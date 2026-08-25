August 25, 2026

Andy's NHL Mount Rushmore: every team's four most iconic players of all time. Read the top four players from each NHL team's history, including Patrice Bergeron, Patrick Kane, and more.

Constructing a team's Mount Rushmore often sparks much debate among fandoms, as we have to select just four names from the entirety of the team's history.

Below, we will look to name each NHL franchise's most iconic players of all time.

Let's dive in!

Anaheim Ducks

Teemu Selanne - Without a doubt, the face of the franchise. Selanne stands alone among the franchise record books with 457 goals and 988 points, both of which will stand as team records for the foreseeable future. The Hall of Famer was also a key part of the 2006-07 Stanley Cup roster.

Ryan Getzlaf - Getzlaf served as the captain of the franchise for the majority of his career. Across a team-high 1,157 games played, the center would tally 1,019 points and take home one Stanley Cup (2006-07).

Scott Niedermayer - Niedermayer stands as the top defender in club history. Even though Cam Fowler appeared in more games, Niedermayer's impact was far greater, winning the Conn Smythe during the 2006-07 championship. He totaled 264 points over 371 contests.

Jean-Sebastien Giguere - Giguere was the netminder during the 2006-07 Stanley Cup run and will earn the final spot on our list. During his time as a Duck, Giguere won 206 games, a franchise record that still stands.

Boston Bruins

Bobby Orr - One of the greatest to ever put on the skates. Orr was a two-time Stanley Cup winner and finished his Hall of Fame career as one of the greatest defenders of all time, taking home eight Norris Trophies and earning nine All-Star bids.

Ray Bourque - The other defender to earn a spot on Boston's Mount Rushmore will be Ray Bourque. Bourque leads all defenders in team history with 1,506 points over his 1,518 games played. During his 21 seasons as a Bruin, he won five Norris Trophies.

Johnny Bucyk - The franchise leader in goals will hold the next spot. Bucyk, a Hall of Famer, spent 21 of his 23 seasons as a Bruin and would win two Stanley Cups with the club and find the back of the net an impressive 545 times.

Patrice Bergeron - Rounding out the Bruins will be a player from the modern era, Patrice Bergeron. While Zdeno Chara has a strong case as well, one of the top defensive forwards of all time will represent them. Through 19 seasons in Boston, he won six Selke Trophies and a Stanley Cup.

Buffalo Sabres

Gilbert Perreault - Without a doubt, the greatest forward in team history, Gilbert Perreault will hold a spot on our list. Perreault spent all 17 seasons of his Hall of Fame career in Western New York and still holds the club record for most goals (512) and points (1,326).

Dominik Hasek - The first goalie to represent the Sabres will be the legendary Dominik Hasek. Hasek won two Hart Trophies with the Sabres and was awarded an additional five Vezina Trophies.

Ryan Miller - While Miller's prime was not as dominant as Hasek's, he was still the face of the franchise for most of his time with the club. Miller would finish his time in New York by becoming the leader in franchise wins (284) and taking home the 2009-10 Vezina as a member of the Sabres.

Dave Andreychuk - Power forward Dave Andreychuk will hold the last spot. Andreychuk was a near point-per-game player during his time with the franchise, tallying 804 points across 837 contests. The Hall of Famer would spend 12 of his 23 NHL seasons in Buffalo and finish his time with 368 goals.

Calgary Flames

Jarome Iginla - One of the most iconic players in club history, Jarome Iginla will kick this mountain off. Iginla, a Hall of Fame winger, stands alone in the franchise's record books with 526 total goals and 1,095 points. As a member of the Flames, Iginla won two Rocket Richard Trophies.

Al MacInnis - The greatest defender in team history, Al MacInnis, will hold the next spot. Among blueliners, MacInnis leads the franchise in goals, assists, and points. He also won the Conn Smythe during the 1988-89 postseason.

