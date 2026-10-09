Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 6 Friday Slate (10/9/26). CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Friday.
We have a nice Friday slate with five games tonight. We have some sluggish offenses like Iowa, BYU, and Wyoming. We have some good offenses like Louisville, Florida State, and maybe Iowa State. We also have offenses that can't quit self-sabotage, like Washington, Washington State, and San Jose State. What more can you ask for?
The best part is that tonight's festivities are focused on the left coast, so we'll have games well past midnight on the East Coast. We live for this!
In this article, I'll share my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for DraftKings on 10/9/26, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern. I’ll offer multiple player suggestions at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, highlighting one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and low end. Good luck, RotoBallers.Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks
Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville ($8.5K)
Kienholz is officially listed as probable, so he should be good to go against Florida State. As long as his rushing acumen is back in play, this is a smash spot for him. Kienholz was not that mobile against North Carolina State, and still mustered 24 rushing yards.
OH. MY. GOODNESS. @Trerich20 ?
? @accnetwork
#GoCards https://t.co/piAh0e9sn7
— Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) October 3, 2026
Kienholz has been practicing all week. I wouldn't expect Louisville ot run him out there in practice if his leg was still bothering him. I'm going to act as if he's going to be capable of everything we've seen so far.
Last week was the first for Kienholz without a rushing touchdown. It was also the first time he failed to score three total touchdowns in a game. That shouldn't be an issue against Florida State.
Ashton Daniels, Florida State ($7.8K)
It's time to admit that Daniels is really good in this Florida State offense. They are finally letting him run. He rushed for five touchdowns against Virginia. His 52.9 DraftKings points broke the slate.
With the way that the Louisville defense has looked lately, it's possible that Daniels has a very good encore. He's not going to do that again, but he should be comfortably in the 30s as he was against Alabama.
Grady Brosterhous, Utah State ($5.7K)
Don't read too much into McCae Hillstead playing in the second half against Boise. Brosterhous isn't on the injury report, so it was just getting Hillstead back into the swing of things after an injury. Brosterhous is still the guy, and this is a great matchup.
Also consider: Bear Bachmeier, BYU ($7.7K); Luke Weaver, San Jose State ($7.2K); Hank Brown, Iowa ($6.3K)
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DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs
Ousmane Kromah, Florida State ($7.1K)
Kromah's touchdowns got poached by his quarterback last week. That is the exception, not the rule. Kromah is still getting a heavy workload. Last week was the first time that Kromah was held out of the end zone this year.
This game should be the highest scoring of the night. The stacks are high, but so are the stakes. If you can't game stack, do run backs. We'll get into this more later.
Isaac Brown, Louisville ($6.5K)
Isaac Brown, ladies and gentleman ‼️
? @accnetwork x @LouisvilleFB https://t.co/zg7Jy8AKbO
— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 3, 2026
Keyjuan Brown is questionable with an undisclosed injury. Louisville uses both backs liberally. If Keyjuan is out, Isaac could see his largest workload of the season.
Many will shy away from this situation because Florida State locked up Virginia's run game last week. Louisville will come at you from every angle with the quarterback and two backs.
Florida State allowed 247 yards on the ground to Alabama and 155 to SMU. Kendrick Raphael had a huge game in that one. I like this more if Keyjuan is out, but I'm still using Isaac regardless.
Javen Jacobs, Utah State ($5.7K)
Jacobs had his best game of the season against Boise in the loss last week. It should be a sign of things to come. Washington State has allowed 164.6 rushing yards per game and six touchdowns in five games.
The Cougar defense struggled against Fresno last week, and the Utah State offense is trending upward. Jacobs is doing well as the lead back. He feels cheap compared to his peers on this slate.
Also consider: Aiden Flora, Iowa State ($7.8K); Kamari Moulton, Iowa ($6.3K); Samuel Harris, Wyoming ($5.4K)
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers
Carson Clark, San Jose State ($7.1K)
Cooper Hoch is questionable with an undisclosed injury, which could lead to even more targets for Clark. Hoch is second on the team in yards and third in targets.
Clark has 10 more receptions than anyone else on the team anyway. If Hoch is out, he's going to see a lot more. Even if Hoch manages to play, Clark is the receiver with the best matchup on the slate.
Luke Weaver's interception problems won't cost Clark points. The receivers for the Spartans are safe.
Tre Richardson, Louisville ($6.4K)
This Louisville offense is plenty good enough to support the fantasy success of the quarterback, two backs, and two receivers. Richardson had his first 100-yard game of the season last week.
Richardson has more targets and more than 100 more yards than Lawayne McCoy. Both are great options, but at just $400 more, Richardson offers more production for the price.
Eli Wood, Utah State ($5.7K)
Wood has become the favorite target of Brosterhous. He has 50.8 DK points in the last two games alone. You're not going to find anything better at this price. Fresno got to the Cougars through the air last week. With the way the Utah State offense has looked lately, we have to believe the Aggies can do the same.
Micahi Danzy, Florida State ($4K)
Duce Robinson was on more than 30% of rosters last week, and he was a massive letdown with Florida State running the ball most of the game. Danzy had the best game of the Florida State receivers.
There's always a chance that Florida State funnels the passing game back through Robinson, but Danzy has produced even with Robinson having big games. I'm going to take the discount because we need it.
Also consider: Dezmen Roebuck, Washington ($7.3K); Lawayne McCoy, Louisville ($6K); Tony Diaz, Iowa ($5.5K); Legend Glasker, BYU ($5K); DJ Vonnahme, Iowa ($4.2K)
DraftKings CFB Stacks
Florida State-Louisville game stack
These are the two most potent offenses on the slate, so they're pricey. Kienholz and Daniels will set you back $16.3K just at quarterback. Kromah and Brown add another $13.6K. That's where using Danzy over Robinson comes into play.
It's hard to leave McCoy out, but we don't have a choice. You only get one of McCoy or Richardson. I'm going with Richardson and both FSU receivers. That leaves enough open for a solid flex option.
If you're only stacking Louisville, I suggest Kienholz, Isaac Brown, McCoy, and Richardson with a Kromah runback. If stacking Florida State, go with Daniels, Kromah, Robinson, and either Danzy or Jayvan Boggs. The preferred runback is Kienholz and a receiver if you can swing it.
Utah State
The Aggies offense is starting to hit its stride behind Brosterhous and Jacobs. The only Aggies receiver worth using is Wood. You can use the Utah State three-man easily with a Louisville stack.
Also consider: BYU (GPP only), San Jose State (GPP only)