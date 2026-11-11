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Is Jeremiyah Love The Starting Running Back For The Cardinals When He Returns? (Week 10 Update)

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Jeremiyah Love - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS and Betting, Injury News

Will Jeremiyah Love start for the Arizona Cardinals when he returns? Aidin breaks down the Jeremiyah Love return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 10.

Jeremiyah Love dominated college football in his last two seasons at Notre Dame, scoring 40 touchdowns from scrimmage and wowing scouts across the nation. Those collegiate accomplishments led to him being drafted with the third-overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, which also made him break the record for the most guaranteed money ever paid to a running back in NFL history.

That massive investment from the Cardinals raised expectations heading into the 2026 season, and he looked pretty impressive in his first four games, putting up 259 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage. However, he suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 8 and could miss four to five weeks.

Will Love be the Cardinals' starting running back when he returns? Let's dive in.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Will Jeremiyah Love Start For The Arizona Cardinals When He Returns?

The Cardinals' RB room is a pretty complicated situation. For someone who entered the season with a high-ankle sprain, Love had a pretty heavy workload early on. In his first five weeks, he had 67 carries, almost double that of RB2 Tyler Allgeier.

Love missed the next two games due to injury, and in that span, Allgeier averaged just 2.2 yards per carry. That opened the door for Bam Knight, who put up 5.8 yards per carry and looked like the second-best running back on the team.

But the Week 8 game against the Cowboys changed everything. Love got hurt once again, but to the surprise of everyone, Allgeier took over the game. He had 191 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage, leading the Cardinals to an unlikely victory.

Knight missed Week 9 with a concussion, and Allgeier was the team's only RB to record a carry against the Seahawks. But it seems like that game against Dallas was a mirage, as Allgeier had just 2.7 yards per carry in an ugly loss.

Knight will be back this week, and it'll be interesting to see how the Knight/Allgeier dynamic will play out. It's worth mentioning that Evan Hull served as the RB2 against Seattle, but didn't record a rushing attempt. Former Browns running back Jerome Ford is also on the team's practice squad.

Beloved Cardinal James Conner, who is fourth on the team's all-time rushing list, is working hard to play again this season. But his potential impact could be very limited due to his age and his year-long stay on the sidelines.

 

Jeremiyah Love Fantasy Football Outlook

After jumping out to a surprising 3-5 start, the Cardinals have traded away Jacoby Brissett and have lost Gardner Minshew II to a potentially season-ending injury. It looks like they will focus entirely on youth development in the second half of the year.

But should they carry Love into the ground? Love has been dealing with ankle issues all year, dating back to preseason. He's currently their most important asset, and they must do whatever they can to protect him.

Maybe Love won't have as big a role as he did to start the year, especially if the team decides to give James Conner some work late in the year as a "goodbye" to a fan favorite.

Cardinals reporter Zach Gershman provided a concerning report that Love's injury is not a re-aggravation. "This is new," coach Mike LaFleur said. "This is not the left ankle or the right. It's a new portion of the ankle. I'll keep it at that."

This doesn't sound too hopeful, and it shouldn't make you count on Love to carry your fantasy football team when playoff season rolls around.

Love will still probably be the RB1, but with Allgeier, Knight, and potentially Conner, the Cardinals will have plenty of options to take the load off him and help him stay fresh for next season.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for Week 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 10 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Tyler Allgeier, Aaron Jones Sr., Rico Dowdle, Kaleb Johnson, Omarion Hampton. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 10. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Tyler Allgeier, Aaron Jones Sr., Rico Dowdle, Kaleb Johnson, Omarion Hampton. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 10 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Tyler Allgeier, Aaron Jones Sr., Rico Dowdle, Kaleb Johnson, Omarion Hampton compared to others:

Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keenan Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan Mason
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tank Dell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Antonio Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan Addison
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
A.J. Brown
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Germie Bernard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Josh Downs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Demario Douglas
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Carnell Tate
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kaelon Black
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malik Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Tyler Allgeier
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
KC Concepcion
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Denzel Boston
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Corey Kiner
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
David Montgomery
Tyler Allgeier
vs
DK Metcalf
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mack Hollins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Austin Ekeler
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bam Knight
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Samaje Perine
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rachaad White
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Devin Singletary
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keon Coleman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jadarian Price
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Eli Raridon
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
James Cook III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Javonte Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyren Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Derrick Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chase Brown
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tony Pollard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Breece Hall
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Blake Corum
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Justice Hill
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Seth McGowan
Tyler Allgeier
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kimani Vidal
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Audric Estime
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ty Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Brooks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Khalil Herbert
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Woody Marks
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Corey Kiner
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rachaad White
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tank Dell
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Blake Corum
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Josh Downs
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Darren Waller
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Breece Hall
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Malik Washington
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
George Pickens
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chase Brown
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
James Cook III
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
David Montgomery
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Austin Ekeler
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bam Knight
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Devin Singletary
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Justice Hill
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Seth McGowan
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kimani Vidal
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Audric Estime
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ty Johnson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chris Brooks
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Germie Bernard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mike Gesicki
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Higbee
Rico Dowdle
vs
A.J. Brown
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Rico Dowdle
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Rico Dowdle
vs
Demario Douglas
Rico Dowdle
vs
Antonio Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Carnell Tate
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jordan Mason
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rico Dowdle
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rico Dowdle
vs
Brenton Strange
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rico Dowdle
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rico Dowdle
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rico Dowdle
vs
Braelon Allen
Rico Dowdle
vs
Keenan Allen
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tank Dell
Rico Dowdle
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jordan Addison
Rico Dowdle
vs
Woody Marks
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dylan Sampson
Rico Dowdle
vs
KC Concepcion
Rico Dowdle
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Denzel Boston
Rico Dowdle
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Corey Kiner
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Josh Downs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Hunter Henry
Rico Dowdle
vs
Darren Waller
Rico Dowdle
vs
DK Metcalf
Rico Dowdle
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rico Dowdle
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kaelon Black
Rico Dowdle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tre Tucker
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rachaad White
Rico Dowdle
vs
Malik Washington
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rico Dowdle
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jadarian Price
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Rico Dowdle
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Rico Dowdle
vs
Blake Corum
Rico Dowdle
vs
Colby Parkinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Sam Laporta
Rico Dowdle
vs
Darnell Washington
Rico Dowdle
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Trey McBride
Rico Dowdle
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Warren
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mark Andrews
Rico Dowdle
vs
Travis Kelce
Rico Dowdle
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rico Dowdle
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dalton Schultz
Rico Dowdle
vs
Breece Hall
Rico Dowdle
vs
David Montgomery
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
James Cook III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rico Dowdle
vs
Javonte Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyren Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rico Dowdle
vs
Derrick Henry
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chase Brown
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tony Pollard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Austin Ekeler
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bam Knight
Rico Dowdle
vs
Samaje Perine
Rico Dowdle
vs
Devin Singletary
Rico Dowdle
vs
Justice Hill
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Seth McGowan
Rico Dowdle
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kimani Vidal
Rico Dowdle
vs
Audric Estime
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ty Johnson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Brooks
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rico Dowdle
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Josh Downs
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Darren Waller
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jordan Addison
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tank Dell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tre Tucker
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jordan Mason
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Darnell Washington
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Antonio Williams
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
A.J. Brown
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Mark Andrews
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Germie Bernard
Kaleb Johnson
vs
David Montgomery
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Mack Hollins
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Austin Ekeler
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Demario Douglas
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Bam Knight
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Carnell Tate
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Samaje Perine
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Devin Singletary
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Keon Coleman
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Brenton Strange
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Eli Raridon
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Michael Mayer
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Braelon Allen
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Justice Hill
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Woody Marks
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
KC Concepcion
Kaleb Johnson
vs
AJ Barner
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Denzel Boston
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Corey Kiner
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Reggie Virgil
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
James Cook III
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Javonte Williams
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kyren Williams
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Derrick Henry
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chase Brown
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tony Pollard
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Breece Hall
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Blake Corum
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jadarian Price
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Rachaad White
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Seth McGowan
Kaleb Johnson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Audric Estime
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ty Johnson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chris Brooks
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jordan Mason
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Omarion Hampton
vs
Antonio Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Omarion Hampton
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Omarion Hampton
vs
Khalil Shakir
Omarion Hampton
vs
A.J. Brown
Omarion Hampton
vs
Keenan Allen
Omarion Hampton
vs
Mike Gesicki
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tank Dell
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rico Dowdle
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jordan Addison
Omarion Hampton
vs
Germie Bernard
Omarion Hampton
vs
Dylan Sampson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyler Higbee
Omarion Hampton
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Omarion Hampton
vs
Juwan Johnson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Demario Douglas
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Carnell Tate
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Omarion Hampton
vs
Josh Downs
Omarion Hampton
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Darren Waller
Omarion Hampton
vs
Brenton Strange
Omarion Hampton
vs
Caleb Douglas
Omarion Hampton
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ladd McConkey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Braelon Allen
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kaelon Black
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tucker Kraft
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tre Tucker
Omarion Hampton
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Malik Washington
Omarion Hampton
vs
Woody Marks
Omarion Hampton
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
KC Concepcion
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Denzel Boston
Omarion Hampton
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Omarion Hampton
vs
Corey Kiner
Omarion Hampton
vs
Colby Parkinson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Darnell Washington
Omarion Hampton
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Hunter Henry
Omarion Hampton
vs
Emmett Johnson
Omarion Hampton
vs
DK Metcalf
Omarion Hampton
vs
Mark Andrews
Omarion Hampton
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Alvin Kamara
Omarion Hampton
vs
Cam Skattebo
Omarion Hampton
vs
Dalton Schultz
Omarion Hampton
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Omarion Hampton
vs
David Montgomery
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rachaad White
Omarion Hampton
vs
Mack Hollins
Omarion Hampton
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Omarion Hampton
vs
Austin Ekeler
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jadarian Price
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bam Knight
Omarion Hampton
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Omarion Hampton
vs
Samaje Perine
Omarion Hampton
vs
Blake Corum
Omarion Hampton
vs
Devin Singletary
Omarion Hampton
vs
Sam Laporta
Omarion Hampton
vs
Keon Coleman
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Omarion Hampton
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bijan Robinson
Omarion Hampton
vs
James Cook III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jaylen Warren
Omarion Hampton
vs
Javonte Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kyren Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Omarion Hampton
vs
Derrick Henry
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chase Brown
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tony Pollard
Omarion Hampton
vs
Breece Hall
Omarion Hampton
vs
Justice Hill
Omarion Hampton
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Seth McGowan
Omarion Hampton
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kimani Vidal
Omarion Hampton
vs
Audric Estime
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ty Johnson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chris Brooks
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyjae Spears
Omarion Hampton
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Omarion Hampton
vs
Khalil Herbert
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jaylen Wright

