the playoffs. Is that going to affect Ohtani all that much? Unlikely, but it's a different vibe than LA is used to.

The good news is they're relatively healthy elsewhere, and a Dodgers team with a healthy rotation is a very dangerous team. They've got their eyes on a three-peat and will be really hard to stop.

No. 1 - Milwaukee Brewers

Our top seed headed into the final week of the season is the Brewers. They've continually proven that they're the best team in the league with an effective offense and really good pitching. They're looking for revenge after losing to LA in the NLCS last season, and they have most of the tools to be able to do so this season.

The only concern I have with Milwaukee's postseason chances is their starting pitching depth. They have a few starters that can make big starts, but outside of Jacob Misiorowski, how many of them are fully trustworthy? It's the only aspect of Milwaukee's game that I'm worried about this postseason.

But these rankings reflect the work done in the regular season. And because of that, Milwaukee retains our top seed with a week left in the season.

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