Expert Week 10 NFL touchdown scorer predictions and anytime TD props. Get our best bets on first touchdown props, and anytime TD odds for Sunday's slate of games.
The 2026 NFL season heads into Week 11 with another full slate of intriguing touchdown opportunities. Rather than chasing the shortest prices, we're focusing on players whose roles, matchup, and usage create value at the number.
As always, the key with volatile markets like touchdown props is price sensitivity. A player can be a strong touchdown candidate and still a bad bet if the odds are too short. These picks are built around finding the right mix of opportunity and payout.
Each week, this column aims to pinpoint touchdown picks using a model that factors in usage rates, goal-line opportunities, and match-up tendencies. Results are tracked based on the proposed unit bet using the best available odds in the market at the time of publication. Let’s get into it.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and 6 free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Bets
Odds from Novig are shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Bhayshul Tuten, RB - Jacksonville Jaguars (-110, FanDuel) (52% Novig)
Tuten has taken control of the Jacksonville backfield and become one of the league's more productive touchdown scorers. He has six total touchdowns in nine games, with four in his last three contests.
His red-zone usage has been outstanding. Tuten has 30 red-zone carries and three targets, including 10 opportunities inside the five-yard line. His 33 total red-zone opportunities account for a significant portion of Jacksonville's scoring.
.@Jaguars @Giants @bhayshul the Giants better be ready to wrap up and get as many "hats" to Tuten as possible...I see great linebackers completely whiff on this Jersey Kid. #Duval #BaldysBreakdowns https://t.co/1jESgraIHi
— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 20, 2026
The matchup is about as good as it gets for a running back. The Giants have allowed touchdowns on 80% of opponent red-zone trips, the worst mark in the league. With Tuten coming off a 26-carry performance against Tennessee, he should have plenty of opportunities to find the end zone again.
BET: 1.1 units to win 1.0 unit.
Jaylen Warren, RB - Pittsburgh Steelers (+135, DraftKings) (42% Novig)
Warren has been productive this season, averaging 5.7 yards per carry while accumulating 719 rushing yards on 126 attempts. He has also been heavily involved in the passing game, with 35 targets and 24 receptions through nine games.
His red-zone usage has been solid, with 16 total opportunities, including 11 carries and five targets. Four of those opportunities have come inside the five-yard line, giving him a legitimate goal-line role. The usage hasn't quite translated to production, as Warren has scored just three touchdowns this season.
Pittsburgh was blown out in Cincinnati last week, reducing Warren's workload, but he should be right back to headlining the backfield this week.
Philadelphia has stout run-defense numbers this season, but they also traded away one of the league's premier run stuffers in Jordan Davis. They had a bye last week, so we haven't seen this version of the run defense yet.
BET: 1.0 unit to win 1.35 units.
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More Anytime Touchdown Scorer Bets
Odds from Novig are shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Travis Kelce, TE - Kansas City Chiefs (+190, FanDuel), (34% Novig)
Kelce has two receiving touchdowns through nine games, but his overall involvement in the passing game gives him a reasonable path to finding the end zone. He has 50 targets, 35 receptions, and 512 receiving yards, while averaging 14.6 yards per reception.
While the touchdown production hasn't been there, Kelce has still maintained a consistent role, seeing 26 targets over his last five games. Notably, star running back Kenneth Walker, who leads the team in touchdowns, has been ruled out this week.
The matchup against Arizona is encouraging. The Cardinals have allowed touchdowns on 69% of opponent red-zone trips, one of the worst marks in football. With his involvement in a high-scoring offense and a legitimate goal-line threat in Walker unavailable, Kelce has a strong chance to find the end zone this week.
BET: 1.0 unit to win 1.9 units.
Trey McBride, TE - Arizona Cardinals (+310, BetMGM), (25% Novig)
McBride remains the focal point of Arizona's passing attack. He has caught 29 passes on 34 targets across four games this season, with 274 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He scored in consecutive games against Denver and Dallas before going scoreless in his last two contests.
His recent target volume has remained encouraging, with eight targets against Seattle and five against the Rams. The biggest obstacle is the matchup, as Kansas City has been one of the toughest red-zone defenses in football, allowing touchdowns on just 35% of opponent trips.
While they have been stingy to opposing wide receivers, Kansas City has been vulnerable to tight ends this season. Five of the seven touchdowns they have allowed through the air have come from tight ends.
BET: 1.0 unit to win 3.1 units.
Jordyn Tyson, WR - New Orleans Saints (+340, Fanatics), (24% Novig)
Tyson has already earned a significant role in the New Orleans passing attack, despite being just two games into his NFL career. He has 15 receptions on 18 targets for 110 yards, with his usage and playing time increasing substantially last week against Carolina.
Jordyn Tyson routes and catches from Week 10.
27 ROUTES, 13 TGT, 11 REC, 80 REC YDS vs Panthers.
With OROY still wide open, Tyson has a chance to make a late push despite missing much of the season. https://t.co/nU4wf08TjS
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 16, 2026
Tyson saw 13 targets in that game, converting 11 of them into 80 yards. That's an encouraging development for a rookie who has played just two career games. He hasn't scored a touchdown yet, but the target volume is already there to support a potential breakout.
BET: 0.5 units to win 1.7 units.
Bonus First Touchdown Scorer Bet
Mark Andrews, TE - Baltimore Ravens (+1900, FanDuel), (6% Novig)
Andrews has scored just one touchdown this season, but he's been playing with a fractured hand since Week 3. His quarterback play has also been wildly inconsistent with Lamar Jackson out of the lineup.
Still, he leads the Ravens with eight red-zone targets, three of which came in the end zone. The quarterback position has been stabilized with the acquisition of Jacoby Brissett, who utilized his tight end in Arizona to a huge degree. And by all reports, he is also past the hand injury and now fully healthy.
In Brissett's first game with the team, Andrews led the Ravens, catching all eight targets. He's a solid bet to find the end zone first at these odds.
BET: 0.1 units to win 1.9 units.