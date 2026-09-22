September 22, 2026

Brandon's fantasy hockey sneaky defensemen breakouts in the mid-to-late-rounds for 2026. Potential league-winners, including Cole Hutson, Bowen Byram and more.

Hey, RotoBallers! Finding an advantage on defense can play a major role in winning your fantasy hockey league, but identifying which players will provide value at their ADP is often challenging.

Fantasy managers can blow their league away with those breakout defensemen who perform much higher than their ADP! Below, I’ve identified defensemen in the mid- and late-rounds who I think are being undervalued in drafts (on Yahoo).

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Cole Hutson - ADP: 91, Washington Capitals

Some will say that Cole Hutson already had his breakout. But 14 games isn't enough to gauge long-term value. However, this season could be his big year. Hutson has a similar pedigree to his brother, Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadiens. Cole produced three goals, seven assists, 10 points, -3 +/-, 22 shots on goal, 13.6 shooting percentage, 16 hits, and six blocks in his 14 games last season.

Right now, Hutson is projected to slot into the third pairing for the Washington Capitals and quarterback the second power-play unit. Things always change during this time period of the offseason, with training camp and the preseason still to come.

He could stay in those positions, or he could easily get promoted. Nobody will know until October second, when the Capitals travel to the Lenovo Center to face the reigning Stanley Cup Champions, the Carolina Hurricanes.

With how well the Capitals have ‘rebuilt’ their team over the offseason and the influx of youth, Hutson will have plenty of opportunities to put up top-10 defenseman numbers.

In his limited sample, Hutson generated an impressive 55% Fenwick% with a 54.8% On-Ice Expected Goals% (per MoneyPuck.com), which trailed only Jakob Chychrun for the team lead.

COLE HUTSON HAS THE ICEBREAKER FOR USA! 🔥 Cole Hutson returns to the lineup after a scary injury in the preliminary round and he makes his return known with a snipe!#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/YLjuFahjhD — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 3, 2026

Bowen Byram - ADP: 115, Chicago Blackhawks

Bowen Byram remains the face of skepticism as he heads into his first season wearing a Chicago Blackhawks sweater. The two-way defenseman was once compared to Cale Makar, his ex-teammate when the Colorado Avalanche drafted him. In 91 games played for the Avalanche (from 2020 through 2022), Byram produced 15 goals, 28 assists, 43 points, +15 +/-, 135 shots on goal, 11.1 shooting percentage, 168 hits, and 93 blocks.

In his two full seasons with the Buffalo Sabres–164 games–he produced 18 goals, 62 assists, 80 points, +26 +/-, 203 shots on goal, 8.9 shooting percentage, 125 hits, and 210 blocks. In 2025, he set a career-high in points (42) over a full 82-game slate.

The Chicago Blackhawks are dealing with several injuries at the start of the season, notably their star center, Conor Bedard. This could put added pressure on Byram after his big payday. He is currently projected to play on the top pairing and quarterback the second power-play unit.

With the amount of talent flowing through the Blackhawks now, especially on the top line–the line he will share the most ice time with–Bowen could be in for his biggest season yet.





Denton Mateychuk - ADP: 133, Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets are barely treading water right now. They keep vocalizing their displeasure with their current status and their desire to improve, but continue to fall short in the postseason race. Fortunately for them, they added big power forward Valeri Nichushkin during the offseason to help bolster their offense. However, it isn’t about adding players.

What matters for the Blue Jackets is how their "No. 2" defenseman, Denton Mateychuk, performs in his third year.

The strong two-way defenseman has two seasons under his belt with the Blue Jackets, and he has improved each year. In year one, he produced four goals, nine assists, 13 points, +4 +/-, 44 shots on goal, 9.1 shooting percentage, 26 hits, and 63 blocks. In Year 2, he increased every metric. He had 13 goals, 18 assists, 31 points, +12 +/-rating, 88 shots on goal, 14.8 shooting percentage, 26 hits, and 92 blocks.

