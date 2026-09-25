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When Is DJ Moore Coming Back - Week 3 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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DJ Moore - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is DJ Moore coming back? Will DJ Moore play again this season? Read about DJ Moore's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
DJ Moore Injury Update for Fantasy Football
DJ Moore Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) had a blazingly fast start to his season in Week 1, catching five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

His eight targets indicated he'd be a huge part of the offense that season, and the clear No. 1 receiver. Unfortunately, he picked up a shoulder injury in Week 2.

He didn't have a target in that game and was pulled from the contest due to being unable to continue. How's he doing now? And what's his fantasy football outlook?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

DJ Moore Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Moore was not participating in his team's practice on Thursday. The exact nature of his injury hasn't been revealed, so it's even more difficult to speculate on it than it would normally be. But a complete absence in a team's second-to-last practice before an upcoming game is never a good sign.

It would indicate that Moore is extremely unlikely to play in Week 3. Past that, we don't know yet, as he hasn't been placed on injured reserve. He gave an interview on Thursday in which he said he could potentially play against the Los Angeles Chargers, but players are often more optimistic than realistic in their self-assessments.

Fantasy managers should prepare for him to miss the game. At least from what he tells us, this isn't a long-term injury, and the Bills may be playing it cautious with his return timetable, as any team with a clear No. 1 wideout should.

 

DJ Moore Fantasy Football Outlook

Moore is a locked-in WR1 in fantasy football whenever he's healthy. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the league's most prolific passers over the last few seasons, and it's been several seasons since he's had a true WR1 -- the last time that happened was in 2023.

Each season with the Bills with Allen as quarterback, Stefon Diggs eclipsed 1,150 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He was hyper-targeted in his role, as Moore will likely be, considering he's the most talented wideout on the roster. His career seemed to be in decline with the Chicago Bears, but a different situation seems to have changed a lot.

The Texans have one of the better defenses in the NFL, so it was surprising to see him immediately go off. That said, things are looking bright for the future. When he's back to full health, he should resume his role getting a lot of high-quality targets.

Allen isn't afraid to sling the ball down the field, and has a howitzer for an arm. That makes him a perfect QB for Moore, who's been a solid deep threat most of his career. With the Bears, he largely struggled due to inaccurate quarterback play, and that's a thing of the past now; it's safe to say.

Moore is also a big and physical wideout, so he can shrug off defenders at the catch point and after the catch. The Bills seem to prefer to use him in a diverse role, which is great for his upside. He's not limited to being a sacrificial "X" receiver.

This analysis is pretty simple. Whatever flaws were exposed in Moore's profile don't matter too much anymore given the environment he's in. The Bills have the most explosive offense in the NFL so far this season, with an average of 38.5 points per contest through two weeks.

He's a must-start WR1 in all leagues when he comes back fully healthy.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 3?

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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Khalil Shakir, Dalton Kincaid, DJ Moore. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Khalil Shakir, Dalton Kincaid, DJ Moore:

