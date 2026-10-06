👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

FAAB Waiver Wire Bidding - Fantasy Football Pickups to Target for Week 5 (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Jacoby Brissett - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Rankings, QB Streamers, NFL DFS Picks

Nick Mariano's fantasy football waiver wire FAAB bidding guide for Week 5 (2026) -- how many FAAB dollars (free agent acquisition budget) to spend on waivers.

In This Article hide
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Quarterbacks
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Running Backs
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Wide Receivers
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Tight Ends
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Defense/Special Teams
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Not only did Week 4 throw another avalanche of injuries at us, but we also saw another big FAAB "prize" in Keenan Allen follow in Jonah Coleman's "get injured after FAAB runs" footsteps. Every week brings a new reminder of what truly remains within our control! Even so, we're always ready with several pivots thanks to our famous waiver wire pickups list and our fantasy football waiver wire columns by position -- specially tailored for leagues using FAAB.

Remember that these FAAB prices do not indicate how much these free-agent players will go for, but are percentage ranges to use for setting your bearings. Teams sitting at 1-3 and 0-4 may unload the coffers here, so use your best judgment on what is necessary for your situation. This is effectively another head-to-head element, except you have to beat everyone, so identify your strong targets and paint them neon green!

Try to leverage historical data and personal knowledge whenever possible, while respecting your team's construction. We will cap the rostered rate at 40% on Yahoo!, but you must adjust if someone is dropped or remains on the wire above that threshold. The bye weeks are now upon us, with Carolina and Kansas City as the first pair to take off for the year.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Quarterbacks

Jacoby Brissett (QB, ARI) - 16% rostered

FAAB Bid: 2-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-5%
Superflex Bid: 40-55%

I know, Brissett barely outscored Jalon Daniels and Athan Kaliakmanis, so why is he so high? Well, streaming is the spirit of this positional outlook, and Brissett will be the next arm to face Detroit’s “Kingmaker” defense. Bryce Young and Geno Smith each cleared 320 yards, combining for five TDs, in the last two weeks. Josh Allen had five scores on his own. Tyler Shough ripped off 410 yards with three TDs in Week 1.

The top QB-friendly defense being paired with a potent offense should box Brissett into a game like Week 3’s 36-30 loss to San Francisco, where he attempted 52 passes. You’re “trusting the process” rather than Brissett here, I know. We wish he was coming off more than a three-interception day, but no one can accuse him of shying away from slinging it. Let’s rip it in.

Kirk Cousins (QB, LV) - 23% rostered

FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2-3%
Superflex Bid: 30-40%

Cousins passed a major test against Kansas City’s stout defense, connecting on 31-of-52 attempts for 365 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception (also a two-point conversion). Not to besmirch the Dolphins, Chargers, or Saints, but they don’t offer the resistance that Steve Spagnuolo’s unit does.

Klint Kubiak’s team, especially with Brock Bowers back and an inefficient ground game, goes through Cousins’ arm. While the matchup remains tricky at New England in Week 5, and this is their first outdoor game of the year, Cousins has earned trust. Likely shootouts with the Bills and Rams are on deck in Weeks 6 and 7 as well.

Jameis Winston (QB, NYG) - 4% rostered

FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2-3%
Superflex Bid: 30-40%

Those in 2QB/Superflex leagues who were waiting to see Winston show life in 2026 can now make their move following a 250-yard, three-touchdown effort against Arizona. It had been exceptionally rough sledding against the Rams and Mother Nature (v. TEN), but this brought some vintage Jameis to the table (he was also intercepted twice).

Games against the Commanders and Saints are coming before traveling to Houston and a Week 8 bye, so you get two solid matchups here. Washington is a top-five setup in particular as he looks to make it back-to-back top-10 fantasy weeks. Those seeking contingency bids behind their Brissett add could do far worse.

