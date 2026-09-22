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When Is Nico Collins Coming Back - Week 3 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Nico Collins - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is Nico Collins coming back? Will Nico Collins play again this season? Read about Nico Collins' return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Nico Collins Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Nico Collins Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins missed Week 2, and the Houston Texans couldn't get into the end zone in their 20-6 defeat at home against the Bengals without their star receiver. The loss dropped the Texans to 0-2, so they need Collins back as soon as possible from his injury. Collins' fantasy football managers are feeling the squeeze as well after spending a high draft pick on a receiver who is now on the sidelines.

Collins sustained a hamstring injury in practice between Week 1 and Week 2, which resulted in his absence on Sunday.

When is Collins coming back? Will he miss most of the season? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Nico Collins Injury Update for Fantasy Football

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Collins was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain after leaving early from practice on Wednesday after Week 1. He also said the team expects him to miss two games, and the injury requires careful management so it isn't aggravated or worsened by returning too soon.

Collins missed five weeks in 2024 with a hamstring injury, but that was a Grade 2 hamstring strain, meaning this will likely be a shorter-term injury.

Even though he avoided serious injury and was not placed on the IR (which would require him to miss four games), Collins seems unlikely to play in Week 3 when the Texans visit the Colts. After Week 2, Coach DeMeco Ryans said there was no update and that the team was "Still seeing how he progresses with his recovery.'

With no clear timetable, Collins will most likely miss a second game and then potentially return to practice before Week 4's matchup with the Cowboys. Fantasy football managers will definitely want to have a plan in place for at least Week 3 without Collins and potentially Week 4 until he is able to get back on the field.

 

Nico Collins Fantasy Football Outlook

Collins was very involved in Week 1 before the injury. He hauled in seven of his 10 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown against the Bills in Week 1. He led the team with 10 targets, with Dalton Schultz ranking second with eight targets. Once he recovers, Collins will likely jump right back into a very involved role. He was clearly the top option, especially since the team lost second receiver Jayden Higgins (knee) to a season-ending injury in the preseason.

Collins has shown he has elite upside when the Texans throw the ball, and they did even without him in Week 2, when QB C.J. Stroud attempted 55 passes and racked up 353 passing yards. Most of those went to Schultz, who caught 12 of his 14 targets for 140 yards. Kayshon Boutte, Xavier Hutchinson, Jared Wayne, and Jaylin Noel all got more work at receiver without Collins, but no one emerged as a potential replacement for the dynamic playmaker.

Since it isn't a long-term injury, Collins managers should definitely hold the WR1 and look for him to return to a starting spot as soon as he's active. Dalton Schultz looks to be the biggest gainer from the injury, and he becomes a top-10 tight end with Collins out. The rest of the wide receivers have boom-or-bust upside, but haven't been strong enough to be direct replacements for Collins.

There are some great receiver options on most leagues' waiver wires, though, with plenty of emerging depth at the position to cover with a plug-and-play option until Collins is back in the game. Managers should consider picking up New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, who has fully claimed the No. 2 role in the offense, and also consider rookie wideout Denzel Boston.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 3?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Adonai Mitchell, Denzel Boston, Dalton Schultz. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Adonai Mitchell, Denzel Boston, Dalton Schultz. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Adonai Mitchell, Denzel Boston, Dalton Schultz:

Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brenton Strange
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keon Coleman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rashod Bateman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Xavier Worthy
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Braelon Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keenan Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Darren Waller
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyjae Spears
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tre Tucker
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kaelon Black
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malik Washington
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Emmett Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tank Bigsby
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Romeo Doubs
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kalif Raymond
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mack Hollins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Bell
Adonai Mitchell
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Pat Bryant
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Antonio Williams
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malachi Fields
Denzel Boston
vs
Dalton Schultz
Denzel Boston
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Jonah Coleman
Denzel Boston
vs
Devaughn Vele
Denzel Boston
vs
Romeo Doubs
Denzel Boston
vs
Tank Bigsby
Denzel Boston
vs
Emmett Johnson
Denzel Boston
vs
Kaelon Black
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Khalil Shakir
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyjae Spears
Denzel Boston
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Denzel Boston
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Denzel Boston
vs
Xavier Worthy
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashod Bateman
Denzel Boston
vs
Brenton Strange
Denzel Boston
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Denzel Boston
vs
Keon Coleman
Denzel Boston
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Denzel Boston
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Denzel Boston
vs
Braelon Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Keenan Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Denzel Boston
vs
Kalif Raymond
Denzel Boston
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Denzel Boston
vs
Mack Hollins
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Bell
Denzel Boston
vs
Pat Bryant
Denzel Boston
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Denzel Boston
vs
Antonio Williams
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jonah Coleman
Dalton Schultz
vs
Denzel Boston
Dalton Schultz
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dalton Schultz
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tank Bigsby
Dalton Schultz
vs
Emmett Johnson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kaelon Black
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tre Tucker
Dalton Schultz
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dalton Schultz
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Dalton Schultz
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dalton Schultz
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dalton Schultz
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brenton Strange
Dalton Schultz
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Dalton Schultz
vs
Keon Coleman
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Dalton Schultz
vs
Braelon Allen
Dalton Schultz
vs
Keenan Allen
Dalton Schultz
vs
Darren Waller
Dalton Schultz
vs
Michael Mayer
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dalton Schultz
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dalton Schultz
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Zach Ertz

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