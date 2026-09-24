Is Jordan Mason Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 3)

Is Jordan Mason out for the season? When is Jordan Mason coming back? The latest Jordan Mason injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 3 of 2026.
The Minnesota Vikings offense disappointed fantasy managers in 2025, but there were reasons for optimism in 2026. The team added a veteran quarterback (Kyler Murray), hoping that he could elevate the floor of an offense that bottomed out last season.
One of the players who gained steam throughout the summer was veteran running back Jordan Mason. Mason had a good season for the Vikings in 2025, but there was hope that a more stable offensive environment (plus a rushing quarterback) could elevate him even higher. Unfortunately, an injury in Week 1 landed him on injured reserve.
Will Jordan Mason play again this season? Should fantasy managers stash him on their bench? Let’s dive in.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Is Jordan Mason Out for the 2026 Season?
Jordan Mason quietly had a successful first season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2025, playing in 16 games (five starts) and recording 159 carries for 758 yards and six touchdowns while adding 14 receptions (on 16 targets) for 51 yards. Mason finished as the RB41 in PPR points per game (8.1) among running backs with at least 10 games played, but provided six weeks with double-digit fantasy points.
Minnesota’s rushing attack suffered through a series of offensive line injuries and inadequate quarterback play in 2025, but there was hope the team could be more successful in 2026. The Vikings signed veteran quarterback Kyler Murray to provide stability under center and brought Frank Smith, the offensive coordinator in Miami under Mike McDaniel, onto the coaching staff as an assistant head coach.
Hiring Smith signaled a willingness to shift the run scheme toward a zone-heavy Shanahan rushing style. That was seemingly good news for Mason after he spent his first three NFL seasons with the 49ers and averaged 5.3 yards per attempt on 236 carries.
Mason steadily climbed up draft boards throughout the summer thanks to positive beat reports. Those reports were accurate based on Week 1 after Mason led the Vikings backfield with 15 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown on a 44.6% snap share.
Jordan Mason is IN!
GBvsMIN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/r4wirOIjUJ
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Unfortunately, Mason also suffered a thumb injury during that game, which landed him on injured reserve. That means that Mason will be forced to miss four games and is ineligible to return to the field until Week 7 thanks to the Vikings’ Week 6 bye.
The good news for fantasy managers is that Mason seemingly avoided a major injury.
Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Outlook
Mason will return to the field sooner rather than later for the Vikings. That will not only give the team time to acclimate to Murray under center (after he’s missed almost all of the team’s first two games with a concussion), but will also give the offensive line time to gel in a new blocking scheme.
Through two weeks, the Vikings are 31st in rushing success rate (29.4%) despite having the 11th-best yards before contact (1.21). Some of that can be attributed to their early-season matchups against the Green Bay Packers (29.6% stuff rate, fifth among defenses) and a bad-weather game against the Chicago Bears.
Regardless of the reasons, Mason will return to his role as the lead ball-carrier behind an offensive line that should be settled coming out of the team’s Week 6 bye. His ceiling in fantasy is capped by a lack of receiving production, but he can still provide consistent FLEX production when healthy.
He is a player worth stashing on your bench, especially if the Vikings offense can become a threat with Murray under center.
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 3 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Aaron Jones Sr., Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Kyler Murray. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 3. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Aaron Jones Sr., Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Kyler Murray. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 3 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Aaron Jones Sr., Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Kyler Murray compared to others:
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