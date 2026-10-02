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SNF Start/Sit Chart - Week 4 Fantasy Football Matchups for Sunday Night Football

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Jared Goff - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Fantasy football starts/sits for SNF, expert advice for all Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers Week 4 matchups on Sunday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Jameson Williams, Darren Waller, and more.

Hey RotoBallers! We're back with another Sunday Night Football slate for Week 4 of the NFL season! With several viable fantasy stars in this matchup, let's lock in your lineups with our Week 4 SNF start-sit chart.

In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Chuba Hubbard, Jameson Williams, Darren Waller, Sam LaPorta, Jalen Coker, and more. Which Lions and Panthers players should you start or sit in Week 4?

Make sure to set your winning lineups for Week 4, whether you're setting season-long or DFS lineups. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 4, RotoBallers!

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Detroit Lions Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Matchup
Rating ▾		 Start/Sit Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Jahmyr Gibbs 128.4 Start RB DET @ CAR
Amon-Ra St. Brown 123.8 Start WR DET @ CAR
Jared Goff 116.8 Start QB DET @ CAR
Sam LaPorta 110.7 Start TE DET @ CAR
Jameson Williams 104.9 Start WR DET @ CAR
Jake Bates 102.3 Risky Start K DET @ CAR
Isaac TeSlaa 101.2 Sit WR DET @ CAR
Sione Vaki 101.1 Sit RB DET @ CAR
Brock Wright 96.4 Sit TE DET @ CAR
Jackson Meeks 95.5 Sit TE DET @ CAR
Jacob Saylors 94.5 Sit RB DET @ CAR
Tyler Conklin 93.1 Sit TE DET @ CAR
Tom Kennedy 93.1 Sit WR DET @ CAR
Tay Martin 93.1 Sit WR DET @ CAR
Joshua Dobbs 89.3 Sit QB DET @ CAR
Detroit Lions 72.3 Sit DEF DET @ CAR

Jared Goff, QB, Lions

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has yet to commit a turnover this season, and his role in a high-volume passing offense has vaulted him to QB6 in overall fantasy scoring through three weeks. Although he's not the most flashy name out there, Goff has enjoyed another very productive start to the season. So far, he has completed 70.6% of his pass attempts for 802 yards, eight touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

He also has just seven sacks and zero fumbles. Goff has a great supporting cast around him that includes Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, and Jahmyr Gibbs. Additionally, Gibbs' dominance in the rushing game forces defenses to play conservatively, so they can't sell out to defend the pass every play.

The Lions have yet to win a game by more than seven points this year, but Goff and his offense are a huge reason why Detroit is above .500 through the first three weeks. He should continue to be deployed as a mid-to-low QB1 with upside in weekly fantasy matchups.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown recorded four receptions for just 19 yards (4.8 yards per catch) and a touchdown in a 31-24 victory over the New York Jets in Week 3. St. Brown did see eight targets on the day, which was tied for the team high, but he wasn't able to produce much outside of his four-yard touchdown.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs led the Lions in receptions on the day with seven, while Isaac TeSlaa led the team in receiving yards with 66 (one more than Gibbs). While the touchdown saved the day in Week 3, fantasy managers don't have much to worry about with St. Brown moving forward.

Through three games, St. Brown has tallied 35 targets, 23 receptions, 228 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. He remains a high-end WR1 moving forward and holds elite WR1 upside in a favorable tilt against the Panthers on Sunday night.

 

Carolina Panthers Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Matchup
Rating ▾		 Start/Sit Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Tetairoa McMillan 117.7 Start WR CAR vs DET
Bryce Young 115 Start QB CAR vs DET
Chuba Hubbard 111.2 Start RB CAR vs DET
Ryan Fitzgerald 105.9 Start K CAR vs DET
Jalen Coker 103.8 Risky Start WR CAR vs DET
Darren Waller 103.4 Risky Start TE CAR vs DET
Tommy Tremble 100.2 Sit TE CAR vs DET
Brycen Tremayne 99.5 Sit WR CAR vs DET
Carolina Panthers 99.4 Sit DEF CAR vs DET
John Metchie III 99.1 Sit WR CAR vs DET
Mitchell Evans 98.5 Sit TE CAR vs DET
AJ Dillon 97.4 Sit RB CAR vs DET
Ja'Tavion Sanders 95.7 Sit TE CAR vs DET
Feleipe Franks 95.7 Sit TE CAR vs DET
Kenny Pickett 92.4 Sit QB CAR vs DET
Haynes King 92.4 Sit QB CAR vs DET

Jalen Coker, WR, Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad) has been listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Detroit Lions. Coker suffered a minor quad strain during the Panthers' Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns, a development that is concerning given his history of quad strains. After missing Wednesday's practice, Coker practiced with limited participation on Thursday and Friday and appears likely to be a game-time decision.

