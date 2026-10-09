Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 6 Saturday Main Slate (10/10/26) CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Saturday's main slate.
We have another 12 games on the main slate this week, and there are some big ones. The Red River Shootout is going to be a nightmare for DFS this year, but there are plenty of other spots. We have an undefeated matchup in Lincoln between Nebraska and Indiana. We have some really good backs facing really bad defenses. We have a quarterback who's leading FBS in rushing touchdowns. We even have a backup starting. What more could you ask for?
These gargantuan slates can be tougher to navigate. That's where I come in. I've been playing DFS for about 15 years now, exclusively on DraftKings for the last 10 years. I've been playing college football DFS for as long as it has been available. I will try to help out as much as I can.
In this article, I will provide you with my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for the Main DraftKings Slate on 10/10/26, starting at noon Eastern. I’ll give multiple player suggestions for players at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower end. Good luck, RotoBallers.Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks
Michael Hawkins Jr., West Virginia ($9K)
For those of you saying that Hawkins isn’t Pat White, you would be right… He’s Michael Hawkins Jr.
Through the first 5 games in their first seasons as full time starters, Hawkins is currently ahead of White in every major statistical category except completion percentage.(See graphic below)
The biggest difference is the support around them. Pat White had Jeff Casteel’s 2006 defense complementing his offense, creating the balance that helped turn West Virginia into a national contender. Hawkins has shown he can produce at that level, but he has not had the same margin for error or the same defensive support.
Give Hawkins a defense like Casteel’s 2006 unit, and WVU would not simply be competitive, it would be on a legitimate path to the College Football Playoff. Also, with the numbers that he is producing, Hawkins would deserve to be firmly in the Heisman conversation.
— College Football Dude (@RealSportsStat) October 4, 2026
Being compared to Pat White is the highest honor any Rich Rodriguez quarterback can get. Hawkins has been even better than White through the first five games.
The Arizona defense has been tough on the run this year. They made Cincinnati and JC French IV have to throw to beat them. French couldn't do it. Can Hawkins?
There is one major difference here, and it's the reason why Hawkins is still in play. He has 33.1% of West Virginia's carries this season. He hasn't been great as a passer, but he's not making big mistakes either.
When one player is an equal threat as a runner and passer, he's really hard to defend. Hawkins has slate-breaking upside every time he takes the field.
Avery Johnson, Kansas State ($8.3K)
Houston allows 295.3 passing yards per game, but Johnson has done his best work on the ground. Johnson can pass. We've seen him have big games through the air before. We may see the Wildcats go after Houston through the air in this one.
Johnson is averaging 71.3 rushing yards per game this year. He should provide a nice mix of rushing and passing against a Houston team that has looked beatable in every game.
Dylan Raiola, Oregon ($6.9K)
Calling Raiola a backup is a bit disingenuous since he has extensive starting experience, but that's how rich Oregon is in talent right now. Dante Moore suffered a concussion in the USC game and still isn't ready to come back.
Oregon has no reason to rush Moore. Not with Raiola backing him up. Raiola completed 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and a pair of touchdowns after Moore got hurt against USC.
This isn't a great matchup, but it's not horrible either. Raiola is experienced enough to avoid crippling mistakes, even against a good defense. He should have a strong stat line for the price.
Holden Geriner, Pittsburgh ($5.5K)
Geriner was serviceable against Virginia Tech after Mason Heintschel went down. He doesn't have a lot of upside since Pitt is a run-first team anyway. Geriner is in play for a couple of passing touchdowns and around 200 yards.
It's not about Geriner's stat line. He won't wow anyone with his production. It's about what you can afford if you take this punt. Running Geriner opens up around $2K or more in your lineup.
Also consider: Trinidad Chambliss, Mississippi ($8.7K); Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State ($8K); Marcel Reed, Texas A&M ($7.3K); Austin Simmons, Missouri ($7.1K); Nico Iamaleava, UCLA ($6.2K)
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DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs
Nate Sheppard, Duke ($9.7K)
The top workhorses in the FBS in terms of opportunities per game.
Nate Sheppard efficiency is through the roof. 33.4 PPG, nearly double Caleb Hawkins on the same number of opportunities. ?
DFF Control Room: https://t.co/rXfy32ETq7 https://t.co/0Wj4Ev4UUJ
— Jim Moorman DFF ⚙️ (@jim_DFF) October 2, 2026
You know all that money we saved by using Geriner? This is where it's going. Sheppard does more with the ball in his hands than anyone else in college football.
Duke is going to ride him like a rented mule until someone proves he can be stopped. It won't be Georgia Tech that stops him. Sheppard is an elite play once again. He has at least 37 DraftKings points against every FBS opponent. That is an absurd number.
Matt Fuller, South Carolina ($7.2K)
Jamal Roberts exploded against Florida last weekend. Fuller gets his chance to lay waste to the Florida defense this week. Even if the game script doesn't favor the run game, Fuller has been active in the passing game as well.
Fuller has 13 receptions in three SEC games for 101 yards and a touchdown. The Gamecocks will find some way to get Fuller involved, even if Florida jumps out to an early lead.
