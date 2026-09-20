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Colts vs. Chiefs Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Sunday Night Football - Daniel Jones, Patrick Mahomes, Jonathan Taylor, Kenneth Walker III, Alec Pierce, Rashee Rice, Tyler Warren, Travis Kelce, and more

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Alec Pierce - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football start em, sit em SNF lineups advice for Colts vs. Chiefs on NFL Sunday Night Football in Week 2 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and SNF starts/sits.

In This Article hide
Indianapolis Colts @ Kansas City Chiefs
Matchups We Love
Matchups We Hate
Other Notable Matchups
Indianapolis Colts Start/Sit Matchups
Kansas City Chiefs Start/Sit Matchups
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The Week 2 Sunday slate closes with a primetime clash that might produce some fireworks, as the Indianapolis Colts travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City looked re-energized in Week 1 thanks to the return of Patrick Mahomes from an ACL injury and the explosive addition of running back Kenneth Walker III during the offseason. It was a different story for Indy in the opener, as they'll looked to rebound from being trounced by the Ravens in Week 1.

We will bring you Sunday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Let's dive into this SNF matchup for Week 2 of the season. Good luck in 2026 fantasy football, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Indianapolis Colts @ Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday September 20, 8:20 PM ET

Notable Fantasy Injuries: 

  • None

 

Matchups We Love

QB Patrick Mahomes II

Patrick Mahomes looked good in his first game back from a torn ACL. He finished with 22.7 fantasy points behind three total touchdowns (two passing and one rushing). Mahomes now gets a matchup against a Colts defense that just let Jackson throw for 324 yards last week. The Chiefs quarterback is a solid QB1 play this week.

RB Kenneth Walker III

After last week's big fantasy game, Kenneth Walker is a must-start RB1. He totaled 191 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns while finishing with 34.1 PPR fantasy points. To make matters even better for those who own Walker, he will now face a Colts run defense that gave up 144 yards and three rushing touchdowns to Henry in Week 1.

WR Rashee Rice

Rashee Rice was almost a non-factor in the passing game last week. He caught both of his targets for 19 yards and one touchdown. That low target share isn't what Rice is used to. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old could be a much better fantasy option in Week 2. The Colts gave up 150 yards and one touchdown to Flowers in the slot last week. Rice, who plays primarily in the slot, could see more opportunities than a week ago.

 

Matchups We Hate

RB Jonathan Taylor

No, you're not sitting Jonathan Taylor just because he lands in this section. Every fantasy manager should continue to start Taylor as an RB1 in all formats. However, this is a tough matchup for the former All-Pro running back. The Chiefs allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing RBs last season, and held Denver's RB room in check last week.

 

Other Notable Matchups

QB Daniel Jones

Jones did not play great in his first game back from an Achilles injury. He will now go up against a really tough Chiefs defense. Therefore, Jones will come in as a low-end QB2 in Superflex formats for Week 2. It is a bit concerning for his fantasy value that he only ran one time for four yards in last week's loss.

Colts WRs

Update: Pierce will play in Week 2

The only WR that fantasy managers can trust right now is Alec Pierce. Pierce finished with 10.1 PPR fantasy points in Week 1 and was the clear top target in this offense. But his status for Sunday's game could be in jeopardy after missing both days of practice to kick off the week. If he winds up playing, he'll be a low-end WR3.

As for Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, it's best to sit both WRs this week. Downs only caught two passes for 37 yards, and Allen chipped in six passes for 32 yards. Those two WRs will likely split a lot of the short passes from Jones, which hurts both of their fantasy values. Downs is a lower-end flex play, while Allen is unstartable.

TE Tyler Warren 

Warren will remain a solid TE1 play this week. He caught a touchdown pass in the Colts' opener, and the Chiefs let Evan Engram tally four catches for 43 yards and one touchdown against them a week ago. Warren has become a safety valve for Jones in the middle of the field since the start of his rookie season last year.

TE Travis Kelce

Kelce's fantasy day was salvaged by a long catch and run last week. Other than that, he really didn't do much in Kansas City's passing attack. He'll still be a TE1 play this week after his three-catch, 71-yard performance. He's a high-floor tight end option in a game that has a higher over/under this week.

