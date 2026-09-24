Frank Ammirante's players to avoid in the first four rounds of 2026 fantasy hockey leagues. His early-round fantasy draft avoids and busts, including Jason Robertson, Jack Hughes, and more.
Hey, RotoBallers! Fantasy hockey drafts are all about finding value, but avoiding costly mistakes in the early rounds can be just as important. This time, we're looking at six big-name players who could struggle to live up to their draft-day price tags. Jason Robertson, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Jack Hughes, Brady Tkachuk, Connor Hellebuyck, and Matthew Tkachuk are all capable of putting together strong fantasy seasons, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're worth the investment at their current ADP.
While each of these players has the talent to make a major impact, there are reasons to be cautious about spending an early-round pick on them. Whether it's injury concerns, regression risk, or simply an inflated draft cost, these are players who could leave fantasy managers disappointed. Let's break down why you might want to think twice before calling their names on draft day.
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Fantasy Hockey Early-Round Busts to Avoid
Cale Makar (COL - D; Yahoo ADP 6.6)
Cale Makar is the best defenseman in fantasy hockey, but I just can't bring myself to use a top-seven pick on a blueliner. At that point in the draft, I'd much rather lock in a stud forward who can anchor my roster across multiple categories. While Makar is capable of putting up elite offensive numbers from the back end, the opportunity cost of taking him this early is simply too high for my liking.
There's also a minor injury concern here, as Makar has been dealing with a lower-body issue during the preseason. While it doesn't appear to be anything serious, it's another reason I'm hesitant to invest such a valuable pick in him.
Cale Makar participated in full practice today.
Jared Bednar said that Cale Makar was trending towards being available for one of the upcoming preseason games.
— Meghan Angley (@megangley) September 22, 2026
This isn't a knock on Makar's talent. He's an absolute superstar who gives fantasy managers a massive advantage at his position. However, I'd rather build around an elite forward in the first round and address defense later.
Jason Robertson (DAL - LW/RW; Yahoo ADP 9.8)
Jason Robertson is coming off a fantastic season in which he racked up 96 points, but I'm hesitant to spend a first-round pick on him given his year-to-year volatility. Before last season's breakout, Robertson recorded exactly 80 points in 82 games in each of his previous two campaigns. That's still strong production, but it's not quite what you're looking for from a player with a top-10 ADP.
The concern here is that you're paying for Robertson's ceiling rather than his more realistic range of outcomes. If he takes a step back toward that 80-point mark, you're suddenly looking at a player who could struggle to justify his first-round price tag.
Robertson is a talented offensive player with the upside to deliver another monster season, but I'd rather use my first-round pick on someone with a more consistent track record of elite production. There's simply too much risk at this price.