In three games, Coker has caught 18 of 22 targets for 222 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 14.4 half-PPR fantasy points per game. If he's unable to play against the Lions, wideouts Tetairoa McMillan and Brycen Tremayne, along with tight end Darren Waller, would likely see an increased role. Fantasy managers will need a backup plan if Coker can't play on Sunday night.

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard appears to be the team's workhorse, with Jonathon Brooks (core) on injured reserve. In three games this season, Hubbard has logged 41 carries for 184 yards and a touchdown, plus nine receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

Although he didn't score in Week 3's loss to the Cleveland Browns, he was the clear RB1, playing 84% of the snaps, 82% of the backfield opportunities, and most of the pass-catching work. With Brooks out 6-8 weeks, we should continue to see this elite usage for Hubbard through most of the fantasy season. As he faces the Detroit Lions in Week 4, Hubbard factors in as an RB2 with upside if he can find the end zone.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 4?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 4 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Chuba Hubbard, Jameson Williams, Darren Waller, Sam LaPorta, Jalen Coker. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 4.

Week 4 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 4 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyren Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Zay Flowers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Nico Collins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Drake London
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Trey McBride
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Parker Washington
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chase Brown
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian Watson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
James Cook III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brock Bowers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Derrick Henry
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Puka Nacua
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Olave
Chuba Hubbard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tee Higgins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Javonte Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bucky Irving
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Davante Adams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
David Montgomery
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rashee Rice
Chuba Hubbard
vs
George Pickens
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Matthew Golden
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Josh Downs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jalen Coker
Chuba Hubbard
vs
DJ Moore
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Malik Nabers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Braelon Allen
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chuba Hubbard
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Michael Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jameson Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
George Kittle
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Travis Kelce
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyler Warren
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jordan Addison
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Luther Burden III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Alvin Kamara
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Sam Laporta
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Mike Evans
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Juwan Johnson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Keenan Allen
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Woody Marks
Chuba Hubbard
vs
RJ Harvey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tony Pollard
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rachaad White
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyle Monangai
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Blake Corum
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jadarian Price
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kendre Miller
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Emmett Johnson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Najee Harris
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Justice Hill
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kaelon Black
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyjae Spears
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaylen Wright
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Isaiah Davis
Chuba Hubbard
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Samaje Perine
Chuba Hubbard
vs
George Holani
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Raheim Sanders
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Brooks
Jameson Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jameson Williams
vs
George Kittle
Jameson Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jameson Williams
vs
Travis Kelce
Jameson Williams
vs
Michael Wilson
Jameson Williams
vs
Tyler Warren
Jameson Williams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jameson Williams
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jameson Williams