Khalil Shakir
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Xavier Worthy
Khalil Shakir
vs
Rashod Bateman
Khalil Shakir
vs
Woody Marks
Khalil Shakir
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Khalil Shakir
vs
Carnell Tate
Khalil Shakir
vs
Blake Corum
Khalil Shakir
vs
Hunter Henry
Khalil Shakir
vs
Courtland Sutton
Khalil Shakir
vs
Quentin Johnston
Khalil Shakir
vs
Colston Loveland
Khalil Shakir
vs
Denzel Boston
Khalil Shakir
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Stefon Diggs
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tre Tucker
Khalil Shakir
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Khalil Shakir
vs
Malik Washington
Khalil Shakir
vs
Devaughn Vele
Khalil Shakir
vs
KC Concepcion
Khalil Shakir
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Khalil Shakir
vs
Rome Odunze
Khalil Shakir
vs
Luther Burden III
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tyjae Spears
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tyler Warren
Khalil Shakir
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jordan Addison
Khalil Shakir
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Juwan Johnson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Romeo Doubs
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Khalil Shakir
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Michael Wilson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kyle Monangai
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tucker Kraft
Khalil Shakir
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Khalil Shakir
vs
DK Metcalf
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tony Pollard
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jake Ferguson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Mark Andrews
Khalil Shakir
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Khalil Shakir
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Ladd McConkey
Khalil Shakir
vs
Isaiah Likely
Khalil Shakir
vs
George Kittle
Khalil Shakir
vs
Makai Lemon
Khalil Shakir
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kaelon Black
Khalil Shakir
vs
Josh Downs
Khalil Shakir
vs
Keenan Allen
Khalil Shakir
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Khalil Shakir
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Khalil Shakir
vs
Mack Hollins
Khalil Shakir
vs
Dalton Schultz
Khalil Shakir
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jadarian Price
Khalil Shakir
vs
Emmett Johnson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jameson Williams
Khalil Shakir
vs
Rico Dowdle
Khalil Shakir
vs
Brock Bowers
Khalil Shakir
vs
Brenton Strange
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jalen Coker
Khalil Shakir
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Khalil Shakir
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Khalil Shakir
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Khalil Shakir
vs
Justin Jefferson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Chris Olave
Khalil Shakir
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Khalil Shakir
vs
Zay Flowers
Khalil Shakir
vs
Puka Nacua
Khalil Shakir
vs
Devonta Smith
Khalil Shakir
vs
Parker Washington
Khalil Shakir
vs
Garrett Wilson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Christian Watson
Khalil Shakir
vs
George Pickens
Khalil Shakir
vs
Davante Adams
Khalil Shakir
vs
Drake London
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Khalil Shakir
vs
Mike Evans
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tee Higgins
Khalil Shakir
vs
Malik Nabers
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Khalil Shakir
vs
Matthew Golden
Khalil Shakir
vs
Rashee Rice
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kalif Raymond
Khalil Shakir
vs
Demario Douglas
Khalil Shakir
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Keon Coleman
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Khalil Shakir
vs
Pat Bryant
Khalil Shakir
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tre Harris
Dalton Kincaid
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Matthew Golden
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Dalton Kincaid
vs
DJ Moore
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Sam Laporta
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Cam Skattebo
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Rashee Rice
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Malik Nabers
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Travis Kelce
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tee Higgins
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jalen Coker
Dalton Kincaid
vs
D'Andre Swift
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brock Bowers
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mike Evans
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jameson Williams
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jadarian Price
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Bucky Irving
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Omarion Hampton
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Josh Downs
Dalton Kincaid
vs
David Montgomery
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Drake London
Dalton Kincaid
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Davante Adams
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Ladd McConkey
Dalton Kincaid
vs
George Pickens
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Christian Watson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mark Andrews
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Garrett Wilson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tony Pollard
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jaylen Warren
Dalton Kincaid
vs
DK Metcalf
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Parker Washington
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Trey McBride
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Michael Wilson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Devonta Smith
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kyren Williams
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dalton Kincaid
vs
De'Von Achane
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Breece Hall
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jordan Addison
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Javonte Williams
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tyler Warren
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Chase Brown
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Luther Burden III
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Saquon Barkley
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Puka Nacua
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Zay Flowers
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Stefon Diggs
Dalton Kincaid
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Derrick Henry
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colston Loveland
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Hunter Henry
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brenton Strange
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Darren Waller
Dalton Kincaid
vs
AJ Barner
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Zach Ertz
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Gunnar Helm
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Cade Otton
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Evan Engram
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Michael Mayer
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Darnell Washington
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dawson Knox
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Johnny Mundt
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Theo Johnson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Cole Kmet
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Foster Moreau
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Noah Gray
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Noah Fant
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Elijah Arroyo
DJ Moore
vs
Cam Skattebo
DJ Moore
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DJ Moore
vs
Malik Nabers
DJ Moore
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
DJ Moore
vs
Tee Higgins
DJ Moore
vs
Dalton Kincaid
DJ Moore
vs
D'Andre Swift
DJ Moore
vs
Matthew Golden
DJ Moore
vs
Mike Evans
DJ Moore
vs
Jeremiyah Love
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DJ Moore
vs
Sam Laporta
DJ Moore
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
DJ Moore
vs
Rashee Rice
DJ Moore
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
DJ Moore
vs
Travis Kelce
DJ Moore
vs
Bucky Irving
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Coker
DJ Moore
vs
Omarion Hampton
DJ Moore
vs
Brock Bowers
DJ Moore
vs
David Montgomery
DJ Moore
vs
Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Drake London
DJ Moore
vs
Jadarian Price
DJ Moore
vs
Davante Adams
DJ Moore
vs
Dalton Schultz
DJ Moore
vs
George Pickens
DJ Moore
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DJ Moore
vs
Christian Watson
DJ Moore
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DJ Moore
vs
Garrett Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Downs
DJ Moore
vs
Chuba Hubbard
DJ Moore
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Warren
DJ Moore
vs
George Kittle
DJ Moore
vs
Parker Washington
DJ Moore
vs
Ladd McConkey
DJ Moore
vs
Trey McBride
DJ Moore
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DJ Moore
vs
Devonta Smith
DJ Moore
vs
Mark Andrews
DJ Moore
vs
Kyren Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
DJ Moore
vs
De'Von Achane
DJ Moore
vs
Tony Pollard
DJ Moore
vs
Breece Hall
DJ Moore
vs
DK Metcalf
DJ Moore
vs
Javonte Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Tucker Kraft
DJ Moore
vs
Chase Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Saquon Barkley
DJ Moore
vs
Adonai Mitchell
DJ Moore
vs
Puka Nacua
DJ Moore
vs
Romeo Doubs
DJ Moore
vs
Zay Flowers
DJ Moore
vs
Juwan Johnson
DJ Moore
vs
Ashton Jeanty
DJ Moore
vs
Jordan Addison
DJ Moore
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DJ Moore
vs
Tyler Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Derrick Henry
DJ Moore
vs
Luther Burden III
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Olave
DJ Moore
vs
Terry Mclaurin
DJ Moore
vs
James Cook III
DJ Moore
vs
Devaughn Vele
DJ Moore
vs
Jonathan Taylor
DJ Moore
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DJ Moore
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Jefferson
DJ Moore
vs
Stefon Diggs
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Courtland Sutton
DJ Moore
vs
Rashod Bateman
DJ Moore
vs
Xavier Worthy
DJ Moore
vs
Carnell Tate
DJ Moore
vs
Quentin Johnston
DJ Moore
vs
Denzel Boston
DJ Moore
vs
Tre Tucker
DJ Moore
vs
Malik Washington
DJ Moore
vs
KC Concepcion
DJ Moore
vs
Rome Odunze
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Jakobi Meyers
DJ Moore
vs
Kayshon Boutte
DJ Moore
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
DJ Moore
vs
Makai Lemon
DJ Moore
vs
Keenan Allen
DJ Moore
vs
Mack Hollins
DJ Moore
vs
Rashid Shaheed
DJ Moore
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
DJ Moore
vs
Kalif Raymond
DJ Moore
vs
Demario Douglas
DJ Moore
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Keon Coleman

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Week 3 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Booms and Busts: Fantasy Football Starts/Sits
Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays and Waiver Stashes
Week 3 DraftKings Lineup Picks


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Koby Howard Out For Extended Period
CFB

Houston D/ST Has Elite Upside In Week 4
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Klay Thompson

Emerges as Front-Runner to Start for Miami
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
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