August 6, 2026

Five hot fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups, streamers, and sleepers for Week 19 (2026). Undervalued hitters outperforming their ownership percentage and should be more widely owned.

Welcome, RotoBallers, to another edition of our Bargain Basement Hitters for Week 19 of the fantasy baseball season. We're in the thick of the stretch run now, so it's time to upgrade our teams with some helpful pickups. We're either focusing on players with seven-game weeks or matchups in hitters' parks.

As always, we will look at five hitters who are improving and are widely available across all Yahoo! leagues. Each of these pickups are rostered in fewer than 10% of leagues. Be sure to follow RotoBaller MLB on X for all of our league-winning content and me, @FAmmiranteTFJ, for any questions!

Additionally, don't forget to use discount code FRA for 50% off any Premium Packages and gain access to our Team Sync platform with customized lineup tools, projections, and more based on your league settings. Let's dive in!

Vaughn Grissom, 1B/2B/3B, Los Angeles Angels

6% rostered (Yahoo)

It feels so long ago that Vaughn Grissom was a highly touted prospect who was one of the main pieces in the Chris Sale trade from the Red Sox to the Braves. But now that the Angels have traded Jo Adell and released Jorge Soler, there is more opportunity for Grissom.

Not only are you getting positional versatility here with 1B/2B/3B eligibility, but Grissom is also hitting well right now, slashing .261/.327/.408 with seven home runs in 276 plate appearances. He's cut his strikeout rate down from 21.1% to 15.9% while increasing his walk rate from 6.1% to 7.6%. He's also bumped up his barrel rate from 4.9% to 6.8%.

Grissom off the top rope 🤼 pic.twitter.com/jJwUyYohUf — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 11, 2026

Heading into Wednesday's action, Grissom had hit safely in six of his last seven games. During this stretch, he has two multi-hit games and one home run. What's most intriguing here is that Grissom has become entrenched in the cleanup spot for the rebuilding Angels. He's hit there in four of his last six games. That puts him in a great spot to rack up RBIs.

You have to like the Angels' schedule next week, as they are one of six teams to have seven games. This includes four against the Rangers and three against the Royals, each of which is at home. With that in mind, bet on a favorable role with volume here by picking up Grissom as a streamer.

Griffin Conine, OF, Miami Marlins

5% rostered (Yahoo)

Griffin Conine has provided some surprisingly solid production for the Marlins. The 29-year-old outfielder is slashing .264/.354/.535 with 10 home runs in 147 plate appearances. While his strikeouts are an issue (29.9%), he's walking at a 10.9% clip while absolutely crushing the ball, as highlighted by a 16.5% barrel rate.

Heading into Wednesday, Conine had homered three times in his last eight games, so he's in top form right now. We've seen him in the heart of the order for the Marlins at times, including a game in the cleanup spot against the Braves on August 4th. That puts him in a great spot to rack up counting stats.

GRIFFIN CONINE DOES IT AGAIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NVSwvz8tbg — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) July 29, 2026

While Conine has been mostly a quad-A type of player (career minor leaguer) for the bulk of his career, it's clear that the Marlins have unlocked something at the plate with him. At the very least, he's a cheap source of power that is widely available in all formats right now.

It's an ideal time to pick up Conine because the Marlins have a weekend series at Great American Ball Park next week. This is one of the most homer-friendly environments in MLB, so Conine is in a great spot to hit a home run. What's good is that two of those three matchups are projected to come against right-handers. As a lefty, Conine is much better vs. righties, putting up a 165 wRC+ (24 wRC+ vs. lefties).

Considering these circumstances, pick up Conine for a power boost in deeper leagues.

Henry Bolte, OF, Athletics

3% rostered (Yahoo)

Henry Bolte is a 23-year-old rookie who is providing an injection of speed with some power. That's the kind of category juice that we all want to target in fantasy baseball. He's slashing .262/.345/.353 with four homers and 13 steals in 254 plate appearances.

This is something that Bolte has always done in the minors. Last season, he stole 44 bases in 488 plate appearances across all levels. That's the kind of speed that can really help you in fantasy.

Henry Bolte slugs his first career homer! pic.twitter.com/JxwxrVoUBy — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2026

Bolte has two three-hit games in his three, so he's coming in hot. It's a great time to pick him up for his upcoming schedule. The A's have six games next week, but they're all at home: three vs. the Rays and three vs. the Rangers. That's good news for Bolte because Sutter Health Park is one of the most hitter-friendly environments in MLB.

We're likely to see Bolte keep the good times rolling next week, so if you're desperate for speed, it's a good idea to pick him up. Even though he's been consistently hitting at the bottom of the order, he's still worth a look for this exploitable schedule.