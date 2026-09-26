NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Kansas-2 (2026)

September 26, 2026

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Joey Logano is on the pole via the metric.

On Saturday morning, the NASCAR Cup Series tried to hold the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Kansas Speedway, the Hollywood Casino 400.

Unfortunately, for the second week in a row, Mother Nature had other plans and rain forced NASCAR to cancel both practice and qualifying.

The starting lineup for this weekend's race was set by the metric.

2026 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Starting Lineup

Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.

Start Pos Driver Time Speed 1. Joey Logano 0.000 0.000 2. Kyle Larson 0.000 0.000 3. Christopher Bell 0.000 0.000 4. Carson Hocevar 0.000 0.000 5. Ty Gibbs 0.000 0.000 6. Denny Hamlin 0.000 0.000 7. Bubba Wallace 0.000 0.000 8. William Byron 0.000 0.000 9. Ryan Preece 0.000 0.000 10. Josh Berry 0.000 0.000 11. Austin Cindric 0.000 0.000 12. Chris Buescher 0.000 0.000 13. Ross Chastain 0.000 0.000 14. Daniel Suarez 0.000 0.000 15. Tyler Reddick 0.000 0.000 16. Brad Keselowski 0.000 0.000 17. Shane Van Gisbergen 0.000 0.000 18. Chase Elliott 0.000 0.000 19. Austin Dillon 0.000 0.000 20. Todd Gilliland 0.000 0.000 21. Noah Gragson 0.000 0.000 22. Michael McDowell 0.000 0.000 23. Chase Briscoe 0.000 0.000 24. AJ Allmendinger 0.000 0.000 25. Ryan Blaney 0.000 0.000 26. John Hunter Nemechek 0.000 0.000 27. Connor Zilisch 0.000 0.000 28. Zane Smith 0.000 0.000 29. Cole Custer 0.000 0.000 30. Erik Jones 0.000 0.000 31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 0.000 0.000 32. Austin Hill 0.000 0.000 33. Alex Bowman 0.000 0.000 34. Riley Herbst 0.000 0.000 35. Cody Ware 0.000 0.000 36. Ty Dillon 0.000 0.000

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