Ja'Kyrian Turner, Pittsburgh ($6.4K)
North Carolina is allowing 177.7 rushing yards per game this year. That's not a good match when you have a team that is more than happy to run the ball. Turner saw his first action in nearly a month last week and scored 22 DK points against Virginia Tech.
He's going to see a lot of action here as Pitt tries to keep the pressure off of their young quarterback starting his first career game.
Aidan Laughery, Illinois ($5.8K)
Ca'Lil Valentine is done for the year, so we are going to see Laughery get a lot more work. Valentine got just over 35% of the carries while Laughery got 32%. Jordan Anderson is going to take over Laughery's former role, but don't expect that close of a split, at least not this early.
I expect Laughery to be up at 50% or more of the carries this week. That's a lot of chances for a guy in this price range.
Also consider: Jadan Baugh, Florida ($9.1K); Cam Cook, West Virginia ($8.9K); Jamal Roberts, Missouri ($7.5K); Caleb Hawkins, Oklahoma State ($7.1K); Re'Shaun Sanford II, Houston ($6.3K); Jamal Rule, Nebraska ($4.9K)
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers
Charlie Becker, Indiana ($7.6K)
The hero of Indiana's CFP run last year started slowly, but so did the rest of the Indiana offense. They weren't really needed in blowouts. The Nebraska schedule hasn't been much tougher.
The Nebraska pass defense is going to be tested in this one. Despite the lack of heavy usage, Becker still has at least 16 DK points in every game. He's a real threat for 30 in this game.
Justin Bowick, Oklahoma State ($6.2K)
Wyatt Young popped up on the injury report as questionable. If he were to miss this game, Bowick could go nuclear.
Surprisingly, Bowick leads the Cowboys in target share, despite Young and Mestemaker playing together in Denton last year. Young is a great play if he's in. Bowick is a good play regardless, but he is a must-play option if Young misses the game.
Jamari Johnson, Oregon ($5K)
Whenever a backup replaces a starter, it's good to see who the backup likes to throw to. He isn't always as comfortable with the alpha receiver as the starter is.
That was the case with Raiola and Johnson. Johnson caught seven passes for 119 yards against USC with Raiola playing most of the game. That doesn't mean that Johnson is automatically the favorite target, but he should see more action than with Moore in there.
Josh Manning, Kansas State ($4.7K)
Through the air is the way to go after Houston. Central Florida never really got it done, but every team before that did. K-State has two guys with an equal target share in Manning and Jaron Tibbs, but Manning has been more productive lately.
Isaiah Mizell, Arizona ($3.9K)
We have another chalk punt on the slate since Arizona's top receivers are out. Tre Spivey is done for the season. Giovanni Richardson re-injured his hamstring. Christ Hunter III also left the Cincinnati game with an injury, but he is at least listed as questionable.
Where do all of the targets go? Mizell was third on the team in targets with everyone healthy, so most should go to him. The Arizona WR room is a treasure chest of value on this slate. It's hard to determine which receiver is going to go off, but at least two of them should.
West Virginia allowed 317.8 passing yards per game. Brandon Phelps commandeered the slot after Richardson went down again. True freshman R.J. Mosley has a lot of talent and is an excellent deep-field GPP option.
Also consider: Collin Dixon, Illinois ($8.4K); Cayden Lee, Missouri ($6.9K); Amare Thomas, Houston ($6.5K); Junior Sherrill, Vanderbilt ($5.7K); Kwazi Gilmer, Nebraska ($4.9K); Rocky Beers, Oklahoma ($4.2K); Nyck Harbor, South Carolina ($3.7K)
DraftKings CFB Stacks
Arizona/West Virginia Game Stack
This has the highest implied total on the slate easily, and it's one of the top three of the day at 61 points. The really good news is that the Arizona receivers make this affordable no matter who you decide to use.
Noah Fifita and Hawkins will cost a combined $17.9K as they are the top two quarterbacks on the slate. Adding Cam Cook and Kedrick Reescano leaves us with only $17.2K left for four slots. That's where the Arizona receivers allow us to shine.
Mizell and Phelps only cost a combined $7.3K. That allows us to use West Virginia's DJ Epps and still have $4.5K left. Or we could add Mosley at the minimum price and have $6.9K left for the flex spot.
Missouri
This offense went ballistic on Florida last week. A&M has a worse defense than the Gators, and Missouri is at home again.
Missouri's four-man stack is the easiest to compile. This offense runs through Roberts, Simmons, Cayden Lee, and Donovan Olugbode. You can get all four for the low price of $27.6K. That leaves you $22.4K to complete the rest of your lineup.
Also consider: Florida, Mississippi, Indiana (GPP only), Oklahoma State (GPP only), Oregon (GPP only)
Favorite mini stacks:
- Oregon (Raiola/Johnson)
- Illinois (Katin Houser, Laughery, Dixon)
- Duke (Walter Eget/Sheppard)
- Houston (Conner Weigman/Amare Thomas)
- Vanderbilt (Jared Curtis/Sherrill)