Nick Mariano's fantasy football waiver wire FAAB bidding guide for Week 5 (2026) -- how many FAAB dollars (free agent acquisition budget) to spend on waivers.
Not only did Week 4 throw another avalanche of injuries at us, but we also saw another big FAAB "prize" in Keenan Allen follow in Jonah Coleman's "get injured after FAAB runs" footsteps. Every week brings a new reminder of what truly remains within our control! Even so, we're always ready with several pivots thanks to our famous waiver wire pickups list and our fantasy football waiver wire columns by position -- specially tailored for leagues using FAAB.
Remember that these FAAB prices do not indicate how much these free-agent players will go for, but are percentage ranges to use for setting your bearings. Teams sitting at 1-3 and 0-4 may unload the coffers here, so use your best judgment on what is necessary for your situation. This is effectively another head-to-head element, except you have to beat everyone, so identify your strong targets and paint them neon green!
Try to leverage historical data and personal knowledge whenever possible, while respecting your team's construction. We will cap the rostered rate at 40% on Yahoo!, but you must adjust if someone is dropped or remains on the wire above that threshold. The bye weeks are now upon us, with Carolina and Kansas City as the first pair to take off for the year.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Quarterbacks
Jacoby Brissett (QB, ARI) - 16% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-5%
Superflex Bid: 40-55%
I know, Brissett barely outscored Jalon Daniels and Athan Kaliakmanis, so why is he so high? Well, streaming is the spirit of this positional outlook, and Brissett will be the next arm to face Detroit’s “Kingmaker” defense. Bryce Young and Geno Smith each cleared 320 yards, combining for five TDs, in the last two weeks. Josh Allen had five scores on his own. Tyler Shough ripped off 410 yards with three TDs in Week 1.
The best QBs in fantasy football this year:
QB1: Josh Allen (28.6 PPG)
QB2: Whoever Faces The Lions (28.4 PPG)
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) October 5, 2026
The top QB-friendly defense being paired with a potent offense should box Brissett into a game like Week 3’s 36-30 loss to San Francisco, where he attempted 52 passes. You’re “trusting the process” rather than Brissett here, I know. We wish he was coming off more than a three-interception day, but no one can accuse him of shying away from slinging it. Let’s rip it in.
Kirk Cousins (QB, LV) - 23% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2-3%
Superflex Bid: 30-40%
Cousins passed a major test against Kansas City’s stout defense, connecting on 31-of-52 attempts for 365 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception (also a two-point conversion). Not to besmirch the Dolphins, Chargers, or Saints, but they don’t offer the resistance that Steve Spagnuolo’s unit does.
Klint Kubiak’s team, especially with Brock Bowers back and an inefficient ground game, goes through Cousins’ arm. While the matchup remains tricky at New England in Week 5, and this is their first outdoor game of the year, Cousins has earned trust. Likely shootouts with the Bills and Rams are on deck in Weeks 6 and 7 as well.
Jameis Winston (QB, NYG) - 4% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2-3%
Superflex Bid: 30-40%
Those in 2QB/Superflex leagues who were waiting to see Winston show life in 2026 can now make their move following a 250-yard, three-touchdown effort against Arizona. It had been exceptionally rough sledding against the Rams and Mother Nature (v. TEN), but this brought some vintage Jameis to the table (he was also intercepted twice).
Games against the Commanders and Saints are coming before traveling to Houston and a Week 8 bye, so you get two solid matchups here. Washington is a top-five setup in particular as he looks to make it back-to-back top-10 fantasy weeks. Those seeking contingency bids behind their Brissett add could do far worse.
Dollar Bin/Superflex 5-20% ranges:
*Aaron Rodgers - Three TDs and nearly 300 yards in back-to-back games, and now he'll face Indy's inconsistent defense.
*Deshaun Watson - Winner of three straight has established a modest rushing floor in the opening month, though the Jets aren't a pushover.
*Tyler Huntley - Notable if Lamar Jackson is unable to go, but waiting until Sunday night's game will be hard. More of a handcuff for now.
*Tyson Bagent - Set up for one more start against Green Bay, who may struggle to score and leave tilted fields.