Theo Fleury - Theo Fleury spent 11 of his 15 NHL seasons in Calgary. With the Flames, the winger would finish second among all skaters in goals (364) and was a part of their 1988-89 Stanley Cup victory.

Lanny McDonald - The fourth spot will go to winger Lanny McDonald. The Hall of Famer spent time with three NHL clubs but is most known for his time in Calgary, where he not only won a Stanley Cup but also posted an incredible 66-goal campaign in the 1982 season.

Carolina Hurricanes

Ron Francis - The all-time leader in goals and points will, without a doubt, sit at the top. Francis spent 16 of his 23 Hall of Fame seasons with the franchise and finished his time with 382 goals and 1,175 points.

Eric Staal - Sitting just behind Francis in nearly all of the team statistics is center Eric Staal. Staal began his NHL career winning the 2005-06 Stanley Cup with the Hurricanes and would go on to play for the team for 12 seasons.

Rod Brind'Amour - The club's current coach has been the heart and soul of this franchise for decades. As a player, Brind'Amour was a key part of the 2005-06 Stanley Cup run and finished his career with 473 points over 694 games.

Cam Ward - The franchise icon among netminders will hold the final spot. Ward immediately emerged as a high-end contributor, winning the Conn Smythe during the 2005-06 Stanley Cup run (his rookie season). He would end his time with Carolina earning 318 victories, which stands as the most in team history by a wide margin.

Chicago Blackhawks

Patrick Kane - "Showtime" became a franchise icon during his 16-year tenure with the Blackhawks. As a Blackhawk, Kane was a part of three Stanley Cup-winning teams and took home the Conn Smythe during the 2012-13 campaign.

Stan Mikita - The best "all-around" player in club history. The Hall of Fame center, Stan Mikita, would finish his time in Chicago with two Hart Trophies, two Art Ross Trophies, and one Stanley Cup. He would tally 1,467 total points, which still stands as a team record.

Jonathan Toews - The Batman to Kane's Robin, Jonathan Toews was one of the best two-way forwards in the game for more than a decade. Through 15 seasons in Chicago, Toews was awarded one Selke Trophy (2012-13) and, more importantly, was the captain of three Stanley Cup-winning clubs.

Bobby Hull - Rounding it out will be the franchise's goal-scoring leader. Bobby Hull is the only player in club history to have eclipsed the 600-goal mark. Through 15 seasons in Chicago, Hull would win one Stanley Cup and two Hart Trophies.

Colorado Avalanche

Joe Sakic - While the next name on our list makes a strong case, Joe Sakic is still regarded as the greatest player in club history. Over 1,378 games with the team, Sakic would total 1,641 points and earn a plethora of awards, including two Stanley Cups, the Conn Smythe Trophy, and the 2000-01 Hart Trophy.

Nathan MacKinnon - One of the greatest players in today's game, Nathan MacKinnon will hold the next spot. MacKinnon is on a Hall of Fame trajectory, with one Stanley Cup, one Rocket Richard Trophy, and one Hart Trophy across 13 seasons.

Peter Forsberg - The two-time Cup winner, Peter Forsberg, will hold the next spot. Over 11 seasons with the franchise, Forsberg was an elite per-game winner, totaling 755 points in 591 games.

Patrick Roy - Of course, this list would not be complete without one of the greatest goalies of all time. Patrick Roy would win two Stanley Cups with the Avalanche and post a .918% SV% with 2,623 victories over 478 games played.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Rick Nash - The greatest forward in club history, Rick Nash, will start this off. Nash is the only skater in club history to have cleared the 500-point mark (but the next name is catching up). Through nine seasons, Nash would win a Rocket Richard (2003-04) and finish his time with 289 career goals.

Zach Werenski - One of the greatest players in today's game, Zach Werenski, will represent the blue line on this mountain. Werenski was just named the 2025-26 Norris Trophy winner, the first of his career. This season, Werenski nearly carried this club to the playoffs, totaling 81 points in just 75 games.

