NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Kansas-2 (2026)

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Joey Logano is on the pole via the metric.
On Saturday morning, the NASCAR Cup Series tried to hold the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Kansas Speedway, the Hollywood Casino 400.
Unfortunately, for the second week in a row, Mother Nature had other plans and rain forced NASCAR to cancel both practice and qualifying.
The starting lineup for this weekend's race was set by the metric.
2026 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Starting Lineup
Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.
|Start Pos
|Driver
|Time
|Speed
|1.
|Joey Logano
|0.000
|0.000
|2.
|Kyle Larson
|0.000
|0.000
|3.
|Christopher Bell
|0.000
|0.000
|4.
|Carson Hocevar
|0.000
|0.000
|5.
|Ty Gibbs
|0.000
|0.000
|6.
|Denny Hamlin
|0.000
|0.000
|7.
|Bubba Wallace
|0.000
|0.000
|8.
|William Byron
|0.000
|0.000
|9.
|Ryan Preece
|0.000
|0.000
|10.
|Josh Berry
|0.000
|0.000
|11.
|Austin Cindric
|0.000
|0.000
|12.
|Chris Buescher
|0.000
|0.000
|13.
|Ross Chastain
|0.000
|0.000
|14.
|Daniel Suarez
|0.000
|0.000
|15.
|Tyler Reddick
|0.000
|0.000
|16.
|Brad Keselowski
|0.000
|0.000
|17.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|0.000
|0.000
|18.
|Chase Elliott
|0.000
|0.000
|19.
|Austin Dillon
|0.000
|0.000
|20.
|Todd Gilliland
|0.000
|0.000
|21.
|Noah Gragson
|0.000
|0.000
|22.
|Michael McDowell
|0.000
|0.000
|23.
|Chase Briscoe
|0.000
|0.000
|24.
|AJ Allmendinger
|0.000
|0.000
|25.
|Ryan Blaney
|0.000
|0.000
|26.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|0.000
|0.000
|27.
|Connor Zilisch
|0.000
|0.000
|28.
|Zane Smith
|0.000
|0.000
|29.
|Cole Custer
|0.000
|0.000
|30.
|Erik Jones
|0.000
|0.000
|31.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|0.000
|0.000
|32.
|Austin Hill
|0.000
|0.000
|33.
|Alex Bowman
|0.000
|0.000
|34.
|Riley Herbst
|0.000
|0.000
|35.
|Cody Ware
|0.000
|0.000
|36.
|Ty Dillon
|0.000
|0.000
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