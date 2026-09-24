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Is Jordan Mason Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 3)

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Jordan Mason - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Draft Sleepers, Draft Rankings

Is Jordan Mason out for the season? When is Jordan Mason coming back? The latest Jordan Mason injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 3 of 2026.

In This Article hide
Is Jordan Mason Out for the 2026 Season?
Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The Minnesota Vikings offense disappointed fantasy managers in 2025, but there were reasons for optimism in 2026. The team added a veteran quarterback (Kyler Murray), hoping that he could elevate the floor of an offense that bottomed out last season.

One of the players who gained steam throughout the summer was veteran running back Jordan Mason. Mason had a good season for the Vikings in 2025, but there was hope that a more stable offensive environment (plus a rushing quarterback) could elevate him even higher. Unfortunately, an injury in Week 1 landed him on injured reserve.

Will Jordan Mason play again this season? Should fantasy managers stash him on their bench? Let’s dive in.

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Is Jordan Mason Out for the 2026 Season?

Jordan Mason quietly had a successful first season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2025, playing in 16 games (five starts) and recording 159 carries for 758 yards and six touchdowns while adding 14 receptions (on 16 targets) for 51 yards. Mason finished as the RB41 in PPR points per game (8.1) among running backs with at least 10 games played, but provided six weeks with double-digit fantasy points.

Minnesota’s rushing attack suffered through a series of offensive line injuries and inadequate quarterback play in 2025, but there was hope the team could be more successful in 2026. The Vikings signed veteran quarterback Kyler Murray to provide stability under center and brought Frank Smith, the offensive coordinator in Miami under Mike McDaniel, onto the coaching staff as an assistant head coach.

Hiring Smith signaled a willingness to shift the run scheme toward a zone-heavy Shanahan rushing style. That was seemingly good news for Mason after he spent his first three NFL seasons with the 49ers and averaged 5.3 yards per attempt on 236 carries.

Mason steadily climbed up draft boards throughout the summer thanks to positive beat reports. Those reports were accurate based on Week 1 after Mason led the Vikings backfield with 15 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown on a 44.6% snap share.

Unfortunately, Mason also suffered a thumb injury during that game, which landed him on injured reserve. That means that Mason will be forced to miss four games and is ineligible to return to the field until Week 7 thanks to the Vikings’ Week 6 bye.

The good news for fantasy managers is that Mason seemingly avoided a major injury.

 

Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Outlook

Mason will return to the field sooner rather than later for the Vikings. That will not only give the team time to acclimate to Murray under center (after he’s missed almost all of the team’s first two games with a concussion), but will also give the offensive line time to gel in a new blocking scheme.

Through two weeks, the Vikings are 31st in rushing success rate (29.4%) despite having the 11th-best yards before contact (1.21). Some of that can be attributed to their early-season matchups against the Green Bay Packers (29.6% stuff rate, fifth among defenses) and a bad-weather game against the Chicago Bears.

Regardless of the reasons, Mason will return to his role as the lead ball-carrier behind an offensive line that should be settled coming out of the team’s Week 6 bye. His ceiling in fantasy is capped by a lack of receiving production, but he can still provide consistent FLEX production when healthy.

He is a player worth stashing on your bench, especially if the Vikings offense can become a threat with Murray under center.

 

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 3 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Aaron Jones Sr., Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Kyler Murray. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 3. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Aaron Jones Sr., Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Kyler Murray. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 3 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Aaron Jones Sr., Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Kyler Murray compared to others:

Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Mike Evans
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
David Montgomery
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Drake London
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Davante Adams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
George Pickens
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
DJ Moore
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Christian Watson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
James Cook III
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Justin Jefferson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Justin Jefferson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Justin Jefferson
vs
James Cook III
Justin Jefferson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Justin Jefferson
vs
Chris Olave
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Justin Jefferson
vs
Derrick Henry
Justin Jefferson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Justin Jefferson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Justin Jefferson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Justin Jefferson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Justin Jefferson
vs
Zay Flowers
Justin Jefferson
vs
Puka Nacua
Justin Jefferson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Justin Jefferson
vs
Chase Brown
Justin Jefferson
vs
Javonte Williams
Justin Jefferson
vs
Devonta Smith
Justin Jefferson
vs
Parker Washington
Justin Jefferson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Justin Jefferson
vs
Christian Watson
Justin Jefferson
vs
George Pickens
Justin Jefferson
vs
Davante Adams
Justin Jefferson
vs
Drake London
Jordan Addison
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jordan Addison
vs
Tyler Warren
Jordan Addison
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jordan Addison
vs
Luther Burden III
Jordan Addison
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jordan Addison
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jordan Addison
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordan Addison
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jordan Addison
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordan Addison
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jordan Addison
vs
DK Metcalf
Jordan Addison
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Addison
vs
Tony Pollard
Jordan Addison
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Colston Loveland
Jordan Addison
vs
Mark Andrews
Jordan Addison
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordan Addison
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordan Addison
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordan Addison
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jordan Addison
vs
Chris Olave
Jordan Addison
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jordan Addison
vs
Zay Flowers
Jordan Addison
vs
Puka Nacua
Kyler Murray
vs
Tyler Shough
Kyler Murray
vs
Jordan Love
Kyler Murray
vs
Joe Burrow
Kyler Murray
vs
Drake Maye
Kyler Murray
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Kyler Murray
vs
Bryce Young
Kyler Murray
vs
Dak Prescott
Kyler Murray
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kyler Murray
vs
Jared Goff
Kyler Murray
vs
Justin Herbert
Kyler Murray
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kyler Murray
vs
Kirk Cousins
Kyler Murray
vs
Brock Purdy
Kyler Murray
vs
Geno Smith
Kyler Murray
vs
Jalen Hurts
Kyler Murray
vs
Bo Nix
Kyler Murray
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kyler Murray
vs
Drew Lock
Kyler Murray
vs
Josh Allen
Kyler Murray
vs
Malik Willis
Kyler Murray
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kyler Murray
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kyler Murray
vs
Marcus Mariota
Kyler Murray
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kyler Murray
vs
Daniel Jones

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