When Is Jonathon Brooks Coming Back - Week 3 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Jonathon Brooks coming back? Will Jonathon Brooks play again this season? Read about Jonathon Brooks's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (core) has had absolutely horrible luck to this point in his NFL career. He entered the NFL after tearing his ACL in his final college football season as a second-round draft pick.
Then, in 2024, after returning in Week 12 to start his NFL career, he tore his ACL yet again. This time, he missed the rest of the season and the rest of the 2025 season, and didn't return to action until 2026.
Now, he's dealing with yet another injury. Thankfully, he didn't tear his ACL a third time, so it could be worse, but the kid has not had a chance to show what he can do in professional football, and the future of his career is in jeopardy. What is the latest on Brooks' injury updates? How does this affect his rest-of-season fantasy football outlook?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Jonathon Brooks Injury Update for Fantasy Football
The news is not the worst it could possibly be, but it's still bad. Brooks suffered a core muscle injury in Week 2. He's already been placed on injured reserve and will be required to miss at least four games. But Panthers head coach Dave Canales reported that he'll miss between six and eight weeks with the issue.
Something this severe could be a sports hernia, though we can only speculate on the specifics. Brooks' timetable to return now sits between Week 8 and Week 10, and that's not definitive. The bigger concern is his overall ability to avoid injuries. It seems that his career may not ever be able to get off the ground.
Jonathon Brooks after the game who gives a thumbs up walking off the field pic.twitter.com/tU4JrAW5RM
— Danielle Stein (@Danielle_Stein9) September 20, 2026
Credit to him for keeping his head up, but it's understandably difficult to do so in a situation like this.
Jonathon Brooks Fantasy Football Outlook
The rest of his season outlook is grim. He wasn't very involved in the offense in his first two games back from his second ACL tear. That's not a huge surprise. Carolina likely wanted to be cautious with him after apparently rushing him back too soon from that injury.
This time, at least he'll have more time for his knee to recover while he recovers from the core injury as well. But when he returns, he'll likely be in just an ancillary role, not even cracking 50 percent of offensive snaps and just handling a single-digit number of touches.
Jonathon Brooks 48-yard reception 🤘 pic.twitter.com/dvczLjpVKO
— Nash (@NashTalksTexas) September 13, 2026
The only silver lining for his fantasy football outlook might be that he's a solid pass-catching back. He had a long reception in the shootout game against the Chicago Bears in Week 1, though that game was an outlier in terms of offensive output for both teams that probably won't be repeated.
The best back in the NFL Draft.
Here's every Jonathon Brooks TD 🍿@2brookss x @Panthers pic.twitter.com/mBLnrDRzQf
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) April 29, 2024
Before all the injuries, he was a high-upside potential workhorse back that could have taken over the backfield he got drafted to. Without the first ACL tear, he was a likely first-round pick and would have been a solid fantasy pickup even in his first season.
Two knee injuries and a severe core injury later, and it's questionable whether he'll ever return to his previous level of explosiveness. The rest of the season will be focused on recovery and avoiding re-injury for him, meaning he should see his reps limited all year.
In dynasty leagues, he's a buy-low target, and in redraft leagues, he's a drop candidate, though in deeper leagues, he's worth stashing on the bench or in your IR spot just in case.
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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Chuba Hubbard. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
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