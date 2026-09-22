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Should I Drop Jonathon Brooks? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 3 (2026)

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Jonathon Brooks - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers

Should I drop Jonathon Brooks for fantasy football Week 3? Is Jonathon Brooks a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop Jonathon Brooks in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Brooks got some nice preseason buzz since he was expected to share time this season with Chuba Hubbard following the departure of Rico Dowdle as a free agent. However, Brooks has gotten off to a slow start and is now dealing with an injury.

Brooks has had multiple injuries in the NFL, and he hasn't stayed on the field long enough to make much of an impact.

He still has talent and potential to produce at some point, but is he worth keeping on your fantasy football team?

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Should I Drop Jonathon Brooks in Fantasy Football?

Ultimately, the answer depends on your league's depth and what other running backs are available. In most standard-sized formats, there are probably better short-term pickups on the waiver wire. In deep leagues, though, or in leagues where you don't need him to contribute for a while, he is still worth stashing.

Brooks has been limited by injuries since before he was drafted. He suffered a torn ACL in November of 2023 while playing for Texas, but the Panthers still liked him enough to trade up in the second round to select him No. 46 overall. He recovered from that ACL injury by Week 12 of the 2024 season against the Chiefs, but then he tore his ACL again in Week 14 against the Eagles.

He missed all of 2025 recovering from his second ACL injury, but he was expected to be healthy with no limitations coming into this year. There were even reports that he could pass Chuba Hubbard and become the primary back in Carolina. Brooks played in preseason while Hubbard dealt with a hamstring injury, but when Hubbard returned to practice, Brooks was forced to work on the side while dealing with "soreness."

In Week 1, Brooks had a 48-yard catch on his one target for a nice glimpse of his upside. However, he only had four carries for 14 yards while playing 19% of snaps. In Week 2, he played 30% of snaps, but had five carries for 16 yards before leaving with a groin injury.

Brooks is week-to-week and will likely miss some time, though the team is still gathering information before deciding, according to coach Dave Canales.

Hubbard has been very effective, while Brooks has struggled aside from that big early reception. Hubbard was a top-10 running back producer in each of the first two weeks of the season, running for a total of 102 yards and a touchdown while adding two more touchdowns and 49 yards on five catches.

If Brooks does miss time, AJ Dillon would likely step up and serve as the Panthers' change-of-pace option behind Hubbard, who is playing like he deserves to be the bell-cow back, with Dillon or Brooks just getting a few carries each game.

If Hubbard gets hurt after Brooks is healthy, he could be a fantasy factor later in the season. He still has the raw potential to be a fantasy starter later in the year, but he has to prove he can stay on the field, which he has not yet been able to do during his time in the NFL.

In deep leagues, Brooks' long-term upside makes him worth holding, but in shallower leagues, it's probably time to see if there are more regularly involved running back options on the waiver wire.

 

Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?

The running back waiver wire landscape has a few interesting options coming out of Week 2. While the big names have been the expected stars, a few options have also emerged as good pickups. Jonah Coleman had a good Week 2 while filling in for injuries in Denver, and he has more potential work in the short term than Brooks.

Tank Bigsby showed his upside with a solid Week 2 performance and would be a great addition if Saquon Barkley (stinger) has to miss time.

A few other timeshares also have players who may be in better positions to produce than Brooks. Tyjae Spears of the Titans and Braelon Allen of the Jets each had positive results in Week 2, and Kaleb Johnson seemed ready for a larger role in Green Bay while Josh Jacobs (Commissioner's Exempt List) remains away from the team.

Emmett Johnson and Samaje Perine played smaller roles in Week 2 but are better handcuff options with higher ceilings than Brooks at this point.

With Brooks' uncertainty around his injury and his small role, most leagues probably have a better option on the waiver wire, although Brooks' long-term upside keeps him viable to hold in a bench spot in deep leagues where he doesn't have to contribute for several weeks.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 3?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Emmett Johnson, Kaleb Johnson, Braelon Allen, Jonah Coleman, Samaje Perine. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Emmett Johnson, Kaleb Johnson, Braelon Allen, Jonah Coleman, Samaje Perine. They ares some of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Emmett Johnson, Kaleb Johnson, Braelon Allen, Jonah Coleman, Samaje Perine:

Emmett Johnson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emmett Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emmett Johnson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Brian Robinson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Keon Coleman
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Braelon Allen
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Brenton Strange
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Darren Waller
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Braelon Allen
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Braelon Allen
vs
Keenan Allen
Braelon Allen
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Darren Waller
Braelon Allen
vs
Keon Coleman
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Braelon Allen
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Braelon Allen
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Tank Bigsby
Braelon Allen
vs
Kaelon Black
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jonah Coleman
vs
Denzel Boston
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jonah Coleman
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kaelon Black
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keaton Mitchell

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