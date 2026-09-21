Should I pickup Tank Bigsby or Will Shipley as fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 3 of 2026? Read our fantasy football waiver wire outlooks.
The Philadelphia Eagles have started 2-0 for the fourth time in the last five seasons, but something feels different about this Eagles team. Jalen Hurts is determined to prove all of his doubters wrong, especially as the team parted ways with WR1 A.J. Brown in the offseason.
Of course, Hurts' work will be cut out for him with an increasingly injury-prone and aging Saquon Barkley. Barkley was limited in Week 2 due to a stinger, which opened the door for Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley.
Should you pick up Tank Bigsby or Will Shipley ahead of Week 3? Let's dive in.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Tank Bigsby Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Tank Bigsby has had an odd career so far. He led the Jaguars in rushing yards as a sophomore, and many expected him to unseat Travis Etienne Jr. for good in 2025.
Tank Bigsby evens it up with an @Eagles TD
PHIvsTEN on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/zp9gaBVimy
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
However, new head coach Liam Coen preferred Etienne and also wanted to give playing time to rookie running backs Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr.
Suddenly, Bigsby became surplus to requirements and was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles one week into the season.
Bigsby was primarily used on special teams in his first few weeks, but ran for 344 yards and two touchdowns in his last 11 games and averaged an impressive 5.9 yards per carry.
Due to Barkley's injury, Bigsby led the Eagles in rushing against the Titans. He had 13 carries for 33 yards and a score. It wasn't as efficient as his spell as a backup in 2025, but it still managed to produce a solid number (11.8) of PPR points.
For now, it looks like Philadelphia trusts him more as the next in line once Barkley goes down.
Will Shipley Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Will Shipley burst onto the scene as a rookie in the 2024 NFC Championship Game, rushing for 77 yards and a touchdown against the Commanders. However, Bigsby's aforementioned trade limited his involvement, as he only had 23 total touches in his sophomore season.
Will Shipley blitz pickup on the game-winner... pic.twitter.com/xwUI5m7kDZ
— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) September 21, 2026
That was down from his 30 touches as a rookie (and significantly lower than Bigsby's 61 touches in Philadelphia last year), but he's already more than halved his 2025 total.
He had three touches for 12 yards from scrimmage in Week 1, and those numbers went up to nine touches for 29 yards against the Titans.
Shipley is the RB2 to the RB2; you won't see him that often on the field unless Bigsby is the RB1, and his main purpose will be to provide cover for Bigsby's deficiencies as a receiver.
Should I Pickup Tank Bigsby or Will Shipley For Fantasy Football?
It's not hard to see who the better receiving back is. Despite playing one fewer season and having significantly less involvement, Will Shipley has caught three more passes (16) than Bigsby (13) so far in their NFL careers.
While this makes Shipley enticing in PPR formats, it's also fairly clear who the Eagles view as a better running back. Bigsby has already had more carries (14) than Shipley had throughout the entirety of last season, and we're just two weeks into the year.
Shipley played more snaps (39) than Bigsby (26) against Tennessee, but those snaps were to block and provide a passing option, just as we saw on the Eagles' game-winning play. Just because someone plays more snaps doesn't necessarily make them a better fantasy football option.
Bigsby is the more reliable handcuff RB to pick up in fantasy leagues. Picking up Shipley seems unjustified, unless Saquon Barkley misses time, which doesn't seem to be the case at the moment.
Managers should continue to monitor Barkley's status, but for the time being, Bigsby is the preferred handcuff to roster.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Will Shipley, Tank Bigsby. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Will Shipley, Tank Bigsby. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Will Shipley, Tank Bigsby:
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