Last season, Mateychuk generated a 49% Fenwick% with a 48.5% On-Ice Expected Goals%, which were both increases from his rookie year production, according to MoneyPuck.com.

He may not be the first name mentioned when referencing their defense, but that could change after this season. He is projected to play on the second pairing and co-quarterback the second power-play unit. Lastly, if teammate and fellow defender Zach Werenski ever misses time, Mateychuk will fill in on the top pairing and power-play unit.





Zayne Parekh - ADP: 137, Calgary Flames

Zayne Parekh made his "true" NHL debut last season, suiting up for 37 games (as he appeared in just one back in 2024). He managed four goals, five assists, nine points, -9 +/-, 49 shots on goal, 8.2 shooting percentage, 15 hits, and 30 blocks. Parekh, for the most part, struggled in more ways than one. However, it also wasn’t entirely his fault.

He is playing on a rebuilding Calgary Flames team, and he is being looked at as one of the players who will save their franchise.

Luckily, Parekh is used to this kind of pressure, and he thrives in it. Regardless of how the Flames pan out this year — projected to have another poor year — he will have every opportunity imaginable to break all his career numbers. He is expected to slot into the second pairing and quarterback the top power-play unit. He would have to perform well below standards to lose those duties.

Parekh may not generate defensive peripherals in bulk, but he will bring his offensive prowess, skating, on-ice IQ, and more to a franchise that needs to turn a new page.

Despite his underwhelming box score production, Parekh generated a solid 54% Corsi% with a team-high 7.6% Relative Expected Goals%, suggesting he could be primed for a sneaky breakout campaign.

Carter Yakemchuk - ADP: 142+, Ottawa Senators

Carter Yakemchuk is one of the more interesting defenders in the article. The young defenseman made his NHL debut last season, suiting up for the Ottawa Senators in four games. He gathered one goal, one assist, two points, -1 +/-, five shots on goal, 20 shooting percentage, and four blocks.

In this limited stint, Yakemchuk generated an impressive 57.1% On-Ice Goals% per MoneyPuck.com.

In his few games, he spent most of his time on the second or third pairings. He is currently projected to start on the top pairing next to teammate Jake Sanderson, ironically, per the Daily Faceoff.

Yakemchuk has often been compared to his defensive pairing partner, Sanderson. The two share similar play styles and are essentially inverses of each other. Sanderson has more offensive upside, while Yakemchuk has more defensive prowess.

The Senators are now in the post-Brady Tkachuk era and will look to Yakemchuk to help them start off on the right skate. Given the young defenseman’s role at the start of the season, he is projected to have a big first season with the Senators.

Sam Dickinson - ADP: 142+, San Jose Sharks

Last but not least is perhaps one of the more controversial players in the article. Sam Dickinson went into the 2024 NHL Draft with high praise and was considered the next Kris Letang. He was a great two-way defender. The skating, vision, and on-ice IQ were there, and they were especially evident as he helped the London Knights win another OHL Cup. Dickinson was ‘disappointing,’ though, in his professional debut season.

The youngster registered one goal, 13 assists, 14 points, 72 shots, 74 hits, and 70 blocked shots. He also never convinced the coaching staff he deserved a role on either power play. Dickinson was also a victim of inconsistent play from the San Jose Sharks and will hope for a better season this year.

San Jose will enter this season with high expectations and hope to take the next step in their rebuild. As of this writing, Dickinson is not projected to quarterback either power play or be on either power play in general. However, he is projected to play on the top pairing next to teammate Jacob Trouba.

This could perhaps take pressure off Dickinson defensively and let him focus more on his offensive game. Either way, if a fantasy manager needs a last-minute defenseman flyer with offensive capabilities, Dickinson is the guy. If he were to slide into the top role on the power-play, he could flirt with a near 60-point outcome playing alongside Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and Michael Misa.

SAM DICKINSON 🦈 He ties it late in the third with his first NHL goal! pic.twitter.com/tBlDHPrwJy — NHL (@NHL) November 3, 2025