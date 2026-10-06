👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 5 Kicker Streamers and Starts - 2026 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Trey Smack - Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers, Starts, Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups

Nick Mariano looks at all 2026 fantasy football Week 5 kickers -- streamers, starts, sits, targets, avoids, and waiver wire pickups. Our Week 5 rankings and tiers for all of the NFL kickers.

In This Article hide
Week 5 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football
Kicker Streamers to Target for Week 5
Who Should I Pickup Tool
More Waiver Wire Analysis

With four weeks of our beloved 2026 fantasy football season in the rearview mirror, we know that the impulse is to simply ignore kickers altogether as the initial wave of excitement and sweating lineups wears off. However, looking for edges wherever possible is how you win the most over time! And when the bye weeks start hitting, you just know it'll pay to get ahead of the curve before some managers check their lineup on Sunday morning only to realize they need a kicker replacement.

Thanks to our early projections, we've got some streamer candidates to put on your radar for the week ahead. Even if you feel largely content at the ol' K slot, it never hurts to shop around and feel like you're doing right by your roster. As always, football sample sizes can be quite mean, so don't judge yourself by a doinked kick.

We'll walk you through some widely available kickers who should help you towards a win in Week 5, and possibly beyond. Even if you think that judging kickers is largely a luck-driven exercise, let's at least explore the best way to leave the door open for Lady Luck to grace us with her presence, okay? Now, let's get into which kickers are worth streaming and who's ranked where going into Week 5.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 5 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football

Kicker
Tier		 Kicker
Rank		 Kicker
Name		 Team Opp.
1 1 Brandon Aubrey DAL TB
1 2 Spencer Shrader IND @PIT
1 3 Evan McPherson CIN @MIA
1 4 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU @TEN
2 5 Will Reichard MIN @NO
2 6 Tyler Loop BAL @ATL
2 7 Cam Little JAX PHI
2 8 Jake Bates DET @ARI
2 9 Eddy Pineiro SF @SEA
3 10 Jason Myers SEA SF
3 11 Trey Smack GB CHI
3 12 Tyler Bass BUF @LAR
3 13 Harrison Mevis LAR BUF
3 14 Chad Ryland ARI DET
3 15 Matt Gay LV @NE
4 16 Daniel Carlson NO MIN
4 17 Chris Boswell PIT IND
4 18 Cairo Santos CHI @GB
4 19 Drew Stevens WAS NYG
5 20 Nick Folk ATL BAL
5 21 Dominic Zvada NYG @WSH
6 22 Chase McLaughlin TB @DAL
6 23 Cameron Dicker LAC DEN
6 24 Andy Borregales NE LV
6 25 Wil Lutz DEN @LAC
6 26 Jake Elliott PHI @JAX
6 27 Andre Szmyt CLE @NYJ
7 28 Jason Sanders NYJ CLE
7 29 Joey Slye TEN HOU
7 30 Riley Patterson MIA CIN

 

Kicker Streamers to Target for Week 5

Only players rostered in fewer than 60% of fantasy football leagues are considered streamers. Respect the tiers and don't get bogged down by pure ordinal rank.

Spencer Shrader (IND) at Pittsburgh Steelers
 46% Rostered

The Shredder took his talents across the pond, where they greatly appreciate football yielding a player using their foot on the ball. London witnessed Shrader, who is still available in over half of Yahoo leagues, hit field goals from 48, 52, and 44 yards out. Not only is he 11-for-11 on FGs, but he’s 4-for-4 from 50 or deeper.

This writer assumes that this article will be the final time that I can legitimately call Shrader a streamer in any capacity. And regulars have ideally already ridden the past couple of weeks and maybe don’t even read this anymore after realizing what they’ve got. Week 5 at Pittsburgh brings a defense tough enough to stall out the Colts (aka Jonathan Taylor).