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jameson Williams
vs
Jordan Addison
Jameson Williams
vs
Braelon Allen
Jameson Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Jameson Williams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jameson Williams
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jameson Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Jameson Williams
vs
Sam Laporta
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jameson Williams
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jameson Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Jameson Williams
vs
Mike Evans
Jameson Williams
vs
Jalen Coker
Jameson Williams
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jameson Williams
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jameson Williams
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jameson Williams
vs
Josh Downs
Jameson Williams
vs
Keenan Allen
Jameson Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jameson Williams
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jameson Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jameson Williams
vs
Woody Marks
Jameson Williams
vs
Matthew Golden
Jameson Williams
vs
RJ Harvey
Jameson Williams
vs
George Pickens
Jameson Williams
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jameson Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Jameson Williams
vs
DK Metcalf
Jameson Williams
vs
David Montgomery
Jameson Williams
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jameson Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Jameson Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jameson Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Jameson Williams
vs
Colston Loveland
Jameson Williams
vs
Javonte Williams
Jameson Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jameson Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Jameson Williams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jameson Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jameson Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jameson Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jameson Williams
vs
Rome Odunze
Jameson Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jameson Williams
vs
Denzel Boston
Jameson Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jameson Williams
vs
Mark Andrews
Jameson Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Jameson Williams
vs
Darren Waller
Jameson Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jameson Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jameson Williams
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jameson Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Jameson Williams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jameson Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jameson Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Jameson Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Jameson Williams
vs
Trey McBride
Jameson Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jameson Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Jameson Williams
vs
Malik Washington
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jameson Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jameson Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Jameson Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jameson Williams
vs
Drake London
Jameson Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Jameson Williams
vs
Tre Tucker
Jameson Williams
vs
Carnell Tate
Jameson Williams
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jameson Williams
vs
KC Concepcion
Jameson Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Jameson Williams
vs
Mack Hollins
Jameson Williams
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jameson Williams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jameson Williams
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jameson Williams
vs
Chris Bell
Jameson Williams
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Pat Bryant
Jameson Williams
vs
Tre Harris
Jameson Williams
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jameson Williams
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Makai Lemon
Jameson Williams
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jameson Williams
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jameson Williams
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jameson Williams
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jameson Williams
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Darren Waller
vs
Mark Andrews
Darren Waller
vs
Dalton Schultz
Darren Waller
vs
Denzel Boston
Darren Waller
vs
Romeo Doubs
Darren Waller
vs
Rome Odunze
Darren Waller
vs
Courtland Sutton
Darren Waller
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Darren Waller
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Darren Waller
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Darren Waller
vs
Tony Pollard
Darren Waller
vs
Ladd McConkey
Darren Waller
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Darren Waller
vs
Colston Loveland
Darren Waller
vs
Malik Washington
Darren Waller
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Darren Waller
vs
Tre Tucker
Darren Waller
vs
Devaughn Vele
Darren Waller
vs
Carnell Tate
Darren Waller
vs
DK Metcalf
Darren Waller
vs
Rachaad White
Darren Waller
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Darren Waller
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Darren Waller
