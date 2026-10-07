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Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 5 (2026): Fantasy Football Pickups for Will Shipley, Tyler Allgeier, Malik Washington, Jordyn Tyson, Tre' Harris, Kenyon Sadiq, more

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Malik Washington - Fantasy Football Rankings, Dynasty Sleepers

Mid-week fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers.

In This Article hide
Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 5?
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Running Backs - Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings
Wide Receivers - Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings
Tight Ends- Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings
Quarterbacks - Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 5 Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers, now that the first waiver run is complete in most leagues, we are back with more waiver wire advice. Bye weeks are here, with the Chiefs and Panthers off. Several key injuries hit heading into Week 5, including Lamar Jackson, Ja'Marr Chase, Saquon Barkley, DJ Moore, and Ladd McConkey. Below are our updated Week 5 mid-week waiver wire rankings for the 2026 season to help fantasy managers who need an injury or bye-week replacement, or who want a high-upside stash. 

Injuries are taking a toll, and some players are seeing expanded roles as a result. With Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby sidelined, is Will Shipley the Eagles' top running back? Jordyn Tyson is expected to come off injured reserve soon; is he the top injury stash off the waivers? Is Malik Washington Miami's No. 1 wide receiver?

These Week 5 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 5 on the waiver wire!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 5?

Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Emanuel Wilson RB 59 Add in All Leagues
2 Ollie Gordon II RB 66 Add in All Leagues
3 Will Shipley RB 17 Add in All Leagues
4 Xavier Worthy WR 61 Add in All Leagues
5 Romeo Doubs WR 62 Add in All Leagues
6 Jordyn Tyson WR 51 Add in All Leagues
7 Zach Charbonnet RB 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Jakobi Meyers WR 55 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
9 Devaughn Vele WR 63 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
10 Kenyon Sadiq TE 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 Keon Coleman WR 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
12 Dontayvion Wicks WR 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
13 Tre Tucker WR 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Khalil Shakir WR 42 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
15 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 53 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
16 Keaton Mitchell RB 36 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
17 Makai Lemon WR 49 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
18 Malik Washington WR 31 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
19 Emmett Johnson RB 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Kaelon Black RB 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Dohnte Meyers WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
22 Tre' Harris WR 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Tyreek Hill WR 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Brenton Strange TE 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Tyler Higbee TE 2 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
26 Hunter Henry TE 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Tyler Allgeier RB 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Mike Washington Jr. RB 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Kendre Miller RB 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Chris Bell WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
32 Brian Robinson RB 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Mike Gesicki TE 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 T.J. Hockenson TE 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Austin Ekeler RB 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Adonai Mitchell WR 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Kalif Raymond WR 37 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
38 Antonio Williams WR 6 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
39 Malachi Fields WR 7 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
40 Roman Wilson WR 3 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
41 Jaylen Wright RB 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Darius Cooper WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Jauan Jennings WR 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Rashid Shaheed WR 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Dameon Pierce RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
46 Mitch Tinsley WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
47 Ted Hurst WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 Pat Freiermuth TE 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
49 MarShawn Lloyd RB 59 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
50 Najee Harris RB 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
51 Jaylin Noel WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 Kaleb Johnson RB 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
53 Michael Mayer TE 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
54 Darren Waller TE 31 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
55 Efton Chism III WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
56 Treylon Burks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
57 Isaiah Williams WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Cody White WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Darnell Washington TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
60 Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Jaydon Blue RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 Josh Cameron WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
63 Joe Mixon RB 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
64 Jacoby Brissett QB 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Kirk Cousins QB 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Sam Darnold QB 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 C.J. Stroud QB 59 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
68 Kyler Murray QB 67 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
69 Aaron Rodgers QB 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
70 Deshaun Watson QB 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
71 Malik Willis QB 26 Add in 2QB Leagues
72 Geno Smith QB 9 Add in 2QB Leagues
73 Jameis Winston QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Daniel Jones QB 23 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Michael Penix Jr. QB 9 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Tyler Huntley QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Tyson Bagent QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Jalon Daniels QB 2 Add in 2QB Leagues
79 Chicago Bears DST 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Jacksonville Jaguars DST 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Cincinnati Bengals DST 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Cleveland Browns DST 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 Dallas Cowboys DST 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Las Vegas Raiders DST 14 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 New York Giants DST 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Top names include Will Shipley, Malik Washington, Jordyn Tyson, Tre' Harris, and Tyler Allgeier. We recap why these players should be on your waiver wire radar for Week 5.