In this current day and age, especially with the modified kickoff rules, we expect standardized kicker scoring to add a “60+ Yards” bucket rather than simply cutting off at 50 or more. Of course, you should all be playing with decimal K scoring anyway!

Do your part and make sure Shrader is ineligible for inclusion in this column next week!

Trey Smack (GB) vs. Chicago Bears
 17% Rostered

Smack and the Pack have struggled to break out offensively, largely due to the ineffectiveness of the offensive line and ground game, with Jayden Reed’s neck injury not helping the cause. Averaging roughly 18 points per game doesn’t instill confidence, yet Smack crushed a 58-yarder that proved the difference over Tampa Bay in Week 4.

We are less worried when it has been a question of opportunity rather than talent over the first month of play. The Packers are about to face the Bears, Cowboys, and Lions, which are three potent offenses that will force Green Bay to get moving.

The resulting low floor will have some avoiding for a more reliable median projection, but he’s earned the trust to get chances from 60 out.

Dominic Zvada (NYG) at Washington Commanders
 1% Rostered

The Big Blue kicker graduates to the main section after converting all three of his field goals in a 36-24 win over Arizona, including from 50 and 52 yards away. He only needed to make four extra points in Week 1’s victory, going 9-for-9 on FGs since then.

He’s looking more like the Michigan junior who only missed one field goal through the 13-game campaign, sinking all five kicks during the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl to beat Alabama, rather than the senior who went 17-for-25.

Now that we’ve seen Jameis Winston look more like himself ahead of a promising matchup with Washington, there’s more faith in getting Zvada on the right side of the field, let alone in his being able to connect when called upon.

Chad Ryland (ARI) vs. Detroit Lions
 1% Rostered 

The Cardinals have lost three straight, with their inconsistency giving us two active kicking games, as well as two “duds.” I’ll put that in quotes because while he only had one field goal attempt in Week 4, it was a 60-yarder with room to spare as the first half came to a close.

No matter what, the Cards should buy you plenty of XP with Ryland. And if the situation calls for some deep FGs as time expires, then we could push towards the 12-15 range. The expectation is that every drive against Detroit's defense will wind up with a high probability of entering Lion territory.

Matt Gay (LV) at New England Patriots
 5% Rostered

Las Vegas will travel for their first brisk outdoor game of the season in Week 5 at Foxborough, but early October shouldn’t be too rough on the legs. The bigger story here is that the 3-1 Raiders have yet to score less than 26 in a game, and Gay just made four FGs (48, 44, 48, and 32) in the tight loss to Kansas City.

He’s been perfect so far on a top-12 offense, which means we’ve got a cheap avenue to success. The Pats haven’t allowed a double-digit kicker output through four games, but that includes five extra points from Cam Little in Week 3, so the small-sample-size demons can still juke the stats.

Daniel Carlson (NO) vs. Minnesota Vikings
 3% Rostered

The Saints will make plenty of mistakes along the way, but they’re out to push the pace and live by Mrs. Frizzle’s mantra of taking chances, making mistakes, and getting messy! This could lead to a nasty, yet box-scoring-filled day against Minnesota’s creative defense in Week 5.

Now, Carlson did miss from 52 yards on Monday night, and the floor is certainly lower than most given the matchup and NO's unbalanced offense (who needs a rushing game?). But this could devolve into a FG battle pretty easily unless the Vikes pull it together on offense.

The good news here is that it seems unlikely at this stage of Kyler Murray’s tenure, as he’s thrown just one TD and averaged barely north of 200 passing yards over two full games (okay, he should've had a second TD, but T.J. Hockenson did the smart thing and knelt). They remain noncommittal on Justin Jefferson (ankle) playing, which only lowers the ceiling.

So, we’ll get an aggressive offense going against a similar defense, which could mean more drives that grind through MIN territory if Murray can’t often flip the field.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Waiver Wire Analysis

Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups Before Week 5
High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Deeper League Waiver Wire Pickups, Stashes
IDP Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ladd McConkey

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Joe Mixon

Remains a Free Agent Following His Physical with Seahawks
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Damon Severson

Expected to Make Season Debut Friday
Darius Acuff Jr.