Boone Jenner - While his stat sheet may not be the most impressive, Jenner has spent his entire 13-year NHL career in Columbus and has served as the captain for many of them. So far, Jenner has scored 212 goals in 808 games.

Sergei Bobrovsky - Bobrovsky spent seven of his 16 NHL seasons in Columbus and quickly became a beloved player among fans, winning the 2016-17 Vezina Trophy and earning 213 victories over 370 games.

Dallas Stars

Mike Modano - The franchise icon, Mike Modano, will hold the top spot. Modano, a Hall of Famer, spent 20 seasons in Dallas and would win a Stanley Cup and become the only player in club history to have eclipsed the 1,000-point mark.

Jamie Benn - One of the best modern-day players in team history. Benn has spent all 17 of his NHL seasons with Dallas and currently ranks second all-time in goals (414), trailing only Modano.

Sergei Zubov - Without a doubt, the team's greatest defender. Zubov won a Stanley Cup with the Stars and would finish his 12-year tenure with 549 points over 839 games played.

Jere Lehtinen - While he did finish his time in Dallas with 514 points (over 875 games), Lehtinen is more known for his elite two-way play, taking home three Selke Trophies over his 14-year NHL career (all with the Stars). He also won the 1998-99 cup with the franchise.

Detroit Red Wings

Gordie Howe - One of the "goats" in the sport, Gordie Howe will hold the first spot. Howe spent 25 seasons in Detroit and won four Stanley Cups and an incredible six Hart Trophies.

Steve Yzerman - The team's current GM, Steve Yzerman, made an even larger impact on the ice. Yzerman sits second in club history in goals (692) and played a leading role in the 1990s dynasty, winning three Stanley Cups and a Conn Smythe.

Pavel Datsyuk - Datsyuk was one of the game's best puck handlers in the sport's history. Through 14 seasons (all in Detroit), the Magic Man would win two Stanley Cups, three Selke Trophies, and three Lady Byng Trophies.

Nicklas Lidstrom - Without a doubt, one of the greatest defenders in the game's history, Nicklas Lidstrom will round this out. The Swedish defender would win four Stanley Cups with the Red Wings and take home an impressive seven Norris Trophies.

Pavel Datsyuk, Red Wings Nation MISSES YOU 👀 pic.twitter.com/IH2ky16TXE — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) June 6, 2026

Edmonton Oilers

Wayne Gretzky - The greatest player in the history of the NHL. Gretzky played nine seasons in Edmonton and put up incredible numbers, totaling 1,669 points (in 696 games) with four Stanley Cups and eight Hart Trophies.

Mark Messier - Mark Messier would spend 10 seasons with the Rangers, but began his career as an Oiler. With the Oilers (12 seasons), Messier would tally 1,034 points in 851 games. He also won the 1989-90 Hart Trophy as a member of the Oilers.

Jari Kurri - Kurri had the benefit of playing alongside Gretzky, but was a superstar in his own right. Through 754 games with the Oilers, Kurri would find the back of the net 474 times and also join the 1,000+ point club.

Connor McDavid - The team's current superstar will round out the list. McDavid has already put himself in "GOAT" conversations. Through 11 seasons, McDavid has already won six Art Ross Trophies and three Hart Trophies.

Florida Panthers

Aleksander Barkov - The former second overall pick has become an icon of the franchise. During his time in Florida, Barkov has won two Stanley Cups and emerged as one of the best two-way forwards in the sport, earning him three Selke Trophies.

Matthew Tkachuk - While his time on the team has not been overly long, Tkachuk has put himself in this elite tier. Since joining the Panthers, he has changed the trajectory of this franchise, playing a key role in two Stanley Cup-winning teams. Through four seasons in Florida, the winger has averaged 97.2 points per season.

Roberto Luongo - The face of the team's net, Roberto Luongo holds the franchise record for goalie wins (230). Luongo, a Hall of Famer, spent 11 of his 19 NHL seasons with the Panthers and is the first player in club history to have his number retired.

