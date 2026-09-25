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When Is J.K. Dobbins Coming Back - Week 3 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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JK Dobbins - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is J.K. Dobbins coming back? Will J.K. Dobbins play again this season? Read about J.K. Dobbins's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
J.K. Dobbins Injury Update for Fantasy Football
J.K. Dobbins Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (hip) is currently dealing with a hip injury. Any time a player is listed on his team's injury report with any type of ailment, there's a chance they could miss time.

Dobbins is no stranger to injuries -- he's had some of the most devastating, high-profile running back injuries in the NFL in his career, including a torn Achilles tendon and a compound knee tear that ended two of his seasons prematurely.

Once seen as a high-end running back prospect coming out of the draft, his upside has been nerfed by these ailments, though he's turned in respectable seasons in recent years. But will he play in Week 3? What's the latest on his injury? Should you start, buy, or sell him in fantasy football leagues moving forward?

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J.K. Dobbins Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Dobbins is dealing with a hip injury, apparently, but the good news is that he practiced in full on Thursday. This makes it very likely he'll play in his team's Week 3 contest, so that's good news. That doesn't mean everything is fine and dandy, though.

There have been multiple conflicting reports about Dobbins' injury issues currently. Broncos head coach Sean Payton reported that he was dealing with a hamstring issue, which is how the injury was initially reported when the veteran RB left the game.

Interestingly, Dobbins swore -- no, he pinky-promised -- that he wouldn't be injured this season, would make it through all 17 games, and would even win the rushing title. Even without injury issues, his 36 rushing yards in Week 1 don't have him set to break any kind of record.

Additionally, a Broncos reporter stated that No. 27 was dealing with only leg cramps, which likely wouldn't have landed him on the injury report at all. Obviously, that wasn't the case. There is the possibility that Dobbins is dealing with multiple issues at the same time, as is basically every NFL player at this point.

A variety of lifelong injuries plague NFL players because they either pick up permanent damage playing the game or return from injuries too early. With potential 10s of millions of dollars on the line, there is a huge incentive to play despite serious ailments.

 

J.K. Dobbins Fantasy Football Outlook

Weeks 1 and 2 were not encouraging for Dobbins as a high-quality fantasy football asset. He's only 27 years old, but RBs with his long and serious injury history tend to break down sooner rather than later. And he doesn't have the pass-catching upside to make up for that. He's mostly used in a pure rushing role.

In negative game scripts, he doesn't see the field nearly enough, either. In Week 1, he played under 50 percent of his team's offensive snaps. The Kansas City Chiefs railroaded the Broncos in that game, but you'd like to see some pass-catching upside on the obvious passing downs in games like that. Dobbins hasn't been targeted yet this season.

Dobbins has had some good moments with the Broncos, but those haven't translated into much fantasy football success. The Broncos spent a second-round pick on running back RJ Harvey (hamstring) -- he's dealing with a hamstring issue, but also practiced in full.

Harvey has been the "Joker" pass-catching back, though he's not been spectacular as a runner. Still, those PPR-scam opportunities would be crucial to Dobbins being a potential RB1 in fantasy football, and they're likely never coming his way. For now, he's a low-end RB3 that shouldn't be in starting lineups.

 

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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: MarShawn Lloyd, Jadarian Price, Parker Washington, Quentin Johnston, Bhayshul Tuten, Tony Pollard, De'Zhaun Stribling, Mike Evans, Michael Mayer. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for J.K. Dobbins:

J.K. Dobbins
vs
Blake Corum
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rashod Bateman
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Courtland Sutton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Terrance Ferguson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colston Loveland
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Khalil Shakir
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Xavier Worthy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Stefon Diggs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Woody Marks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Carnell Tate
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devaughn Vele
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Hunter Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quentin Johnston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Luther Burden III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Denzel Boston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emanuel Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Addison
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tre Tucker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Juwan Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Malik Washington
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Romeo Doubs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
KC Concepcion
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Adonai Mitchell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rome Odunze
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyjae Spears
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tucker Kraft
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DK Metcalf
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tony Pollard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mark Andrews
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kaleb Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Monangai
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ladd McConkey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Kittle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kayshon Boutte
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jake Ferguson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Downs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
T.J. Hockenson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dalton Schultz
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Isaiah Likely
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jadarian Price
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Makai Lemon
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jameson Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kaelon Black
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brock Bowers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keenan Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jalen Coker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Pat Freiermuth
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Travis Kelce
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mack Hollins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rashee Rice
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rashid Shaheed
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sam Laporta
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emmett Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rico Dowdle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Matthew Golden
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brenton Strange
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dalton Kincaid
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kalif Raymond
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Demario Douglas
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DJ Moore
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cam Skattebo
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Malik Nabers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keon Coleman
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tee Higgins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kendrick Bourne
J.K. Dobbins
vs
D'Andre Swift
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonah Coleman
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Evans
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Pat Bryant
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ryan Flournoy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Braelon Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Darren Waller
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bucky Irving
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tre Harris
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Omarion Hampton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
David Montgomery
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Caleb Douglas
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Drake London
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jalen Nailor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Davante Adams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
AJ Barner
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Pickens
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rachaad White
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian Watson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Malachi Fields
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Garrett Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Zach Ertz
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Gunnar Helm
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cade Otton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Parker Washington
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Evan Engram
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Trey McBride
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tank Bigsby
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devonta Smith
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Germie Bernard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyren Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
RJ Harvey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
De'Von Achane
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Gesicki
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Breece Hall
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Alvin Kamara
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Javonte Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cooper Kupp
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chase Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyquan Thornton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Saquon Barkley
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Puka Nacua
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Joshua Palmer
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Zay Flowers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jack Bech
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Brooks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Calvin Ridley
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Derrick Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Roman Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Olave
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ted Hurst
J.K. Dobbins
vs
James Cook III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Bell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Justice Hill
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Justin Jefferson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Antonio Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Mayer
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jerry Jeudy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colby Parkinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bijan Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Holani
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Greg Dulcich
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Darnell Mooney
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylin Noel
J.K. Dobbins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Darnell Washington
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dawson Knox
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Isaiah Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Laquon Treadwell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Elic Ayomanor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Xavier Legette
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jalen McMillan
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DeeJay Dallas
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jauan Jennings
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Skyy Moore
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Johnny Mundt
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahan Dotson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Raheim Sanders
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devin Singletary
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Theo Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ty Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Samaje Perine
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
J.K. Dobbins
vs
LaJohntay Wester
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cole Kmet
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tory Horton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Foster Moreau
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Troy Franklin
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jared Wayne
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Noah Gray
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Darius Cooper
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Noah Fant
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Konata Mumpfield
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Elijah Arroyo
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Moore
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Will Shipley
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Najee Harris
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Cameron
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kimani Vidal
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ray Davis
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sione Vaki
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emari Demercado
J.K. Dobbins
vs
A.J. Dillon
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Demond Claiborne
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Travis Homer
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Wright
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Nicholas Singleton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Isaiah Davis
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kaytron Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Badie
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Hunter Luepke
J.K. Dobbins
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ameer Abdullah
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Seth McGowan
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan James
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jacob Saylors
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sean Tucker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brashard Smith
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Corey Kiner
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Roschon Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Alec Ingold

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Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
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