Scores 19 Points in Kings Preseason Debut
LaMelo Ball

Sharp in Timberwolves Preseason Debut
Connor Brown

Won't Play This Week
Anthony Edwards

Leads Wolves with 14 Points in Preseason Opener
Jason Dickinson

Set to Make His Season Debut Wednesday
Ty Jerome

Starts at Point Guard in Preseason Opener
Danila Yurov

Questionable for Tuesday
Kel'el Ware

has Double-Double Off the Bench in Preseason Opener
Bowen Byram

on Track to Return Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Questionable at Best for Week 5
Linus Ullmark

Makes Precautionary Exit Monday
Jaylen Brown

Scores 22 Points in Preseason Debut for 76ers
Macklin Celebrini

a Late Scratch Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jordan Hawkins

Signs Two-Way Deal with Bulls
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Brian Robinson

Three TDs Give Fantasy Managers a Late-Week Boost
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Nick Bosa

Unlikely to Play in Week 5
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Terry McLaurin

is Still Being Evaluated
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Aaron Donald

Rams "Hope" Aaron Donald Will be Back in Week 5
Kyle Monangai

is "Going to be OK," Deemed "Day-to-Day"
Ben Simmons

Nears Preseason Debut for Kings
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Full Practice Monday
Max Strus

Out at Least Four Weeks
Saquon Barkley

"Unlikely" to Play in Week 5
Coby White

to Miss Preseason with Calf Strain
Chicago Bulls

Nicolas Claxton to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Caleb Williams

Won't Practice This Week, Still Week-to-Week
Ladd McConkey

Week-to-Week With Foot Injury
Matt Roy

Deemed Day-to-Day
Andrew Mangiapane

Considered Week-to-Week
Emil Lilleberg

to Miss One Week
Denver Barkey

Makes Season Debut Monday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Won't Play Monday
Jake Sanderson

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Joe Mixon

Seahawks Signing Joe Mixon Amidst Backfield Injury
Alex Ovechkin

Announces He Will Retire After This Season
Jayden Daniels

Goal is for Jayden Daniels to Start in Week 5
Tank Bigsby

to Undergo Core-Muscle Surgery, Set to Hit Injured Reserve
Lamar Jackson

Week 5 Status Remains Uncertain
Tee Higgins

Day-to-Day With Adductor Injury
Ja'Marr Chase

Remains in Concussion Protocol
Zach Charbonnet

Will Not Play in Week 5
Puka Nacua

Pre-Hernia Issue Could Require Surgery
Tyreek Hill

Could Sign With New Team Within Days
Jordan Eberle

Extends Season-Opening Point Streak
Leo Carlsson

Shines With Three Power-Play Assists
Keyonte George

Efficient in Jazz Preseason Opener
Cutter Gauthier

Bags Three Points in Sunday's Win
Stephen Curry

Sharp in Brief Preseason Opener
Lauri Markkanen

Leads Jazz with 17 Points in Preseason Opener
Kyle Connor

Powers Jets Past Red Wings
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Dishes Seven Assists in Preseason Opener
Nick Schmaltz

Pushes Season-Opening Goal Streak to Three Games
Saquon Barkley

to Undergo Tests, Injury Does Not Appear Serious
Rui Hachimura

Torches Warriors in Preseason Opener
Joe Veleno

Sustains Lower-Body Injury
Max Strus

Exits Preseason Opener with Right Foot Injury
Noah Penda

Back on the Practice Floor
Anthony Black

Returns to Practice Ahead of Preseason Opener
Zach Edey

Unlikely to Play in Preseason Opener
Jake Sanderson

Under Evaluation for Lower-Body Injury
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Tight Ends Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Should I Drop Courtland Sutton?
Wide Receivers Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Week 5 Lineup Busts to Consider Sitting