Pavel Bure - Bure spent only 223 games with the club but made a massive impact on the score sheet, finding the back of the net 152 times, the seventh most in the club's history.

Los Angeles Kings

Anze Kopitar - The face of the franchise. The recently retired Anze Kopitar played all 1,521 games of his NHL career in Los Angeles and totaled 1,316 points with two Stanley Cups and two Selke Trophies.

Marcel Dionne - One of just two forwards in team history to be in the 500-goal club. Dionne is a Hall of Famer who would tally an impressive 1,307 points over 921 games.

Jonathan Quick - The backbone of the dynasty was netminder Jonathan Quick. Quick stands alone among the record books when looking at netminders, winning 370 games, the most in the club's history. The goaltender won two Stanley Cups and was dominant in the 2011-12 run, winning the Conn Smythe.

Luc Robitaille - The franchise leader in goals will hold the final spot. Robitaille, a Hall of Famer, won his Stanley Cup with the Red Wings but spent 14 years in Los Angeles, scoring 557 goals.

Minnesota Wild

Mikko Koivu - The franchise's all-time leader in points, Mikko Koivu, will be on this list. Koivu spent 1,028 games in Minnesota, finishing with 709 points, and served as the club's captain for the majority of his tenure.

Kirill Kaprizov - The current-day superstar, Kirill Kaprizov, has already put himself in a position to earn a spot on this list. Through 397 games with the Wild, he already holds the franchise record in goals (230) and has moved up to second in points, trailing only the name above him.

Marian Gaborik - Gaborik spent his 17-year NHL career with many clubs, but his time began in Minnesota. Through eight seasons with the Wild, the winger would find the back of the net 219 times, which stood as a franchise record for nearly two decades.

Ryan Suter - The best defender in club history will round out this list. Suter spent nine seasons in Minnesota, and while he was only named to one All-Star team, he finished his time with a +62 rating.

Montreal Canadiens

Jean Beliveau - The top center of the dynasty. Beliveau led the Canadiens to an incredible 10 Stanley Cups during his time and took home two Hart Trophies and a Conn Smythe.

Guy Lafleur - The franchise leader in points. Lafleur totaled 1,246 points with five Stanley Cups, two Hart Trophies, and three Art Ross Trophies.

Maurice Richard - One of the best pure goal scorers in the game's history, who eventually had the "Rocket Richard" Trophy named after him. As a Canadien, Richard would score 544 goals (most in team history) across just 978 games.

Doug Harvey - The greatest defender in team history. Across 14 seasons in Montreal, Harvey took home six Stanley Cups with an incredible seven Norris Trophies.

Nashville Predators

Shea Weber - The greatest defender in club history. While in Nashville, Weber finished within the top five in Norris five times and tallied 443 points over 763 games.

Filip Forsberg - The current goal leader in club history. Forsberg is the only forward in club history to have hit the 300-goal mark, but has never won any individual awards.

Pekka Rinne - The face of the franchise among goalies. Rinne spent all 15 of his NHL seasons with the Predators and took home a Vezina, and sits with the most wins in team history (369).

Roman Josi - While Weber may be the best "shut down" defender, Josi makes a much larger impact in the offensive zone. Through 15 seasons in Nashville, Josi has won one Norris Trophy (2019-20) and totaled 779 points, the most in club history.

New Jersey Devils

Scott Stevens - Stevens began his career in Washington and St. Louis but emerged as an icon with the Devils. In New Jersey, he played a key role in three Stanley Cup victories and earned the 1999-2000 Conn Smythe.

Martin Brodeur - The greatest player to ever wear the jersey. The legendary netminder won four Vezina Trophies and three Stanley Cups with the Devils. He finished his time in New Jersey with a .919% SV%.

Scott Niedermayer - The other defender on the mountain is Scott Niedermayer. The blueliner was a part of their three Stanley Cup dynasty run and even took home the 2003-04 Norris.

