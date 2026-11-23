November 23, 2026

NBA player prop bets and statistical analysis for Monday, November 23. Matchup advantages, projection edges, and value lines for tonight's slate. https://www.covers.com/nba/player-props-nov-22-2026

I am glad I took yesterday off, as we had a lot of star players rest and some pretty weird and wonky box scores in those games. We're back to a much more normal schedule today, with 10 games in the Association and plenty of prop betting opportunities!

For today's picks, I'll include the best odds available at one of the books I use, but I'll also include the price at Novig, which is one of our partners and absolutely one of the best sports prediction markets out there.

As always, follow RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs. Now, here are some of my favorite NBA bets and player props for Monday night's NBA slate!

NBA Player Prop Bets

Aday Mara OVER 10.5 Points (+100 BetMGM)

Compare at -104 at Novig

Mara got the night off last night as the Thunder opted to rest him and their superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the first half of a back-to-back set. OKC is on the road in Indiana tonight, but only 5.5-point favorites in what should be a good game against the scrappy Pacers.

Just like they drew it up... LITERALLY 💯 High-IQ play between Aday Mara and Kenrich Williams in OKC's West Group B win last night! https://t.co/sKDUQjqbwn — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2026

Mara is averaging 13.8 points per game over his last five games. I have been betting his prop at 9.5 for the last week, and he kept hitting it, but now the books have raised it a point. I'm still in on Mara here, as he's coming off a 22-point, 16-rebound game against the Pelicans and has seen his usage rate increase into the low-20s in his most recent several games.

Cedric Coward OVER 26.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists (-115 Fanatics)

Compare at -130 at Novig

Memphis has dealt with injuries to a litany of players, but the one constant in their lineup every night has been the second-year wing Cedric Coward. He's playing some fantastic basketball for Memphis and has taken a pretty significant leap as a scorer and facilitator in his second season.

The books have finally caught up to his rebounding, but his scoring prop and overall PRA prop are still too low for his level of involvement on the court. He has 27 or more PRA in seven straight games and I look for him to keep it going tonight in what should be a close game against the Hornets on the road.

Brayden Burries OVER 19.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists (-106 Novig)

The Bucks are a scary team to try to predict right now. They recently moved Ryan Rollins back into the starting lineup and Burries back to the bench. But I actually like that move for his value, as long as his minutes stay in the mid-20s.

He played 26 minutes off the bench against the Sixers on Saturday and poured in 26 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. He's an elite rebounding guard who has had seven or more boards in three of his last four games, and he's seen an uptick in usage in the last week, too, capped off by a 30% USG% on Saturday.

This game has a 10.5-point spread, and the Bucks are certainly in danger of getting blown out. But Burries is the one player I don't worry about too much in that scenario, as I think he'd play those meaningless fourth-quarter minutes, as it's clear that Milwaukee wants to develop their top rookie this season.

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NBA Value Player Props

Yves Missi OVER 8.5 Rebounds (+118 FanDuel)

Compare at +111 at Novig

The Pelicans have their starting center back, and they're clearly a better team with Missi patrolling the paint as a rim protector. He had a fast start to the season, but missed nearly three weeks with an injury and has been slow to get going after returning to the rotation.

But he's coming off a 14-rebound game against Wemby and the Spurs this weekend, playing a season-high 35 minutes in that one. He doesn't need that many minutes to snag nine boards tonight against the Suns, a team that allows the most rebounds to centers this season. Five opposing big men have all hit double digits against Phoenix, and Missi averages 9.1 rebounds per game in only 23 minutes a night. If he plays at least 24-25 minutes tonight, he crushes this number.

Jeremiah Fears OVER 17.5 Points (+100 Novig)

Staying in the New Orleans-Phoenix game, I can't help but love the Pelicans point guard Fears in this spot. He's been playing a ton of minutes lately and is the centerpiece of this offense as Dejounte Murray sits out waiting for a trade. He has scored 22 and 29 points in his last two games, attempting 37 shots from the field in those contests combined!

This game has a huge 232.5 total and only a 3.5-point spread. The Suns are giving up the fourth-most points to opposing point guards, too. It's a great spot for Fears to thrive, and I expect him to get there tonight if he keeps up this high-usage role.

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Jaden McDaniels OVER 8.5 Rebounds + Assists (+100 BetRivers)

I love McDaniels' game, and he was one of my top breakout targets in fantasy basketball this year. I didn't expect a major injury to Anthony Edwards to propel him into some top-50 production, but that's exactly what has happened.

McDaniels' scoring can be a bit inconsistent from game to game, but his peripheral stats have been uber-predictable. He has nine boards and assists combined in nine of his last ten games. Look for him to get there again here against a pretty bad defensive team, the Brooklyn Nets, who have been giving up a lot of counting stats to wing players this season.

Jalen Smith OVER 7.5 Rebounds (+116 FanDuel)

Compare at +111 at Novig

The Cavs are allowing the fourth-most rebounds to opposing centers this season. Nicolas Claxton missed last night's game with an illness and is questionable for tonight's game against Cleveland. Jalen Smith should shift back to center and play as many minutes as he can handle if Claxton ends up missing.

The last time Smith faced the Cavs, he pulled down 11 rebounds in 28 minutes. He's a very good rebounder on a per-minute basis, but the move to center here is what's most important because guarding Jarrett Allen will keep him close to the basket for rebounding opportunities.

Good luck if you're tailing, and thanks for reading!

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