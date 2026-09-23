Is Omar Cooper Jr. Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 3)

Is Omar Cooper Jr. out for the season? When is Omar Cooper Jr. coming back? The latest Omar Cooper Jr. injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 3 of 2026.
Every season, fantasy managers talk themselves into the impact that rookies, especially first-round rookies, can make for their respective teams. When they are right, getting a discount on a talented and fantasy-relevant player can swing the season.
One player who was drawing some excitement was New York Jets first-round wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. Unfortunately, his career got off to a poor start when he suffered an injury on his first career catch.
Will Cooper play again this season? Should fantasy managers stash him on their bench? Let’s dive in.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Is Omar Cooper Jr. Out for the 2026 Season?
Omar Cooper Jr. led the Indiana Hoosiers in receptions (69) and receiving yards (937) while finishing second on the team in touchdowns (13) during their magical run to the National Championship in 2025. He had arguably the most memorable moment of the season on a game-winning catch against Penn State.
"That is the best catch I've seen all season long."
Omar Cooper Jr.'s game-winner at Penn State was INSANE 😮@indianafootball (via @cfbonfox)
2026 NFL Draft – April 23-25 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/hlWXhUvRBX
— NFL (@NFL) April 6, 2026
Cooper continued to gain steam throughout the draft process thanks to his ability to generate yards after the catch with a powerful frame (6-foot-0, 199 pounds) and speed (4.42 40-yard dash). He was eventually drafted with the 30th pick of the 2026 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.
The rookie receiver was overshadowed by veterans Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, and Isaiah Williams in training camp, but still earned a role on the Jets offense in Week 1. Cooper played just five snaps in his first game, but caught his lone target for a 30-yard reception that showed off his after-the-catch ability (26 yards after the catch).
Unfortunately, that reception also ended in a high ankle sprain. Cooper was placed on injured reserve before Week 2, but elected not to have surgery. That means he will be eligible to return in Week 6.
Omar Cooper Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook
Cooper was facing an uphill battle toward fantasy relevance early in his rookie season. The rookie’s one route in Week 1 was expectedly behind Wilson (21) and Mitchell (20), but also much fewer than journeyman Isaiah Williams (17).
However, the fact that Cooper’s first reception was a 30-yard play with 26 yards after the catch showed that he could have gradually earned a role as a dynamic weapon in the slot. Now he will spend the next three weeks sidelined and an undetermined amount of time establishing rapport with quarterback Geno Smith.
The good news for fantasy managers is the Jets have shown a willingness to let Smith throw the football (65 attempts, QB9) when the team is trailing.
High-ankle sprains notoriously linger, but there will be plenty of time for Cooper to work himself back into shape to deliver fantasy production. Managers in shallow leagues who need immediate production could justifiably drop him given the history of high-ankle sprains and production loss.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 3 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Geno Smith, Breece Hall. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 3. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Geno Smith, Breece Hall.. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 3 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Geno Smith, Breece Hall. compared to others:
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