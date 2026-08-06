👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

5 Bargain Basement Hitters - Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 19

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Masataka Yoshida - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB DFS Picks, Betting Picks

Five hot fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups, streamers, and sleepers for Week 19 (2026). Undervalued hitters outperforming their ownership percentage and should be more widely owned.

Welcome, RotoBallers, to another edition of our Bargain Basement Hitters for Week 19 of the fantasy baseball season. We're in the thick of the stretch run now, so it's time to upgrade our teams with some helpful pickups. We're either focusing on players with seven-game weeks or matchups in hitters' parks.

As always, we will look at five hitters who are improving and are widely available across all Yahoo! leagues. Each of these pickups are rostered in fewer than 10% of leagues. Be sure to follow RotoBaller MLB on X for all of our league-winning content and me, @FAmmiranteTFJ, for any questions!

Additionally, don't forget to use discount code FRA for 50% off any Premium Packages and gain access to our Team Sync platform with customized lineup tools, projections, and more based on your league settings. Let's dive in!

 

Vaughn Grissom, 1B/2B/3B, Los Angeles Angels

6% rostered (Yahoo)

It feels so long ago that Vaughn Grissom was a highly touted prospect who was one of the main pieces in the Chris Sale trade from the Red Sox to the Braves. But now that the Angels have traded Jo Adell and released Jorge Soler, there is more opportunity for Grissom.

Not only are you getting positional versatility here with 1B/2B/3B eligibility, but Grissom is also hitting well right now, slashing .261/.327/.408 with seven home runs in 276 plate appearances. He's cut his strikeout rate down from 21.1% to 15.9% while increasing his walk rate from 6.1% to 7.6%. He's also bumped up his barrel rate from 4.9% to 6.8%.

Heading into Wednesday's action, Grissom had hit safely in six of his last seven games. During this stretch, he has two multi-hit games and one home run. What's most intriguing here is that Grissom has become entrenched in the cleanup spot for the rebuilding Angels. He's hit there in four of his last six games. That puts him in a great spot to rack up RBIs.

You have to like the Angels' schedule next week, as they are one of six teams to have seven games. This includes four against the Rangers and three against the Royals, each of which is at home. With that in mind, bet on a favorable role with volume here by picking up Grissom as a streamer.

 

Griffin Conine, OF, Miami Marlins

5% rostered (Yahoo)

Griffin Conine has provided some surprisingly solid production for the Marlins. The 29-year-old outfielder is slashing .264/.354/.535 with 10 home runs in 147 plate appearances. While his strikeouts are an issue (29.9%), he's walking at a 10.9% clip while absolutely crushing the ball, as highlighted by a 16.5% barrel rate.

Heading into Wednesday, Conine had homered three times in his last eight games, so he's in top form right now. We've seen him in the heart of the order for the Marlins at times, including a game in the cleanup spot against the Braves on August 4th. That puts him in a great spot to rack up counting stats.

While Conine has been mostly a quad-A type of player (career minor leaguer) for the bulk of his career, it's clear that the Marlins have unlocked something at the plate with him. At the very least, he's a cheap source of power that is widely available in all formats right now.

It's an ideal time to pick up Conine because the Marlins have a weekend series at Great American Ball Park next week. This is one of the most homer-friendly environments in MLB, so Conine is in a great spot to hit a home run. What's good is that two of those three matchups are projected to come against right-handers. As a lefty, Conine is much better vs. righties, putting up a 165 wRC+ (24 wRC+ vs. lefties).

Considering these circumstances, pick up Conine for a power boost in deeper leagues.

 

Henry Bolte, OF, Athletics

3% rostered (Yahoo)

Henry Bolte is a 23-year-old rookie who is providing an injection of speed with some power. That's the kind of category juice that we all want to target in fantasy baseball. He's slashing .262/.345/.353 with four homers and 13 steals in 254 plate appearances.

This is something that Bolte has always done in the minors. Last season, he stole 44 bases in 488 plate appearances across all levels. That's the kind of speed that can really help you in fantasy.

Bolte has two three-hit games in his three, so he's coming in hot. It's a great time to pick him up for his upcoming schedule. The A's have six games next week, but they're all at home: three vs. the Rays and three vs. the Rangers. That's good news for Bolte because Sutter Health Park is one of the most hitter-friendly environments in MLB.