*Jalon Daniels - Inconsistent-at-best with the arm, but eight rushes for 55 yards in his first start is nice. Dallas D has been woeful.
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Running Backs
Will Shipley (RB, PHI) - 1% rostered
Dameon Pierce (RB, PHI) - 0% rostered
Jaydon Blue (RB, PHI) - 0% rostered
FAAB Bid: 6-10% / 1-3%
Aggressive Bid: 10-14% / 3-4%
Desperation Bid: 14-20% / 4-6%
My goodness, does life come at you fast. First, Saquon Barkley pulled up with a hamstring injury that looked more than mild, which left Tank Bigsby to finish the game with 14 carries for 55 yards. Except he went down late, seemingly holding his midsection, and will undergo core muscle surgery on the IR.
Monday saw HC Nick Sirianni say, “Yeah, we’ll see,” regarding Barkley’s status, with more info likely on Wednesday, according to a transcript release from the team. Unfortunate for the many of us who will have FAAB/waivers run by then, but that’s the reality of the situation!
This leaves Shipley, who totaled 23 yards on six carries and a missed target, as the last man standing, with guys like Pierce and Blue on the practice squad. Now in his third season, Shipley has a lowly 3.1 yards per carry mark with 59 career attempts and could remain more of a change-of-pace back next to someone like Pierce. Being the pass-catcher with some carries is nothing to scoff at, of course!
The former Texan has a clear experience edge with nearly 2,000 yards from scrimmage and nine TDs. It has indeed been a minute since that 2022 surge to relevance supplied over 1,100 total yards and five TDs in 13 games, but he’s the guy who has proven it. Stay ready for anything! And maybe, just maybe, it's Carson Steele's time to shine instead.
Keaton Mitchell (RB, LAC) - 35% rostered
FAAB Bid: 6-10%
Aggressive Bid: 10-15%
Desperation Bid: 15-20%
Mitchell slightly outsnapped both Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal in Week 4, earning more early-down work out of Hampton’s share while ceding passing work to Vidal. This is a general mess on a messy team, but this still signifies a rise for both Mitchell and Vidal. And Mitchell’s versatility makes him the intriguing man as Mike McDaniel’s offense searches for a spark against DEN in Week 5.
#Chargers Week 4 RB Usage
- Keaton Mitchell: 38% snaps, 10 carries, 13 routes, 6 targets (63 yds)
- Kimani Vidal: 37% snaps, 5 carries, 14 routes, 3 targets (36 yds, TD)
- Omarion Hampton: 32% snaps, 9 carries, 9 routes, 2 targets (53 yds, TD)
Absolute nightmare for fantasy
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 4, 2026
A Few Dollars Bin, But Likely Rostered Where Needed:
*Tyler Allgeier - Jeremiyah Love’s snaps being managed leaves plenty for Allgeier to eat. DET next! Is Love's ankle hurting more than we're being told?
*Brian Robinson - Just scored a hat trick on Monday night, so will probably see heavy bids from someone. Seeing 10-15 weekly touches is above "handcuff," but will face BAL next.
Dollar Bin:
*Tyjae Spears - May become 1A starter with Nicholas Singleton if Tony Pollard is traded.
*Austin Ekeler - Wound up splitting early work with Jacory Croskey-Merritt after his struggles, though Rachaad White is set to practice this week.
*Chris Rodriguez Jr. - Remains one of the better TD-plunge dart throws available.
*Jaylen Wright - One tilted week doesn’t end Wright’s bid for relevance; Miami could go with the hot hand.
*Kaleb Johnson/MarShawn Lloyd - Chris Brooks’ ankle injury could narrow the touches between these two enough where they carry starting appeal. Johnson ran better but fumbled, with Lloyd taking the receiving work. The O-line is still disastrous, however.
*Joe Mixon - Well, we had a nice big write-up for him when everyone reported he was a Seahawk, but Seattle backed off following his physical. He's a fine deep-league stash, but not worth much at the moment.