Patrik Elias - The current leading goal scorer. Elias found the back of the net 408 times (only player to do so) and won two cups with the Devils.

New York Islanders

Denis Potvin - The greatest defender in club history. Potvin was a part of their dynasty, winning four Stanley Cups and earning him an additional three Norris Trophies.

Mike Bossy - The best skater in club history. Bossy's 573 goals still serve as the franchise record. In terms of accolades, the Hall of Famer won four Stanley Cups, the 1981-82 Conn Smythe, and three Lady Byngs.

Bryan Trottier - The six-time Stanley Cup winner will hold the next spot. With the Islanders, Trottier won four of these cups and is one of just two skaters in franchise history to have tallied at least 500 goals.

Billy Smith - The backbone of the dynasty. Smith took home four Stanley Cups and even several individual awards, including the 1981-82 Vezina and the 1982-83 Conn Smythe.

New York Rangers

Mark Messier - The leader behind their 1994 Stanley Cup-winning team. Messier (The Captain) would spend 10 seasons in New York and find the back of the net 250 times and win a Hart Trophy.

Brian Leetch - The greatest defender in club history. Leetch spent 17 seasons of his Hall of Fame career as a Blue Shirt and won two Norris Trophies, a Stanley Cup, and a Conn Smythe.

Rod Gilbert - Gilbert is the team's leading goal scorer. Across 18 seasons, the Hall of Famer found the back of the net 406 times and added 1,021 points.

Henrik Lundqvist - "The King" was the face of the franchise throughout the 2010s. During his 15-year tenure with the Rangers, Lundqvist won the 2011-12 Vezina and won 459 games, the most in club history.

Ottawa Senators

Daniel Alfredsson - The face of the team. Alfredsson spent 17 of his 18 NHL seasons in Ottawa and is the only player to have more than 1,000 points with the club.

Erik Karlsson - The greatest defender in team history. Karlsson spent only nine seasons in Ottawa but made a massive impact, earning the 2014-15 Norris and tallying 518 points in 627 games.

Jason Spezza - Spezza was a consistent force on the offense. Over 11 seasons (686 games), the center would total 687 points but never took home any individual accolades.

Alexei Yashin - Despite only playing in Ottawa for seven seasons, Yashin made the most of them. Across 504 games, he would tally 491 points, putting him fourth in the team record books.

Philadelphia Flyers

Bobby Clarke - The all-time scoring leader. Clarke won two cups over his 15-year tenure with the Flyers and added three Hart Trophies.

Bill Barber - The greatest goal scorer in team history. Barber would find the back of the net 420 times and total 883 points over 903 games. The Hall of Famer would also win two Stanley Cups with the franchise.

Eric Lindros - Lindros spent eight of his 13 Hall of Fame seasons with the Flyers. During this short 486-game tenure, Lindros would win the 1994-95 Hart Trophy and earn two All-Star nominations.

Bernie Parent - The greatest goalie in team history. Parent was the backbone of Philadelphia's back-to-back Stanley Cup run from 1974-75, winning the Conn Smythe in both playoff runs.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Mario Lemieux - One of the greatest players of all time. "Le Magnifique" spent his entire 17-year career with the Penguins. The Hall of Famer would total 1,723 points in 915 games and win two Stanley Cups with three Hart Trophies.

Sidney Crosby - The greatest player of this generation. Crosby recently surpassed Lemieux on the team leaderboard in total points and is quickly approaching his goal count. With the Penguins, Crosby has led the franchise to three Stanley Cups and won two Hart Trophies and two Rocket Richards.

Evgeni Malkin - "The Russian Bear" has played in Crosby's shadow, but has been essentially just as dominant. Through 1,269 games, Malkin has totaled 1,407 points, with three Stanley Cups, two Art Ross Trophies, and even took home the 2011-12 Hart Trophy.

