Our favorite high-upside waiver wire bench stashes, fantasy football sleepers for Week 5 of 2026. Waiver wire stashes include Ryan Flournoy, Cyrus Allen, and more.
Hey RotoBallers! Another action-packed NFL slate is in the books, and similar to Week 3, injuries stole most of the headlines. On Sunday, managers saw many high-end players exit early, including Ja'Marr Chase, Saquon Barkley, and Lamar Jackson, which further suggests the importance of stashing high-impact backups.
Below, we will look at some sneaky high-upside stashes managers should consider picking up ahead of Week 5.
Who should we be stashing this week? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Only players rostered in fewer than 30% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
Samaje Perine, RB, CIN
10% Rostered
Samaje Perine has seen limited action this season but remains the clear No. 2 option behind workhorse Chase Brown. With running backs like De'Von Achane and the previously noted Barkley already injured, stashing a clear "No. 2" could be a sneaky way to save your FAAB budget and acquire an immediate FLEX play.
Through four weeks, Perine has averaged just 3.3 attempts per game and has posted a modest 3.2 YPC. He has yet to find the endzone as well. However, in 2025, Perine posted a solid 4.5 YPC and punched in three touchdowns in a limited role.
Given that Brown sees up to 40 offensive snaps weekly, Perine has borderline RB2 upside if he misses time. Among handcuffs, Perine is one of the top choices given that he plays for one of the sport's top offensive units.
Seth McGowan, RB, IND
1% Rostered
The other running back we will discuss is also a top stash option. While Jonathan Taylor dominated the snaps in Indianapolis as expected, Seth McGowan has emerged as the clear No. 2 option.
The No. 3 option, DJ Giddens, has yet to see any significant work on offense, which suggests McGowan would lead the way when Taylor misses time. During Sunday's victory over the Commanders, McGowan logged season-best six carries for 31 yards. While his standalone value (like Perine) is quite limited, if he is pushed to the top of the depth chart, he could see 15+ carries in a single game.
Those with an open roster spot should consider stashing a premier handcuff, as they could be a potential league winner in the event of an injury.
Cyrus Allen, WR, KC
1% Rostered
The first WR we will discuss is a preferred option for those in deeper 12+ team leagues. While much of the chatter around the Chiefs is about a potential reunion with former WR Tyreek Hill, they may turn to rookie wideout Cyrus Allen if Hill can't join an NFL team soon.
Allen saw his fantasy stock soar in training camp but has yet to see many opportunities to begin his NFL career. However, with Tyquan Thornton (ankle) likely out for the season and Rashee Rice (hamstring) in danger of missing time, Allen could see a starting role when the team returns from its Week 5 bye.
He is not a preferred option in shallow leagues, but those in deeper three-WR formats looking for a potential low-risk, high-upside option should consider Allen, as he could be the name called if Hill cannot come to an agreement with the Chiefs.
Ryan Flournoy, WR, DAL
10% Rostered
Ryan Flournoy is a more traditional "handcuff" but could emerge as a weekly high-end WR3 if George Pickens or CeeDee Lamb miss time this season. Flournoy has lined up as the WR3 on his roster and seen a decent target share but has not provided much for fantasy. Through four games, Flournoy has seen 5.8 targets per game and caught 3.3 of them for 26.0 yards per game.
However, given the team's offensive attack, stashing a potential lottery ticket on this roster isn't a bad idea. During the victory over the Texans, Dak Prescott threw the ball 45 times for an impressive 335 yards. Flournoy could see up to double-digit targets weekly if one of the top options misses time.
Read more player news and updates for Week 5
Other High-Upside Bench Stashes
- Isaiah Davis, NYJ
- Tyler Goodson, DAL
- Tre' Harris, LAC
Who to Pick Up For Fantasy Football Week 5?
Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league -- depending on the league size. Quarterbacks and defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Owned
|Baller Move
|1
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|70
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|49
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|62
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Will Shipley
|RB
|1
|Add in All Leagues
|5
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|61
|Add in All Leagues
|6
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|57
|Add in All Leagues
|7
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|51
|Add in All Leagues
|8
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|61
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|9
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|55
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|10
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|63
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|11
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|56
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|12
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|4
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|13
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|60
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|14
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|42
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|15
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|42
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|16
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|53
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|17
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|35
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|18
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|49
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|19
|Malik Washington
|WR
|31
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|20
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|21
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|22
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|23
|Tre' Harris
|WR
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|24
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|25
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|2
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|26
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|48
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|27
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|28
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|29
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|30
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|31
|Chris Bell
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|32
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|33
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|35
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|36
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|37
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|38
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|37
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|39
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|40
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|41
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|42
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|43
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|0
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|44
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|45
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|0
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|46
|Mitch Tinsley
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|47
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|48
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|15
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|49
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|59
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|50
|Najee Harris
|RB
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|51
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|52
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|53
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|7
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|54
|Darren Waller
|TE
|33
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|55
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|22
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|56
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|57
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|58
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|59
|Cody White
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|60
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|61
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|62
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|0
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|63
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|64
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|66
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|67
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|58
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|68
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|67
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|69
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|70
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|71
|Malik Willis
|QB
|26
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|72
|Geno Smith
|QB
|10
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|73
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|4
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|74
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|23
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|75
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|9
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|78
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|2
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|79
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|59
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|83
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|16
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|84
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|14
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|New York Giants
|DST
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Seth McGowan, Ryan Flournoy, Samaje Perine, Cyrus Allen. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Seth McGowan, Ryan Flournoy, Samaje Perine, Cyrus Allen. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Seth McGowan, Ryan Flournoy, Samaje Perine, Cyrus Allen:
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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