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Wide Receivers
*If Jordyn Tyson (51% rostered) is available, then consider making the add before either a Week 7 or Week 9 return. Adam Schefter floated Week 7 as a possible date, but their Week 8 bye could leave Week 9 vs. Cleveland as the actual landing.
Keon Coleman (WR, BUF) - 4% rostered
FAAB Bid: 4-6%
Aggressive Bid: 6-8%
Desperation Bid: 8-12%
Another big showing for Coleman with DJ Moore (shoulder) unavailable! Facing a Patriots secondary that was missing Christian Gonzalez, Coleman tallied 116 yards and a 34-yard TD on six catches (seven targets). He showed great hands and concentration on several balls and continues to make the most of his opportunities in 2026.
How did Keon Coleman make this catch?? 😱 https://t.co/cjEcjGJvGb
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 4, 2026
The Bills don’t play until Monday night in Week 5, so relying on Coleman having a prominent role will be tied to Moore’s status going into the weekend. However, the MNF Bills/Rams matchup will carry one of the highest projected scoring environments in the NFL, so it’s a high-risk/high-reward scenario. Moore is a clear reinjury risk even if he does play, while Coleman’s ankle looked up to the task.
Malik Washington (WR, MIA) - 31% rostered
FAAB Bid: 4-6%
Aggressive Bid: 6-8%
Desperation Bid: 8-12%
The Vikings predictably limited the Dolphins offense on Sunday, but Washington remained a bright spot with 70 total yards on seven touches (12 PPR points). Chris Bell had a massive TD taken away by his barely stepping out of bounds before the catch, and Caleb Douglas is day-to-day with his ankle injury. With a Week 6 bye looming, they may rest him until Week 7 at NYJ.
Washington’s 33 opportunities (28 targets, 5 carries) are tied with DK Metcalf for the 10th-most among WRs pending Monday night’s game. They’ll need to generate quick plays to keep Cincinnati’s pass rush from crushing Malik Willis!
Tre' Harris (WR, LAC) - 9% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-6%
Desperation Bid: 6-8%
Though it feels like I’m witnessing Harris making a mental mistake every time I tune into the Chargers, his role is still clearly relevant with Ladd McConkey’s foot setback. Quentin Johnston is also erring, and neither Marquez Valdes-Scantling nor Derius Davis is making an impact.
Eventually, the Chargers are going to find some productive days, right? Right? Harris led the team with a 90% snap share and 73% route rate, earning five targets with a team-high 90 air yards (3-60-0). It’s a volatile ride without a sizeable payoff yet, but the ingredients we want to target under the hood are present.
Tyreek Hill (WR, FA) - 23% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-6%
Desperation Bid: 6-8%
Hill has hinted at an imminent return via social media, and now Drew Rosenhaus, Hill’s agent, has said negotiations with multiple teams are set to begin, with a deal expected this week. The obvious move is a reunion with the Chiefs, who saw Rashee Rice (hamstring) and Tyquan Thornton (ankle) go down on Sunday.
Hill may not be a factor until November, but we’re eyeing the fantasy playoff stretch run with this move. Like Mixon, we are looking at a familiar name who boasted top-line athleticism and must now prove they can still move well enough to play at a high level. We saw his speed wane in Miami before the ugly knee injury, but working with Patrick Mahomes II can bring out the best. Gamble if you dare, as there's this as well:
Tyreek Hill remains under an active Personsal Conduct Policy review amid looming return (@ProFootballTalk)
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) October 5, 2026
Thornton will miss the regular season due to ankle surgery, but Rice could recover with the Week 5 bye. Jalen Royals (0% rostered) and Cyrus Allen (2%) are fine speculative adds in the meantime, but holding them through the bye is a heavy opportunity cost with how many waiver moves are available this week.
Dohnte Meyers (WR, CIN) - 1% rostered
Mitch Tinsley (WR, CIN) - 1% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3% / 1-2%
Aggressive Bid: 4-5% / 2-4%
Desperation Bid: 5-7% / 4-6%
Meyers went from driving overnight to throw with Joe Burrow to being the team’s No. 3 receiver in short order ahead of this weekend, only for Ja’Marr Chase to leave due to a concussion and Tee Higgins to exit late with an adductor injury. Meyers had flashed with three catches for 29 yards on five looks in Week 3 after Andrei Iosivas (thumb) hit the IR and Colbie Young suffered a knee injury.