Jaromir Jagr - The fourth spot is up for debate, but the edge will go to Jagr. Jagr sits fourth in total points (1,079) and took home four straight Art Ross Trophies with the Penguins and was a part of two Stanley Cup championships.

March 21, 2018: Sidney Crosby scores this goal. pic.twitter.com/Dxvk8YleOh — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) March 22, 2021

San Jose Sharks

Joe Thornton - "Jumbo Joe" sits second in total points in franchise history, but was the face of the team for his entire tenure. Through 15 seasons in San Jose, Thornton would win one Hart Trophy and join the next name as the only players with over 1,000 points with the club.

Patrick Marleau - Marleau spent 21 seasons in San Jose and appeared in 1,607 games, the most in team history. During this stretch, Marleau would become the franchise's leading point scorer (1,111 points).

Brent Burns - The greatest defender in team history. Burns spent 11 seasons in California, would end his time as the No. 5 scorer in franchise history (594 points), and would take home the 2016-17 Norris.

Joe Pavelski - Pavelski spent 13 seasons with the Sharks, sitting third in all-time scoring behind the two other noted forwards. Through 963 games, Pavelski totaled 761 points and earned one All-Star bid.

Seattle Kraken

Jared McCann - McCann stands alone in the franchise scoring books. McCann has found the back of the net 138 times as a Kraken, the only player in the team's history to have surpassed the century mark.

Jordan Eberle - Eberle has brought a leadership presence to this roster since joining it in 2021-22. Eberle made his name known in the postseason run (2022-23) when he scored six goals in 14 games, including an overtime winner.

Matty Beniers - The former second overall pick was the first draft pick in team history. Beniers has since emerged as a premier scoring option on the roster, sitting third in all-time goals (82).

Vince Dunn - The greatest defender in team history. Dunn has tallied an impressive 228 points in just 356 games for the Kraken, despite spending time on the blue line.

St. Louis Blues

Brett Hull - The all-time leader in franchise goals. Hull spent 11 of his 19 Hall of Fame seasons with the Blues and would find the back of the net 527 times over 744 games.

Al MacInnis - The greatest defender in club history. MacInnis played 10 seasons in St. Louis and would capture the 1998-99 Hart Trophy and total 452 points in 613 games.

Bernie Federko - The face of the franchise. Federko is the only St. Louis Blue to tally over 1,000 points with the club. During his Hall of Fame campaign, Federko would put 352 goals behind the back of the net (as a Blue), putting him in the No. 2 spot.

Chris Pronger - Pronger enjoyed his "prime" with the St. Louis Blues. He would lead the sport in +/- rating in two seasons and even win the 1999-2000 Norris Trophy with St. Louis.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Steven Stamkos - Stamkos spent the first 16 seasons of his NHL career in Tampa Bay. With the Lightning, he would win two Rocket Richards and two Stanley Cups. His 555 goals still stand as a franchise record.

Andrei Vasilevskiy - The greatest netminder in not only Tampa Bay history but of this generation. The Big Cat led the Lightning to two Stanley Cups and earned the 2018-19 Vezina and the 2020-21 Conn Smythe.

Victor Hedman - Far and away the greatest defender in team history. Hedman has spent all 17 seasons of his NHL career in Florida and appeared in 1,164 games and totaled 811 points. He is a two-time Stanley Cup champion and won the 2017-18 Norris Trophy.

Nikita Kucherov - The current superstar. "Kuch" joined Stamkos as the only two players to have over 1,000 points with the club and will likely surpass him for the team record in the 2026-27 season.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Mats Sundin - The greatest player in club history. Sundin's 987 points still stand as a club record. While the Hall of Famer never won a cup in Toronto, he is regarded as the greatest skater to wear the jersey.

Auston Matthews - The current face of the franchise. Matthews has already been awarded three Rocket Richard Trophies and the 2021-22 Hart Trophy. He recently surpassed Sundin for the most goals in team history this season.