Dollar Bin/Superflex 5-20% ranges:

*Aaron Rodgers - Three TDs and nearly 300 yards in back-to-back games, and now he'll face Indy's inconsistent defense.
*Deshaun Watson - Winner of three straight has established a modest rushing floor in the opening month, though the Jets aren't a pushover.
*Tyler Huntley - Notable if Lamar Jackson is unable to go, but waiting until Sunday night's game will be hard. More of a handcuff for now.
*Tyson Bagent - Set up for one more start against Green Bay, who may struggle to score and leave tilted fields.
*Jalon Daniels - Inconsistent-at-best with the arm, but eight rushes for 55 yards in his first start is nice. Dallas D has been woeful.

 

FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Running Backs

Will Shipley (RB, PHI) - 1% rostered
Dameon Pierce (RB, PHI) - 0% rostered
Jaydon Blue (RB, PHI) - 0% rostered

FAAB Bid: 6-10% / 1-3%
Aggressive Bid: 10-14% / 3-4%
Desperation Bid: 14-20% / 4-6%

My goodness, does life come at you fast. First, Saquon Barkley pulled up with a hamstring injury that looked more than mild, which left Tank Bigsby to finish the game with 14 carries for 55 yards. Except he went down late, seemingly holding his midsection, and will undergo core muscle surgery on the IR.

Monday saw HC Nick Sirianni say, “Yeah, we’ll see,” regarding Barkley’s status, with more info likely on Wednesday, according to a transcript release from the team. Unfortunate for the many of us who will have FAAB/waivers run by then, but that’s the reality of the situation!

This leaves Shipley, who totaled 23 yards on six carries and a missed target, as the last man standing, with guys like Pierce and Blue on the practice squad. Now in his third season, Shipley has a lowly 3.1 yards per carry mark with 59 career attempts and could remain more of a change-of-pace back next to someone like Pierce. Being the pass-catcher with some carries is nothing to scoff at, of course!

The former Texan has a clear experience edge with nearly 2,000 yards from scrimmage and nine TDs. It has indeed been a minute since that 2022 surge to relevance supplied over 1,100 total yards and five TDs in 13 games, but he’s the guy who has proven it. Stay ready for anything! And maybe, just maybe, it's Carson Steele's time to shine instead.

Keaton Mitchell (RB, LAC) - 35% rostered

FAAB Bid: 6-10%
Aggressive Bid: 10-15%
Desperation Bid: 15-20%

Mitchell slightly outsnapped both Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal in Week 4, earning more early-down work out of Hampton’s share while ceding passing work to Vidal. This is a general mess on a messy team, but this still signifies a rise for both Mitchell and Vidal. And Mitchell’s versatility makes him the intriguing man as Mike McDaniel’s offense searches for a spark against DEN in Week 5.

A Few Dollars Bin, But Likely Rostered Where Needed:

*Tyler Allgeier - Jeremiyah Love’s snaps being managed leaves plenty for Allgeier to eat. DET next! Is Love's ankle hurting more than we're being told?
*Brian Robinson - Just scored a hat trick on Monday night, so will probably see heavy bids from someone. Seeing 10-15 weekly touches is above "handcuff," but will face BAL next.

Dollar Bin:

*Tyjae Spears - May become 1A starter with Nicholas Singleton if Tony Pollard is traded.
*Austin Ekeler - Wound up splitting early work with Jacory Croskey-Merritt after his struggles, though Rachaad White is set to practice this week.
*Chris Rodriguez Jr. - Remains one of the better TD-plunge dart throws available.
*Jaylen Wright - One tilted week doesn’t end Wright’s bid for relevance; Miami could go with the hot hand.
*Kaleb Johnson/MarShawn Lloyd - Chris Brooks’ ankle injury could narrow the touches between these two enough where they carry starting appeal. Johnson ran better but fumbled, with Lloyd taking the receiving work. The O-line is still disastrous, however.
*Joe Mixon - Well, we had a nice big write-up for him when everyone reported he was a Seahawk, but Seattle backed off following his physical. He's a fine deep-league stash, but not worth much at the moment.

 

FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Wide Receivers

*If Jordyn Tyson (51% rostered) is available, then consider making the add before either a Week 7 or Week 9 return. Adam Schefter floated Week 7 as a possible date, but their Week 8 bye could leave Week 9 vs. Cleveland as the actual landing.

