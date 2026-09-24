Andrei Vasilevskiy remains one of the best goaltenders in fantasy hockey, but I have no interest in spending a first-round pick on him. Much like my concerns with Makar, this is more about the position than the player. At this stage of the draft, I'm focused on securing an elite forward who can anchor my roster, rather than investing such a valuable pick in a goalie.

Goaltending can be volatile from year to year, and even the most reliable netminders aren't immune to a rough stretch or a dip in production. While Vasilevskiy has the talent and workload to finish as the top fantasy goalie, there's simply too much opportunity cost involved in taking him this early.

I'd much rather grab a stud forward in the first round and target goaltending later in the draft. Vasilevskiy could have another fantastic season, but at this price, I'll let someone else take that chance.

Jack Hughes (NJ - C/LW; Yahoo ADP 18.6)

Jack Hughes is one of the most talented offensive players in the NHL, but his injury history makes him a risky investment at his current ADP. The Devils' superstar has played 62 games or fewer in each of the last three seasons, making it difficult to trust him with such an early pick. While Hughes has the upside to deliver a monster fantasy season, staying healthy has been a major obstacle.

The concern isn't his ability to produce when he's on the ice. Hughes can put up elite offensive numbers, but availability is a huge part of fantasy hockey. Missing 20 or more games can put your team at a significant disadvantage, especially when you've invested a second-round pick in that player.

At this price, I'd rather target a forward with a more reliable track record of staying healthy. Hughes could easily outperform his ADP if he plays a full season, but the injury risk is simply too high for my liking.

Brady Tkachuk (FLA - C/LW; Yahoo ADP 25.2)

Everyone is excited about Brady Tkachuk joining his brother Matthew in Florida, but I'm not convinced the change of scenery is enough to justify his current ADP. We're talking about a player whose career-high is 83 points, yet fantasy managers are paying a premium for the possibility of a breakout season with the Panthers. While Tkachuk brings plenty of value in leagues that count hits and shots, his offensive production has never quite reached the elite level.

There's also some injury risk to consider. Tkachuk missed 22 games last season after sitting out 10 the year before. That's a concerning trend for a player you're investing a second or third-round pick in.

The move to Florida could certainly give Tkachuk a boost, especially with the opportunity to play alongside his brother. However, I'd rather let someone else pay for that upside and target a player with a more established track record of elite offensive production.

Connor Hellebuyck (WPG - G; Yahoo ADP 28.1)

Connor Hellebuyck is one of the best goaltenders in the NHL, but there's no way I'm spending a top-30 pick on him given his current situation. Hellebuyck has requested a trade, failed to report to training camp, and was subsequently suspended by the Jets. That's a lot of uncertainty surrounding a player you're expecting to anchor your fantasy roster.

I have no idea what’s been happening behind closed doors or know the true reason why Connor Hellebuyck wants out. But if the Jets have been getting terrible offers for him then they’re simply not going to trade him. And I’d imagine they’re going to stay firm until they feel… — Jesse Pollock (@jpolly22) September 17, 2026

Even without the off-ice concerns, I'm generally hesitant to invest an early-round pick in a goaltender. Now we're talking about a player whose availability and future with his current team are up in the air. There's simply too much risk involved when you could use this pick to secure another high-end forward.

Hellebuyck could still deliver elite fantasy production if his situation gets resolved, but I'm not willing to pay a premium while so many questions remain unanswered. At this ADP, I'll gladly let someone else take that gamble.

Matthew Tkachuk (FLA - LW/RW; Yahoo ADP 33.7)

Matthew Tkachuk is another player I'm hesitant to draft early because of his injury history. The Panthers' star has played just 31 and 52 games over the last two seasons, making it difficult to trust him with a top-35 pick. While Tkachuk can produce at an elite level when healthy, his recent lack of availability is a major concern for fantasy managers.

There's no denying Tkachuk's upside, especially in leagues that reward physical play. He can contribute across multiple categories, but that versatility doesn't mean much if he's spending a significant portion of the season on the sidelines.

At his current ADP, you're paying for the version of Tkachuk who can stay healthy and deliver elite production over a full season. Given what we've seen over the last two years, that's a gamble I'm not willing to take. I'd rather target a more reliable forward in this range.