But this Sunday we saw him beat Jacksonville’s preoccupied defense for 7-82-0 on nine targets in the 22-17 loss. Week 5 at Miami shouldn’t require nearly as much urgency from the offense, yet the opportunity is ripe for a big day should they be without (or choose to rest) Chase and/or Higgins with a Week 6 bye upcoming.
Tinsley was cut from Cincy’s 53-man roster after training camp and had been on Houston’s practice squad, but the Bengals needed someone familiar to step up. He wound up with 3-49-0 on seven targets and could also be a deep-league factor if Cincinnati is down both starters.
Darius Cooper (WR, PHI) - 0% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1-2%
Aggressive Bid: 2-3%
Desperation Bid: 3-5%
Cooper made headlines with two touchdowns in Week 4 (3-33-2) on a day where little else went right for Philadelphia’s offense. Neither Dontayvion Wicks nor Makai Lemon topped 30 yards, so we celebrate what we can with both DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert out. Marquise Brown has also been out with an ankle injury, and Cooper is ahead of Britain Covey and Elijah Moore.
The 5-foot-11 receiver caught nine balls for 92 scoreless yards as a rookie in ‘25, but there is more opportunity with A.J. Brown gone and the current rash of injuries hitting the team. He stepped into an 87.5% route participation share and 15.7 average depth of target in Smith’s role. Catching both TDs also covers up that he saw a third red-zone target as well (no other WR/TE saw any).
That said, no one can expect a 60% TD rate here! We’re always wary of TD-skewed outputs, but they’ll need to attack over Jacksonville’s staunch rush defense in London. With the low likelihood that Philly can rely on a depleted ground game, look for Cooper (and Wicks/Lemon, if available) to make the difference.
Dollar Bin:
*Adonai Mitchell - Had outstanding usage metrics before the finger injury, so don’t lose sight of him.
*Antonio Williams - Massive TD called back on a lame flag. High talent ceiling if Terry McLaurin sits.
*Jaylin Noel - Explosive profile capitalized on 23.3 aDOT for a 3-85-0 day, could earn more.
*Malachi Fields - More exciting than Darnell Mooney as Winston proves capable.
*Roman Wilson - Dwarfing Michael Pittman Jr. on half of the snaps, could see that flipped.
*Jauan Jennings - One target on 41 routes is rough, but still a dart if Justin Jefferson stays out.
*Ted Hurst III - Exciting rookie limited by QB/offense, long-term play when Baker Mayfield returns.
*Efton Chism III - Pats need playmakers if Mack Hollins (foot) can’t go, and Chism made a big play in the win. EC3 ahead of Kyle Williams?
*Cody White - Even with an elevated 12-personnel rate, White will see more looks with Jalen Nailor in the concussion protocol.
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Tight Ends
Mike Gesicki (TE, CIN) - 7% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-5%
Desperation Bid: 5-8%
Gesicki found paydirt for a third time on Sunday, which gives him a healthy 11-155-3 line through four games. We realize the Week 2 goose egg burned many who hopped on following the 5-78-1 opener, but his importance to the team has never been higher due to several WR injuries.
We will still target the backup WRs, but Gesicki’s split-out/slot rate is high enough that he could be the No. 1 if neither Chase nor Higgins is cleared. And if you buy into revenge narratives, then you just know Gesicki wants to hit Miami with the griddy again after doing so in a blowout last season.
A christmas Gesicki griddy! 🎄
The @Bengals lead big over the Dolphins in Miami https://t.co/K1SZ1rY74A
— NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) December 21, 2025
Tyler Higbee (TE, LAR) - 2% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-5%
Desperation Bid: 5-7%
Even with Puka Nacua back in the fold and earning 12 targets, it was encouraging to see Higbee still earn six targets (5-67-0) with Terrance Ferguson (ankle) on the IR. The Rams had to claw their way back to a 24-20 win over the Eagles, with Higbee clearly part of the inner circle. Nacua, Kyren Williams, Davante Adams, and Higbee combined for 40 of Matthew Stafford’s 48 targets.