Injuries: 

None

 

 

Indianapolis Colts Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos.
Jonathan Taylor Start 115.4 RB
Tyler Warren Start 110.3 TE
Alec Pierce Start 104.2 WR
Josh Downs Risky Start 103.8 WR
Keenan Allen Risky Start 103.6 WR
Daniel Jones Risky Start 102.1 QB
Seth McGowan Sit 99.7 RB
Ashton Dulin Sit 98 WR
Indianapolis Colts Sit 96.8 DEF
Riley Leonard Sit 96.8 QB
Mo Alie-Cox Sit 96.5 TE
Spencer Shrader Sit 94.9 K
DJ Giddens Sit 94.7 RB
Drew Ogletree Sit 94.1 TE
Laquon Treadwell Sit 91.8 WR
Anthony Richardson Sr. Sit 90.9 QB

 

Kansas City Chiefs Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos.
Rashee Rice Start 119.6 WR
Patrick Mahomes Start 113 QB
Kenneth Walker Start 112.5 RB
Travis Kelce Start 111.3 TE
Xavier Worthy Start 104.5 WR
Harrison Butker Risky Start 102.5 K
Emmett Johnson Sit 101.8 RB
Noah Gray Sit 100.7 TE
Cyrus Allen Sit 100.1 WR
Tyquan Thornton Sit 99.7 WR
Brashard Smith Sit 97.7 RB
Nikko Remigio Sit 97.6 WR
Justin Fields Sit 96 QB
Jalen Royals Sit 94.8 WR
Jared Wiley Sit 94.6 TE
Kansas City Chiefs Sit 94.6 DEF

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, Xaiver Worthy, Travis Kelce, and more. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 2.

