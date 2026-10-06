Mike's top Week 6 college fantasy football team offense and defense waiver wire streamers - OFF, DEF pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy CFB streaming options with strong matchups.
There is no more low-hanging fruit with FBS teams playing FCS teams. The only ones remaining are the few during Cupcake Saturday in the SEC next month. We also have a lot of teams on bye this week, which leaves many of us scrambling for replacements. Those who have the defenses of Michigan, Texas Tech, and Wisconsin will be trying to find suitable options. Same for those who have Alabama or Oklahoma. Both teams have brutal matchups this week.
The Nebraska and Wake Forest offenses may have won matchups last week. Louisville, Mississippi State, and Virginia may have lost them. There were no average recommendations among offenses last week. It was either really good or really bad. Houston was the only defense that didn't score at least 13 fantasy points last week.
Waivers for Week 6 open tomorrow. We'll highlight some team offense and team defense adds for Week 6 in college fantasy football. Teams featured are 25% rostered or lower on Yahoo! leagues. I'm going to put these in order of the best claims, not based on roster percentage. The best options aren't always the ones that are on the most rosters.
Waiver Wire Adds Week 6 - Team Offense
Missouri OFF
2% rostered
Austin Simmons is a 1st round prospect if he keeps up this level of play. Top-tier anticipation, sharp ball placement, poise within structure, & effortless velocity to hit tight windows https://t.co/5T8x1eVR2a
— James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) October 5, 2026
Missouri's performance against Florida was their best offensive showing (for fantasy purposes) since the opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Why? Missouri didn't turn it over and had over 550 yards of offense. The yards really matter for fantasy purposes.
Texas A&M dominated Arkansas, but that isn't news. Arizona State had 369 yards on the Aggies. Texas had 408. LSU cranked up 506 yards. The Aggies have done a decent job of keeping the points down, but they give up a lot of yards.
Wake Forest OFF
7% rostered
We knew that Wake was going to look good against Stanford. What we didn't know is that the Wake offense would score eight touchdowns and rack up over 500 yards of offense. Wake didn't even do that against Akron!
North Carolina State is the inverse of A&M. They aren't terrible at giving up yards, but every FCS team has scored at least 30 points on the Pack. Wake's offense keeps improving, so I'm willing to ride with them again. Gio Lopez has been an expert at taking care of the ball so far in 2026.
Virginia Tech OFF
2% rostered
It's tough to recommend Tech since they have turned the ball over nine times in five games. They turned it over four times last week! The thing is that Virginia Tech is still moving the ball efficiently, thanks to a strong run game.
Cal has allowed more rushing yards than passing yards through five games. They even allowed 112 rushing yards to Wagner! There are many yards to be had on Cal. A ceiling game is possible for the Hokies if they can quit turning the ball over for a week.
Duke OFF
0% rostered
The Nate Sheppard contact balance is absurd... https://t.co/dME8udtFwD
— Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) September 12, 2026
Duke routinely grounds opponents into submission, which usually results in lower-scoring games. That's not always a bad thing.
Now that we are in the thick of conference play, excellent streaming options are not as easy to find as they were in September. Duke is going to put up a solid number of yards and score a few touchdowns.
Duke has only committed two turnovers in four games. Georgia Tech allowed 482 total yards to Stanford. This defense can be had.
Arizona OFF
2% rostered
The dirty little secret with West Virginia this year is that the defense has been a massive problem. They gave up 425 yards to Coastal Carolina in the opener and 308 to FCS Tennessee-Martin.
It has been even worse in Big 12 play. In two conference games, the Mountaineers have allowed a staggering 1,186 yards to Oklahoma State and Iowa State.
Arizona is more methodical than explosive, but only BYU has held Arizona under 12 fantasy points. The potential is there for a ceiling game from the Arizona offense.
Other offenses to consider:
Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina, Louisville vs. Florida State, UCLA vs. Oregon
Waiver Wire Adds Week 6 - Team Defense
Utah DEF
6% rostered
Utah has 10 sacks, five interceptions, and two fumble recoveries in just four games. The Kansas offense has piled up some big yardage totals, but they have turned the ball over seven times already.
If they do that against a strong defense like Utah, this game is going to get ugly quickly. Kansas is better when they can run the ball. If the game script takes away that element, Utah's defense could have a big day.
Pittsburgh DEF
13% rostered
Streaming defenses is not for the faint of heart this week. Alabama and Nebraska are top-5 defenses in fantasy so far, but both have brutal matchups. Miami, Texas Tech, and Michigan are on byes.
North Carolina hasn't topped 350 yards against an FBS opponent and is averaging 20.2 points per game. They have also turned it over six times in four games.
The Pitt offense is going to look very different without Mason Heintschel. This team is loaded with running backs. The run-heavy approach will lead to fewer opportunities for opposing offenses. Pitt is one of the best widely available options this week.
Virginia Tech DEF
2% rostered
The Hokies have struggled in recent weeks. They even lost fantasy points in the Pitt game. Here we are chasing Cal's dysfunction on offense. Cal has turned it over eight times in four games against FBS teams.
Both Clemson and Syracuse held the Cal offense under 250 yards. If Adam Mohammed is still out, the Hokies could feast on Cal.
Mohammed left the loss to Clemson with a left leg injury. We still don't know the extent of the injury, but this Cal offense really struggled without him. If Mohammed plays, this defense may not be worth the risk.
California DEF
0% rostered
It's hard to use a defense when the offense has trouble moving the ball, but Cal's defense is worth a look for the havoc they cause. Cal has 10 sacks, seven interceptions, and two fumble recoveries in five games. The defense and special teams have also accounted for two touchdowns.
Yardage counts for the offense, but not against the defense. That's how Cal has managed to score at least five fantasy points in every game but the UCLA game, despite allowing a lot of points and yards.
Virginia DEF
2% rostered
The Virginia defense has had some good games and some really bad games. Florida State and West Virginia got explosive plays. Syracuse does not have an explosive offense.
Steve Angeli has already thrown seven interceptions. Virginia has picked off seven passes in five games and has only allowed two passing touchdowns all season. The Wahoos have done a great job at keeping things in front of them.
Syracuse has looked pretty good against lesser defenses, but defense is about the only thing that has gone right for Virginia since the opener against North Carolina State. The offense may not be that good, but the defense is.
Other defenses to consider:
Alabama vs. Georgia, Florida vs. South Carolina, Missouri vs. Texas A&M.