Dave Keon - Keon was the face of the team during its dynasty. With Toronto, Keon won four Stanley Cups and took home some additional hardware, including two Lady Byng Trophies and the Calder.

Borje Salming- Salming is far and away the greatest blueliner in franchise history. With the Leafs, Salming would total 768 points over 1,099 games played, which puts him fifth among all skaters.

Utah Mammoth

Clayton Keller - Keller has spent his entire career in Arizona, but given that Utah only adopted the Utah Hockey Club, his statistics from the past two seasons will be referenced only. Keller led the team with 178 points and totaled the best 90 points in 2024.

Dylan Guenther - The current leader in franchise goals (67). Guenther enjoyed a career season in 2025, finding the back of the net 40 times.

Nick Schmaltz - Schmaltz sits just behind Keller with 53 goals for the No. 2 spot in team history. After a modest 2024 season, Keller bounced back in 2025, totaling 74 points in 82 games.

Karel Vejmelka - Vejmelka became the workhorse of the franchise in 2025. During this season, the netminder appeared in a league-high 64 games and posted a 38-20-3 record.

Vancouver Canucks

Daniel Sedin - Sedin spent his entire 17-year career in Vancouver and is just one of two players in club history to have over 1,000 points with the club.

Henrik Sedin - Daniel's brother, Henrik, is the other member of the 1,000-point club. Henrik also spent 17 seasons with the Canucks and would add a Hart Trophy to his shelf during the 2009-10 campaign.

Roberto Luongo - The greatest goaltender in club history. Luongo stands alone among the franchise record books with 252 victories over eight seasons.

Trevor Linden- "Captain Canuck" spent 16 of his 19 NHL seasons in Western Canada. With the Canucks, Linden would appear in 1,140 games (third most in team history) and total 733 points.

Vegas Golden Knights

Jonathan Marchessault - One of the original "misfits." Marchessault was a beloved player on the roster, playing a massive role in their first Stanley Cup victory and earning the Conn Smythe Trophy.

William Karlsson - Karlsson sits second in total points (403), just 14 behind Marchessault. Since joining the Knights, Karlsson has operated as a top center and was a part of their Stanley Cup championship in 2022-23.

Mark Stone - The franchise's first official captain. Despite appearing in only 400 games with the Golden Knights, Stone has tallied 396 points, which makes him the most efficient forward in team history on a per-game basis.

Marc-Andre Fleury - Even though he was more known for his time as a Penguin, Fleury became an icon in Sin City. Throughout four seasons in Vegas, the future Hall of Famer won 117 games (most in team history) and earned a Vezina.

Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin - The NHL's all-time scoring leader. Ovechkin has put 929 pucks behind the back of the net and added three Hart Trophies, nine Rocket Richards, and a Stanley Cup.

Peter Bondra - Bondra was the "face" of the franchise before the Great Eight. Bondra joins Ovechkin as the only players in team history to have more than 400 goals with the club.

Nicklas Backstrom - Backstrom spent his entire career playing alongside Ovechkin. The center would win one Stanley Cup and was a near point-per-game player, tallying 1,033 points over 1,105 games.

Rod Langway - The greatest defender in club history. Langway spent 11 of his 15 Hall of Fame seasons in Washington and would win back-to-back Norris Trophies in 1982 and 1983.

Winnipeg Jets

Dale Hawerchuk - The Hall of Famer is the most iconic player in team history. Hawerchuk spent nine of his 16 seasons with the Jets and totaled 747 points with the franchise's original incarnation.

Connor Hellebuyck - The current face of the club. The superstar netminder has already won three Vezina Trophies and even took home the 2024-25 Hart Trophy.

Teemu Selanne - While his time with the Jets was short, his impact was massive. Selanne would score an incredible 76 goals in his debut season and finished his 231-game career with the Jets with 147 goals (306 points).

Mark Scheifele - The other modern-day star on the roster. The team's current No. 1 center leads the franchise's "current iteration" in points (907) and goals (372).