They will surely need to keep things in high gear for a home showdown with the Bills this week, so expecting 6-8 more looks for Higbee is reasonable.
T.J. Hockenson (TE, MIN) - 30% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1-2%
Aggressive Bid: 2-4%
Desperation Bid: 4-5%
Hock was the go-to safety valve for Kyler Murray against Miami without Justin Jefferson available. This led to 13 targets being caught for 119 yards and a would-be TD if it weren’t for the game situation calling for Hock to slide and ice the game. He’d only seen 13 total targets across their first three games (nine catches, 76 yards), so we won’t get crazy.
But the stars could once again align in Week 5 at New Orleans before Minnesota’s bye. Perhaps Kyler will lock into Hock when pressured due to the hardwired reaction from years with Trey McBride?
Michael Mayer (TE, LV) - 7% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1-2%
Aggressive Bid: 2-4%
Desperation Bid: 4-5%
Mayer and Brock Bowers were each top-10 TEs, seeing double-digit targets with over 80 yards apiece in a game where Kansas City kept the gamescript moving forward. Jalen Nailor was forced out with a concussion, and Jack Bech (forearm) is on IR, which further elevates Mayer on the target totem pole.
The Raiders face one of the toughest defensive schedules moving forward, but that should mean they lean more on guys like Mayer, rather than trying to squeeze water from a stone on the ground with how their line generates rushing lanes. Mayer has remained heavily involved even with Bowers back, and we expect that to stay the case now. Reframe Bowers as their WR1 and Mayer as the TE1.
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Defense/Special Teams
Cincinnati Bengals Defense (at MIA) - 23% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3%
Aggressive Bid: 4%
Desperation Bid: 5%
The Bengals will travel to a scrappy-yet-vulnerable Miami squad and look to force several mistakes with their newfound pressure factory. Though they haven’t recaptured the heights seen in the four-turnover Week 1 win over Tampa Bay, they’ve logged four sacks in three of four games.
And while the Dolphins have made some teams sweat lately, it hasn’t been with its offense, which hasn’t scored more than 13 in any game (46 total). Dexter Lawrence II has injected life into the line and already has three sacks, with Boye Mafe, Cedric Johnson, Jonathan Allen, Kris Jenkins Jr., and Myles Murphy all also credited with more than one full sack. Teamwork makes the dream work!
#Gophers Boye Mafe with the sack for the Cincinnnati Bengals
#pROWGophers
NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube https://t.co/DL0LR7QfYa
— Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) October 5, 2026
Cleveland Browns Defense (at NYJ) - 14% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3%
Aggressive Bid: 4%
Desperation Bid: 5%
After a poor opening week at Jacksonville, Cleveland has won three straight thanks in no small part to a defense that has held opponents to an average of 20 points with a combined 11 sacks and four INTs. The Jets enjoyed some hype thanks to facing Detroit in Week 3, but the Bears just held them to historic lows. NYJ has also allowed at least three sacks in three straight games. Fire ‘em up.
Dallas Cowboys Defense (vs. TB) - 16% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2%
Aggressive Bid: 3%
Desperation Bid: 4%
Here’s a true “stoppable force against moveable object” game, as Dallas has done very little on defense (four total sacks, two fumble recoveries). However, the Bucs are in dire straits with Daniels at the helm of a wayward offense. He threw two picks and took three sacks in his first start as Tampa lost 17-14 to Green Bay. It was the first Dallas-esque D they’d faced yet after opening against CIN, CLE, and MIN.
New York Giants Defense (at WAS) - 5% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2%
Desperation Bid: 3%
Big Blue just put up a solid effort in defeating the Cardinals, with Deonte Banks capping off the W with a pick-six as Arizona was threatening in the final minutes. Reports indicate that Jayden Daniels (elbow) will return to play for this one, but he’s a reinjury risk, and with no Marcus Mariota (knee), NYG could wind up facing third-stringer Athan Kaliakmanis. Terry McLaurin’s status is unlikely to be 100% either, if he plays at all.
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