Will Shipley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley has seen most of his usage on special teams since entering the NFL in 2024, recording just 76 total touches across 35 career games with the Eagles. However, the 24-year-old could get his chance to lead the Philadelphia backfield in the team's upcoming Week 5 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is considered unlikely to play against Jacksonville with a hamstring injury, and RB2 Tank Bigsby (core) is set to undergo core muscle surgery and will be placed on Injured Reserve.

As a result, Shipley could be called upon to play a three-down role against the Jaguars. In leagues where he remains available on the waiver wire, Shipley profiles as a must-add running back for fantasy managers.

 

Malik Washington, WR, Miami Dolphins

Although Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington is still searching for his first touchdown through four games in his first season in South Beach, it is clear that he has become quarterback Malik Willis' go-to downfield target through the air. It has helped that rookie wideout Caleb Douglas has missed the last couple of games due to an ankle injury. In Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Washington led the Dolphins' receivers in snap count (34), catches (five), targets (five), and receiving yards (67), which were also a season high for him.

Through the first four games in 2026, the 25-year-old former sixth-rounder in 2024 from Virginia has 17 catches for 219 yards on 28 targets from Willis. Washington will be a decent WR3/flex option in Week 5 as the Dolphins seek their first victory of the year against the Cincinnati Bengals, especially if Douglas misses a third straight game due to his ankle injury. He is not a sexy fantasy option because of the offense he is in, but he deserves a look off the waiver wire and is rostered in only 31% of Yahoo leagues.

 

Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints

The eighth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) has yet to make his professional debut as he recovers from a hamstring injury. While the 22-year-old is technically eligible to return from Injured Reserve in Week 5, Tyson is reportedly still multiple weeks away from being healthy enough to play. Still, recent reports indicate that Tyson is making good progress and should be back on the field at some point in the middle of the season.

Tyson was a highly productive pass-catcher in his final two collegiate seasons at Arizona St., recording over 1,800 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns. In deeper leagues or league formats with IR spots, fantasy managers may want to consider stashing Tyson now and holding him until his eventual return.

 

Tre' Harris, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris has been the team's leading receiver this season and could see an even bigger role in Week 5. Through four games, Harris has caught 13 of 21 targets for 209 yards, including more than 60 yards in back-to-back games. In last week's 30-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Harris played 66 of 71 snaps (93%) and ran 39 of 43 routes (91%), both leading the team.

With Ladd McConkey (foot) uncertain to play in Week 5, Harris could become Justin Herbert's clear number one receiver. With the Denver Broncos next up and star cornerback Pat Surtain (ankle) unlikely to play, Harris could be in line for a solid outing in Week 5. Fantasy managers should add Harris as both a short-term and long-term option this season.

 

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Across four games in 2026, Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier has recorded 147 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 42 touches. After starting Arizona's first two games of the season, Allgeier has given way to Cardinals rookie back Jeremiyah Love (ankle). The third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Love clearly profiles as the future of the Arizona backfield. However, Love battled an ankle injury during the preseason, and it was revealed on Monday that he is battling renewed ankle discomfort.

Allgeier has proven he can be productive when given the opportunity, as he rushed for over 1,000 yards as a rookie in 2022. If Love ends up missing time, Allgeier could work his way into must-start territory in a favorable Week 5 matchup against the awful Detroit Lions defense. With Love's health uncertain, fantasy managers may want to target Allgeier on the waiver wire.

 

