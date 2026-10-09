👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 6 College Football DFS Picks (DraftKings): Expert CFB Daily Fantasy Advice (Friday Slate - 10/9/26)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Isaac Brown - College Football Rankings, CFB DFS Picks, NFL Draft

Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 6 Friday Slate (10/9/26). CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Friday.

In This Article hide
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers
DraftKings CFB Stacks
More College Football Analysis
More DFS Lineup Picks

We have a nice Friday slate with five games tonight. We have some sluggish offenses like Iowa, BYU, and Wyoming. We have some good offenses like Louisville, Florida State, and maybe Iowa State. We also have offenses that can't quit self-sabotage, like Washington, Washington State, and San Jose State. What more can you ask for?

The best part is that tonight's festivities are focused on the left coast, so we'll have games well past midnight on the East Coast. We live for this!

In this article, I'll share my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for DraftKings on 10/9/26, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern. I’ll offer multiple player suggestions at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, highlighting one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and low end. Good luck, RotoBallers.

Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE

 

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks

Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville ($8.5K)

Kienholz is officially listed as probable, so he should be good to go against Florida State. As long as his rushing acumen is back in play, this is a smash spot for him. Kienholz was not that mobile against North Carolina State, and still mustered 24 rushing yards.

Kienholz has been practicing all week. I wouldn't expect Louisville ot run him out there in practice if his leg was still bothering him. I'm going to act as if he's going to be capable of everything we've seen so far.

Last week was the first for Kienholz without a rushing touchdown. It was also the first time he failed to score three total touchdowns in a game. That shouldn't be an issue against Florida State.

Ashton Daniels, Florida State ($7.8K)

It's time to admit that Daniels is really good in this Florida State offense. They are finally letting him run. He rushed for five touchdowns against Virginia. His 52.9 DraftKings points broke the slate.

With the way that the Louisville defense has looked lately, it's possible that Daniels has a very good encore. He's not going to do that again, but he should be comfortably in the 30s as he was against Alabama.

Grady Brosterhous, Utah State ($5.7K)

Don't read too much into McCae Hillstead playing in the second half against Boise. Brosterhous isn't on the injury report, so it was just getting Hillstead back into the swing of things after an injury. Brosterhous is still the guy, and this is a great matchup.

Also consider: Bear Bachmeier, BYU ($7.7K); Luke Weaver, San Jose State ($7.2K); Hank Brown, Iowa ($6.3K)

 

Want some more CFB DFS tools? If you like what you see here, don't forget to sign up for your RotoBaller CFB DFS Premium Pass. Use code MARTENY and receive 10% off your purchase! You'll love the College Football DFS Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheets, and Premium Slack Chatrooms to help you out in real time.

 

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs

Ousmane Kromah, Florida State ($7.1K)

Kromah's touchdowns got poached by his quarterback last week. That is the exception, not the rule. Kromah is still getting a heavy workload. Last week was the first time that Kromah was held out of the end zone this year.

This game should be the highest scoring of the night. The stacks are high, but so are the stakes. If you can't game stack, do run backs. We'll get into this more later.

Isaac Brown, Louisville ($6.5K)

Keyjuan Brown is questionable with an undisclosed injury. Louisville uses both backs liberally. If Keyjuan is out, Isaac could see his largest workload of the season.

Many will shy away from this situation because Florida State locked up Virginia's run game last week. Louisville will come at you from every angle with the quarterback and two backs.

Florida State allowed 247 yards on the ground to Alabama and 155 to SMU. Kendrick Raphael had a huge game in that one. I like this more if Keyjuan is out, but I'm still using Isaac regardless.

Javen Jacobs, Utah State ($5.7K)

Jacobs had his best game of the season against Boise in the loss last week. It should be a sign of things to come. Washington State has allowed 164.6 rushing yards per game and six touchdowns in five games.

The Cougar defense struggled against Fresno last week, and the Utah State offense is trending upward. Jacobs is doing well as the lead back. He feels cheap compared to his peers on this slate.

