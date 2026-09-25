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When Is Jonathon Brooks Coming Back - Week 3 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Jonathon Brooks - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers

When is Jonathon Brooks coming back? Will Jonathon Brooks play again this season? Read about Jonathon Brooks's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Jonathon Brooks Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Jonathon Brooks Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (core) has had absolutely horrible luck to this point in his NFL career. He entered the NFL after tearing his ACL in his final college football season as a second-round draft pick.

Then, in 2024, after returning in Week 12 to start his NFL career, he tore his ACL yet again. This time, he missed the rest of the season and the rest of the 2025 season, and didn't return to action until 2026.

Now, he's dealing with yet another injury. Thankfully, he didn't tear his ACL a third time, so it could be worse, but the kid has not had a chance to show what he can do in professional football, and the future of his career is in jeopardy. What is the latest on Brooks' injury updates? How does this affect his rest-of-season fantasy football outlook?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Jonathon Brooks Injury Update for Fantasy Football

The news is not the worst it could possibly be, but it's still bad. Brooks suffered a core muscle injury in Week 2. He's already been placed on injured reserve and will be required to miss at least four games. But Panthers head coach Dave Canales reported that he'll miss between six and eight weeks with the issue.

Something this severe could be a sports hernia, though we can only speculate on the specifics. Brooks' timetable to return now sits between Week 8 and Week 10, and that's not definitive. The bigger concern is his overall ability to avoid injuries. It seems that his career may not ever be able to get off the ground.

Credit to him for keeping his head up, but it's understandably difficult to do so in a situation like this.

 

Jonathon Brooks Fantasy Football Outlook

The rest of his season outlook is grim. He wasn't very involved in the offense in his first two games back from his second ACL tear. That's not a huge surprise. Carolina likely wanted to be cautious with him after apparently rushing him back too soon from that injury.

This time, at least he'll have more time for his knee to recover while he recovers from the core injury as well. But when he returns, he'll likely be in just an ancillary role, not even cracking 50 percent of offensive snaps and just handling a single-digit number of touches.

The only silver lining for his fantasy football outlook might be that he's a solid pass-catching back. He had a long reception in the shootout game against the Chicago Bears in Week 1, though that game was an outlier in terms of offensive output for both teams that probably won't be repeated.

Before all the injuries, he was a high-upside potential workhorse back that could have taken over the backfield he got drafted to. Without the first ACL tear, he was a likely first-round pick and would have been a solid fantasy pickup even in his first season.

Two knee injuries and a severe core injury later, and it's questionable whether he'll ever return to his previous level of explosiveness. The rest of the season will be focused on recovery and avoiding re-injury for him, meaning he should see his reps limited all year.

In dynasty leagues, he's a buy-low target, and in redraft leagues, he's a drop candidate, though in deeper leagues, he's worth stashing on the bench or in your IR spot just in case.

 

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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Chuba Hubbard. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Chuba Hubbard:

Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Parker Washington
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian Watson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Trey McBride
Chuba Hubbard
vs
George Pickens
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Devonta Smith
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Davante Adams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyren Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Drake London
Chuba Hubbard
vs
De'Von Achane
Chuba Hubbard
vs
David Montgomery
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Breece Hall
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Javonte Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bucky Irving
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chase Brown
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Puka Nacua
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Zay Flowers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Mike Evans
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chuba Hubbard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chuba Hubbard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tee Higgins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Derrick Henry
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Malik Nabers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Olave
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chuba Hubbard
vs
James Cook III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
DJ Moore
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Matthew Golden
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Sam Laporta
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rashee Rice
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Travis Kelce
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jalen Coker
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brock Bowers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jameson Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jadarian Price
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Dalton Schultz
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Josh Downs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
George Kittle
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Mark Andrews
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tony Pollard
Chuba Hubbard
vs
DK Metcalf
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Michael Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Romeo Doubs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Juwan Johnson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jordan Addison
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyler Warren
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Luther Burden III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Devaughn Vele
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Colston Loveland
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Blake Corum
Chuba Hubbard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rashod Bateman
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Woody Marks
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Carnell Tate
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Hunter Henry
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Quentin Johnston
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Denzel Boston
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tre Tucker
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Malik Washington
Chuba Hubbard
vs
KC Concepcion
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rome Odunze
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyjae Spears
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyle Monangai
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jake Ferguson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Isaiah Likely
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Makai Lemon
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kaelon Black
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Keenan Allen
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Mack Hollins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Emmett Johnson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brenton Strange
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kalif Raymond
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Demario Douglas
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Keon Coleman
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonah Coleman
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Pat Bryant
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Braelon Allen
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Darren Waller
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tre Harris
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Caleb Douglas
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jalen Nailor
Chuba Hubbard
vs
AJ Barner
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rachaad White
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Malachi Fields
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Zach Ertz
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Gunnar Helm
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Cade Otton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Evan Engram
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tank Bigsby
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Germie Bernard
Chuba Hubbard
vs
RJ Harvey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Alvin Kamara
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Cooper Kupp
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Joshua Palmer
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jack Bech
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Brooks
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Calvin Ridley
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Roman Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ted Hurst
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Bell
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Justice Hill
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Antonio Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Michael Mayer
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Colby Parkinson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
George Holani
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Greg Dulcich
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Darnell Mooney
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaylin Noel
Chuba Hubbard
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Darnell Washington
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Dawson Knox
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Isaiah Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Xavier Legette
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jalen McMillan
Chuba Hubbard
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jauan Jennings
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Skyy Moore
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Johnny Mundt
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jahan Dotson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Raheim Sanders
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Devin Singletary
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Theo Johnson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ty Johnson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Samaje Perine
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Chuba Hubbard
vs
LaJohntay Wester
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Cole Kmet
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tory Horton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Foster Moreau
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Troy Franklin
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyle Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jared Wayne
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Noah Gray
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Darius Cooper
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Noah Fant
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Moore
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Will Shipley
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Najee Harris
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Josh Cameron
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kimani Vidal
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ray Davis
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Sione Vaki
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Emari Demercado
Chuba Hubbard
vs
A.J. Dillon
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Demond Claiborne
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Travis Homer
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaylen Wright
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Isaiah Davis
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kaytron Allen
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyler Badie
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Hunter Luepke
Chuba Hubbard
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Seth McGowan
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jordan James
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jacob Saylors
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Sean Tucker
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brashard Smith
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Corey Kiner
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Roschon Johnson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Alec Ingold

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