Running Backs - Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Emanuel Wilson RB 59 Add in All Leagues
Ollie Gordon II RB 66 Add in All Leagues
Will Shipley RB 17 Add in All Leagues
Zach Charbonnet RB 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Keaton Mitchell RB 36 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Emmett Johnson RB 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Allgeier RB 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kendre Miller RB 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brian Robinson RB 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Austin Ekeler RB 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jaylen Wright RB 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dameon Pierce RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
MarShawn Lloyd RB 59 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Najee Harris RB 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kaleb Johnson RB 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jaydon Blue RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Joe Mixon RB 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Xavier Worthy WR 61 Add in All Leagues
Romeo Doubs WR 62 Add in All Leagues
Jordyn Tyson WR 51 Add in All Leagues
Jakobi Meyers WR 55 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Devaughn Vele WR 63 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Keon Coleman WR 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Dontayvion Wicks WR 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tre Tucker WR 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Khalil Shakir WR 42 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Wan'Dale Robinson WR 53 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Makai Lemon WR 49 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Malik Washington WR 31 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Dohnte Meyers WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Tre' Harris WR 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyreek Hill WR 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chris Bell WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Adonai Mitchell WR 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kalif Raymond WR 37 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Antonio Williams WR 6 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Malachi Fields WR 7 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Roman Wilson WR 3 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Darius Cooper WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jauan Jennings WR 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rashid Shaheed WR 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mitch Tinsley WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Ted Hurst WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jaylin Noel WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Efton Chism III WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Treylon Burks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Isaiah Williams WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Cody White WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Josh Cameron WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Tight Ends- Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kenyon Sadiq TE 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brenton Strange TE 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Higbee TE 2 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Hunter Henry TE 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mike Gesicki TE 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
T.J. Hockenson TE 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Pat Freiermuth TE 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Michael Mayer TE 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Darren Waller TE 31 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Darnell Washington TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 5:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacoby Brissett QB 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kirk Cousins QB 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Darnold QB 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
C.J. Stroud QB 59 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kyler Murray QB 67 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Aaron Rodgers QB 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Deshaun Watson QB 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Malik Willis QB 26 Add in 2QB Leagues
Geno Smith QB 9 Add in 2QB Leagues
Jameis Winston QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
Daniel Jones QB 23 Add in 2QB Leagues
Michael Penix Jr. QB 9 Add in 2QB Leagues
Tyler Huntley QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
Tyson Bagent QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
Jalon Daniels QB 2 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 5:

Player Name Position % Owned Baller Move
Chicago Bears DST 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jacksonville Jaguars DST 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cincinnati Bengals DST 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cleveland Browns DST 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dallas Cowboys DST 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Las Vegas Raiders DST 14 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
New York Giants DST 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 5 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 5 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

 

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 5?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Will Shipley, Malik Washington, Jordyn Tyson, Tre' Harris, Tyler Allgeier, Emanuel Wilson, Keon Coleman, Emmett Johnson, Dohnte Meyers, Tyler Higbee, Kendre Miller, Chris Bell, Brian Robinson, Austin Ekeler, Adonai Mitchell, Antonio Williams, Mike Gesicki, T.J. Hockenson, Jacoby Brissett, Kirk Cousins, and Deshaun Watson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Higbee, Ollie Gordon, Keenan Allen, Alvin Kamara, and Jaylen Wright. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Will Shipley, Malik Washington, Jordyn Tyson, Tre' Harris, Tyler Allgeier, Emanuel Wilson, Keon Coleman, Emmett Johnson, Dohnte Meyers, Tyler Higbee, Kendre Miller, Chris Bell, Brian Robinson, Austin Ekeler, Adonai Mitchell, Antonio Williams, Mike Gesicki, T.J. Hockenson, Jacoby Brissett, Kirk Cousins, and Deshaun Watson:

