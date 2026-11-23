November 23, 2026

Get today's top DraftKings daily fantasy hockey lineup picks for November 23, 2026. Doug's expert NHL DFS goalies picks, value plays, stacks, and power play picks.

Welcome to a rare Monday edition of our DFS outlook. With Thanksgiving on the horizon, the NHL has shifted its “big” days to Monday, Wednesday, and Friday this week, so I've moved my write-ups to those days. Tonight we have a six-game slate that makes it easy to do what you want.

This slate is devoid of monster stacks, except for one, with no Edmonton, Carolina, or Colorado to speak of, and the Maple Leafs shifting their lines around to keep the studs apart. Your big decision point tonight is whether to go all in on the Wild or build a more balanced lineup and fade the obvious big stack.

I aim to help you narrow your plays to get the most bang for your DFS buck. NHL Premium members can find the RotoBaller NHL family on Discord, where the chat is always active. I'll bring my NHL lineup picks, analysis, and advice for DraftKings NHL DFS contests on Monday, November 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Also check out RotoBaller's awesome NHL tools, including our Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, and Heat Map.

NHL DFS Analysis And Picks For 11/23/26

Minnesota Wild (MIN1 - Matt Boldy Joel Eriksson Ek, Kirill Kaprizov; $23600 DK)

Defensive Addition: Brock Faber ($5500 DK)

A West Coast swing used to be a gauntlet for middle-America teams, but with cupcake defenses in Vancouver, Seattle, San Jose, Anaheim, and Calgary, it’s become one of the better stretches a team can have this season. The Wild have already played Calgary and Vancouver, scoring seven goals. While we kind of expected more from Minnesota in those games, their top line did enough to make them worthwhile.

Tonight they are back at it again, heading to San Jose to take on a Sharks team that has allowed 2.55 even-strength goals per 60 minutes at home. That number is more than half a goal lower than advanced data expected, meaning a blowout could be in order soon. Goalie Yaroslav Askarov has allowed four or more goals in four of his past six starts, and is starting to come back down to Earth after a strong late-October run.

The team’s defensive pairing of Dmitry Orlov and Jacob Trouba has been especially vulnerable, allowing 3.28 expected goals, 38.71 scoring chances, and 16.59 high-danger chances per 60 minutes at home. The Wild are excellent on the road, scoring 3.15 even-strength goals per 60 minutes.

The trio of Matt Boldy, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Kirill Kaprizov has combined for 48 goals and assists over their past 10 games, making them worth their hefty price tag. Quinn Hughes looks to miss his second consecutive game, which means you can get a little discount by using defender Brock Faber as a fourth man in a Minnesota onslaught.

Minnesota goal! Scored by Joel Eriksson Ek with 19:35 left in the 1st. Assisted by Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov. CGY: 0 | MIN: 1 #MINvsCGY #Flames #mnwild https://t.co/DQDoVc2u0O — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 20, 2026

Ottawa Senators (OTT1 - Dylan Cozens, Fabian Zetterlund, Tim Stuetzle; $14900 DK)

Defensive Addition: Jake Sanderson ($5800 DK)

As I alluded to above, teams like to see the Calgary Flames coming to town, as they have one of the worst defenses in the NHL. The team has allowed 3.01 even-strength goals per 60 minutes on the road. Their defensive pairing of Jacob Middleton and Zach Whitecloud has allowed 3.04 expected goals and 30.54 scoring chances per 60 minutes. Goalie Dustin Wolf hasn’t held up when the pressure is on, saving 76.3% of the high-danger shots he’s faced on the road and allowing three or more goals in four of his past five starts.

Ottawa has played great at home, scoring 3.25 even-strength goals per 60 minutes. Tim Stuetzle is the team’s best offensive player and is riding a five-game point-scoring streak that’s seen him combine for eight goals and assists. He has scored 12.8 or more DraftKings points in four of those games. Fabian Zetterlund and Dylan Cozens are doing their share, combining for six points over the team’s past two games.

