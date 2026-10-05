👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings - Fantasy Football Pickups Include Tank Bigsby, Emanuel Wilson, Joe Mixon, Keon Coleman, Darius Cooper, Tyreek Hill, Tyler Higbee, T.J. Hockenson, more

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Tank Bigsby - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Draft Sleepers, Rankings

Fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Top free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.

In This Article hide
Who To Pick Up Before Fantasy Football Week 5?
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Running Backs - Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings
Wide Receivers - Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings
Tight Ends - Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings
Quarterbacks - Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 5 Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 5 officially arrives once Monday Night Football ends, and at RotoBaller HQ, we kick off the week with updated waiver wire rankings. Injuries continue to pile up, as Saquon Barkley, DJ Moore, Ladd McConkey, Rashee Rice, Tee Higgins, Lamar Jackson, and Kyle Monangai are all dealing with injuries. On top of injuries, fantasy managers will also have to deal with bye weeks, as the Panthers and Chiefs are off in Week 5. Below, you will find our fantasy football waiver wire rankings before Week 5 of 2026 to help find those bye-week and injury replacements. 

Several players still have low ownership percentages but could make an impact or will have a bigger role now due to injuries. With DJ Moore re-aggravating a shoulder injury, is Keon Coleman Buffalo's No. 1 wide receiver after catching six passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-26 loss to New England? Is Emanuel Wilson Seattle's primary back after the Seahawks placed first-round rookie Jadarian Price on injured reserve? Is Tank Bigsby the top Week 5 pickup after Saquon Barkley exits early with a hamstring injury?

Our Week 5 fantasy football waiver wire rankings will help answer these questions and many more—they've been a staple on RotoBaller for years, bringing readers a quick-hit list of the top 85 fantasy football player names to consider as free agent pickups. If you're new to this series, RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst, Nick Mariano, brings you these waiver wire rankings in priority order. Good luck on waivers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Pick Up Before Fantasy Football Week 5?

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league based on league size. Quarterbacks and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Alvin Kamara RB 69 Add in All Leagues
2 Tank Bigsby RB 28 Add in All Leagues
3 Emanuel Wilson RB 48 Add in All Leagues
4 Ollie Gordon II RB 62 Add in All Leagues
5 Xavier Worthy WR 61 Add in All Leagues
6 Romeo Doubs WR 57 Add in All Leagues
7 Jordyn Tyson WR 51 Add in All Leagues
8 Zach Charbonnet RB 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 Jakobi Meyers WR 55 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
10 Devaughn Vele WR 62 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
11 Kenyon Sadiq TE 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
12 Keon Coleman WR 4 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
13 Dontayvion Wicks WR 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Tre Tucker WR 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Khalil Shakir WR 42 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
16 Mike Washington Jr. RB 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Makai Lemon WR 49 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
18 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 53 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
19 Malik Washington WR 31 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
20 Emmett Johnson RB 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Kaelon Black RB 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Keaton Mitchell RB 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Will Shipley RB 1 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
24 Dohnte Meyers WR 1 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
25 Tre' Harris WR 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
26 Brenton Strange TE 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Tyler Higbee TE 2 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
28 Hunter Henry TE 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Antonio Williams WR 6 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
30 Kalif Raymond WR 38 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
31 Kendre Miller RB 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Darren Waller TE 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Chris Bell WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
35 Adonai Mitchell WR 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Brian Robinson RB 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Jaylen Wright RB 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Tyler Allgeier RB 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Austin Ekeler RB 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Mike Gesicki TE 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 T.J. Hockenson TE 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Malachi Fields WR 7 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
43 Roman Wilson WR 3 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
44 Darius Cooper WR 0 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Jauan Jennings WR 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Joe Mixon RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Mitch Tinsley WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
48 Ted Hurst WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
49 Pat Freiermuth TE 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
50 MarShawn Lloyd RB 59 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
51 Najee Harris RB 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 Jaylin Noel WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
53 Kaleb Johnson RB 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
54 Michael Mayer TE 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
55 Tyreek Hill WR 21 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
56 Efton Chism III WR 0 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
57 Treylon Burks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Isaiah Williams WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Cody White WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
60 Darnell Washington TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 Sean Tucker RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
63 Josh Cameron WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
64 Jacoby Brissett QB 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Kirk Cousins QB 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Kyler Murray QB 67 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Sam Darnold QB 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 C.J. Stroud QB 58 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
69 Aaron Rodgers QB 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
70 Deshaun Watson QB 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
71 Malik Willis QB 26 Add in 2QB Leagues
72 Geno Smith QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues
73 Jameis Winston QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Daniel Jones QB 23 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Michael Penix Jr. QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Tyler Huntley QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Jalon Daniels QB 2 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Tyson Bagent QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
79 Chicago Bears DST 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Jacksonville Jaguars DST 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Cincinnati Bengals DST 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Cleveland Browns DST 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 Dallas Cowboys DST 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Las Vegas Raiders DST 14 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 New York Giants DST 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Top names include Tank Bigsby, Emanuel Wilson, Keon Coleman, Darius Cooper, Tyreek Hill, and others. We recap why these players rostered under 55% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar before Week 5:

Tank Bigsby, RB, Eagles

Week 5 Waiver Wire Ranking: 2

Philadelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby (undisclosed) left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams with only a few minutes left in the fourth quarter, per Ashlyn Sullivan. It's unclear what is going on with Bigsby, but he walked to the locker room under his own power with three minutes left.

This is never good to hear, especially with running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) leaving early during this game. The Eagles will provide more updates this week, and fantasy managers should continue to monitor Bigsby's practice status throughout the week. Bigsby carried the ball 14 times for 55 yards in the loss to the Rams. Will Shipley could see an expanded role if Barkley or Bigsby can't play in Week 5. Despite the undisclosed injury, Bigsby is worth adding in most leagues with Barkley tending a hamstring injury and is available in 28% of Yahoo Fantasy leagues.

Darius Cooper, WR, Eagles

Week 5 Waiver Wire Ranking: 44

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper caught three of seven passes for 33 yards and two touchdowns in the team's 24-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Philadelphia's offense entered Sunday riddled with injuries, forcing Cooper into a more-than-41 % snap share for the first time in his career. In fact, the former undrafted free agent fell just a snap behind teammate Dontayvion Wicks (56) for the team lead. His yardage and receptions matched career highs, while his target total set a new high-water mark.

It was decent production in a game in which quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for a paltry 93 yards. If fellow wideout DeVonta Smith (hamstring) misses another week, then fantasy managers can turn to Cooper as a nice DFS play. However, the latter is expected to slide back into a depth role once Smith returns. Philadelphia will face Jacksonville in London next Sunday.

 

Emanuel Wilson, RB, Seahawks

Week 5 Waiver Wire Ranking: 3

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson totaled 21 carries, 81 rushing yards, three catches, 39 receiving yards, and two touchdowns during Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Wilson stepped up as the Seahawks' every-down back after Jadarian Price (chest) was placed on injured reserve. He has now logged 20+ carries in two of his last three games and has proven he can handle a heavy workload. It will be interesting to see how this backfield shakes out going forward.

On one hand, we have no doubt that Wilson could lead the way and rank as a fringe RB2 in fantasy football. On the other hand, the Seahawks have been linked to free agent running back Joe Mixon as a potential Price replacement, and projected No. 1 running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) is eligible to return from injured reserve as early as this upcoming week. Wilson has some short-term appeal in redraft leagues, but his floor will drop pretty quickly once Charbonnet returns to action

Tyreek Hill, WR, Free Agent

Week 5 Waiver Wire Ranking: 55

Kansas City Chiefs players such as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce are "all for" a reunion with free agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill, per Michael Silver of The Athletic. Hill is working his way back from a major knee injury, and Silver reports he is targeting a November return. The Chiefs lost downfield wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (ankle) to a dislocated ankle during their win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Once healthy, Hill could help replace Thornton's big-play ability. The 32-year-old should not be expected to provide the elite production he once did during his first stint with the Chiefs from 2016-2021. Still, Hill remained an impact player in his most recent fully healthy season, recording 81 catches for 959 yards and six touchdowns on 123 targets across 17 games with the Miami Dolphins in 2024. Fantasy managers with a bench spot to burn may want to consider adding Hill off the waiver wire.