Will Shipley
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Will Shipley
vs
Xavier Worthy
Will Shipley
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Will Shipley
vs
Romeo Doubs
Will Shipley
vs
Alvin Kamara
Will Shipley
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Will Shipley
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Will Shipley
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Will Shipley
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Will Shipley
vs
Kaelon Black
Will Shipley
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Malik Washington
vs
Makai Lemon
Malik Washington
vs
Emmett Johnson
Malik Washington
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Malik Washington
vs
Kaelon Black
Malik Washington
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Malik Washington
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Malik Washington
vs
Khalil Shakir
Malik Washington
vs
Tre' Harris
Malik Washington
vs
Xavier Worthy
Malik Washington
vs
Romeo Doubs
Malik Washington
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Will Shipley
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tre Tucker
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tre' Harris
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Tre' Harris
vs
Brenton Strange
Tre' Harris
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Kaelon Black
Tre' Harris
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Tyler Higbee
Tre' Harris
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Emmett Johnson
Tre' Harris
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Hunter Henry
Tre' Harris
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Malik Washington
Tre' Harris
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Tyler Allgeier
Tre' Harris
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Xavier Worthy
Tre' Harris
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tre' Harris
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kendre Miller
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
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Tre' Harris
Tyler Allgeier
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Chris Bell
Tyler Allgeier
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Alvin Kamara
Tyler Allgeier
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Ollie Gordon II
Tyler Allgeier
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Zach Charbonnet
Emanuel Wilson
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Alvin Kamara
Emanuel Wilson
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Ollie Gordon II
Emanuel Wilson
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Will Shipley
Emanuel Wilson
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Xavier Worthy
Emanuel Wilson
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Romeo Doubs
Emanuel Wilson
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Jordyn Tyson
Emanuel Wilson
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Zach Charbonnet
Emanuel Wilson
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Jakobi Meyers
Emanuel Wilson
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Keaton Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
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Kaelon Black
Emanuel Wilson
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Mike Washington Jr.
Keon Coleman
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Kenyon Sadiq
Keon Coleman
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Dontayvion Wicks
Keon Coleman
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Devaughn Vele
Keon Coleman
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Tre Tucker
Keon Coleman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Keon Coleman
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Khalil Shakir
Keon Coleman
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Keon Coleman
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keon Coleman
vs
Xavier Worthy
Keon Coleman
vs
Romeo Doubs
Keon Coleman
vs
Makai Lemon
Emmett Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
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Makai Lemon
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Emmett Johnson
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Keaton Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
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Tre' Harris
Emmett Johnson
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Wan'dale Robinson
Emmett Johnson
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Brenton Strange
Emmett Johnson
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Alvin Kamara
Emmett Johnson
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Ollie Gordon II
Emmett Johnson
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Zach Charbonnet
Dohnte Meyers
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Kaelon Black
Dohnte Meyers
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Tre' Harris
Dohnte Meyers
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Emmett Johnson
Dohnte Meyers
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Brenton Strange
Dohnte Meyers
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Malik Washington
Dohnte Meyers
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Tyler Higbee
Dohnte Meyers
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Makai Lemon
Dohnte Meyers
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Hunter Henry
Dohnte Meyers
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Xavier Worthy
Dohnte Meyers
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Romeo Doubs
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Higbee
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Hunter Henry
Tyler Higbee
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Tre' Harris
Tyler Higbee
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Tyler Allgeier
Tyler Higbee
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Dohnte Meyers
Tyler Higbee
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Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Higbee
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Kaelon Black
Tyler Higbee
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Kendre Miller
Tyler Higbee
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Kenyon Sadiq
Tyler Higbee
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Higbee
vs
Michael Mayer
Kendre Miller
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kendre Miller
vs
Chris Bell
Kendre Miller
vs
Hunter Henry
Kendre Miller
vs
Brian Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kendre Miller
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kendre Miller
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kendre Miller
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Kendre Miller
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Zach Charbonnet
Chris Bell
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chris Bell
vs
Brian Robinson
Chris Bell
vs
Kendre Miller
Chris Bell
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chris Bell
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Chris Bell
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Chris Bell
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chris Bell
vs
Austin Ekeler
Chris Bell
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chris Bell
vs
Romeo Doubs
Chris Bell
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Brian Robinson
vs
Chris Bell
Brian Robinson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Brian Robinson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Brian Robinson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Brian Robinson
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Kendre Miller
Brian Robinson
vs
Austin Ekeler
Brian Robinson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Brian Robinson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Brian Robinson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Brian Robinson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Brian Robinson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Austin Ekeler
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Austin Ekeler
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Adonai Mitchell
Austin Ekeler
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Mike Gesicki
Austin Ekeler
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Kalif Raymond
Austin Ekeler
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Brian Robinson
Austin Ekeler
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Antonio Williams
Austin Ekeler
vs
Chris Bell
Austin Ekeler
vs
Malachi Fields
Austin Ekeler
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Alvin Kamara
Austin Ekeler
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Austin Ekeler
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Austin Ekeler
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kalif Raymond
Adonai Mitchell
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Antonio Williams
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mike Gesicki
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malachi Fields
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brian Robinson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Roman Wilson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Xavier Worthy
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Romeo Doubs
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Antonio Williams
vs
Kalif Raymond
Antonio Williams
vs
Malachi Fields
Antonio Williams
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Antonio Williams
vs
Roman Wilson
Antonio Williams
vs
Austin Ekeler
Antonio Williams
vs
Jaylen Wright
Antonio Williams
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Antonio Williams
vs
Darius Cooper
Antonio Williams
vs
Xavier Worthy
Antonio Williams
vs
Romeo Doubs
Antonio Williams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brian Robinson
Mike Gesicki
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Chris Bell
Mike Gesicki
vs
Austin Ekeler
Mike Gesicki
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kendre Miller
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kalif Raymond
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Gesicki
vs
Hunter Henry
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Mike Gesicki
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Austin Ekeler
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Brian Robinson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Chris Bell
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Kalif Raymond
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Antonio Williams
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Brenton Strange
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Hunter Henry
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Josh Cameron
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jaydon Blue
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Sam Darnold
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Seth McGowan
Jacoby Brissett
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Darnell Washington
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kyler Murray
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Malik Willis
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Geno Smith
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
vs
Sam Darnold
Kirk Cousins
vs
Josh Cameron
Kirk Cousins
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jaydon Blue
Kirk Cousins
vs
Kyler Murray
Kirk Cousins
vs
Seth McGowan
Kirk Cousins
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Malik Willis
Kirk Cousins
vs
Geno Smith
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jameis Winston
Deshaun Watson
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Deshaun Watson
vs
Malik Willis
Deshaun Watson
vs
Kyler Murray
Deshaun Watson
vs
Geno Smith
Deshaun Watson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Deshaun Watson
vs
Jameis Winston
Deshaun Watson
vs
Sam Darnold
Deshaun Watson
vs
Daniel Jones
Deshaun Watson
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Deshaun Watson
vs
Tyler Huntley
Deshaun Watson
vs
Tyson Bagent

