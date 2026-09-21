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Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups - Adonai Mitchell, Dontayvion Wicks, Keon Coleman Fantasy Football Outlooks

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Adonai Mitchell - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Adonai Mitchell, Dontayvion Wicks, Keon Coleman in Week 3(2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Adonai Mitchell Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups
Dontayvion Wicks Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups
Keon Coleman Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

We're now done with the Week 2 Sunday slate, and it was an interesting week of football. We saw plenty of young WRs have breakout performances, which will hopefully help their careers take the next step.

In this article, we will focus on the young WR trio: Adonai Mitchell, Dontayvion Wicks, and Keon Coleman. Wicks is having the time of his life in Philadelphia, as he recorded consecutive 70-yard games for the first time in his career. Mitchell played well in a very tightly contested loss to the Packers, while Coleman silenced his critics with a clutch performance against the Lions.

Are Mitchell, Wicks, and Coleman worth adding off the waiver wire in Week 3? Here are the latest outlooks on each for fantasy football.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Adonai Mitchell Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered: 16% of Leagues
Baller Move: Add in 12+ Team Leagues

After playing a solid role on two National Championship-winning teams at Georgia, Adonai Mitchell transferred to Texas and became a hot commodity.

He caught 11 touchdowns in his only year as a Longhorn, which led to his selection by the Colts in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, despite playing in every game, he only appeared in 35.2% of the team's offensive snaps as a rookie. That number fell to just 23.9% as a sophomore, and it was clear that he wasn't going to get snaps over Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and Michael Pittman Jr.

He was traded for star New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner at the 2025 trade deadline, and averaged a solid 11.5 PPR points per game from Week 13 to Week 17. Now in his first full season as a Jet, Mitchell has seemingly taken the leap many had anticipated.

He racked up 60 yards against the Titans in Week 1 and, for the first time in his career, had consecutive 60-yard games in Week 2 against the Packers. He had a career-high 12 targets and helped set up the Jets' first touchdown of the game by converting a third down for a 15-yard gain midway through the second quarter.

Mitchell is emerging as a clear WR2 in this offense and is worth adding in all 12+ team leagues.

 

Dontayvion Wicks Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered: 28% of Leagues
Baller Move: Add in 12-Team Leagues

Eagles fans must be thinking: "A.J. Brown who?" Many expected the Eagles' passing attack to struggle after Brown was traded to the New England Patriots.

However, first-year OC Sean Mannion and his pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard have done a great job with Jalen Hurts so far this season.

DeVonta Smith has obviously been the star of the show, but new arrival Wicks has not been too far behind. The Virginia product could never quite break through in the Packers' highly competitive WR room, but has looked like a star so far in Philadelphia.

Wicks has put up an impressive 27.7 PPR points so far this season and is currently the overall WR15. It's just been two weeks, but if Hurts continues to play well, Wicks will be one of the best waiver wire pickups of the season. He is a priority target in all standard leagues.

 

Keon Coleman Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered: 2% of Leagues
Baller Move: Add in 14-Team Leagues

One of the most scrutinized players in recent NFL history, Keon Coleman was endlessly ridiculed in the 2025 season, culminating in Bills owner Terry Pegula declaring that Coleman was drafted by the coaching staff, not GM Brandon Beane.

After a one-yard performance in Week 1, it seemed like Coleman's days in Buffalo were numbered. However, Coleman got one last chance on Thursday Night Football when the team's new star wideout DJ Moore went down with an AC joint sprain.

Coleman caught all six of his targets for 63 yards, which included two first-down conversions late in the fourth quarter to set up a Bills touchdown drive to put the game out of reach.

Coleman has tricked fantasy managers before, but he's playing with a sense of urgency that hasn't been seen from him since Week 1 of the 2025 season. For now, he is a spicy stash in a deeper league in the event Moore misses time.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Adonai Mitchell, Dontayvion Wicks, Keon Coleman. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Adonai Mitchell, Dontayvion Wicks, Keon Coleman. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Adonai Mitchell, Dontayvion Wicks, Keon Coleman:

Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brenton Strange
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keon Coleman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rashod Bateman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Braelon Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Darren Waller
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keenan Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Xavier Worthy
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brian Robinson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyjae Spears
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malik Washington
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tre Tucker
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kalif Raymond
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Emmett Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kaelon Black
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mack Hollins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tank Bigsby
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Michael Mayer
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Romeo Doubs
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Bell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Pat Bryant
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Denzel Boston
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Antonio Williams
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dalton Schultz
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malachi Fields
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jonah Coleman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Alvin Kamara
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Adonai Mitchell
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Joshua Palmer
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyler Badie
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Germie Bernard
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jaylin Noel
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devin Singletary
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Sione Vaki
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Seth McGowan
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Demond Claiborne
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Brooks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Will Shipley
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Cody White
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Emari Demercado
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Skyy Moore
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kyler Murray
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyler Shough
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Bryce Young
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Marcus Mariota
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malik Willis
Adonai Mitchell
vs
C.J. Stroud
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Daniel Jones
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kirk Cousins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyson Bagent
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Drew Lock
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Geno Smith
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Cam Ward
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Deshaun Watson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jack Strand
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Carson Wentz
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Green Bay Packers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Carolina Panthers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
New York Giants
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Keenan Allen
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brenton Strange
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tre Tucker
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Keon Coleman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Emmett Johnson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Braelon Allen
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kaelon Black
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Darren Waller
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tank Bigsby
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brian Robinson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malik Washington
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Denzel Boston
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kalif Raymond
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jonah Coleman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mack Hollins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Michael Mayer
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Bell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Pat Bryant
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Antonio Williams
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malachi Fields
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Alvin Kamara
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Joshua Palmer
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyler Badie
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Germie Bernard
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jaylin Noel
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Devin Singletary
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Sione Vaki
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Seth McGowan
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Demond Claiborne
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Brooks
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Will Shipley
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Cody White
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Emari Demercado
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Skyy Moore
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kyler Murray
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyler Shough
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Bryce Young
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Marcus Mariota
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malik Willis
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
C.J. Stroud
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Daniel Jones
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kirk Cousins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyson Bagent
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Drew Lock
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Geno Smith
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Cam Ward
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Deshaun Watson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jack Strand
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Carson Wentz
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Green Bay Packers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Carolina Panthers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
New York Giants
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Keon Coleman
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Keon Coleman
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Keon Coleman
vs
Brenton Strange
Keon Coleman
vs
Braelon Allen
Keon Coleman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Darren Waller
Keon Coleman
vs
Rashod Bateman
Keon Coleman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Keon Coleman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Keon Coleman
vs
Brian Robinson
Keon Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Keon Coleman
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Keon Coleman
vs
Xavier Worthy
Keon Coleman
vs
Malik Washington
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyjae Spears
Keon Coleman
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Keon Coleman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Keon Coleman
vs
Kalif Raymond
Keon Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Keon Coleman
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Keon Coleman
vs
Mack Hollins
Keon Coleman
vs
Emmett Johnson
Keon Coleman
vs
Michael Mayer
Keon Coleman
vs
Kaelon Black
Keon Coleman
vs
Chris Bell
Keon Coleman
vs
Tank Bigsby
Keon Coleman
vs
Pat Bryant
Keon Coleman
vs
Romeo Doubs
Keon Coleman
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Keon Coleman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Keon Coleman
vs
Antonio Williams
Keon Coleman
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Keon Coleman
vs
Malachi Fields
Keon Coleman
vs
Denzel Boston
Keon Coleman
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Keon Coleman
vs
Dalton Schultz
Keon Coleman
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Keon Coleman
vs
Jonah Coleman
Keon Coleman
vs
Alvin Kamara
Keon Coleman
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Keon Coleman
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Keon Coleman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Keon Coleman
vs
Joshua Palmer
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyler Badie
Keon Coleman
vs
Germie Bernard
Keon Coleman
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Keon Coleman
vs
Jaylin Noel
Keon Coleman
vs
Devin Singletary
Keon Coleman
vs
Sione Vaki
Keon Coleman
vs
Seth McGowan
Keon Coleman
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Keon Coleman
vs
Demond Claiborne
Keon Coleman
vs
Chris Brooks
Keon Coleman
vs
Will Shipley
Keon Coleman
vs
Cody White
Keon Coleman
vs
Emari Demercado
Keon Coleman
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Keon Coleman
vs
Skyy Moore
Keon Coleman
vs
Kyler Murray
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyler Shough
Keon Coleman
vs
Bryce Young
Keon Coleman
vs
Marcus Mariota
Keon Coleman
vs
Malik Willis
Keon Coleman
vs
C.J. Stroud
Keon Coleman
vs
Daniel Jones
Keon Coleman
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Keon Coleman
vs
Kirk Cousins
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyson Bagent
Keon Coleman
vs
Drew Lock
Keon Coleman
vs
Geno Smith
Keon Coleman
vs
Cam Ward
Keon Coleman
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Deshaun Watson
Keon Coleman
vs
Jack Strand
Keon Coleman
vs
Carson Wentz
Keon Coleman
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Keon Coleman
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Keon Coleman
vs
Green Bay Packers
Keon Coleman
vs
Carolina Panthers
Keon Coleman
vs
New York Giants
Keon Coleman
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Keon Coleman
vs
Las Vegas Raiders

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Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Brandon Weems to General Manager
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Aaron Judge

Going on the Injured List With Calf Strain
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dansby Swanson

Activated And Starting on Friday
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Cade Cavalli

Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Nationals
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
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