vs
RJ Harvey
Darren Waller
vs
Kalif Raymond
Darren Waller
vs
Woody Marks
Darren Waller
vs
Kyle Monangai
Darren Waller
vs
Tucker Kraft
Darren Waller
vs
Isaiah Likely
Darren Waller
vs
Keenan Allen
Darren Waller
vs
KC Concepcion
Darren Waller
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Darren Waller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Darren Waller
vs
Juwan Johnson
Darren Waller
vs
Brenton Strange
Darren Waller
vs
Mike Evans
Darren Waller
vs
Blake Corum
Darren Waller
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Darren Waller
vs
Jadarian Price
Darren Waller
vs
Sam Laporta
Darren Waller
vs
Devonta Smith
Darren Waller
vs
Alvin Kamara
Darren Waller
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Darren Waller
vs
Luther Burden III
Darren Waller
vs
Hunter Henry
Darren Waller
vs
Jordan Addison
Darren Waller
vs
Mack Hollins
Darren Waller
vs
Stefon Diggs
Darren Waller
vs
Rashod Bateman
Darren Waller
vs
Tyler Warren
Darren Waller
vs
Khalil Shakir
Darren Waller
vs
Travis Kelce
Darren Waller
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Darren Waller
vs
George Kittle
Darren Waller
vs
Chris Bell
Darren Waller
vs
Jameson Williams
Darren Waller
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Darren Waller
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Darren Waller
vs
Kendre Miller
Darren Waller
vs
Omarion Hampton
Darren Waller
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Darren Waller
vs
Michael Wilson
Darren Waller
vs
Jake Ferguson
Darren Waller
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Darren Waller
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Darren Waller
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Darren Waller
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Darren Waller
vs
Braelon Allen
Darren Waller
vs
Pat Bryant
Darren Waller
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Darren Waller
vs
Tre Harris
Darren Waller
vs
Brock Bowers
Darren Waller
vs
Trey McBride
Darren Waller
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Darren Waller
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Darren Waller
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Darren Waller
vs
Mike Gesicki
Darren Waller
vs
Colby Parkinson
Darren Waller
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Darren Waller
vs
AJ Barner
Darren Waller
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Darren Waller
vs
Cade Otton
Darren Waller
vs
Evan Engram
Darren Waller
vs
Greg Dulcich
Darren Waller
vs
Zach Ertz
Darren Waller
vs
Michael Mayer
Darren Waller
vs
Gunnar Helm
Darren Waller
vs
Noah Fant
Darren Waller
vs
Dawson Knox
Darren Waller
vs
Darnell Washington
Darren Waller
vs
Cole Kmet
Darren Waller
vs
Noah Gray
Darren Waller
vs
Theo Johnson
Darren Waller
vs
Jonnu Smith
Darren Waller
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Darren Waller
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Darren Waller
vs
Johnny Mundt
Darren Waller
vs
Foster Moreau
Darren Waller
vs
Eli Raridon
Darren Waller
vs
Tommy Tremble
Darren Waller
vs
Erick All Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Alvin Kamara
Sam Laporta
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Luther Burden III
Sam Laporta
vs
Mike Evans
Sam Laporta
vs
Jordan Addison
Sam Laporta
vs
Juwan Johnson
Sam Laporta
vs
Stefon Diggs
Sam Laporta
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Sam Laporta
vs
Tyler Warren
Sam Laporta
vs
Keenan Allen
Sam Laporta
vs
Travis Kelce
Sam Laporta
vs
Tucker Kraft
Sam Laporta
vs
George Kittle
Sam Laporta
vs
Woody Marks
Sam Laporta
vs
Jameson Williams
Sam Laporta
vs
RJ Harvey
Sam Laporta
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Sam Laporta
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Sam Laporta
vs
Omarion Hampton
Sam Laporta
vs
DK Metcalf
Sam Laporta
vs
Michael Wilson
Sam Laporta
vs
Devaughn Vele
Sam Laporta
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Sam Laporta
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Sam Laporta
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Sam Laporta
vs
Colston Loveland
Sam Laporta
vs
Braelon Allen
Sam Laporta
vs
Ladd McConkey
Sam Laporta
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Sam Laporta
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Sam Laporta
vs
Malik Nabers
Sam Laporta
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Sam Laporta
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Sam Laporta
vs
Rome Odunze
Sam Laporta
vs
DJ Moore
Sam Laporta
vs
Denzel Boston
Sam Laporta
vs
Jalen Coker
Sam Laporta
vs
Mark Andrews
Sam Laporta
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Sam Laporta
vs
Darren Waller
Sam Laporta
vs
Josh Downs
Sam Laporta
vs
Dalton Schultz
Sam Laporta
vs
Justin Jefferson
Sam Laporta
vs
Romeo Doubs
Sam Laporta
vs
Cam Skattebo
Sam Laporta
vs
Courtland Sutton
Sam Laporta
vs
Matthew Golden
Sam Laporta
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Sam Laporta
vs
George Pickens
Sam Laporta
vs
Tony Pollard
Sam Laporta
vs
Rashee Rice
Sam Laporta
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Sam Laporta
vs
David Montgomery
Sam Laporta
vs
Malik Washington
Sam Laporta
vs
Davante Adams
Sam Laporta
vs
Tre Tucker
Sam Laporta
vs
Bucky Irving
Sam Laporta
vs
Carnell Tate
Sam Laporta
vs
Javonte Williams
Sam Laporta
vs
Rachaad White
Sam Laporta
vs
Tee Higgins
Sam Laporta
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Saquon Barkley
Sam Laporta
vs
Kalif Raymond
Sam Laporta
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Sam Laporta
vs