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Victor Olofsson

Makes Early Exit After Scoring Twice
Aday Mara

Posts 12 Points, Three Blocks in Preseason Debut
Mikhail Sergachev

Exits Tuesday's Win With Head Injury
Grayson Allen

Perfect From Deep in Hornets Debut
Trey Murphy III

Chips in 11 Points in Preseason Opener
Brad Marchand

Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Tuesday
NHL

Michael Bunting Joins Flyers
Julius Randle

Scores 13 Points in Preseason Debut
Tank Bigsby

Officially Placed on Injured Reserve
Al Horford

Set for Bench Role Against Lakers
Kristaps Porzingis

Remains Away From the Warriors
Stephen Curry

Set for Around 20 Minutes Against Lakers
Gui Santos

Joins Warriors' Starting Lineup Against Lakers
Brandon Miller

Misses Preseason Opener with Shin Contusion
Ariel Hukporti

Out for Season with Ruptured Achilles
Marco Kasper

Considered Week-to-Week
Mason Appleton

Out Week-to-Week
J.T. Compher

Won't Play Against Senators
Dylan Larkin

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Could Miss Multiple Games with Ankle Injury
Ivan Demidov

Ruled Out for 2-4 Weeks
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Aaron Ekblad

to Remain Out Tuesday
Aleksander Barkov

to Miss 6-8 Weeks
Lane Johnson

Retires From NFL Effective Immediately
Ladd McConkey

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Joe Mixon

Remains a Free Agent Following His Physical with Seahawks
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Damon Severson

Expected to Make Season Debut Friday
Darius Acuff Jr.

Scores 19 Points in Kings Preseason Debut
LaMelo Ball

Sharp in Timberwolves Preseason Debut
Connor Brown

Won't Play This Week
Anthony Edwards

Leads Wolves with 14 Points in Preseason Opener
Jason Dickinson

Set to Make His Season Debut Wednesday
Ty Jerome

Starts at Point Guard in Preseason Opener
Danila Yurov

Questionable for Tuesday
Kel'el Ware

has Double-Double Off the Bench in Preseason Opener
Bowen Byram

on Track to Return Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Questionable at Best for Week 5
Linus Ullmark

Makes Precautionary Exit Monday
Jaylen Brown

Scores 22 Points in Preseason Debut for 76ers
Macklin Celebrini

a Late Scratch Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jordan Hawkins

Signs Two-Way Deal with Bulls
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Brian Robinson

Three TDs Give Fantasy Managers a Late-Week Boost
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Nick Bosa

Unlikely to Play in Week 5
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Terry McLaurin

is Still Being Evaluated
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Aaron Donald

Rams "Hope" Aaron Donald Will be Back in Week 5
Kyle Monangai

is "Going to be OK," Deemed "Day-to-Day"
Ben Simmons

Nears Preseason Debut for Kings
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Full Practice Monday
Max Strus

Out at Least Four Weeks
Saquon Barkley

"Unlikely" to Play in Week 5
Coby White

to Miss Preseason with Calf Strain
Caleb Williams

Won't Practice This Week, Still Week-to-Week
Ladd McConkey

Week-to-Week With Foot Injury
Matt Roy

Deemed Day-to-Day
Andrew Mangiapane

Considered Week-to-Week
Emil Lilleberg

to Miss One Week
Joe Mixon

Seahawks Signing Joe Mixon Amidst Backfield Injury
Jayden Daniels

Goal is for Jayden Daniels to Start in Week 5
Tank Bigsby

to Undergo Core-Muscle Surgery, Set to Hit Injured Reserve
Lamar Jackson

Week 5 Status Remains Uncertain
Tee Higgins

Day-to-Day With Adductor Injury
Ja'Marr Chase

Remains in Concussion Protocol
Zach Charbonnet

Will Not Play in Week 5
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
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