Also consider: Aiden Flora, Iowa State ($7.8K); Kamari Moulton, Iowa ($6.3K); Samuel Harris, Wyoming ($5.4K)

 

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers

Carson Clark, San Jose State ($7.1K)

Cooper Hoch is questionable with an undisclosed injury, which could lead to even more targets for Clark. Hoch is second on the team in yards and third in targets.

Clark has 10 more receptions than anyone else on the team anyway. If Hoch is out, he's going to see a lot more. Even if Hoch manages to play, Clark is the receiver with the best matchup on the slate.

Luke Weaver's interception problems won't cost Clark points. The receivers for the Spartans are safe.

Tre Richardson, Louisville ($6.4K)

This Louisville offense is plenty good enough to support the fantasy success of the quarterback, two backs, and two receivers. Richardson had his first 100-yard game of the season last week.

Richardson has more targets and more than 100 more yards than Lawayne McCoy. Both are great options, but at just $400 more, Richardson offers more production for the price.

Eli Wood, Utah State ($5.7K)

Wood has become the favorite target of Brosterhous. He has 50.8 DK points in the last two games alone. You're not going to find anything better at this price. Fresno got to the Cougars through the air last week. With the way the Utah State offense has looked lately, we have to believe the Aggies can do the same.

Micahi Danzy, Florida State ($4K)

Duce Robinson was on more than 30% of rosters last week, and he was a massive letdown with Florida State running the ball most of the game. Danzy had the best game of the Florida State receivers.

There's always a chance that Florida State funnels the passing game back through Robinson, but Danzy has produced even with Robinson having big games. I'm going to take the discount because we need it.

Also consider: Dezmen Roebuck, Washington ($7.3K); Lawayne McCoy, Louisville ($6K); Tony Diaz, Iowa ($5.5K); Legend Glasker, BYU ($5K); DJ Vonnahme, Iowa ($4.2K)

 

DraftKings CFB Stacks

Florida State-Louisville game stack

These are the two most potent offenses on the slate, so they're pricey. Kienholz and Daniels will set you back $16.3K just at quarterback. Kromah and Brown add another $13.6K. That's where using Danzy over Robinson comes into play.

It's hard to leave McCoy out, but we don't have a choice. You only get one of McCoy or Richardson. I'm going with Richardson and both FSU receivers. That leaves enough open for a solid flex option.

If you're only stacking Louisville, I suggest Kienholz, Isaac Brown, McCoy, and Richardson with a Kromah runback. If stacking Florida State, go with Daniels, Kromah, Robinson, and either Danzy or Jayvan Boggs. The preferred runback is Kienholz and a receiver if you can swing it.

Utah State

The Aggies offense is starting to hit its stride behind Brosterhous and Jacobs. The only Aggies receiver worth using is Wood. You can use the Utah State three-man easily with a Louisville stack.

Also consider: BYU (GPP only), San Jose State (GPP only)

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More College Football Analysis

CFB Betting Picks ATS (Week 6)
Friday DraftKings CFB Picks: 10/9/26
Saturday Main DraftKings CFB Picks: 10/10/26
Worst CFB Coaching Hires Since 2010
Week 6 College Football Bold Predictions
Week 6 CFB Fantasy Rankings
Week 6 RB Fantasy Rankings
Week 6 WR Fantasy Rankings

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More DFS Lineup Picks

Friday DraftKings CFB Picks: 10/9/26
Saturday Main DraftKings CFB Picks: 10/10/26
NFL Cash Game Plays - Week 5
DFS Lineup Picks: Thursday Night Showdown
NFL DFS: Week 5 GPP Stacks
NHL Bets and Props for Novig - 10/8
DraftKings NHL DFS Lineup Picks for 10/8
NHL Heat Map - 10/8/26

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Emeka Egbuka

Fantasy Value Bounces Back After Productive Week 5 Outing
Bucky Irving

Fantasy Stock Skyrocketing After Monster Outing In Win
CeeDee Lamb

Questionable to Return on Thursday With Quad Injury
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Set to Suit Up Thursday
Collin Sexton

