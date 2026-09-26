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NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Kansas-2 (2026)

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Joey Logano - NASCAR DFS Picks, Betting Picks, Daily Fantasy NASCAR

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Joey Logano is on the pole via the metric.

On Saturday morning, the NASCAR Cup Series tried to hold the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Kansas Speedway, the Hollywood Casino 400.

Unfortunately, for the second week in a row, Mother Nature had other plans and rain forced NASCAR to cancel both practice and qualifying.

The starting lineup for this weekend's race was set by the metric.

 

2026 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Starting Lineup

Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.

Start Pos Driver Time Speed
1. Joey Logano 0.000 0.000
2. Kyle Larson 0.000 0.000
3. Christopher Bell 0.000 0.000
4. Carson Hocevar 0.000 0.000
5. Ty Gibbs 0.000 0.000
6. Denny Hamlin 0.000 0.000
7. Bubba Wallace 0.000 0.000
8. William Byron 0.000 0.000
9. Ryan Preece 0.000 0.000
10. Josh Berry 0.000 0.000
11. Austin Cindric 0.000 0.000
12. Chris Buescher 0.000 0.000
13. Ross Chastain 0.000 0.000
14. Daniel Suarez 0.000 0.000
15. Tyler Reddick 0.000 0.000
16. Brad Keselowski 0.000 0.000
17. Shane Van Gisbergen 0.000 0.000
18. Chase Elliott 0.000 0.000
19. Austin Dillon 0.000 0.000
20. Todd Gilliland 0.000 0.000
21. Noah Gragson 0.000 0.000
22. Michael McDowell 0.000 0.000
23. Chase Briscoe 0.000 0.000
24. AJ Allmendinger 0.000 0.000
25. Ryan Blaney 0.000 0.000
26. John Hunter Nemechek 0.000 0.000
27. Connor Zilisch 0.000 0.000
28. Zane Smith 0.000 0.000
29. Cole Custer 0.000 0.000
30. Erik Jones 0.000 0.000
31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 0.000 0.000
32. Austin Hill 0.000 0.000
33. Alex Bowman 0.000 0.000
34. Riley Herbst 0.000 0.000
35. Cody Ware 0.000 0.000
36. Ty Dillon 0.000 0.000

 

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