Keon Coleman (WR, BUF) - 4% rostered

FAAB Bid: 4-6%
Aggressive Bid: 6-8%
Desperation Bid: 8-12%

Another big showing for Coleman with DJ Moore (shoulder) unavailable! Facing a Patriots secondary that was missing Christian Gonzalez, Coleman tallied 116 yards and a 34-yard TD on six catches (seven targets). He showed great hands and concentration on several balls and continues to make the most of his opportunities in 2026.

The Bills don’t play until Monday night in Week 5, so relying on Coleman having a prominent role will be tied to Moore’s status going into the weekend. However, the MNF Bills/Rams matchup will carry one of the highest projected scoring environments in the NFL, so it’s a high-risk/high-reward scenario. Moore is a clear reinjury risk even if he does play, while Coleman’s ankle looked up to the task.

Malik Washington (WR, MIA) - 31% rostered

FAAB Bid: 4-6%
Aggressive Bid: 6-8%
Desperation Bid: 8-12%

The Vikings predictably limited the Dolphins offense on Sunday, but Washington remained a bright spot with 70 total yards on seven touches (12 PPR points). Chris Bell had a massive TD taken away by his barely stepping out of bounds before the catch, and Caleb Douglas is day-to-day with his ankle injury. With a Week 6 bye looming, they may rest him until Week 7 at NYJ.

Washington’s 33 opportunities (28 targets, 5 carries) are tied with DK Metcalf for the 10th-most among WRs pending Monday night’s game. They’ll need to generate quick plays to keep Cincinnati’s pass rush from crushing Malik Willis!

Tre' Harris (WR, LAC) - 9% rostered

FAAB Bid: 3-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-6%
Desperation Bid: 6-8%

Though it feels like I’m witnessing Harris making a mental mistake every time I tune into the Chargers, his role is still clearly relevant with Ladd McConkey’s foot setback. Quentin Johnston is also erring, and neither Marquez Valdes-Scantling nor Derius Davis is making an impact.

Eventually, the Chargers are going to find some productive days, right? Right? Harris led the team with a 90% snap share and 73% route rate, earning five targets with a team-high 90 air yards (3-60-0). It’s a volatile ride without a sizeable payoff yet, but the ingredients we want to target under the hood are present.

Tyreek Hill (WR, FA) - 23% rostered

FAAB Bid: 3-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-6%
Desperation Bid: 6-8%

Hill has hinted at an imminent return via social media, and now Drew Rosenhaus, Hill’s agent, has said negotiations with multiple teams are set to begin, with a deal expected this week. The obvious move is a reunion with the Chiefs, who saw Rashee Rice (hamstring) and Tyquan Thornton (ankle) go down on Sunday.

Hill may not be a factor until November, but we’re eyeing the fantasy playoff stretch run with this move. Like Mixon, we are looking at a familiar name who boasted top-line athleticism and must now prove they can still move well enough to play at a high level. We saw his speed wane in Miami before the ugly knee injury, but working with Patrick Mahomes II can bring out the best. Gamble if you dare, as there's this as well:

Thornton will miss the regular season due to ankle surgery, but Rice could recover with the Week 5 bye. Jalen Royals (0% rostered) and Cyrus Allen (2%) are fine speculative adds in the meantime, but holding them through the bye is a heavy opportunity cost with how many waiver moves are available this week.

Dohnte Meyers (WR, CIN) - 1% rostered
Mitch Tinsley (WR, CIN) - 1% rostered

FAAB Bid: 3% / 1-2%
Aggressive Bid: 4-5% / 2-4%
Desperation Bid: 5-7% / 4-6%

Meyers went from driving overnight to throw with Joe Burrow to being the team’s No. 3 receiver in short order ahead of this weekend, only for Ja’Marr Chase to leave due to a concussion and Tee Higgins to exit late with an adductor injury. Meyers had flashed with three catches for 29 yards on five looks in Week 3 after Andrei Iosivas (thumb) hit the IR and Colbie Young suffered a knee injury.