Keon Coleman, WR, Bills

Week 5 Waiver Wire Ranking: 12

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman had one of the better games of his career in his team's loss to the New England Patriots, recording six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Coleman's usage spiked after Bills WR1 DJ Moore (shoulder) was forced to leave the game with a shoulder injury. It's the second time in four games this season Moore has had to leave early with his shoulder.

In those games, Coleman has recorded 12 catches for 179 yards and a score on 13 targets. In Buffalo's other two contests, Coleman has logged just two receptions for 38 yards on three targets. If Moore is forced to miss time going forward, Coleman profiles as a must-add waiver wire target for fantasy managers.

 

Running Backs - Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Alvin Kamara RB 69 Add in All Leagues
Tank Bigsby RB 28 Add in All Leagues
Emanuel Wilson RB 48 Add in All Leagues
Ollie Gordon II RB 62 Add in All Leagues
Zach Charbonnet RB 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Emmett Johnson RB 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keaton Mitchell RB 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Will Shipley RB 1 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Kendre Miller RB 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brian Robinson RB 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jaylen Wright RB 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Allgeier RB 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Austin Ekeler RB 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joe Mixon RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
MarShawn Lloyd RB 59 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Najee Harris RB 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kaleb Johnson RB 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Sean Tucker RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Xavier Worthy WR 61 Add in All Leagues
Romeo Doubs WR 57 Add in All Leagues
Jordyn Tyson WR 51 Add in All Leagues
Jakobi Meyers WR 55 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Devaughn Vele WR 62 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Keon Coleman WR 4 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Dontayvion Wicks WR 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tre Tucker WR 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Khalil Shakir WR 42 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Makai Lemon WR 49 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Wan'Dale Robinson WR 53 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Malik Washington WR 31 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Dohnte Meyers WR 1 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Tre' Harris WR 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Antonio Williams WR 6 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Kalif Raymond WR 38 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Chris Bell WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Adonai Mitchell WR 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malachi Fields WR 7 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Roman Wilson WR 3 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Darius Cooper WR 0 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jauan Jennings WR 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mitch Tinsley WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Ted Hurst WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jaylin Noel WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tyreek Hill WR 21 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Efton Chism III WR 0 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Treylon Burks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Isaiah Williams WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Cody White WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Josh Cameron WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Tight Ends - Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kenyon Sadiq TE 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brenton Strange TE 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Higbee TE 2 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Hunter Henry TE 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Darren Waller TE 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mike Gesicki TE 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
T.J. Hockenson TE 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Pat Freiermuth TE 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Michael Mayer TE 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Darnell Washington TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 5:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacoby Brissett QB 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kirk Cousins QB 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyler Murray QB 67 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Darnold QB 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
C.J. Stroud QB 58 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Aaron Rodgers QB 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Deshaun Watson QB 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Malik Willis QB 26 Add in 2QB Leagues
Geno Smith QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues
Jameis Winston QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
Daniel Jones QB 23 Add in 2QB Leagues
Michael Penix Jr. QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues
Tyler Huntley QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
Jalon Daniels QB 2 Add in 2QB Leagues
Tyson Bagent QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 5 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 5:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Chicago Bears DST 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jacksonville Jaguars DST 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cincinnati Bengals DST 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cleveland Browns DST 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dallas Cowboys DST 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Las Vegas Raiders DST 14 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
New York Giants DST 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 5 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 5 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Tank Bigsby, Emanuel Wilson, Keon Coleman, Malik Washington, Darius Cooper, Tyler Higbee, Dohnte Meyers, Tre' Harris, Brenton Strange, Antonio Williams, Austin Ekeler, Mike Gesicki, Joe Mixon, Najee Harris, Ted Hurst, T.J. Hockenson, Efton Chism III, Khalil Shakir, and Will Shipley. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ollie Gordon II, Kenyon Sadiq, Adonai Mitchell, Emanuel Wilson, and Roman Wilson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Tank Bigsby, Emanuel Wilson, Keon Coleman, Malik Washington, Darius Cooper, Tyler Higbee, Dohnte Meyers, Tre' Harris, Brenton Strange, Antonio Williams, Austin Ekeler, Mike Gesicki, Joe Mixon, Najee Harris, Ted Hurst, T.J. Hockenson, Efton Chism III, Khalil Shakir, and Will Shipley:

Tank Bigsby
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tank Bigsby
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tank Bigsby
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tank Bigsby
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tank Bigsby
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Tank Bigsby
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tank Bigsby
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tank Bigsby
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tank Bigsby
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Kaelon Black
Tank Bigsby
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Keon Coleman
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Keon Coleman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Keon Coleman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Keon Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Keon Coleman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Keon Coleman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Keon Coleman
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Keon Coleman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Keon Coleman
vs
Xavier Worthy
Keon Coleman
vs
Romeo Doubs
Keon Coleman
vs
Makai Lemon
Keon Coleman
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Malik Washington
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Malik Washington
vs
Emmett Johnson
Malik Washington
vs
Makai Lemon
Malik Washington
vs
Kaelon Black
Malik Washington
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Malik Washington
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Malik Washington
vs
Khalil Shakir
Malik Washington
vs
Will Shipley
Malik Washington
vs
Tre Tucker
Malik Washington
vs
Xavier Worthy
Malik Washington
vs
Romeo Doubs
Malik Washington
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Malik Washington
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Darius Cooper
vs
Roman Wilson
Darius Cooper
vs
Jauan Jennings
Darius Cooper
vs
Malachi Fields
Darius Cooper
vs
Joe Mixon
Darius Cooper
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Darius Cooper
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Darius Cooper
vs
Mike Gesicki
Darius Cooper
vs
Ted Hurst
Darius Cooper
vs
Austin Ekeler
Darius Cooper
vs
Xavier Worthy
Darius Cooper
vs
Romeo Doubs
Darius Cooper
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Darius Cooper
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Higbee
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tre' Harris
Tyler Higbee
vs
Antonio Williams
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kalif Raymond
Tyler Higbee
vs
Will Shipley
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kendre Miller
Tyler Higbee
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tyler Higbee
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Higbee
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Higbee
vs
Michael Mayer
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Will Shipley
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Tre' Harris
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Brenton Strange
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Kaelon Black
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Emmett Johnson
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Hunter Henry
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Malik Washington
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tre' Harris
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Tre' Harris
vs
Brenton Strange
Tre' Harris
vs
Will Shipley
Tre' Harris
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tre' Harris
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tre' Harris
vs
Hunter Henry
Tre' Harris
vs
Kaelon Black
Tre' Harris
vs
Antonio Williams
Tre' Harris
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tre' Harris
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tre' Harris
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tre' Harris
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tre' Harris
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Brenton Strange
vs
Tre' Harris
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Higbee
Brenton Strange
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Brenton Strange
vs
Hunter Henry
Brenton Strange
vs
Will Shipley
Brenton Strange
vs
Antonio Williams
Brenton Strange
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Brenton Strange
vs
Kalif Raymond
Brenton Strange
vs
Kaelon Black
Brenton Strange
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Brenton Strange
vs
Darren Waller
Brenton Strange
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Brenton Strange
vs
Michael Mayer
Antonio Williams
vs
Hunter Henry
Antonio Williams
vs
Kalif Raymond
Antonio Williams
vs
Tyler Higbee
Antonio Williams
vs
Kendre Miller
Antonio Williams
vs
Brenton Strange
Antonio Williams
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Tre' Harris
Antonio Williams
vs
Darren Waller
Antonio Williams
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Antonio Williams
vs
Xavier Worthy
Antonio Williams
vs
Romeo Doubs
Antonio Williams
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Antonio Williams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Austin Ekeler
vs
