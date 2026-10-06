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High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes - Fantasy Football Pickups for Week 5

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Ryan Flournoy - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Our favorite high-upside waiver wire bench stashes, fantasy football sleepers for Week 5 of 2026. Waiver wire stashes include Ryan Flournoy, Cyrus Allen, and more.

In This Article hide
High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Other High-Upside Bench Stashes
Who to Pick Up For Fantasy Football Week 5?
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! Another action-packed NFL slate is in the books, and similar to Week 3, injuries stole most of the headlines. On Sunday, managers saw many high-end players exit early, including Ja'Marr Chase, Saquon Barkley, and Lamar Jackson, which further suggests the importance of stashing high-impact backups.

Below, we will look at some sneaky high-upside stashes managers should consider picking up ahead of Week 5.

Who should we be stashing this week? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes

Only players rostered in fewer than 30% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.

Samaje Perine, RB, CIN

10% Rostered

Samaje Perine has seen limited action this season but remains the clear No. 2 option behind workhorse Chase Brown. With running backs like De'Von Achane and the previously noted Barkley already injured, stashing a clear "No. 2" could be a sneaky way to save your FAAB budget and acquire an immediate FLEX play.

Through four weeks, Perine has averaged just 3.3 attempts per game and has posted a modest 3.2 YPC. He has yet to find the endzone as well. However, in 2025, Perine posted a solid 4.5 YPC and punched in three touchdowns in a limited role.

Given that Brown sees up to 40 offensive snaps weekly, Perine has borderline RB2 upside if he misses time. Among handcuffs, Perine is one of the top choices given that he plays for one of the sport's top offensive units.

 

Seth McGowan, RB, IND

1% Rostered

The other running back we will discuss is also a top stash option. While Jonathan Taylor dominated the snaps in Indianapolis as expected, Seth McGowan has emerged as the clear No. 2 option.

The No. 3 option, DJ Giddens, has yet to see any significant work on offense, which suggests McGowan would lead the way when Taylor misses time. During Sunday's victory over the Commanders, McGowan logged season-best six carries for 31 yards. While his standalone value (like Perine) is quite limited, if he is pushed to the top of the depth chart, he could see 15+ carries in a single game.

Those with an open roster spot should consider stashing a premier handcuff, as they could be a potential league winner in the event of an injury.

 

Cyrus Allen, WR, KC

1% Rostered

The first WR we will discuss is a preferred option for those in deeper 12+ team leagues. While much of the chatter around the Chiefs is about a potential reunion with former WR Tyreek Hill, they may turn to rookie wideout Cyrus Allen if Hill can't join an NFL team soon.

Allen saw his fantasy stock soar in training camp but has yet to see many opportunities to begin his NFL career. However, with Tyquan Thornton (ankle) likely out for the season and Rashee Rice (hamstring) in danger of missing time, Allen could see a starting role when the team returns from its Week 5 bye.

He is not a preferred option in shallow leagues, but those in deeper three-WR formats looking for a potential low-risk, high-upside option should consider Allen, as he could be the name called if Hill cannot come to an agreement with the Chiefs.

 

Ryan Flournoy, WR, DAL

10% Rostered

Ryan Flournoy is a more traditional "handcuff" but could emerge as a weekly high-end WR3 if George Pickens or CeeDee Lamb miss time this season. Flournoy has lined up as the WR3 on his roster and seen a decent target share but has not provided much for fantasy. Through four games, Flournoy has seen 5.8 targets per game and caught 3.3 of them for 26.0 yards per game.

However, given the team's offensive attack, stashing a potential lottery ticket on this roster isn't a bad idea. During the victory over the Texans, Dak Prescott threw the ball 45 times for an impressive 335 yards. Flournoy could see up to double-digit targets weekly if one of the top options misses time.

Read more player news and updates for Week 5

 

Other High-Upside Bench Stashes

 

Who to Pick Up For Fantasy Football Week 5?