But this Sunday we saw him beat Jacksonville’s preoccupied defense for 7-82-0 on nine targets in the 22-17 loss. Week 5 at Miami shouldn’t require nearly as much urgency from the offense, yet the opportunity is ripe for a big day should they be without (or choose to rest) Chase and/or Higgins with a Week 6 bye upcoming.

Tinsley was cut from Cincy’s 53-man roster after training camp and had been on Houston’s practice squad, but the Bengals needed someone familiar to step up. He wound up with 3-49-0 on seven targets and could also be a deep-league factor if Cincinnati is down both starters.

Darius Cooper (WR, PHI) - 0% rostered

FAAB Bid: 1-2%
Aggressive Bid: 2-3%
Desperation Bid: 3-5%

Cooper made headlines with two touchdowns in Week 4 (3-33-2) on a day where little else went right for Philadelphia’s offense. Neither Dontayvion Wicks nor Makai Lemon topped 30 yards, so we celebrate what we can with both DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert out. Marquise Brown has also been out with an ankle injury, and Cooper is ahead of Britain Covey and Elijah Moore.

The 5-foot-11 receiver caught nine balls for 92 scoreless yards as a rookie in ‘25, but there is more opportunity with A.J. Brown gone and the current rash of injuries hitting the team. He stepped into an 87.5% route participation share and 15.7 average depth of target in Smith’s role. Catching both TDs also covers up that he saw a third red-zone target as well (no other WR/TE saw any).

That said, no one can expect a 60% TD rate here! We’re always wary of TD-skewed outputs, but they’ll need to attack over Jacksonville’s staunch rush defense in London. With the low likelihood that Philly can rely on a depleted ground game, look for Cooper (and Wicks/Lemon, if available) to make the difference.

Dollar Bin:

*Adonai Mitchell - Had outstanding usage metrics before the finger injury, so don’t lose sight of him.
*Antonio Williams - Massive TD called back on a lame flag. High talent ceiling if Terry McLaurin sits.
*Jaylin Noel - Explosive profile capitalized on 23.3 aDOT for a 3-85-0 day, could earn more.
*Malachi Fields - More exciting than Darnell Mooney as Winston proves capable.
*Roman Wilson - Dwarfing Michael Pittman Jr. on half of the snaps, could see that flipped.
*Jauan Jennings - One target on 41 routes is rough, but still a dart if Justin Jefferson stays out.
*Ted Hurst III - Exciting rookie limited by QB/offense, long-term play when Baker Mayfield returns.
*Efton Chism III - Pats need playmakers if Mack Hollins (foot) can’t go, and Chism made a big play in the win. EC3 ahead of Kyle Williams?
*Cody White - Even with an elevated 12-personnel rate, White will see more looks with Jalen Nailor in the concussion protocol.

 

FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Tight Ends

Mike Gesicki (TE, CIN) - 7% rostered

FAAB Bid: 3-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-5%
Desperation Bid: 5-8%

Gesicki found paydirt for a third time on Sunday, which gives him a healthy 11-155-3 line through four games. We realize the Week 2 goose egg burned many who hopped on following the 5-78-1 opener, but his importance to the team has never been higher due to several WR injuries.

We will still target the backup WRs, but Gesicki’s split-out/slot rate is high enough that he could be the No. 1 if neither Chase nor Higgins is cleared. And if you buy into revenge narratives, then you just know Gesicki wants to hit Miami with the griddy again after doing so in a blowout last season.

Tyler Higbee (TE, LAR) - 2% rostered

FAAB Bid: 3-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-5%
Desperation Bid: 5-7%

Even with Puka Nacua back in the fold and earning 12 targets, it was encouraging to see Higbee still earn six targets (5-67-0) with Terrance Ferguson (ankle) on the IR. The Rams had to claw their way back to a 24-20 win over the Eagles, with Higbee clearly part of the inner circle. Nacua, Kyren Williams, Davante Adams, and Higbee combined for 40 of Matthew Stafford’s 48 targets.

