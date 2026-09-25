When Is J.K. Dobbins Coming Back - Week 3 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is J.K. Dobbins coming back? Will J.K. Dobbins play again this season? Read about J.K. Dobbins's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (hip) is currently dealing with a hip injury. Any time a player is listed on his team's injury report with any type of ailment, there's a chance they could miss time.
Dobbins is no stranger to injuries -- he's had some of the most devastating, high-profile running back injuries in the NFL in his career, including a torn Achilles tendon and a compound knee tear that ended two of his seasons prematurely.
Once seen as a high-end running back prospect coming out of the draft, his upside has been nerfed by these ailments, though he's turned in respectable seasons in recent years. But will he play in Week 3? What's the latest on his injury? Should you start, buy, or sell him in fantasy football leagues moving forward?Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
J.K. Dobbins Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Dobbins is dealing with a hip injury, apparently, but the good news is that he practiced in full on Thursday. This makes it very likely he'll play in his team's Week 3 contest, so that's good news. That doesn't mean everything is fine and dandy, though.
There have been multiple conflicting reports about Dobbins' injury issues currently. Broncos head coach Sean Payton reported that he was dealing with a hamstring issue, which is how the injury was initially reported when the veteran RB left the game.
Interestingly, Dobbins swore -- no, he pinky-promised -- that he wouldn't be injured this season, would make it through all 17 games, and would even win the rushing title. Even without injury issues, his 36 rushing yards in Week 1 don't have him set to break any kind of record.
JK Dobbins w/ a hamstring injury?
The pinky promise didn’t make it through week 2. pic.twitter.com/BQ9XiOHI6G
— Zach Bye (@byesline) September 20, 2026
Additionally, a Broncos reporter stated that No. 27 was dealing with only leg cramps, which likely wouldn't have landed him on the injury report at all. Obviously, that wasn't the case. There is the possibility that Dobbins is dealing with multiple issues at the same time, as is basically every NFL player at this point.
A variety of lifelong injuries plague NFL players because they either pick up permanent damage playing the game or return from injuries too early. With potential 10s of millions of dollars on the line, there is a huge incentive to play despite serious ailments.
J.K. Dobbins Fantasy Football Outlook
Weeks 1 and 2 were not encouraging for Dobbins as a high-quality fantasy football asset. He's only 27 years old, but RBs with his long and serious injury history tend to break down sooner rather than later. And he doesn't have the pass-catching upside to make up for that. He's mostly used in a pure rushing role.
In negative game scripts, he doesn't see the field nearly enough, either. In Week 1, he played under 50 percent of his team's offensive snaps. The Kansas City Chiefs railroaded the Broncos in that game, but you'd like to see some pass-catching upside on the obvious passing downs in games like that. Dobbins hasn't been targeted yet this season.
JK DOBBINS. GO-AHEAD TD WITH 18 SECONDS LEFT.
📺: #CINvsLAC on NBC/Peacock
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ou4r33q38K
— NFL (@NFL) November 18, 2024
Dobbins has had some good moments with the Broncos, but those haven't translated into much fantasy football success. The Broncos spent a second-round pick on running back RJ Harvey (hamstring) -- he's dealing with a hamstring issue, but also practiced in full.
Harvey has been the "Joker" pass-catching back, though he's not been spectacular as a runner. Still, those PPR-scam opportunities would be crucial to Dobbins being a potential RB1 in fantasy football, and they're likely never coming his way. For now, he's a low-end RB3 that shouldn't be in starting lineups.
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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: MarShawn Lloyd, Jadarian Price, Parker Washington, Quentin Johnston, Bhayshul Tuten, Tony Pollard, De'Zhaun Stribling, Mike Evans, Michael Mayer. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
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Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for J.K. Dobbins:
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