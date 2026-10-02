SNF Start/Sit Chart - Week 4 Fantasy Football Matchups for Sunday Night Football

Fantasy football starts/sits for SNF, expert advice for all Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers Week 4 matchups on Sunday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Jameson Williams, Darren Waller, and more.
Hey RotoBallers! We're back with another Sunday Night Football slate for Week 4 of the NFL season! With several viable fantasy stars in this matchup, let's lock in your lineups with our Week 4 SNF start-sit chart.
In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Chuba Hubbard, Jameson Williams, Darren Waller, Sam LaPorta, Jalen Coker, and more. Which Lions and Panthers players should you start or sit in Week 4?
Make sure to set your winning lineups for Week 4, whether you're setting season-long or DFS lineups. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 4, RotoBallers!Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Detroit Lions Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Start/Sit
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|128.4
|Start
|RB
|DET
|@ CAR
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|123.8
|Start
|WR
|DET
|@ CAR
|Jared Goff
|116.8
|Start
|QB
|DET
|@ CAR
|Sam LaPorta
|110.7
|Start
|TE
|DET
|@ CAR
|Jameson Williams
|104.9
|Start
|WR
|DET
|@ CAR
|Jake Bates
|102.3
|Risky Start
|K
|DET
|@ CAR
|Isaac TeSlaa
|101.2
|Sit
|WR
|DET
|@ CAR
|Sione Vaki
|101.1
|Sit
|RB
|DET
|@ CAR
|Brock Wright
|96.4
|Sit
|TE
|DET
|@ CAR
|Jackson Meeks
|95.5
|Sit
|TE
|DET
|@ CAR
|Jacob Saylors
|94.5
|Sit
|RB
|DET
|@ CAR
|Tyler Conklin
|93.1
|Sit
|TE
|DET
|@ CAR
|Tom Kennedy
|93.1
|Sit
|WR
|DET
|@ CAR
|Tay Martin
|93.1
|Sit
|WR
|DET
|@ CAR
|Joshua Dobbs
|89.3
|Sit
|QB
|DET
|@ CAR
|Detroit Lions
|72.3
|Sit
|DEF
|DET
|@ CAR
Jared Goff, QB, Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has yet to commit a turnover this season, and his role in a high-volume passing offense has vaulted him to QB6 in overall fantasy scoring through three weeks. Although he's not the most flashy name out there, Goff has enjoyed another very productive start to the season. So far, he has completed 70.6% of his pass attempts for 802 yards, eight touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
He also has just seven sacks and zero fumbles. Goff has a great supporting cast around him that includes Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, and Jahmyr Gibbs. Additionally, Gibbs' dominance in the rushing game forces defenses to play conservatively, so they can't sell out to defend the pass every play.
The Lions have yet to win a game by more than seven points this year, but Goff and his offense are a huge reason why Detroit is above .500 through the first three weeks. He should continue to be deployed as a mid-to-low QB1 with upside in weekly fantasy matchups.
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown recorded four receptions for just 19 yards (4.8 yards per catch) and a touchdown in a 31-24 victory over the New York Jets in Week 3. St. Brown did see eight targets on the day, which was tied for the team high, but he wasn't able to produce much outside of his four-yard touchdown.
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs led the Lions in receptions on the day with seven, while Isaac TeSlaa led the team in receiving yards with 66 (one more than Gibbs). While the touchdown saved the day in Week 3, fantasy managers don't have much to worry about with St. Brown moving forward.
Through three games, St. Brown has tallied 35 targets, 23 receptions, 228 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. He remains a high-end WR1 moving forward and holds elite WR1 upside in a favorable tilt against the Panthers on Sunday night.
Carolina Panthers Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Start/Sit
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Tetairoa McMillan
|117.7
|Start
|WR
|CAR
|vs DET
|Bryce Young
|115
|Start
|QB
|CAR
|vs DET
|Chuba Hubbard
|111.2
|Start
|RB
|CAR
|vs DET
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|105.9
|Start
|K
|CAR
|vs DET
|Jalen Coker
|103.8
|Risky Start
|WR
|CAR
|vs DET
|Darren Waller
|103.4
|Risky Start
|TE
|CAR
|vs DET
|Tommy Tremble
|100.2
|Sit
|TE
|CAR
|vs DET
|Brycen Tremayne
|99.5
|Sit
|WR
|CAR
|vs DET
|Carolina Panthers
|99.4
|Sit
|DEF
|CAR
|vs DET
|John Metchie III
|99.1
|Sit
|WR
|CAR
|vs DET
|Mitchell Evans
|98.5
|Sit
|TE
|CAR
|vs DET
|AJ Dillon
|97.4
|Sit
|RB
|CAR
|vs DET
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|95.7
|Sit
|TE
|CAR
|vs DET
|Feleipe Franks
|95.7
|Sit
|TE
|CAR
|vs DET
|Kenny Pickett
|92.4
|Sit
|QB
|CAR
|vs DET
|Haynes King
|92.4
|Sit
|QB
|CAR
|vs DET
Jalen Coker, WR, Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad) has been listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Detroit Lions. Coker suffered a minor quad strain during the Panthers' Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns, a development that is concerning given his history of quad strains. After missing Wednesday's practice, Coker practiced with limited participation on Thursday and Friday and appears likely to be a game-time decision.
In three games, Coker has caught 18 of 22 targets for 222 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 14.4 half-PPR fantasy points per game. If he's unable to play against the Lions, wideouts Tetairoa McMillan and Brycen Tremayne, along with tight end Darren Waller, would likely see an increased role. Fantasy managers will need a backup plan if Coker can't play on Sunday night.
Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard appears to be the team's workhorse, with Jonathon Brooks (core) on injured reserve. In three games this season, Hubbard has logged 41 carries for 184 yards and a touchdown, plus nine receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns.
Although he didn't score in Week 3's loss to the Cleveland Browns, he was the clear RB1, playing 84% of the snaps, 82% of the backfield opportunities, and most of the pass-catching work. With Brooks out 6-8 weeks, we should continue to see this elite usage for Hubbard through most of the fantasy season. As he faces the Detroit Lions in Week 4, Hubbard factors in as an RB2 with upside if he can find the end zone.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 4 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Chuba Hubbard, Jameson Williams, Darren Waller, Sam LaPorta, Jalen Coker. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 4.
Week 4 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 4 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
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