They will surely need to keep things in high gear for a home showdown with the Bills this week, so expecting 6-8 more looks for Higbee is reasonable.

T.J. Hockenson (TE, MIN) - 30% rostered

FAAB Bid: 1-2%
Aggressive Bid: 2-4%
Desperation Bid: 4-5%

Hock was the go-to safety valve for Kyler Murray against Miami without Justin Jefferson available. This led to 13 targets being caught for 119 yards and a would-be TD if it weren’t for the game situation calling for Hock to slide and ice the game. He’d only seen 13 total targets across their first three games (nine catches, 76 yards), so we won’t get crazy.

But the stars could once again align in Week 5 at New Orleans before Minnesota’s bye. Perhaps Kyler will lock into Hock when pressured due to the hardwired reaction from years with Trey McBride?

Michael Mayer (TE, LV) - 7% rostered

FAAB Bid: 1-2%
Aggressive Bid: 2-4%
Desperation Bid: 4-5%

Mayer and Brock Bowers were each top-10 TEs, seeing double-digit targets with over 80 yards apiece in a game where Kansas City kept the gamescript moving forward. Jalen Nailor was forced out with a concussion, and Jack Bech (forearm) is on IR, which further elevates Mayer on the target totem pole.

The Raiders face one of the toughest defensive schedules moving forward, but that should mean they lean more on guys like Mayer, rather than trying to squeeze water from a stone on the ground with how their line generates rushing lanes. Mayer has remained heavily involved even with Bowers back, and we expect that to stay the case now. Reframe Bowers as their WR1 and Mayer as the TE1.

 

FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Defense/Special Teams

Cincinnati Bengals Defense (at MIA) - 23% rostered

FAAB Bid: 3%
Aggressive Bid: 4%
Desperation Bid: 5%

The Bengals will travel to a scrappy-yet-vulnerable Miami squad and look to force several mistakes with their newfound pressure factory. Though they haven’t recaptured the heights seen in the four-turnover Week 1 win over Tampa Bay, they’ve logged four sacks in three of four games.

And while the Dolphins have made some teams sweat lately, it hasn’t been with its offense, which hasn’t scored more than 13 in any game (46 total). Dexter Lawrence II has injected life into the line and already has three sacks, with Boye Mafe, Cedric Johnson, Jonathan Allen, Kris Jenkins Jr., and Myles Murphy all also credited with more than one full sack. Teamwork makes the dream work!

Cleveland Browns Defense (at NYJ) - 14% rostered

FAAB Bid: 3%
Aggressive Bid: 4%
Desperation Bid: 5%

After a poor opening week at Jacksonville, Cleveland has won three straight thanks in no small part to a defense that has held opponents to an average of 20 points with a combined 11 sacks and four INTs. The Jets enjoyed some hype thanks to facing Detroit in Week 3, but the Bears just held them to historic lows. NYJ has also allowed at least three sacks in three straight games. Fire ‘em up.

Dallas Cowboys Defense (vs. TB) - 16% rostered

FAAB Bid: 2%
Aggressive Bid: 3%
Desperation Bid: 4%

Here’s a true “stoppable force against moveable object” game, as Dallas has done very little on defense (four total sacks, two fumble recoveries). However, the Bucs are in dire straits with Daniels at the helm of a wayward offense. He threw two picks and took three sacks in his first start as Tampa lost 17-14 to Green Bay. It was the first Dallas-esque D they’d faced yet after opening against CIN, CLE, and MIN.

New York Giants Defense (at WAS) - 5% rostered

FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2%
Desperation Bid: 3%

Big Blue just put up a solid effort in defeating the Cardinals, with Deonte Banks capping off the W with a pick-six as Arizona was threatening in the final minutes. Reports indicate that Jayden Daniels (elbow) will return to play for this one, but he’s a reinjury risk, and with no Marcus Mariota (knee), NYG could wind up facing third-stringer Athan Kaliakmanis. Terry McLaurin’s status is unlikely to be 100% either, if he plays at all.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Waiver Wire Analysis

Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups Before Week 5
High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Deeper League Waiver Wire Pickups, Stashes
IDP Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Damon Severson

Expected to Make Season Debut Friday
Darius Acuff Jr.