TIM STÜTZLE SCORES ANOTHER AND THE SENS ARE ROLLING 🫡 https://t.co/7RMYodcQGQ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 22, 2026

Defender Jake Sanderson will man the blue line for the team’s top power play. He also has points in back-to-back games and chips in about 3.5 SABS per game. Consider him in any Ottawa stack, with Cozens and Zetterlund providing enough value to easily afford Sanderson.

Seattle Kraken (SEA1 - Berkly Catton, Jordan Eberle, Bobby McMann; $13800 DK)

Defensive Addition: Brandon Montour ($5700 DK)

Nobody will ever mistake the Kraken for the Oilers, but this is the third straight slate where Seattle has been a featured stack. Berkly Catton and Jordan Eberle came through the first time, combining for 50 fantasy points, but then they laid an egg on Saturday night.

This team averages 2.68 even-strength goals per 60 minutes at home, so we know they can put up a crooked number. The play on the Kraken, though, is less about their own upside and more about the matchup they will face.

The Ducks are one of the league's worst defensive teams, and goalie Lukas Dostal has been one of the more vulnerable goalies we’ve seen. He’s given up three or more goals in 10 of his 13 games, including eight of his past nine. Dostal has been particularly bad under pressure, saving a paltry 69.7% of the high-danger shots he’s faced on the road. It doesn’t matter who the Ducks are facing; when Dostal is in net, we want some exposure in tournaments.

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NHL DFS Value Stack of the Night

New York Islanders (NYI2 - Mathew Barzal, Ondrej Palat, Mattias Maccelli; $10700 DK)

Defensive Addition: Matthew Schaefer ($7200 DK)

This offseason, I wrote up Toronto goalie Sergei Bobrovsky as a potential late-round value. I was wrong; he’s been very bad. He’s given up three or more goals in 13 of 14 starts, allowing four or more in five of his last seven. As a team, the Maple Leafs have surrendered 3.14 even-strength goals per 60 minutes on the road, one of the worst on tonight’s short slate.

Meanwhile, the Islanders have been shockingly good on offense at home, averaging 2.98 even-strength goals and a monstrous 16.09 high-danger chances per 60 minutes. Mathew Barzal returned to the lineup for the first time all year four games ago, and, not coincidentally, the team has scored at least three goals in all of them. Barzal hasn’t scored, but he has three assists and two double-digit fantasy-point games since returning.

Ondrej Palat and Matias Maccelli join him on New York’s second line, and Maccelli has looked most impressive, with 11 points in 13 games. Palat has a bit of a ceiling himself, scoring a pair of goals in his last game. The key to your Islanders stack, if you can afford him, is defender Matthew Schaefer, who has the kind of upside to break a slate.

He is averaging 16 DraftKings points per game this season, and has scored at least 15 points in six of his past seven games. He's not only an offensive presence, with 26 points in 22 games, but also a SABS machine, averaging over five per game. He’s a difference-maker on a short slate.

NHL DFS Goalie to Target

Philipp Grubauer (SEA - $7500 DK)

Philipp Grubauer is my second-highest projected goalie behind Linus Ullmark, but the $900 price difference swings the pick to Grubauer. Over his past five games, he’s either allowed four goals (twice) or one goal (three times). That uncertainty keeps Grubauer out of cash-game consideration but makes him a perfect tournament option.

The Kraken allow over 30 shots on goal per game, the second-highest total on the slate. Those shots give Grubauer a little bit of wiggle room to allow a couple of goals and still pull off a strong score. The Ducks are one of the league's better road offenses, but they’re scoring about half a goal more per 60 minutes than expected, which suggests a likely regression soon.

Grubauer is a better goalie at home, allowing half a goal per game fewer than he does on the road. He’s also been shockingly good under pressure, saving 93.3% of the high-danger shots he’s faced. Everything aligns for him to put up a ceiling game.

Others in consideration: Linus Ullmark, Jesper Wallstedt, Darcy Kuemper

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