Mike Gesicki
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jaylen Wright
Austin Ekeler
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Brian Robinson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Malachi Fields
Austin Ekeler
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Austin Ekeler
vs
Roman Wilson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Chris Bell
Austin Ekeler
vs
Alvin Kamara
Austin Ekeler
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Austin Ekeler
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Austin Ekeler
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Austin Ekeler
Mike Gesicki
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Mike Gesicki
vs
Malachi Fields
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jaylen Wright
Mike Gesicki
vs
Roman Wilson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brian Robinson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darius Cooper
Mike Gesicki
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mike Gesicki
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darren Waller
Mike Gesicki
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Joe Mixon
vs
Jauan Jennings
Joe Mixon
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Joe Mixon
vs
Darius Cooper
Joe Mixon
vs
Ted Hurst
Joe Mixon
vs
Roman Wilson
Joe Mixon
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Joe Mixon
vs
Malachi Fields
Joe Mixon
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Joe Mixon
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Joe Mixon
vs
Alvin Kamara
Joe Mixon
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Joe Mixon
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Joe Mixon
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Najee Harris
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Najee Harris
vs
Jaylin Noel
Najee Harris
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Najee Harris
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Najee Harris
vs
Ted Hurst
Najee Harris
vs
Michael Mayer
Najee Harris
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Najee Harris
vs
Tyreek Hill
Najee Harris
vs
Joe Mixon
Najee Harris
vs
Alvin Kamara
Najee Harris
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Najee Harris
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Najee Harris
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ted Hurst
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Ted Hurst
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Ted Hurst
vs
Joe Mixon
Ted Hurst
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Ted Hurst
vs
Jauan Jennings
Ted Hurst
vs
Najee Harris
Ted Hurst
vs
Darius Cooper
Ted Hurst
vs
Jaylin Noel
Ted Hurst
vs
Roman Wilson
Ted Hurst
vs
Xavier Worthy
Ted Hurst
vs
Romeo Doubs
Ted Hurst
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ted Hurst
vs
Jakobi Meyers
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Mike Gesicki
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Malachi Fields
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Austin Ekeler
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Roman Wilson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Darius Cooper
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Jaylen Wright
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Jauan Jennings
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Brian Robinson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Hunter Henry
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Darren Waller
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Efton Chism III
vs
Tyreek Hill
Efton Chism III
vs
Treylon Burks
Efton Chism III
vs
Michael Mayer
Efton Chism III
vs
Isaiah Williams
Efton Chism III
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Efton Chism III
vs
Cody White
Efton Chism III
vs
Jaylin Noel
Efton Chism III
vs
Darnell Washington
Efton Chism III
vs
Najee Harris
Efton Chism III
vs
Xavier Worthy
Efton Chism III
vs
Romeo Doubs
Efton Chism III
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Efton Chism III
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tre Tucker
Khalil Shakir
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Khalil Shakir
vs
Makai Lemon
Khalil Shakir
vs
Keon Coleman
Khalil Shakir
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Khalil Shakir
vs
Malik Washington
Khalil Shakir
vs
Devaughn Vele
Khalil Shakir
vs
Xavier Worthy
Khalil Shakir
vs
Romeo Doubs
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Will Shipley
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Will Shipley
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Will Shipley
vs
Kaelon Black
Will Shipley
vs
Tre' Harris
Will Shipley
vs
Emmett Johnson
Will Shipley
vs
Brenton Strange
Will Shipley
vs
Malik Washington
Will Shipley
vs
Tyler Higbee
Will Shipley
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Will Shipley
vs
Alvin Kamara
Will Shipley
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Will Shipley
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Will Shipley
vs
Mike Washington Jr.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Players To Cut Before Week 5?
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups Week 5
Unexpected Boom Performances: Are They Legit?
DFS Lineup Picks: Monday Night Showdown