Scores 19 Points in Kings Preseason Debut
LaMelo Ball

Sharp in Timberwolves Preseason Debut
Connor Brown

Won't Play This Week
Anthony Edwards

Leads Wolves with 14 Points in Preseason Opener
Jason Dickinson

Set to Make His Season Debut Wednesday
Ty Jerome

Starts at Point Guard in Preseason Opener
Danila Yurov

Questionable for Tuesday
Kel'el Ware

has Double-Double Off the Bench in Preseason Opener
Bowen Byram

on Track to Return Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Questionable at Best for Week 5
Linus Ullmark

Makes Precautionary Exit Monday
Jaylen Brown

Scores 22 Points in Preseason Debut for 76ers
Macklin Celebrini

a Late Scratch Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jordan Hawkins

Signs Two-Way Deal with Bulls
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Brian Robinson

Three TDs Give Fantasy Managers a Late-Week Boost
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Nick Bosa

Unlikely to Play in Week 5
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Terry McLaurin

is Still Being Evaluated
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Aaron Donald

Rams "Hope" Aaron Donald Will be Back in Week 5
Kyle Monangai

is "Going to be OK," Deemed "Day-to-Day"
Ben Simmons

Nears Preseason Debut for Kings
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Full Practice Monday
Max Strus

Out at Least Four Weeks
Saquon Barkley

"Unlikely" to Play in Week 5
Coby White

to Miss Preseason with Calf Strain
Chicago Bulls

Nicolas Claxton to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Caleb Williams

Won't Practice This Week, Still Week-to-Week
Ladd McConkey

Week-to-Week With Foot Injury
Matt Roy

Deemed Day-to-Day
Andrew Mangiapane

Considered Week-to-Week
Emil Lilleberg

to Miss One Week
Denver Barkey

Makes Season Debut Monday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Won't Play Monday
Jake Sanderson

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Joe Mixon

Seahawks Signing Joe Mixon Amidst Backfield Injury
Alex Ovechkin

Announces He Will Retire After This Season
Jayden Daniels

Goal is for Jayden Daniels to Start in Week 5
Tank Bigsby

to Undergo Core-Muscle Surgery, Set to Hit Injured Reserve
Lamar Jackson

Week 5 Status Remains Uncertain
Tee Higgins

Day-to-Day With Adductor Injury
Ja'Marr Chase

Remains in Concussion Protocol
Zach Charbonnet

Will Not Play in Week 5
Puka Nacua

Pre-Hernia Issue Could Require Surgery
Tyreek Hill

Could Sign With New Team Within Days
Jordan Eberle

Extends Season-Opening Point Streak
Leo Carlsson

Shines With Three Power-Play Assists
Keyonte George

Efficient in Jazz Preseason Opener
Cutter Gauthier

Bags Three Points in Sunday's Win
Stephen Curry

Sharp in Brief Preseason Opener
Lauri Markkanen

Leads Jazz with 17 Points in Preseason Opener
Kyle Connor

Powers Jets Past Red Wings
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Dishes Seven Assists in Preseason Opener
Nick Schmaltz

Pushes Season-Opening Goal Streak to Three Games
Saquon Barkley

to Undergo Tests, Injury Does Not Appear Serious
Rui Hachimura

Torches Warriors in Preseason Opener
Joe Veleno

Sustains Lower-Body Injury
Lamar Jackson

Scheduled to Undergo MRI
Max Strus

Exits Preseason Opener with Right Foot Injury
Puka Nacua

Roasts Eagles' D in Return From Injury
Noah Penda

Back on the Practice Floor
Anthony Black

Returns to Practice Ahead of Preseason Opener
Zach Edey

Unlikely to Play in Preseason Opener
Jake Sanderson

Under Evaluation for Lower-Body Injury
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Week 5 Lineup Busts to Consider Sitting
Running Backs Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups Before Week 5
Quarterbacks Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks