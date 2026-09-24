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2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings - Week 3 Start, Sit Kickers

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Brandon Aubrey - Fantasy Football Rankings, Kicker Streamers, Waiver Wire Pickups

2026 fantasy football kicker rankings - Week 3 start, sit kicker rankings. Win more with our updated kicker fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 3.

In This Article hide
Week 3 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Week 3 Fantasy Football Kicker Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Kickers can and will make the difference between winning and losing fantasy matchups. That said, let's take a look at these updated Week 3 fantasy football kicker rankings to see where key players such as Eddy Pineiro, Harrison Butker, Trey Smack, Cam Little, Jason Sanders, Jake Elliott, Cameron Dicker, and Matt Gay stand for the third week of the 2026 NFL season.

Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 3 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

Kicker
Tier		 Kicker
Rank		 Kicker
Name		 Pos
1 1 Brandon Aubrey K
1 2 Tyler Loop K
1 3 Eddy Pineiro K
2 4 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
2 5 Harrison Butker K
2 6 Jason Myers K
2 7 Evan McPherson K
2 8 Cam Little K
2 9 Trey Smack K
2 10 Tyler Bass K
3 11 Jake Bates K
3 12 Spencer Shrader K
3 13 Jason Sanders K
3 14 Ryan Fitzgerald K
3 15 Will Reichard K
4 16 Jake Elliott K
4 17 Cameron Dicker K
4 18 Harrison Mevis K
4 19 Andy Borregales K
4 20 Matt Gay K
4 21 Daniel Carlson K
5 22 Chase McLaughlin K
5 23 Chris Boswell K
5 24 Wil Lutz K
5 25 Cairo Santos K
5 26 Joey Slye K
6 27 Nick Folk K
6 28 Dominic Zvada K
6 29 Chad Ryland K
6 30 Andre Szmyt K
6 31 Drew Stevens K
6 32 Riley Patterson K

 

Week 3 Fantasy Football Kicker Outlooks

Trey Smack, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers rookie kicker Trey Smack enters Thursday's Week 3 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons as a strong streaming option after delivering in the clutch against the Jets. Smack converted both field-goal attempts in New York, hitting a game-tying 34-yarder late in regulation before drilling the 26-yard winner in overtime. He is now a perfect 5-for-5 on field goals through two games, including a 59-yarder in the opener that stands as the second-longest field goal in Packers history.

The game environment should continue to provide scoring opportunities, with Green Bay favored at home and carrying an implied team total near 25 points. Atlanta has also allowed opponents five field-goal attempts through its first two games. Smack's proven range gives him additional upside if Green Bay stalls after crossing midfield. RotoBaller currently ranks him K9 in Tier 3 for Week 3. Fantasy managers can confidently use Smack as a top-10 streaming kicker, with additional tournament appeal in Thursday Showdown formats.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Eddy Pineiro, Harrison Butker, Trey Smack, Cam Little, Jason Sanders, Jake Elliott, Cameron Dicker, Matt Gay. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Eddy Pineiro, Harrison Butker, Trey Smack, Cam Little, Jason Sanders, Jake Elliott, Cameron Dicker, and Matt Gay:

Eddy Pineiro
vs
Tyler Loop
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Harrison Butker
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Jason Myers
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Evan McPherson
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Cam Little
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Trey Smack
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Tyler Bass
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Jake Bates
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Spencer Shrader
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Jason Sanders
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Will Reichard
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Jake Elliott
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Cameron Dicker
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Harrison Mevis
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Andy Borregales
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Daniel Carlson
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Chris Boswell
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Wil Lutz
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Cairo Santos
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Joey Slye
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Nick Folk
Harrison Butker
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Harrison Butker
vs
Jason Myers
Harrison Butker
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Harrison Butker
vs
Evan McPherson
Harrison Butker
vs
Tyler Loop
Harrison Butker
vs
Cam Little
Harrison Butker
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Harrison Butker
vs
Trey Smack
Harrison Butker
vs
Tyler Bass
Harrison Butker
vs
Jake Bates
Harrison Butker
vs
Spencer Shrader
Harrison Butker
vs
Jason Sanders
Harrison Butker
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Harrison Butker
vs
Will Reichard
Harrison Butker
vs
Jake Elliott
Harrison Butker
vs
Cameron Dicker
Harrison Butker
vs
Harrison Mevis
Harrison Butker
vs
Andy Borregales
Harrison Butker
vs
Daniel Carlson
Harrison Butker
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Harrison Butker
vs
Chris Boswell
Harrison Butker
vs
Wil Lutz
Harrison Butker
vs
Cairo Santos
Harrison Butker
vs
Joey Slye
Harrison Butker
vs
Nick Folk
Trey Smack
vs
Cam Little
Trey Smack
vs
Tyler Bass
Trey Smack
vs
Evan McPherson
Trey Smack
vs
Jake Bates
Trey Smack
vs
Jason Myers
Trey Smack
vs
Spencer Shrader
Trey Smack
vs
Harrison Butker
Trey Smack
vs
Jason Sanders
Trey Smack
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Trey Smack
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Trey Smack
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Trey Smack
vs
Will Reichard
Trey Smack
vs
Tyler Loop
Trey Smack
vs
Jake Elliott
Trey Smack
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Trey Smack
vs
Cameron Dicker
Trey Smack
vs
Harrison Mevis
Trey Smack
vs
Andy Borregales
Trey Smack
vs
Daniel Carlson
Trey Smack
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Trey Smack
vs
Chris Boswell
Trey Smack
vs
Wil Lutz
Trey Smack
vs
Cairo Santos
Trey Smack
vs
Joey Slye
Trey Smack
vs
Nick Folk
Cam Little
vs
Evan McPherson
Cam Little
vs
Trey Smack
Cam Little
vs
Jason Myers
Cam Little
vs
Tyler Bass
Cam Little
vs
Harrison Butker
Cam Little
vs
Jake Bates
Cam Little
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Cam Little
vs
Spencer Shrader
Cam Little
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Cam Little
vs
Jason Sanders
Cam Little
vs
Tyler Loop
Cam Little
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Cam Little
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Cam Little
vs
Will Reichard
Cam Little
vs
Jake Elliott
Cam Little
vs
Cameron Dicker
Cam Little
vs
Harrison Mevis
Cam Little
vs
Andy Borregales
Cam Little
vs
Daniel Carlson
Cam Little
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Cam Little
vs
Chris Boswell
Cam Little
vs
Wil Lutz
Cam Little
vs
Cairo Santos
Cam Little
vs
Joey Slye
Cam Little
vs
Nick Folk
Jason Sanders
vs
Spencer Shrader
Jason Sanders
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Jason Sanders
vs
Jake Bates
Jason Sanders
vs
Will Reichard
Jason Sanders
vs
Tyler Bass
Jason Sanders
vs
Jake Elliott
Jason Sanders
vs
Trey Smack
Jason Sanders
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jason Sanders
vs
Cam Little
Jason Sanders
vs
Harrison Mevis
Jason Sanders
vs
Evan McPherson
Jason Sanders
vs
Andy Borregales
Jason Sanders
vs
Jason Myers
Jason Sanders
vs
Matt Gay
Jason Sanders
vs
Harrison Butker
Jason Sanders
vs
Daniel Carlson
Jason Sanders
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jason Sanders
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Jason Sanders
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jason Sanders
vs
Tyler Loop
Jason Sanders
vs
Chris Boswell
Jason Sanders
vs
Wil Lutz
Jason Sanders
vs
Cairo Santos
Jason Sanders
vs
Joey Slye
Jason Sanders
vs
Nick Folk
Jake Elliott
vs
Will Reichard
Jake Elliott
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jake Elliott
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Jake Elliott
vs
Harrison Mevis
Jake Elliott
vs
Jason Sanders
Jake Elliott
vs
Andy Borregales
Jake Elliott
vs
Spencer Shrader
Jake Elliott
vs
Matt Gay
Jake Elliott
vs
Jake Bates
Jake Elliott
vs
Daniel Carlson
Jake Elliott
vs
Tyler Bass
Jake Elliott
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Jake Elliott
vs
Trey Smack
Jake Elliott
vs
Chris Boswell
Jake Elliott
vs
Cam Little
Jake Elliott
vs
Wil Lutz
Jake Elliott
vs
Evan McPherson
Jake Elliott
vs
Cairo Santos
Jake Elliott
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jake Elliott
vs
Tyler Loop
Jake Elliott
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jake Elliott
vs
Jason Myers
Jake Elliott
vs
Joey Slye
Jake Elliott
vs
Nick Folk
Jake Elliott
vs
Dominic Zvada
Cameron Dicker
vs
Jake Elliott
Cameron Dicker
vs
Harrison Mevis
Cameron Dicker
vs
Will Reichard
Cameron Dicker
vs
Andy Borregales
Cameron Dicker
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Cameron Dicker
vs
Matt Gay
Cameron Dicker
vs
Jason Sanders
Cameron Dicker
vs
Daniel Carlson
Cameron Dicker
vs
Spencer Shrader
Cameron Dicker
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Cameron Dicker
vs
Jake Bates
Cameron Dicker
vs
Chris Boswell
Cameron Dicker
vs
Tyler Bass
Cameron Dicker
vs
Wil Lutz
Cameron Dicker
vs
Trey Smack
Cameron Dicker
vs
Cairo Santos
Cameron Dicker
vs
Cam Little
Cameron Dicker
vs
Joey Slye
Cameron Dicker
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Cameron Dicker
vs
Tyler Loop
Cameron Dicker
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Cameron Dicker
vs
Jason Myers
Cameron Dicker
vs
Evan McPherson
Cameron Dicker
vs
Nick Folk
Cameron Dicker
vs
Dominic Zvada
Matt Gay
vs
Andy Borregales
Matt Gay
vs
Daniel Carlson
Matt Gay
vs
Harrison Mevis
Matt Gay
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Matt Gay
vs
Cameron Dicker
Matt Gay
vs
Chris Boswell
Matt Gay
vs
Jake Elliott
Matt Gay
vs
Wil Lutz
Matt Gay
vs
Will Reichard
Matt Gay
vs
Cairo Santos
Matt Gay
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Matt Gay
vs
Joey Slye
Matt Gay
vs
Jason Sanders
Matt Gay
vs
Nick Folk
Matt Gay
vs
Spencer Shrader
Matt Gay
vs
Dominic Zvada
Matt Gay
vs
Jake Bates
Matt Gay
vs
Chad Ryland
Matt Gay
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Matt Gay
vs
Tyler Loop
Matt Gay
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Matt Gay
vs
Jason Myers
Matt Gay
vs
Evan McPherson
Matt Gay
vs
Tyler Bass
Matt Gay
vs
Andre Szmyt

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Buy Lows? Unlucky Star Players
Updated Week 3 Overall Rankings
NFL Betting and Prop Picks for Novig: Week 3
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Malik Nabers

Upgraded to Full Participation in Practice on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Saquon Barkley

Expects to Play Monday
Jalen Coker

Downgraded to DNP Thursday
Sam Darnold

Says He's Pushing to Play Sunday
Malik Nabers

Gets Encouraging News on Shoulder
Kyle Juszczyk

Fined by NFL for "Chugging Beer"
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Josh Jacobs

Judge Denies Request to Seal Records in Josh Jacobs Case
Nico Collins

Not at Practice on Thursday, Slated to Miss Week 3
A.J. Brown

Could Miss 6-8 Weeks
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Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
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Danny Scudero Ruled Out For Week 4
Zay Flowers

Looks Doubtful For Week 3 With Hamstring Injury
Mike Evans

Looks Like He Could Play In Week 3
Mattias Samuelsson

Out Week-to-Week
Puka Nacua

"Not Making Great Progress" for Week 3
Dante Fabbro

Could Miss Opening Night
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Questionable for Season Opener
Steven Adams

Still Working Back From Ankle Surgery
Jake Oettinger

Dealing With Lower-Body Issue
Clint Capela

Trims Down Ahead of Rockets Camp
Dylan Larkin

Joins Red Wings for Practice
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Pushes Back on Rockets' Plan to Trim His Minutes
Dan Vladar

Avoids Major Injury
Anfernee Simons

Expected to Anchor Sixers' Second Unit
Brady Tkachuk

Considered Day-to-Day
Cade Cunningham

Aims to Build on MVP-Caliber Season
Sam Darnold

is "On a Good Track" To Return in Week 3
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Jalen Suggs

Could Play More Off the Ball
Domantas Sabonis

Remains a Kings Trade Candidate
Dereck Lively II

Not Cleared for Mavericks Training Camp
Jadarian Price

is Limited to Begin the Week
CFB

David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
Brandon Ingram

Heel Status Unclear Ahead of Media Day
CFB

 Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Karl-Anthony Towns

' Extension Talks with Knicks Stall Before Camp
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
CFB

Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
CFB

Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
CFB

Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
CFB

Trent Mosley Doubtful
CFB

Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Ladd McConkey

Practicing in Full
J.K. Dobbins

Limited in First Practice of the Week
Malik Nabers

Limited With Shoulder Injury on Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Rams Unsure if Puka Nacua Will Play in Week 3
Mike Evans

Won't Practice on Wednesday
Jayden Reed

Officially Ruled Out for Thursday Night Football
Jonathon Brooks

Could Miss Eight Weeks After Core-Muscle Surgery
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
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Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
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Koby Howard Out For Extended Period
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Houston D/ST Has Elite Upside In Week 4
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Kentucky D/ST a Must-Start In Week 4
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
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Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Klay Thompson

Emerges as Front-Runner to Start for Miami
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
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Boopie Miller Set to Sign Exhibit 10 Deal with Denver
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
San Antonio Spurs

Miles Barnstable Joins Spurs on Training Camp Deal
James Johnson

Returns to Pacers on Exhibit 9 Deal
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Fred VanVleet

to Skip Back-to-Backs Early in Season
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Bez Mbeng

Heat Claim Bez Mbeng Off Waivers for Training Camp
Kawhi Leonard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Raptors
Dorian Finney-Smith

Heads to Atlanta
Ryan Nembhard

Traded to Hornets, Expected to be Waived
Buddy Hield

Traded to Hornets
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
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Junior Sherrill Could Have Another Big Day
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Kamario Taylor is a QB2 Against Missouri
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LJ Martin Coming Off Breakout Effort
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Tyrell Henry Looks to Repeat Productive Effort
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KJ Duff Projected to Feast
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Collin Dixon Faces Toughest Task Yet in Week 4
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
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Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Isaac McKneely

Signs Training Camp Deal with Hawks
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

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Carson Hocevar

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Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
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May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
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Chase Elliott

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