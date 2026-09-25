When Is DJ Moore Coming Back - Week 3 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is DJ Moore coming back? Will DJ Moore play again this season? Read about DJ Moore's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) had a blazingly fast start to his season in Week 1, catching five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.
His eight targets indicated he'd be a huge part of the offense that season, and the clear No. 1 receiver. Unfortunately, he picked up a shoulder injury in Week 2.
He didn't have a target in that game and was pulled from the contest due to being unable to continue. How's he doing now? And what's his fantasy football outlook?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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DJ Moore Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Moore was not participating in his team's practice on Thursday. The exact nature of his injury hasn't been revealed, so it's even more difficult to speculate on it than it would normally be. But a complete absence in a team's second-to-last practice before an upcoming game is never a good sign.
DJ Moore was injured on the play
prayers up pic.twitter.com/rwdmrQr96x
— wok (@wokdior) September 18, 2026
It would indicate that Moore is extremely unlikely to play in Week 3. Past that, we don't know yet, as he hasn't been placed on injured reserve. He gave an interview on Thursday in which he said he could potentially play against the Los Angeles Chargers, but players are often more optimistic than realistic in their self-assessments.
Here’s everything DJ Moore had to say about his shoulder injury
“Felt great, still gotta go through some things, but we’ll be good”
Added that whether he plays Bills vs Chargers will be about pain tolerance. Said two days after Lions game he was feeling better pic.twitter.com/aV66X1jVlX
— alex brasky (@alexbrasky) September 24, 2026
Fantasy managers should prepare for him to miss the game. At least from what he tells us, this isn't a long-term injury, and the Bills may be playing it cautious with his return timetable, as any team with a clear No. 1 wideout should.
DJ Moore Fantasy Football Outlook
Moore is a locked-in WR1 in fantasy football whenever he's healthy. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the league's most prolific passers over the last few seasons, and it's been several seasons since he's had a true WR1 -- the last time that happened was in 2023.
Each season with the Bills with Allen as quarterback, Stefon Diggs eclipsed 1,150 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He was hyper-targeted in his role, as Moore will likely be, considering he's the most talented wideout on the roster. His career seemed to be in decline with the Chicago Bears, but a different situation seems to have changed a lot.
Dj Moore con la recepción y el touchdown!!🔥🏈
Primer TD del receptor con los Bills😮💨@somos_FOX @TUDNMEX pic.twitter.com/WM6vIAQIyx
— NFL México (@nflmx) September 13, 2026
The Texans have one of the better defenses in the NFL, so it was surprising to see him immediately go off. That said, things are looking bright for the future. When he's back to full health, he should resume his role getting a lot of high-quality targets.
Allen isn't afraid to sling the ball down the field, and has a howitzer for an arm. That makes him a perfect QB for Moore, who's been a solid deep threat most of his career. With the Bears, he largely struggled due to inaccurate quarterback play, and that's a thing of the past now; it's safe to say.
Great play on the DJ Moore touchdown. pic.twitter.com/5Zktg8YO8E
— ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️✶ (@_MarcusD3_) January 11, 2026
Moore is also a big and physical wideout, so he can shrug off defenders at the catch point and after the catch. The Bills seem to prefer to use him in a diverse role, which is great for his upside. He's not limited to being a sacrificial "X" receiver.
This analysis is pretty simple. Whatever flaws were exposed in Moore's profile don't matter too much anymore given the environment he's in. The Bills have the most explosive offense in the NFL so far this season, with an average of 38.5 points per contest through two weeks.
He's a must-start WR1 in all leagues when he comes back fully healthy.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Khalil Shakir, Dalton Kincaid, DJ Moore. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Khalil Shakir, Dalton Kincaid, DJ Moore:
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