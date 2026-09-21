Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups - Adonai Mitchell, Dontayvion Wicks, Keon Coleman Fantasy Football Outlooks

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Adonai Mitchell, Dontayvion Wicks, Keon Coleman in Week 3(2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
We're now done with the Week 2 Sunday slate, and it was an interesting week of football. We saw plenty of young WRs have breakout performances, which will hopefully help their careers take the next step.
In this article, we will focus on the young WR trio: Adonai Mitchell, Dontayvion Wicks, and Keon Coleman. Wicks is having the time of his life in Philadelphia, as he recorded consecutive 70-yard games for the first time in his career. Mitchell played well in a very tightly contested loss to the Packers, while Coleman silenced his critics with a clutch performance against the Lions.
Are Mitchell, Wicks, and Coleman worth adding off the waiver wire in Week 3? Here are the latest outlooks on each for fantasy football.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Adonai Mitchell Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered: 16% of Leagues
Baller Move: Add in 12+ Team Leagues
After playing a solid role on two National Championship-winning teams at Georgia, Adonai Mitchell transferred to Texas and became a hot commodity.
He caught 11 touchdowns in his only year as a Longhorn, which led to his selection by the Colts in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Unfortunately, despite playing in every game, he only appeared in 35.2% of the team's offensive snaps as a rookie. That number fell to just 23.9% as a sophomore, and it was clear that he wasn't going to get snaps over Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and Michael Pittman Jr.
He was traded for star New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner at the 2025 trade deadline, and averaged a solid 11.5 PPR points per game from Week 13 to Week 17. Now in his first full season as a Jet, Mitchell has seemingly taken the leap many had anticipated.
He racked up 60 yards against the Titans in Week 1 and, for the first time in his career, had consecutive 60-yard games in Week 2 against the Packers. He had a career-high 12 targets and helped set up the Jets' first touchdown of the game by converting a third down for a 15-yard gain midway through the second quarter.
Mitchell is emerging as a clear WR2 in this offense and is worth adding in all 12+ team leagues.
Dontayvion Wicks Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered: 28% of Leagues
Baller Move: Add in 12-Team Leagues
Eagles fans must be thinking: "A.J. Brown who?" Many expected the Eagles' passing attack to struggle after Brown was traded to the New England Patriots.
Several players and coaches said Dontayvion Wicks’ ability to separate is one of his biggest strengths.
Seeing that again on the first third-and-12 scenario of yesterday’s game. Vital in creating an option for Hurts in an unfavorable situation. https://t.co/3pYVlswAh4 pic.twitter.com/h3ETMcYuJE
— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) September 21, 2026
However, first-year OC Sean Mannion and his pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard have done a great job with Jalen Hurts so far this season.
DeVonta Smith has obviously been the star of the show, but new arrival Wicks has not been too far behind. The Virginia product could never quite break through in the Packers' highly competitive WR room, but has looked like a star so far in Philadelphia.
Wicks has put up an impressive 27.7 PPR points so far this season and is currently the overall WR15. It's just been two weeks, but if Hurts continues to play well, Wicks will be one of the best waiver wire pickups of the season. He is a priority target in all standard leagues.
Keon Coleman Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered: 2% of Leagues
Baller Move: Add in 14-Team Leagues
One of the most scrutinized players in recent NFL history, Keon Coleman was endlessly ridiculed in the 2025 season, culminating in Bills owner Terry Pegula declaring that Coleman was drafted by the coaching staff, not GM Brandon Beane.
Josh Allens finds Keon Coleman for their 14th first down of the first half 😮
DETvsBUF – on Prime Video
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/M0ASu7aH3H
— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2026
After a one-yard performance in Week 1, it seemed like Coleman's days in Buffalo were numbered. However, Coleman got one last chance on Thursday Night Football when the team's new star wideout DJ Moore went down with an AC joint sprain.
Coleman caught all six of his targets for 63 yards, which included two first-down conversions late in the fourth quarter to set up a Bills touchdown drive to put the game out of reach.
Coleman has tricked fantasy managers before, but he's playing with a sense of urgency that hasn't been seen from him since Week 1 of the 2025 season. For now, he is a spicy stash in a deeper league in the event Moore misses time.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections and more.
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Adonai Mitchell, Dontayvion Wicks, Keon Coleman:
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