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Top Injured Players To Stash: Week 10
Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays and Waiver Stashes
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 10 Matchup Ratings
Well-Known Players: Drop, Hold or Sell Low?



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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Paul George

Sidelined on Wednesday
Myles Turner

Out Wednesday
George Pickens

Going Through Individual Drills on Wednesday
A.J. Brown

Traveling to Germany With Patriots
Quentin Grimes

Downgraded to Unavailable
Patrick Mahomes

in a "Great Spot" After MRI, Will Need to Manage Pain
Caleb Wilson

Considered Questionable for Wednesday
NFL

Rex Ryan Arrested Wednesday in Nashville
Malik Willis

Hopes to Return in 2026
Lauri Markkanen

Sidelined at Least One Month
Egor Demin

Available on Wednesday
Josh Jacobs

Could Return in 2-3 Weeks
Garrett Wilson

Aaron Glenn "Very Hopeful" That Garrett Wilson Will Play in Week 10
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
NHL

Evander Kane Signs With KHL Team
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Colton Dach

Available for Wednesday's Game
Dylan Guenther

Questionable Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Rams Hope to Have Puka Nacua Back Around Week 14 or 15
Noah Hanifin

Week-to-Week With Undisclosed Injury
Troy Terry

Likely to Make Season Debut Wednesday
Brad Marchand

Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand Could Return in Two Weeks
Deshaun Watson

Will Start in Week 10
Nick Cousins

"Not Doing Great" After Leaving Loss With Injury
Quentin Grimes

Listed as Questionable for Wednesday
Isaiah Stewart

Questionable for Wednesday Against Denver
Devin Vassell

Questionable Against Bulls
Austin Reaves

Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Norman Powell

Iffy for Wednesday
Precious Achiuwa

Exits with Lower-Leg Injury
Domantas Sabonis

(knee) Out; Keegan Murray Unavailable
Zach LaVine

Drops 31 Points, Turns Ankle in Second Half vs. the Magic
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Iffy for Wednesday
Egor Demin

Probable for Wednesday Against Pelicans
Collin Murray-Boyles

Questionable Against Celtics
Immanuel Quickley

Iffy for Wednesday
Scottie Barnes

Ruled Out for Third Straight Game
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Brandon Williams

Sidelined at Least One Week
Trendon Watford

Sidelined Again Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Taking Wait-and-See Approach With Travis Etienne Jr.
Mats Zuccarello

Rejoins Kings Lineup Tuesday
Michael McCarron

Good to Go Against Canadiens
Jared Spurgeon

Returns From Five-Game Absence
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Don't Release Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Josh Morrissey

Cleared to Face Devils
Jack Roslovic

on Track to Return Tuesday
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers Expect Jonathon Brooks Back From IR Soon
Morgan Rielly

Remains Out Tuesday
Gardner Minshew II

Placed on Injured Reserve
Cale Makar

Available Tuesday
Matvei Michkov

Wants to Leave Philadelphia
Cam Skattebo

Logs Full Practice on Tuesday
Tony Pollard

Titans Keeping Tony Pollard Despite Trade Interest
Malik Willis

Expected to Land on Injured Reserve
Josh Downs

Chiefs Acquire Josh Downs in Deadline Trade
Jonathan Taylor

Expected to Stay With Colts at Trade Deadline
Fernando Mendoza

Takes Over as Raiders QB
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Trade Kirk Cousins to Vikings for 2027 Third-Round Pick
Keenan Allen

Traded to 49ers
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Christian Dvorak

Sets Up Two Goals as Flyers Earn Rare Win
Tyler Toffoli

Collects Two Points Against Islanders
Leon Draisaitl

Nets Two Goals in Monday's Win
Logan Mailloux

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Rasmus Sandin

Nearing Season Debut
Erik Gustafsson

Deemed Day-to-Day
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Eric Cole

Must Watch Out for That One Bad Round in Austin
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
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MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Top Injured Players To Stash: Week 10
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Start/Sit Chart - All Week 10 Matchup Ratings
Well-Known Players: Drop, Hold or Sell Low?