Five hot fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups, streamers, and sleepers for Week 19 (2026). Undervalued hitters outperforming their ownership percentage and should be more widely owned.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to another edition of our Bargain Basement Hitters for Week 19 of the fantasy baseball season. We're in the thick of the stretch run now, so it's time to upgrade our teams with some helpful pickups. We're either focusing on players with seven-game weeks or matchups in hitters' parks.
As always, we will look at five hitters who are improving and are widely available across all Yahoo! leagues. Each of these pickups are rostered in fewer than 10% of leagues. Be sure to follow RotoBaller MLB on X for all of our league-winning content and me, @FAmmiranteTFJ, for any questions!
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Vaughn Grissom, 1B/2B/3B, Los Angeles Angels
6% rostered (Yahoo)
It feels so long ago that Vaughn Grissom was a highly touted prospect who was one of the main pieces in the Chris Sale trade from the Red Sox to the Braves. But now that the Angels have traded Jo Adell and released Jorge Soler, there is more opportunity for Grissom.
Not only are you getting positional versatility here with 1B/2B/3B eligibility, but Grissom is also hitting well right now, slashing .261/.327/.408 with seven home runs in 276 plate appearances. He's cut his strikeout rate down from 21.1% to 15.9% while increasing his walk rate from 6.1% to 7.6%. He's also bumped up his barrel rate from 4.9% to 6.8%.
Grissom off the top rope 🤼 pic.twitter.com/jJwUyYohUf
— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 11, 2026
Heading into Wednesday's action, Grissom had hit safely in six of his last seven games. During this stretch, he has two multi-hit games and one home run. What's most intriguing here is that Grissom has become entrenched in the cleanup spot for the rebuilding Angels. He's hit there in four of his last six games. That puts him in a great spot to rack up RBIs.
You have to like the Angels' schedule next week, as they are one of six teams to have seven games. This includes four against the Rangers and three against the Royals, each of which is at home. With that in mind, bet on a favorable role with volume here by picking up Grissom as a streamer.
Griffin Conine, OF, Miami Marlins
5% rostered (Yahoo)
Griffin Conine has provided some surprisingly solid production for the Marlins. The 29-year-old outfielder is slashing .264/.354/.535 with 10 home runs in 147 plate appearances. While his strikeouts are an issue (29.9%), he's walking at a 10.9% clip while absolutely crushing the ball, as highlighted by a 16.5% barrel rate.
Heading into Wednesday, Conine had homered three times in his last eight games, so he's in top form right now. We've seen him in the heart of the order for the Marlins at times, including a game in the cleanup spot against the Braves on August 4th. That puts him in a great spot to rack up counting stats.
GRIFFIN CONINE DOES IT AGAIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NVSwvz8tbg
— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) July 29, 2026
While Conine has been mostly a quad-A type of player (career minor leaguer) for the bulk of his career, it's clear that the Marlins have unlocked something at the plate with him. At the very least, he's a cheap source of power that is widely available in all formats right now.
It's an ideal time to pick up Conine because the Marlins have a weekend series at Great American Ball Park next week. This is one of the most homer-friendly environments in MLB, so Conine is in a great spot to hit a home run. What's good is that two of those three matchups are projected to come against right-handers. As a lefty, Conine is much better vs. righties, putting up a 165 wRC+ (24 wRC+ vs. lefties).
Considering these circumstances, pick up Conine for a power boost in deeper leagues.
Henry Bolte, OF, Athletics
3% rostered (Yahoo)
Henry Bolte is a 23-year-old rookie who is providing an injection of speed with some power. That's the kind of category juice that we all want to target in fantasy baseball. He's slashing .262/.345/.353 with four homers and 13 steals in 254 plate appearances.
This is something that Bolte has always done in the minors. Last season, he stole 44 bases in 488 plate appearances across all levels. That's the kind of speed that can really help you in fantasy.
Henry Bolte slugs his first career homer! pic.twitter.com/JxwxrVoUBy
— MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2026
Bolte has two three-hit games in his three, so he's coming in hot. It's a great time to pick him up for his upcoming schedule. The A's have six games next week, but they're all at home: three vs. the Rays and three vs. the Rangers. That's good news for Bolte because Sutter Health Park is one of the most hitter-friendly environments in MLB.
We're likely to see Bolte keep the good times rolling next week, so if you're desperate for speed, it's a good idea to pick him up. Even though he's been consistently hitting at the bottom of the order, he's still worth a look for this exploitable schedule.
Jesus Sanchez, OF, Toronto Blue Jays
3% rostered (Yahoo)
Jesus Sanchez is currently slashing .269/.310/.426 with seven home runs in 242 plate appearances. He has a respectable 10.3% barrel rate while keeping his strikeouts in check at 21.9%.
We just saw Sanchez return to action on July 31st after missing a month with an ankle sprain. He's made an immediate impact for the Blue Jays, homering on August 5th against his former team, the Astros.
SECOND DECK SÁNCHEZ 💪 pic.twitter.com/MZZnbP4cUr
— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 5, 2026
Toronto has one of the worst lineups in MLB this year, which is a major disappointment considering what this group did last season. After trading Daulton Varsho, there's more opportunity for Sanchez to move up the lineup. We saw him hit in the No. 3 hole on August 5th.
With the Blue Jays desperately needing power, this is something that could continue, giving Sanchez more chances to rack up counting stats. Toronto has seven games next week: four against the Red Sox and three vs. the Yankees, so pick him up for some volume.
Masataka Yoshida, OF, Boston Red Sox
1% rostered (Yahoo)
Masataka Yoshida is currently slashing .268/.344/.394 with five home runs and two stolen bases in 259 plate appearances. While there's pretty much zero power here, this is a bet on volume on a player who is in good form right now.
The Red Sox have seven games next week: four vs. the Blue Jays and three vs. the Pirates. Yoshida has three multi-hit games in his last five. If you need a boost in batting average, it makes sense to give him a shot. He's widely available in all formats.
"Somebody go get Wally again!"
Masataka Yoshida hits the third @RedSox homer of the inning 😲 pic.twitter.com/kmXvjXLBbQ
— MLB (@MLB) August 3, 2026
While I understand that this isn't an appealing profile for fantasy, there's nothing wrong with picking up a batting average asset as a streamer with a favorable schedule. Yoshida has hit in the No. 5 spot in five straight games, which is prime real estate for counting stats.
If you need to move up in batting average, give Yoshida a chance this week. We even saw him homer vs. the Dodgers over the weekend, so maybe he can find the seats as well.
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