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league -- depending on the league size. Quarterbacks and defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Owned Baller Move
1 Alvin Kamara RB 70 Add in All Leagues
2 Emanuel Wilson RB 49 Add in All Leagues
3 Ollie Gordon II RB 62 Add in All Leagues
4 Will Shipley RB 1 Add in All Leagues
5 Xavier Worthy WR 61 Add in All Leagues
6 Romeo Doubs WR 57 Add in All Leagues
7 Jordyn Tyson WR 51 Add in All Leagues
8 Zach Charbonnet RB 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 Jakobi Meyers WR 55 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
10 Devaughn Vele WR 63 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
11 Kenyon Sadiq TE 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
12 Keon Coleman WR 4 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
13 Dontayvion Wicks WR 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Tre Tucker WR 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Khalil Shakir WR 42 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
16 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 53 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
17 Keaton Mitchell RB 35 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
18 Makai Lemon WR 49 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
19 Malik Washington WR 31 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
20 Emmett Johnson RB 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Kaelon Black RB 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Dohnte Meyers WR 1 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
23 Tre' Harris WR 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Brenton Strange TE 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Tyler Higbee TE 2 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
26 Hunter Henry TE 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Tyler Allgeier RB 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Mike Washington Jr. RB 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Kendre Miller RB 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Chris Bell WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
32 Brian Robinson RB 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Mike Gesicki TE 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 T.J. Hockenson TE 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Austin Ekeler RB 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Joe Mixon RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Adonai Mitchell WR 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Kalif Raymond WR 37 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
39 Antonio Williams WR 6 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
40 Malachi Fields WR 7 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
41 Roman Wilson WR 3 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
42 Jaylen Wright RB 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Darius Cooper WR 0 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Jauan Jennings WR 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Dameon Pierce RB 0 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
46 Mitch Tinsley WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
47 Ted Hurst WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 Pat Freiermuth TE 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
49 MarShawn Lloyd RB 59 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
50 Najee Harris RB 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
51 Jaylin Noel WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 Kaleb Johnson RB 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
53 Michael Mayer TE 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
54 Darren Waller TE 33 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
55 Tyreek Hill WR 22 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
56 Efton Chism III WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
57 Treylon Burks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Isaiah Williams WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Cody White WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
60 Darnell Washington TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 Jaydon Blue RB 0 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
63 Josh Cameron WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
64 Jacoby Brissett QB 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Kirk Cousins QB 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Sam Darnold QB 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 C.J. Stroud QB 58 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
68 Kyler Murray QB 67 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
69 Aaron Rodgers QB 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
70 Deshaun Watson QB 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
71 Malik Willis QB 26 Add in 2QB Leagues
72 Geno Smith QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues
73 Jameis Winston QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Daniel Jones QB 23 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Michael Penix Jr. QB 9 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Tyler Huntley QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Tyson Bagent QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Jalon Daniels QB 2 Add in 2QB Leagues
79 Chicago Bears DST 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Jacksonville Jaguars DST 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Cincinnati Bengals DST 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Cleveland Browns DST 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 Dallas Cowboys DST 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Las Vegas Raiders DST 14 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 New York Giants DST 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pick Up Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Seth McGowan, Ryan Flournoy, Samaje Perine, Cyrus Allen. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Seth McGowan, Ryan Flournoy, Samaje Perine, Cyrus Allen. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Seth McGowan, Ryan Flournoy, Samaje Perine, Cyrus Allen:

Seth McGowan
vs
Darnell Washington
Seth McGowan
vs
Jaydon Blue
Seth McGowan
vs
Cody White
Seth McGowan
vs
Josh Cameron
Seth McGowan
vs
Isaiah Williams
Seth McGowan
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Seth McGowan
vs
Treylon Burks
Seth McGowan
vs
Kirk Cousins
Seth McGowan
vs
Efton Chism III
Seth McGowan
vs
Sam Darnold
Seth McGowan
vs
Tyreek Hill
Seth McGowan
vs
C.J. Stroud
Seth McGowan
vs
Darren Waller
Seth McGowan
vs
Kyler Murray
Seth McGowan
vs
Michael Mayer
Seth McGowan
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Seth McGowan
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Seth McGowan
vs
Deshaun Watson
Seth McGowan
vs
Jaylin Noel
Seth McGowan
vs
Malik Willis
Seth McGowan
vs
Najee Harris
Seth McGowan
vs
Geno Smith
Seth McGowan
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Seth McGowan
vs
Jameis Winston
Seth McGowan
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Seth McGowan
vs
Daniel Jones
Seth McGowan
vs
Ted Hurst
Seth McGowan
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Seth McGowan
vs
Tyler Huntley
Seth McGowan
vs
Dameon Pierce
Seth McGowan
vs
Tyson Bagent
Seth McGowan
vs
Jauan Jennings
Seth McGowan
vs
Jalon Daniels
Seth McGowan
vs
Darius Cooper
Seth McGowan
vs
Chicago Bears
Seth McGowan
vs
Jaylen Wright
Seth McGowan
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Seth McGowan
vs
Roman Wilson
Seth McGowan
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Seth McGowan
vs
Malachi Fields
Seth McGowan
vs
Cleveland Browns
Seth McGowan
vs
Antonio Williams
Seth McGowan
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Seth McGowan
vs
Kalif Raymond
Seth McGowan
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Seth McGowan
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Seth McGowan
vs
Joe Mixon
Seth McGowan
vs
Austin Ekeler
Seth McGowan
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Seth McGowan
vs
Mike Gesicki
Seth McGowan
vs
Brian Robinson
Seth McGowan
vs
Chris Bell
Seth McGowan
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Kendre Miller
Seth McGowan
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Seth McGowan
vs
Hunter Henry
Seth McGowan
vs
Tyler Higbee
Seth McGowan
vs
Brenton Strange
Seth McGowan
vs
Tre' Harris
Seth McGowan
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Seth McGowan
vs
Kaelon Black
Seth McGowan
vs
Emmett Johnson
Seth McGowan
vs
Malik Washington
Seth McGowan
vs
Makai Lemon
Seth McGowan
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Seth McGowan
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Seth McGowan
vs
Khalil Shakir
Seth McGowan
vs
Tre Tucker
Seth McGowan
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Seth McGowan
vs
Keon Coleman
Seth McGowan
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Seth McGowan
vs
Devaughn Vele
Seth McGowan
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Seth McGowan
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Seth McGowan
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Seth McGowan
vs
Romeo Doubs
Seth McGowan
vs
Xavier Worthy
Seth McGowan
vs
Will Shipley
Seth McGowan
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Seth McGowan
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Seth McGowan
vs
Alvin Kamara