Week 2 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 2 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Alec Pierce
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Alec Pierce
vs
Juwan Johnson
Alec Pierce
vs
RJ Harvey
Alec Pierce
vs
George Kittle
Alec Pierce
vs
Caleb Douglas
Alec Pierce
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Alec Pierce
vs
Michael Mayer
Alec Pierce
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Dalton Schultz
Alec Pierce
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Alec Pierce
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Alec Pierce
vs
KC Concepcion
Alec Pierce
vs
Xavier Worthy
Alec Pierce
vs
Carnell Tate
Alec Pierce
vs
Jordan Addison
Alec Pierce
vs
Hunter Henry
Alec Pierce
vs
Blake Corum
Alec Pierce
vs
Malik Washington
Alec Pierce
vs
Woody Marks
Alec Pierce
vs
Denzel Boston
Alec Pierce
vs
Tony Pollard
Alec Pierce
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Rico Dowdle
Alec Pierce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Travis Kelce
Alec Pierce
vs
Rachaad White
Alec Pierce
vs
Courtland Sutton
Alec Pierce
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Kaelon Black
Alec Pierce
vs
Keenan Allen
Alec Pierce
vs
Devaughn Vele
Alec Pierce
vs
Brenton Strange
Alec Pierce
vs
Romeo Doubs
Alec Pierce
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Alec Pierce
vs
Isaiah Likely
Alec Pierce
vs
Mack Hollins
Alec Pierce
vs
Tucker Kraft
Alec Pierce
vs
Jake Ferguson
Alec Pierce
vs
Kyle Monangai
Alec Pierce
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Alec Pierce
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Alec Pierce
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Alec Pierce
vs
Michael Wilson
Alec Pierce
vs
Tre Tucker
Alec Pierce
vs
Jayden Reed
Alec Pierce
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Alec Pierce
vs
Josh Downs
Alec Pierce
vs
Pat Bryant
Alec Pierce
vs
Rome Odunze
Alec Pierce
vs
Rashod Bateman
Alec Pierce
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Alec Pierce
vs
Tre Harris
Alec Pierce
vs
Khalil Shakir
Alec Pierce
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Dallas Goedert
Alec Pierce
vs
Mike Gesicki
Alec Pierce
vs
Tyler Warren
Alec Pierce
vs
Demario Douglas
Alec Pierce
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Alec Pierce
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Alec Pierce
vs
Puka Nacua
Alec Pierce
vs
Justin Jefferson
Alec Pierce
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Alec Pierce
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Alec Pierce
vs
Chris Olave
Alec Pierce
vs
George Pickens
Alec Pierce
vs
Garrett Wilson
Alec Pierce
vs
DJ Moore
Alec Pierce
vs
Devonta Smith
Alec Pierce
vs
Mike Evans
Alec Pierce
vs
Parker Washington
Alec Pierce
vs
Christian Watson
Alec Pierce
vs
Malik Nabers
Alec Pierce
vs
Jameson Williams
Alec Pierce
vs
Luther Burden III
Alec Pierce
vs
Davante Adams
Alec Pierce
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Alec Pierce
vs
Rashee Rice
Alec Pierce
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Alec Pierce
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Alec Pierce
vs
Ladd McConkey
Alec Pierce
vs
Tee Higgins
Alec Pierce
vs
Drake London
Josh Downs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Downs
vs
Jayden Reed
Josh Downs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Josh Downs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Josh Downs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Josh Downs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Downs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Josh Downs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Josh Downs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Josh Downs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Josh Downs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Josh Downs
vs
Kaelon Black
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Downs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Josh Downs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Kelce
Josh Downs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Josh Downs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Josh Downs
vs
Sam Laporta
Josh Downs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Downs
vs
Stefon Diggs
Josh Downs
vs
Woody Marks
Josh Downs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Blake Corum
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Addison
Josh Downs
vs
Jalen Coker
Josh Downs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Josh Downs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Josh Downs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Josh Downs
vs
Drake London
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Schultz
Josh Downs
vs
Mark Andrews
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Mayer
Josh Downs
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Downs
vs
Caleb Douglas
Josh Downs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Josh Downs
vs
RJ Harvey
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Josh Downs
vs
Colston Loveland
Josh Downs
vs
Alec Pierce
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Josh Downs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Josh Downs
vs
George Kittle
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Josh Downs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Josh Downs
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Josh Downs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Downs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Downs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
DJ Moore
Josh Downs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Evans
Josh Downs
vs
Parker Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Downs
vs
Jameson Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Downs
vs
Davante Adams
Josh Downs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Josh Downs
vs
Rashee Rice
Josh Downs
vs
KC Concepcion
Josh Downs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Denzel Boston
Josh Downs
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Courtland Sutton
Travis Kelce
vs
Rico Dowdle
Travis Kelce
vs
Kaelon Black
Travis Kelce
vs
Tony Pollard
Travis Kelce
vs
Devaughn Vele
Travis Kelce
vs
Woody Marks
Travis Kelce
vs
Romeo Doubs
Travis Kelce
vs
Blake Corum
Travis Kelce
vs
Isaiah Likely
Travis Kelce
vs
Jordan Addison
Travis Kelce
vs
Tucker Kraft
Travis Kelce
vs
Xavier Worthy
Travis Kelce
vs
Kyle Monangai
Travis Kelce
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Travis Kelce
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Travis Kelce
vs
Dalton Schultz
Travis Kelce
vs
Michael Wilson
Travis Kelce
vs
Michael Mayer
Travis Kelce
vs
Jayden Reed
Travis Kelce
vs
Caleb Douglas
Travis Kelce
vs
Josh Downs
Travis Kelce
vs
RJ Harvey
Travis Kelce
vs
Rome Odunze
Travis Kelce
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Travis Kelce
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Travis Kelce
vs
Alec Pierce
Travis Kelce
vs
Khalil Shakir
Travis Kelce
vs
Juwan Johnson
Travis Kelce
vs
Dallas Goedert
Travis Kelce
vs
George Kittle
Travis Kelce
vs
Tyler Warren
Travis Kelce
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Travis Kelce
vs
Quentin Johnston
Travis Kelce
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Travis Kelce
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Travis Kelce
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Travis Kelce
vs
KC Concepcion
Travis Kelce
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Travis Kelce
vs
Carnell Tate
Travis Kelce
vs
Matthew Golden
Travis Kelce
vs
Hunter Henry
Travis Kelce
vs
DK Metcalf
Travis Kelce
vs
Malik Washington
Travis Kelce
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Travis Kelce
vs
Denzel Boston
Travis Kelce
vs
Sam Laporta
Travis Kelce
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Stefon Diggs
Travis Kelce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Rachaad White
Travis Kelce
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Travis Kelce
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Jalen Coker
Travis Kelce
vs
Keenan Allen
Travis Kelce
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Travis Kelce
vs
Brenton Strange
Travis Kelce
vs
Trey McBride
Travis Kelce
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Travis Kelce
vs
Colston Loveland
Travis Kelce
vs
Mark Andrews
Travis Kelce
vs
Jake Ferguson
Travis Kelce
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Travis Kelce
vs
Mike Gesicki
Travis Kelce
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Travis Kelce
vs
Cade Otton
Travis Kelce
vs
David Njoku
Travis Kelce
vs
Evan Engram
Travis Kelce
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Travis Kelce
vs
AJ Barner
Travis Kelce
vs
Greg Dulcich
Travis Kelce
vs
Colby Parkinson
Travis Kelce
vs
Gunnar Helm
Travis Kelce
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Travis Kelce
vs
Darren Waller
Travis Kelce
vs
Cole Kmet
Travis Kelce
vs
Noah Fant
Travis Kelce
vs
Darnell Washington
Travis Kelce
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Travis Kelce
vs
John Bates
Travis Kelce
vs
Mason Taylor
Travis Kelce
vs
Dawson Knox

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 2 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Start/Sit Chart - Week 2 Matchup Ratings
Key Starters & Tough Calls: Week 2
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 2


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Cleared for Training Camp
Phoenix Suns

David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Adem Bona

Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Trevor Keels

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Saddiq Bey

Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Willson Contreras

Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Willson Contreras

Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
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