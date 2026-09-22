Should I drop Jonathon Brooks for fantasy football Week 3? Is Jonathon Brooks a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Brooks got some nice preseason buzz since he was expected to share time this season with Chuba Hubbard following the departure of Rico Dowdle as a free agent. However, Brooks has gotten off to a slow start and is now dealing with an injury.
Brooks has had multiple injuries in the NFL, and he hasn't stayed on the field long enough to make much of an impact.
He still has talent and potential to produce at some point, but is he worth keeping on your fantasy football team?Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Should I Drop Jonathon Brooks in Fantasy Football?
Ultimately, the answer depends on your league's depth and what other running backs are available. In most standard-sized formats, there are probably better short-term pickups on the waiver wire. In deep leagues, though, or in leagues where you don't need him to contribute for a while, he is still worth stashing.
Brooks has been limited by injuries since before he was drafted. He suffered a torn ACL in November of 2023 while playing for Texas, but the Panthers still liked him enough to trade up in the second round to select him No. 46 overall. He recovered from that ACL injury by Week 12 of the 2024 season against the Chiefs, but then he tore his ACL again in Week 14 against the Eagles.
He missed all of 2025 recovering from his second ACL injury, but he was expected to be healthy with no limitations coming into this year. There were even reports that he could pass Chuba Hubbard and become the primary back in Carolina. Brooks played in preseason while Hubbard dealt with a hamstring injury, but when Hubbard returned to practice, Brooks was forced to work on the side while dealing with "soreness."
In Week 1, Brooks had a 48-yard catch on his one target for a nice glimpse of his upside. However, he only had four carries for 14 yards while playing 19% of snaps. In Week 2, he played 30% of snaps, but had five carries for 16 yards before leaving with a groin injury.
Brooks is week-to-week and will likely miss some time, though the team is still gathering information before deciding, according to coach Dave Canales.
Jonathon Brooks Considered Week-to-Week https://t.co/c9xo3KrmbD
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 21, 2026
Hubbard has been very effective, while Brooks has struggled aside from that big early reception. Hubbard was a top-10 running back producer in each of the first two weeks of the season, running for a total of 102 yards and a touchdown while adding two more touchdowns and 49 yards on five catches.
If Brooks does miss time, AJ Dillon would likely step up and serve as the Panthers' change-of-pace option behind Hubbard, who is playing like he deserves to be the bell-cow back, with Dillon or Brooks just getting a few carries each game.
If Hubbard gets hurt after Brooks is healthy, he could be a fantasy factor later in the season. He still has the raw potential to be a fantasy starter later in the year, but he has to prove he can stay on the field, which he has not yet been able to do during his time in the NFL.
In deep leagues, Brooks' long-term upside makes him worth holding, but in shallower leagues, it's probably time to see if there are more regularly involved running back options on the waiver wire.
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
The running back waiver wire landscape has a few interesting options coming out of Week 2. While the big names have been the expected stars, a few options have also emerged as good pickups. Jonah Coleman had a good Week 2 while filling in for injuries in Denver, and he has more potential work in the short term than Brooks.
Tank Bigsby showed his upside with a solid Week 2 performance and would be a great addition if Saquon Barkley (stinger) has to miss time.
Tank Bigsby Becomes a Top Handcuff After Week 2 https://t.co/Ou5mkDmeYz
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 21, 2026
A few other timeshares also have players who may be in better positions to produce than Brooks. Tyjae Spears of the Titans and Braelon Allen of the Jets each had positive results in Week 2, and Kaleb Johnson seemed ready for a larger role in Green Bay while Josh Jacobs (Commissioner's Exempt List) remains away from the team.
Emmett Johnson and Samaje Perine played smaller roles in Week 2 but are better handcuff options with higher ceilings than Brooks at this point.
With Brooks' uncertainty around his injury and his small role, most leagues probably have a better option on the waiver wire, although Brooks' long-term upside keeps him viable to hold in a bench spot in deep leagues where he doesn't have to contribute for several weeks.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
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