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups Before Week 5
High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Deeper League Waiver Wire Pickups, Stashes
IDP Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Damon Severson

Expected to Make Season Debut Friday
Darius Acuff Jr.

Scores 19 Points in Kings Preseason Debut
LaMelo Ball

Sharp in Timberwolves Preseason Debut
Connor Brown

Won't Play This Week
Anthony Edwards

Leads Wolves with 14 Points in Preseason Opener
Jason Dickinson

Set to Make His Season Debut Wednesday
Ty Jerome

Starts at Point Guard in Preseason Opener
Danila Yurov

Questionable for Tuesday
Kel'el Ware

has Double-Double Off the Bench in Preseason Opener
Bowen Byram

on Track to Return Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Questionable at Best for Week 5
Linus Ullmark

Makes Precautionary Exit Monday
Jaylen Brown

Scores 22 Points in Preseason Debut for 76ers
Macklin Celebrini

a Late Scratch Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jordan Hawkins

Signs Two-Way Deal with Bulls
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Brian Robinson

Three TDs Give Fantasy Managers a Late-Week Boost
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Nick Bosa

Unlikely to Play in Week 5
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Terry McLaurin

is Still Being Evaluated
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Aaron Donald

Rams "Hope" Aaron Donald Will be Back in Week 5
Kyle Monangai

is "Going to be OK," Deemed "Day-to-Day"
Ben Simmons

Nears Preseason Debut for Kings
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Full Practice Monday
Max Strus

Out at Least Four Weeks
Saquon Barkley

"Unlikely" to Play in Week 5
Coby White

to Miss Preseason with Calf Strain
Chicago Bulls

Nicolas Claxton to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Caleb Williams

Won't Practice This Week, Still Week-to-Week
Ladd McConkey

Week-to-Week With Foot Injury
Matt Roy

Deemed Day-to-Day
Andrew Mangiapane

Considered Week-to-Week
Emil Lilleberg

to Miss One Week
Denver Barkey

Makes Season Debut Monday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Won't Play Monday
Jake Sanderson

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Joe Mixon

Seahawks Signing Joe Mixon Amidst Backfield Injury
Alex Ovechkin

Announces He Will Retire After This Season
Jayden Daniels

Goal is for Jayden Daniels to Start in Week 5
Tank Bigsby

to Undergo Core-Muscle Surgery, Set to Hit Injured Reserve
Lamar Jackson

Week 5 Status Remains Uncertain
Tee Higgins

Day-to-Day With Adductor Injury
Ja'Marr Chase

Remains in Concussion Protocol
Zach Charbonnet

Will Not Play in Week 5
Puka Nacua

Pre-Hernia Issue Could Require Surgery
Tyreek Hill

Could Sign With New Team Within Days
Jordan Eberle

Extends Season-Opening Point Streak
Leo Carlsson

Shines With Three Power-Play Assists
Keyonte George

Efficient in Jazz Preseason Opener
Cutter Gauthier

Bags Three Points in Sunday's Win
Stephen Curry

Sharp in Brief Preseason Opener
Lauri Markkanen

Leads Jazz with 17 Points in Preseason Opener
Kyle Connor

Powers Jets Past Red Wings
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Dishes Seven Assists in Preseason Opener
Nick Schmaltz

Pushes Season-Opening Goal Streak to Three Games
Saquon Barkley

to Undergo Tests, Injury Does Not Appear Serious
Rui Hachimura

Torches Warriors in Preseason Opener
Joe Veleno

Sustains Lower-Body Injury
Lamar Jackson

Scheduled to Undergo MRI
Max Strus

Exits Preseason Opener with Right Foot Injury
Puka Nacua

Roasts Eagles' D in Return From Injury
Noah Penda

Back on the Practice Floor
Anthony Black

Returns to Practice Ahead of Preseason Opener
Zach Edey

Unlikely to Play in Preseason Opener
Jake Sanderson

Under Evaluation for Lower-Body Injury
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
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