Unavailable on Thursday
Walker Kessler

Sidelined on Thursday
Austin Reaves

Available for Thursday's Preseason Matchup With Sacramento
Mike Evans

Misses Practice, Expected to Play at Seattle
Saquon Barkley

Not Expected to Play in Week 5 in London
Alvin Kamara

Returns to Limited Practice on Thursday
Ashton Jeanty

Listed as Limited With Pair of Injuries
Nick Foligno

to Sit Out Two Games
Kyle Monangai

Dealing with Turf Toe, Hopeful to Play Through Injury
Brad Marchand

Set to Miss a "Few Weeks"
Linus Ullmark

Cleared to Play Thursday
Jake Sanderson

Remains Out Thursday
Mikhail Sergachev

Available Thursday
Seth Jarvis

Sheds Non-Contact Jersey
Macklin Celebrini

a Game-Time Call Thursday
Chris Olave

Limited in Practice on Thursday with Foot Injury
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Omarion Hampton

Chargers Haven't Lost Faith in Omarion Hampton
Malik Nabers

Returns to Practice on Thursday
Ja'Marr Chase

Back at Practice as he Works Through Concussion Protocol
DJ Moore

Bills Not Ruling Out DJ Moore for Week 5
Rico Dowdle

Up in the Air to Return in Week 5
Michael Pittman Jr.

Reportedly Out Multiple Weeks With Foot Injury
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Jayden Daniels

a Full-Go for Week 5 Against Giants
Tom Wilson

Notches Three Points Against Penguins
Evan Bouchard

Continues Red-Hot Start Wednesday
Leon Draisaitl

Records Four-Assist Period
Joel Kiviranta

Ruled Out for At Least Two Games
Samuel Montembeault

Hurt in Practice
Josh Morrissey

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Wednesday
Dillon Brooks

Torches Bulls for 24 Points
Aday Mara

Stays Perfect in 22-Point Outing Against Bucks
Lamar Jackson

Dealing with a "Rare" Ankle Sprain
Damian Lillard

Scores 15 Points in Preseason Return
Cameron Boozer

Drops 16 Points Against Magic
Ty Jerome

Scores 17 Points in Preseason Loss to Magic
LaMelo Ball

Hands Out Seven Assists Against Indiana
Tyrese Haliburton

Shakes Off Rust in Preseason Return
Zach Charbonnet

Limited in Practice as Potential Activation Lingers
Stefon Diggs

Misses Wednesday's Practice Due to Hamstring Injury
Adem Bona

Expected to Miss Two More Preseason Games
Anfernee Simons

Sidelined Two More Preseason Games
Dominick Barlow

Set to Miss Two More Preseason Contests
Jalen Duren

Expected to Suit Up in Preseason
A.J. Brown

is Not Walking with a Limp
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Sidelined at Least Four Weeks
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Ladd McConkey

a Non-Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Filip Hallander

Oilers Bring in Filip Hallander
Drew Helleson

Could Make Season Debut This Weekend
Jason Dickinson

Cleared for Season Debut
Zachary L'Heureux

Available for Season Debut
Alexander Romanov

Out for 6-8 Months With Torn ACL
Matt Roy

Unavailable Against Penguins
Bryan Rust

Set for Season Debut Wednesday
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Ryan Lindgren

Limited to Handful of Minutes Against Vegas
Naz Reid

Scores 13 Points in Hornets Preseason Debut
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Day'Ron Sharpe

Fills Stat Sheet in Preseason Opener
Darryn Peterson

Pours in 23 Points in Home Preseason Debut
Aday Mara

Posts 12 Points, Three Blocks in Preseason Debut
Grayson Allen

Perfect From Deep in Hornets Debut
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

10 Potential Busts - Fantasy Football Week 5
QB Power Rankings: All Starting QBs (2026)
Week 5 Best NFL Player Props
Sneaky Bench Stashes: Pre-Week 5