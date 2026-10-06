Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Kenyon Sadiq, T.J. Hockenson, Brenton Strange in Week 5 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Tight end can be a tricky position for fantasy football since there are a few high-end options and a large drop-off to the next tier, in both consistency and upside. If you're looking for strong options aside from the locked-in weekly no-brainers, there are some players stepping up.
Depending on the offense and quarterback, tight ends can be very involved or totally disappear, but these three options in this post have shown staying potential as weekly starters.
All three of these options were drafted outside the top 10 tight ends taken in fantasy football drafts, but they've gotten off to fast starts. Let's break down three emerging tight ends who make sense as potential waiver wire pickups ahead of Week 5 of the 2026 season!Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Kenyon Sadiq Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 55% of leagues
Sadiq was the first tight end taken in the NFL Draft, and although the rookie missed time due to injury in the preseason, he has made an impact in the Jets' much-improved passing game this season.
Sadiq started the season with a rushing touchdown in the team's win against the Titans and got his first receiving touchdown in a breakout performance in Week 3.
KENYON SADIQ LAYS OUT FOR THE TD
📺: FOX/FOX One https://t.co/RgxHxxZyV1
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 27, 2026
He finished that game with 105 yards on seven catches and showed off his high ceiling, especially while Mason Taylor (thumb) is out. Sadiq landed awkwardly on that touchdown catch and was questionable to return, but was able to get back into the game.
He was limited in practice the following week with what the team called a back issue, but he ultimately played in Week 4's matchup against the Bears. Sadiq didn't look quite as effective, though, running a route on 12 of the Jets’ 20 dropbacks and failing to catch any of his three targets. He didn't appear to be operating at 100%, and the offense struggled as a whole with a low-volume day without Breece Hall (thigh), Adonai Mitchell (finger), and Taylor.
Sadiq offers a very high ceiling as he continues to grow into the Jets' offense, and although he isn't the most reliable option, he has a high enough ceiling to be at least a strong option as a backup in all formats.
He will likely continue to be a boom-or-bust play, but his ceiling makes him worth a roster spot in all formats and a starting spot if he can prove that Week 3's boom is more of what to expect from him than Week 4's bust.
Add in all leagues
T.J. Hockenson Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 30% of leagues
Hockenson has been heavily involved in the Vikings' offense, as QB Kyler Murray continues to make his tight end a strong fantasy play. He relied heavily on Trey McBride during his time in Arizona, and he's been locked on Hockenson, especially in Week 4 when Justin Jefferson (ankle) was absent.
In Week 4, Hockenson caught all 13 of his targets against the Dolphins, racking up 119 receiving yards as one of the best tight ends on the week. He could have had an even bigger week if he hadn't slid down at the one-yard line with the game sealed.
Savvy play by TJ Hockenson to stop short of the end zone
MIAvsMIN on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/z81tAE4wNy
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Hockenson has at least four targets in every game this season and got into the end zone in Week 1 against the Packers in the team's first game with Carson Wentz at QB. With Murray back the last few weeks, the offense has not been high-scoring but has been efficient enough to get the team to 4-0.
This week, the Vikings visit the Saints, who have been a great matchup for tight ends. If Jefferson is out again (especially with a bye week in Week 6), Hockenson will be a better Week 5 play than Sadiq, even though Sadiq has more upside down the road.
Hockenson looks like he will be a very solid PPR option throughout the year, and he'll likely be more steady than Sadiq, who has a higher long-term ceiling but also a much lower floor. If you need a short-term fix at the position, though, Hockenson is a great option from the waiver wire for Week 5. After the bye, the Vikings have a few more favorable matchups that will also keep Hockenson in a starting spot in most formats.
Add in all leagues as a short-term option.
Brenton Strange Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 27% of leagues
Strange isn't as well-established as Hockenson and doesn't have as much raw upside as Sadiq, but he is in a significant role in a productive offense and has solid potential as a fringe starter going forward. He's also available in more leagues than either Sadiq or Hockenson, and is definitely worth considering if you need tight end depth and Sadiq and Hockenson have already been scooped up.
Strange led the Jaguars in targets, catches, and receiving yards in Week 4, hauling in seven of his eight targets for 95 yards in his best performance of the season.
Brenton Strange quiets the crowd and picks up the first down
JAXvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/9FgcyOZKG6
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Strange has played over 75% of the Jaguars' snaps in each of the last three weeks and does a great job as a target magnet over the middle of the field. He scored a touchdown in Week 1 against the Browns, after totaling five touchdowns in his first two seasons.
The Jaguars have done a good job spreading the ball around, and when the matchup is in Strange's favor, he can rack up plenty of volume. He's not as reliable as the top-tier tight ends, but he's a serviceable backup and a fringe starter you can trust in favorable matchups like Week 4 against the Bengals.
Looking ahead, Strange and the Jags have a tough Week 5 matchup against the Eagles, who are usually good against tight ends, but then face more favorable matchups against the Texans and Colts on either side of his Week 7 bye week.
He also has a nice stretch of matchups in the fantasy football playoffs, taking on the Texans, Cowboys, and Commanders in Week 15 through Week 17, so if you're looking way down the road, he could be a solid pickup for that stretch as well.
Add in deep leagues
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