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Zach Charbonnet

Will Not Play in Week 5
Puka Nacua

Pre-Hernia Issue Could Require Surgery
Tyreek Hill

Could Sign With New Team Within Days
Jordan Eberle

Extends Season-Opening Point Streak
Leo Carlsson

Shines With Three Power-Play Assists
Keyonte George

Efficient in Jazz Preseason Opener
Cutter Gauthier

Bags Three Points in Sunday's Win
Stephen Curry

Sharp in Brief Preseason Opener
Lauri Markkanen

Leads Jazz with 17 Points in Preseason Opener
Kyle Connor

Powers Jets Past Red Wings
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Dishes Seven Assists in Preseason Opener
Nick Schmaltz

Pushes Season-Opening Goal Streak to Three Games
Saquon Barkley

to Undergo Tests, Injury Does Not Appear Serious
Rui Hachimura

Torches Warriors in Preseason Opener
Joe Veleno

Sustains Lower-Body Injury
Lamar Jackson

Scheduled to Undergo MRI
Max Strus

Exits Preseason Opener with Right Foot Injury
Puka Nacua

Roasts Eagles' D in Return From Injury
Nico Collins

Crushes Expectations With Monster Game In Return
Kyren Williams

Has Monster Game In Comeback Win Over Eagles
Jonathan Taylor

Rushes for Two Scores in Big Win Over Commanders
Zay Flowers

Posts Massive Performance in Win
Malik Nabers

is Impressive in Week 4 Victory
CeeDee Lamb

Erupts for 189 Yards Versus Texans
Noah Penda

Back on the Practice Floor
Kenneth Walker

Dominates in Week 4 Win
Anthony Black

Returns to Practice Ahead of Preseason Opener
Zach Edey

Unlikely to Play in Preseason Opener
Mikel Brown Jr.

Upgraded to Some Contact Work
Tobias Harris

Out for Preseason with Calf Strain
Lamar Jackson

"Week-to-Week," Pending MRI
Jake Sanderson

Under Evaluation for Lower-Body Injury
Simon Edvinsson

Wants Out of Detroit
Jalen Coker

Ruled Out for Sunday Night Football Vs. Lions
Alexey Toropchenko

to Be Re-Evaluated in Six Weeks
Jake DeBrusk

Remains Out Sunday
Ladd McConkey

Ruled Out with Foot Injury
Gustav Forsling

a Game-Time Call Sunday
Brad Marchand

Set for Season Debut Sunday
Dak Prescott

has Throwing Hand Wrapped After Sunday's Victory
Rashee Rice

Downgraded to Doubtful with Hamstring Injury
Drake Maye

Bounces Back in Huge Win
Lamar Jackson

Seen Leaving in Walking Boot
Lamar Jackson

Considered Day-to-Day With Ankle Injury
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Dishes Seven Assists in Preseason Opener
RJ Barrett

Scores 15 Points in Preseason Opener
Khris Middleton

Held Out of Scrimmage for Ramp-Up
Alexandre Sarr

Set to Ramp Up to Full Contact
Isaiah Jackson

Eyes Starting Center Role
Al Horford

Set to Play in Sunday's Preseason Opener Against Clippers
Draymond Green

Set to Suit Up for Warriors Preseason Opener on Sunday
Donovan Mitchell

100 Percent Committed to Cavs
Stephen Curry

to See Action Only in First Half of Warriors Preseason Opener
Oliver Kapanen

Remains Out Saturday
Benjamin Kindel

Ready to Face Canadiens
Mackie Samoskevich

Activated From Injured Reserve
Jake DeBrusk

Unavailable Saturday Due to Illness
Bowen Byram

Won't Play Saturday
Jake Sanderson

Officially Available Saturday
Aleksander Barkov

Panthers Place Aleksander Barkov on Long-Term Injured Reserve
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
Alex Tuch

Starts Life in Washington With Two-Goal Outing
Leo Carlsson

Opens Season With Multi-Point Effort
Zach Edey

Remains on Track for Opening Night
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Back to Competition
Nick Taylor

is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
Roman Anthony

Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Austin Eckroat

Approach Play Could Carry Him
Cam Schlittler

Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
PGA

Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Jackson Suber

Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Players To Cut Before Week 5?
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups Week 5
Unexpected Boom Performances: Are They Legit?
DFS Lineup Picks: Monday Night Showdown