Kyle Monangai
Sam Laporta
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Sam Laporta
vs
Isaiah Likely
Sam Laporta
vs
D'Andre Swift
Sam Laporta
vs
KC Concepcion
Sam Laporta
vs
Brock Bowers
Sam Laporta
vs
Trey McBride
Sam Laporta
vs
Tyler Higbee
Sam Laporta
vs
Brenton Strange
Sam Laporta
vs
Hunter Henry
Sam Laporta
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Sam Laporta
vs
Jake Ferguson
Sam Laporta
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Sam Laporta
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Sam Laporta
vs
Mike Gesicki
Sam Laporta
vs
Colby Parkinson
Sam Laporta
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Sam Laporta
vs
AJ Barner
Sam Laporta
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Sam Laporta
vs
Cade Otton
Sam Laporta
vs
Evan Engram
Sam Laporta
vs
Greg Dulcich
Sam Laporta
vs
Zach Ertz
Sam Laporta
vs
Michael Mayer
Sam Laporta
vs
Gunnar Helm
Sam Laporta
vs
Noah Fant
Sam Laporta
vs
Dawson Knox
Sam Laporta
vs
Darnell Washington
Sam Laporta
vs
Cole Kmet
Sam Laporta
vs
Noah Gray
Sam Laporta
vs
Theo Johnson
Sam Laporta
vs
Jonnu Smith
Sam Laporta
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Sam Laporta
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Sam Laporta
vs
Johnny Mundt
Jalen Coker
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jalen Coker
vs
DJ Moore
Jalen Coker
vs
Josh Downs
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jalen Coker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Nabers
Jalen Coker
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jalen Coker
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jalen Coker
vs
Matthew Golden
Jalen Coker
vs
Braelon Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
George Pickens
Jalen Coker
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashee Rice
Jalen Coker
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jalen Coker
vs
David Montgomery
Jalen Coker
vs
Michael Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Davante Adams
Jalen Coker
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jalen Coker
vs
Bucky Irving
Jalen Coker
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jalen Coker
vs
Javonte Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Jameson Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Tee Higgins
Jalen Coker
vs
George Kittle
Jalen Coker
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jalen Coker
vs
Travis Kelce
Jalen Coker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Warren
Jalen Coker
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jalen Coker
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jalen Coker
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordan Addison
Jalen Coker
vs
Puka Nacua
Jalen Coker
vs
Luther Burden III
Jalen Coker
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jalen Coker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Coker
vs
Sam Laporta
Jalen Coker
vs
Christian Watson
Jalen Coker
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Chase Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Mike Evans
Jalen Coker
vs
Parker Washington
Jalen Coker
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jalen Coker
vs
Trey McBride
Jalen Coker
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jalen Coker
vs
Nico Collins
Jalen Coker
vs
Keenan Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jalen Coker
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jalen Coker
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jalen Coker
vs
Woody Marks
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyren Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
RJ Harvey
Jalen Coker
vs
Zay Flowers
Jalen Coker
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jalen Coker
vs
Drake London
Jalen Coker
vs
DK Metcalf
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jalen Coker
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jalen Coker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jalen Coker
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jalen Coker
vs
Colston Loveland
Jalen Coker
vs
James Cook III
Jalen Coker
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jalen Coker
vs
Brock Bowers
Jalen Coker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jalen Coker
vs
Derrick Henry
Jalen Coker
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen Coker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jalen Coker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Olave
Jalen Coker
vs
Rome Odunze
Jalen Coker
vs
Denzel Boston
Jalen Coker
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jalen Coker
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jalen Coker
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jalen Coker
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Washington
Jalen Coker
vs
Tre Tucker
Jalen Coker
vs
Carnell Tate
Jalen Coker
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jalen Coker
vs
KC Concepcion
Jalen Coker
vs
Devonta Smith
Jalen Coker
vs
Mack Hollins
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jalen Coker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jalen Coker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Bell
Jalen Coker
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Pat Bryant
Jalen Coker
vs
Tre Harris
Jalen Coker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jalen Coker
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Makai Lemon
Jalen Coker
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Caleb Williams

