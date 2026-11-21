Nov 21, 2026, 8:23 AM ET

The Baltimore Ravens' defense performed admirably during a defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers last week, limiting the Chargers to just 287 total yards. Los Angeles also went a measly 2 of 13 on third down and finished 1 of 3 in the red zone. Baltimore failed to record a takeaway during the loss, which it will hope to accomplish when it takes on the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. The Panthers struggled to move the ball a week ago, when they racked up just 283 total yards during a win over the New Orleans Saints. Carolina averaged just 4.4 yards per play during the win and went 4 of 14 on third down. The Ravens are RotoBaller's 10th-ranked defense and are projected to score six fantasy points against Carolina.