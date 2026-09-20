September 20, 2026

Fantasy football start em, sit em SNF lineups advice for Colts vs. Chiefs on NFL Sunday Night Football in Week 2 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and SNF starts/sits.

The Week 2 Sunday slate closes with a primetime clash that might produce some fireworks, as the Indianapolis Colts travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City looked re-energized in Week 1 thanks to the return of Patrick Mahomes from an ACL injury and the explosive addition of running back Kenneth Walker III during the offseason. It was a different story for Indy in the opener, as they'll looked to rebound from being trounced by the Ravens in Week 1.

We will bring you Sunday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Let's dive into this SNF matchup for Week 2 of the season. Good luck in 2026 fantasy football, RotoBallers!

Indianapolis Colts @ Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday September 20, 8:20 PM ET

Notable Fantasy Injuries:

None

Matchups We Love

QB Patrick Mahomes II

Patrick Mahomes looked good in his first game back from a torn ACL. He finished with 22.7 fantasy points behind three total touchdowns (two passing and one rushing). Mahomes now gets a matchup against a Colts defense that just let Jackson throw for 324 yards last week. The Chiefs quarterback is a solid QB1 play this week.

RB Kenneth Walker III

After last week's big fantasy game, Kenneth Walker is a must-start RB1. He totaled 191 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns while finishing with 34.1 PPR fantasy points. To make matters even better for those who own Walker, he will now face a Colts run defense that gave up 144 yards and three rushing touchdowns to Henry in Week 1.

Kenneth Walker III Week 1 - 69% snaps

- 23 carries, career-high 173 rush yds, TD

- 15 routes, 6 targets

- 3 catches, 18 yds, TD

- 34.1 fantasy pts - RB2 on the week — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) September 15, 2026

WR Rashee Rice

Rashee Rice was almost a non-factor in the passing game last week. He caught both of his targets for 19 yards and one touchdown. That low target share isn't what Rice is used to. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old could be a much better fantasy option in Week 2. The Colts gave up 150 yards and one touchdown to Flowers in the slot last week. Rice, who plays primarily in the slot, could see more opportunities than a week ago.

Matchups We Hate

RB Jonathan Taylor

No, you're not sitting Jonathan Taylor just because he lands in this section. Every fantasy manager should continue to start Taylor as an RB1 in all formats. However, this is a tough matchup for the former All-Pro running back. The Chiefs allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing RBs last season, and held Denver's RB room in check last week.

Other Notable Matchups

QB Daniel Jones

Jones did not play great in his first game back from an Achilles injury. He will now go up against a really tough Chiefs defense. Therefore, Jones will come in as a low-end QB2 in Superflex formats for Week 2. It is a bit concerning for his fantasy value that he only ran one time for four yards in last week's loss.

Colts WRs

Update: Pierce will play in Week 2

The only WR that fantasy managers can trust right now is Alec Pierce. Pierce finished with 10.1 PPR fantasy points in Week 1 and was the clear top target in this offense. But his status for Sunday's game could be in jeopardy after missing both days of practice to kick off the week. If he winds up playing, he'll be a low-end WR3.

As for Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, it's best to sit both WRs this week. Downs only caught two passes for 37 yards, and Allen chipped in six passes for 32 yards. Those two WRs will likely split a lot of the short passes from Jones, which hurts both of their fantasy values. Downs is a lower-end flex play, while Allen is unstartable.

TE Tyler Warren

Warren will remain a solid TE1 play this week. He caught a touchdown pass in the Colts' opener, and the Chiefs let Evan Engram tally four catches for 43 yards and one touchdown against them a week ago. Warren has become a safety valve for Jones in the middle of the field since the start of his rookie season last year.

TE Travis Kelce

Kelce's fantasy day was salvaged by a long catch and run last week. Other than that, he really didn't do much in Kansas City's passing attack. He'll still be a TE1 play this week after his three-catch, 71-yard performance. He's a high-floor tight end option in a game that has a higher over/under this week.

Injuries:

None

Indianapolis Colts Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Kansas City Chiefs Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 2? PPR Half-PPR STD Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Start? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall QB RB WR TE K DST Rookies 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall QB RB WR TE K DST Rookies vs Drake Maye Bryce Young vs Ladd McConkey Caleb Douglas vs Ladd McConkey Jaylin Noel vs Ladd McConkey Cooper Kupp vs Caleb Douglas Jaylin Noel vs Caleb Douglas Cooper Kupp vs Jaylin Noel Cooper Kupp vs Luther Burden III Drake London vs Alvin Kamara Will Shipley vs Drake Maye Bryce Young vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Alvin Kamara Will Shipley vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Ladd McConkey Caleb Douglas vs Ladd McConkey Jaylin Noel vs Ladd McConkey Cooper Kupp vs Caleb Douglas Jaylin Noel vs Caleb Douglas Cooper Kupp vs Jaylin Noel Cooper Kupp vs Luther Burden III Drake London vs Tee Higgins Deebo Samuel Sr. vs Tee Higgins Jayden Reed vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, Xaiver Worthy, Travis Kelce, and more. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 2.

Week 2 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 2 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

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