We're likely to see Bolte keep the good times rolling next week, so if you're desperate for speed, it's a good idea to pick him up. Even though he's been consistently hitting at the bottom of the order, he's still worth a look for this exploitable schedule.

 

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Alec Pierce

Colts Don't Have a Timetable for Alec Pierce's Return
Peyton Watson

Could Take Qualifying Offer
Anthony Davis

Sets Extension Timeline
Zeke Nnaji

Remains on Trade Block
Tyrese Haliburton

Hopes to Play in 2028 Olympics
Utah Jazz

Terrell Brown Jr. Agrees to Deal With Jazz
Malik Nabers

Takes Part in Team Drills for First Time
Jahmyr Gibbs

Lions Agree on Three-Year, $67.5 Million Deal
Joe Ryan

Likely to Go on Injured List With Glute Strain
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Commanders Pushing Jacory Croskey-Merritt to Take the Lead Role
Jaylen Waddle

Should be Back in "4-5 Days"
Christian Gonzalez

A.J. Brown, Christian Gonzalez Separated at Patriots Practice
Trey Yesavage

has Meniscus Injury, Surgery Could be an Option
Hunter Greene

"Slim Chance" That Hunter Greene Pitches Again This Year
Stefon Diggs

Reportedly Drew Interest From Several Teams
CFB

Thomas Castellanos Suing NCAA, Seeking to Enter Transfer Portal
Jahmyr Gibbs

Lions Expected to Finalize a Deal Soon
Josh Jacobs

Dealing With Groin Injury
CFB

Legend Bey Held out of Ohio State Practice for Violation of Team Rules
Quillan Salkilld

Looks To Remain Undefeated In The UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Diego Ferreira

Set For UFC Vegas 120 Co-Main Event
Billy Quarantillo

Returns At UFC Vegas 120
CFB

Isaac Brown Not Participating in Louisville's First Fall Practice
Yadier del Valle

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Darren Elkins

Set For His Retirement Fight
Daniel Jones

Looks "Completely Fine Physically"
CFB

Will Hammond Wearing Knee Brace in First Practice
CFB

Arch Manning Shines in First Practice of Fall Camp
CFB

LJ Martin Full-Go for Practice Following Shoulder Surgery
CFB

Nic Anderson Missing Start of Fall Camp
LeBron James

Set for More On-Ball Work
Daniel Gafford

Mavericks Seek First-Rounder for Daniel Gafford
NBA

Keaton Wallace Reportedly Joins Maccabi Tel Aviv
Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers Waive Two-Way Guard Sean Pedulla
CFB

Stephen Belichick Away from North Carolina Program on Medical Leave
Jonathan Taylor

Signs Two-Year Extension with Colts
Lonnie Walker IV

Returns to NBA with Nuggets
Derrick Henry

Wants to Finish his Career With Ravens
Kevin Durant

Targets Team USA Return
Dillon Brooks

Suns Lock Up Dillon Brooks Through 2029-30
Dillon Mitchell

Signs Two-Way Deal with Celtics
Houston Rockets

JD Davison Waived by Rockets
Jalen Pickett

Lands Two-Way Deal With Clippers
Domantas Sabonis

Ready to Recommit After Trade Talks Stall
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Continues MVP-Caliber Season With Two-Homer Performance
Shohei Ohtani