Has Been Ruled Out for Week 4
Jalen Coker

Listed as Questionable for Week 4
CFB

Indiana Running Back Lee Beebe Jr. Downgraded To Questionable
DeVonta Smith

Not Practicing on Friday
Nico Collins

Practicing Once Again on Friday
CFB

Florida Wide Receiver Bailey Stockton Questionable For Week 5
CFB

Georgia Running Back Nate Frazier Game Time Decision
CFB

Michigan's John Henry Daley Questionable For Week 5
CFB

Nebraska Running Back Mekhi Nelson Questionable For Week 5
CFB

Nebraska's Jacob Barney Jr. Listed As Questionable For Week 5
Breece Hall

Ruled Out for Week 4
Adonai Mitchell

to Miss Second Straight Game
Macklin Celebrini

Records Hat Trick of Assists in Season Opener
Jayden Daniels

Ruled Out for Week 4
Yves Missi

Challenged to Contend for Defensive Player of the Year
Connor McDavid

Bags Five Points in 16-Goal Thriller
Marcus Mariota

Will Start Against Colts
Karel Vejmelka

Posts 15-Save Shutout in Season Opener
Aaron Rodgers

Finding A Rhythm, Emerging As Streaming Option
Ausar Thompson

Could See Expanded Playing Time
Igor Shesterkin

Pots Empty-Netter in Big Win
Louis Crevier

Sabres Sign Louis Crevier to Four-Year, $16 Million Extension
Tacko Fall

Diagnosed with Left Hip Strain
Denzel Boston

Continues to Make Big Plays Against Steelers
Tristan Luneau

Lands $43.2 Million Deal After 14 NHL Games
Tristan Vukcevic

Sidelined by Left Hip Impingement
Aleksander Barkov

Exits With Injury Thursday
Jalen Duren

Agrees to Five-Year, $200 Million Deal with Pistons
Dru Smith

Out a Couple of Weeks with Calf Strain
Ladd McConkey

Seen Walking Out of Locker Room with a Limp
Kyle Anderson

Dealing With Knee Issue
Jeremiyah Love

Avoids Injury Report After Scare in Practice on Thursday
Isaiah Stevens

Inks Contract With Bulls
Jadarian Price

Misses Practice on Thursday with Chest Injury
Stephen Curry

Expected to Start Warriors Preseason Opener
DeVonta Smith

Not Expected to Play in Week 4
Jamal Shead

Agrees to 3-Year Extension With Raptors
Jordyn Tyson

Unlikely to Return to Practice Next Week
Jaylen Wright

Upgrades to Full Practice on Thursday
Joonas Korpisalo

Out Week-to-Week With Lower-Body Injury
Dylan Larkin

Ruled Out for Two Games
Devon Levi

Starting Thursday Night
Damon Severson

Considered Week-to-Week
Ivan Provorov

Added to Injured Reserve, Out Week-to-Week
Mattias Samuelsson

Will Play Thursday
Zach Hyman

to Miss Two Weeks
Travis Etienne Jr.

Being Placed on Injured Reserve with Hamstring Injury
D'Andre Swift

Misses Practice on Thursday with Knee Injury
Justin Jefferson

Not Seen Practicing Thursday
Puka Nacua

Expected to Practice in Full Thursday
Zach Charbonnet

Designated to Return, Will Practice on Thursday
CFB

NC State Vander Ploog Still Out For Week 5
CFB

Louisville Running Back Keyjuan Brown Probable For Week 5
CFB

Mario Craver Questionable For Week 5
CFB

Vandy Quarterback Jared Curtis Listed As Questionable
CFB

Mississippi State Running Back Fluff Bothwell Listed As Probable
Cale Makar

Makes History With Multi-Point Performance
CFB

Tennessee Left Guard Wendell Moe Jr. Ruled Out For Season
CFB

Nebraska Running Back Jamal Rule Listed As Doubtful
Arturs Silovs

Frustrates Flyers With 19-Save Shutout
Miles McBride

Wants to Stay in New York
CFB

Indiana Running Back Turbo Richard Listed As Probable
Mathew Barzal

Could Resume Skating This Weekend
Ryan Nembhard

Agrees to Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
CFB

Northwestern TE Luke Dehnicke Doubtful For Week 5
Warren Foegele

Senators Hope to Have Warren Foegele Available Saturday
Jake Sanderson

Iffy for Season Opener
Noah Penda

Limited by Hamstring Tweak to Start Camp
Oso Ighodaro

Competing for Starting Center Job
Alex Nedeljkovic

Expected to Be Available Thursday
William Karlsson

Agrees to Two-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited by Lower-Leg Soreness in Camp
Damian Lillard

Expects to Start for Portland This Season
Gui Santos

in the Mix to Be in Starting Lineup This Season
Joel Embiid

to Have Workload Managed this Season
Anthony Black

Dealing with Minor Ankle Sprain
LeBron James

to Have Workload Managed This Season
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
CFB

Miami Defense Should Have a Day vs. Clemson
CFB

Stingy Notre Dame Defense No. 1 in Rankings
CFB

Texas A&M Defense Desperate for Rebound Performance
CFB

Tennessee Defense a Solid Play
CFB

Houston Defense Faces Intriguing Matchup
CFB

LSU Defense Coming Off Strong Effort
Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Back to Competition
Nick Taylor

is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
Roman Anthony

Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Austin Eckroat

Approach Play Could Carry Him
Cam Schlittler

Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
PGA

Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Jackson Suber

Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Larry Nance Jr.

Limited at Start of Pacers Camp
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

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Alex Bowman

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Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
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