has First Two-Homer Game in Loss to the Cubs
Rico Dowdle

to be "Unquestioned RB1" to Begin the Season
Joe Ryan

Next Start in Doubt Due to Back, Glute Injuries
Kyler Murray

the Favorite for Vikings Starting QB Job
Hunter Greene

Goes on Injured List With Elbow Soreness
Jaylen Warren

Listed as RB1 on First Preseason Depth Chart
Aaron Donald

Rams Have Aaron Donald in for a Workout on Wednesday
Aaron Judge

"Cleared" to Start "Light" Activities
Freddie Freeman

Leaves With Apparent Wrist Injury on Wednesday
CFB

Freshman DeShawn Spencer Seeing First-Team Reps for Auburn
CFB

Quintrevion Wisner Dealing with Minor Injury
Jaylen Waddle

Dealing With Muscle Tightness, Expected to be Fine
Blake Snell

Next Start Should be With Dodgers
Stefon Diggs

Joining Commanders
Trey Yesavage

Blue Jays Place Trey Yesavage on Injured List With Knee Inflammation
Chris Olave

Exits Practice With Apparent Heat Issue
Jeremiyah Love

Won't Play in Hall of Fame Game on Thursday
CFB

Cutter Boley Competing with Mikey Keene for Arizona State QB Job
Rashee Rice

Taking Part in 11-on-11 Drills
Davis Riley

Needs Another Big Week at Wyndham Championship
Keith Mitchell

May Be a Risky Option at Wyndham Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Bringing Momentum to the Wyndham Championship
Tom Kim

Chasing Another Wyndham Championship Title
Emiliano Grillo

Looks to Stay Hot at the Wyndham Championship
Tony Finau

Needs a Big Week at the Wyndham Championship
Eric Cole

Looking to Bounce Back at Sedgefield
CFB

Jerome Bettis Jr. Healthy Entering Camp
P.J. Washington

Mavericks Shop P.J. Washington
NBA

Keaton Wallace Eyes Europe Move
NBA

Cole Anthony Joins Melbourne United
Trey Jemison III

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Justin Thomas

Looks to Find Ball-Striking Form in Greensboro
Aaron Rai

a Risky Play at Wyndham Championship With Large Upside
Brooks Koepka

Needs a Strong Week at Wyndham Championship to Keep Season Alive
Mohamed Diawara

Expected to be Ready for Training Camp
CFB

Florida to be Cautious with Dallas Wilson in Practice
CFB

Nate Frazier Good to Go for Camp After Minor Spring Injury
CFB

Jordon Davison Says He's Fully Healthy After Broken Collarbone
Michael Kim

Needs Good Form to Continue at Wyndham Championship
PGA

Ben James an Excellent DFS Play in Regular-Season Finale
Jordan Walker

Scratched on Tuesday With Knee Inflammation
Garrett Crochet

Resumes Throwing
Mickey Moniak

Rockies Agree to Two-Year Extension With Mickey Moniak
CFB

Stephen Daley Returning to Indiana for Fifth Year
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Out With Hand Soreness on Tuesday
James Wood

Nationals Place James Wood on Injured List With Oblique Strain
CFB

Quincy Porter Limited to Open Fall Camp
Nick Kurtz

A's Place Nick Kurtz on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Bobby Witt Jr.

Royals Reinstate Bobby Witt Jr. From the Injured List
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Says Arthur Smith Will Improve Offense
CFB

Danny Scudero Not Practicing as Fall Camp Begins
CFB

Miles O'Neil Leading the North Carolina Quarterback Competition?
CFB

Evan Stewart Feels "More Explosive" Entering 2026
Rasmus Hojgaard

Looks to Retain Momentum at Wyndham Championship
Aaron Judge

Yankees Still Optimistic That Aaron Judge Will Return This Year
Ryan Gerard

is Hoping to Keep Hot Putter Going at Wyndham Championship
Michael Brennan

Looking to End Regular Season on High Note at Sedgefield
George Lombard Jr.

Yankees Promoting Infield Prospect George Lombard Jr. to the Majors
Alec Burleson

Hits Three Homers, Drives in Six Runs in Win Over Yankees
Ben Griffin

Looks to Rebound Off the Tee At Wyndham Championship
Sahith Theegala

Trying to Shake Off Rusty Form Since US Open
Maverick McNealy

Tries to Continue Momentum From 3M Open
Johnny Keefer

Needs More Opportunities to Thrive at Greensboro
Doug Ghim

May Have Challenge at Greensboro This Week
Austin Eckroat

Searching for Improvement at the Wyndham Championship
Daniel Rodriguez

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Uroš Medić

Uros Medic Gets First-Round TKO Win
Jan Blachowicz

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Navajo Stirling

Extends Win Streak
Marcin Tybura

Loses Third Fight in a Row
Aleksandar Rakic

Gets Back In The Win Column
Duško Todorović

Dusko Todorovic Gets Submitted In The First Round
Robert Valentin

Earns Second UFC Win
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Closers: Nick Mariano's Rankings, Waiver Wire
Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (8/3-8/9)
Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (8/3-8/9)
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/7/26)