Derrick Henry Matches Up With Hot Panthers Run Defense
Nov 21, 2026, 7:05 AM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is coming off a rough performance yardage-wise against the Los Angeles Chargers and is looking to bounce back against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. Henry was limited to just 10 yards rushing on 10 carries but managed to find the end zone twice against the Chargers. It wasn't his most consistent effort, and it could be another tough matchup for him against the Panthers coming up on Sunday. Carolina has allowed an average of 124 yards rushing per game, which is 11th-worst in the league. But the Panthers' run defense has been solid as of late, having allowed an average of 65.6 yards rushing to its last three opponents. Henry is RotoBaller's 13th-ranked running back and is projected to score 16 fantasy points against Carolina.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Jacoby Brissett Faces Tough Matchup
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 21, 2026, 6:49 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett faces a reasonably challenging matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 as he prepares to start his second game with his new team. The Panthers have allowed just one opposing quarterback to throw for over 288 yards passing this season (Jared Goff, 412 yards passing Week 4 for the Lions) and are coming off a performance in which they limited New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough to just 187 yards through the air. Carolina also sacked Shough three times and came away with an interception while also recovering a fumble in a win over the Saints. Brissett performed well in his Baltimore debut, recording 340 yards passing and an interception while completing 67.4% of his passes against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Still, he is RotoBallers 21st-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 16 fantasy points against the Panthers.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Greg Dulcich A Streamer Only in Deep Leagues
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 21, 2026, 6:30 AM ETMiami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich will be looking to bounce back from a zero-catch game last week, as he and the Dolphins head to Buffalo to face the Bills in Week 11. Dulcich had become one of the most heavily targeted pass-catchers on the team after the Week 6 bye week, but a shift from Malik Willis (core/groin) to Kyle McCord at QB seemed to shift the focus away from him last week. He is still getting good playing time, but even though he has played more than 50% of the offensive snaps in each of Miami's nine games, he only has 24 receptions for 270 yards and zero touchdowns this season. Dulcich is in a mostly neutral matchup for tight ends against the Bills this week, but he is ranked as the TE26 in RotoBaller's Week 11 rankings. Even with only 26 teams in action this week, Dulcich is a high-risk, low-floor option who is best left for very deep leagues or leagues that require multiple tight ends.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Bell Ready to Return Against the Bills
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 21, 2026, 6:22 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Bell does not have an injury designation after missing Week 10's contest with a knee injury. While the injury was to his surgically repaired knee, coach Jeff Hafley stated that the current issue isn't related to the ACL repair from last year in college. The rookie will be back in the mix as the team's third receiver this week as the Dolphins head to Buffalo to take on the Bills. They'll need to be aggressive on offense to keep up with the Bills, and Bell could be involved as an option behind Malik Washington and Caleb Douglas. This will be his first game with Kyle McCord at QB, since McCord's NFL debut was last week while Bell was sidelined. Before missing Week 10, Bell had two positive results coming out of the team's bye week, catching three passes for 25 yards against the Jets and four passes for 31 yards against the Patriots. He didn't have a catch in Week 9, though, and has played four games with zero catches. He has a very low floor in his return Week 11 against the Bills, and since he's only RotoBaller's WR92, he can be left on the bench or waiver wire in all but the deepest formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Douglas a Solid Flex Play in Week 11
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 21, 2026, 6:14 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas has established himself as the team's top wide receiver target since returning from an ankle injury in Week 7. He caught a pair of touchdowns to help his team beat the Jets in his first game back and has led the team with eight targets in each of his last two games. He hauled in three of those targets for 71 yards in the Dolphins' loss to the Colts last week, and he has at least 70 receiving yards in three of his last four games. In Week 11, he'll face the Bills in Buffalo, and if the team has to throw a lot to keep up with the high-scoring Bills, Douglas could be in for a big workload. Opposing WRs have scored the 10th-most PPR points per game against the Bills this season, so it could be a solid matchup for Douglas if he continues to get so much work. He brings big-play potential, and his volume gives him both a high floor and a high ceiling. In RotoBaller's Week 11 rankings, Douglas is the No. 33 WR, making him a solid flex option in deep leagues. Even in standard-sized leagues, he can be a bye-week fill-in or streamer that makes sense as long as he keeps clicking with QB Kyle McCord, who will be making his second NFL start.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Elijah Higgins Could See More Involvement In Week 11
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 5:29 AM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins was blanked in Week 10, failing to draw a target in a lopsided loss to the Rams. The rash of injuries to Arizona's wide receivers has forced the team to use an increasing number of two- and three-TE sets, providing Higgins with more opportunities to be on the field. On Sunday, rookie quarterback Carson Beck (back) is unlikely to play, which positions veteran journeyman Josh Johnson for the start against the Chiefs. Kansas City has allowed the fourth-most PPR points per game to tight ends this season. Higgins won't be a focal point of the offense, but he could surprise since he is positioned to exploit a defensive weakness. Higgins projects outside the top 30 at his position but, given the state of the Cardinals' wide receiver room, could be second banana behind Trey McBride.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Trey McBride Could Rebound Against Chiefs
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 5:25 AM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride put up his worst fantasy performance of the season in Week 10, catching five passes for 37 yards. In the lopsided loss to the Rams, rookie quarterback Carson Beck (back) threw for 108 yards and two interceptions and took five sacks. Beck is unlikely to play on Sunday and will be replaced by journeyman Josh Johnson, who would be making his 12th start in an NFL career that began in 2008. On the bright side, the Cardinals' opponent this week, the Chiefs, have a weak spot in their defense against tight ends. Kansas City has allowed the fourth-most PPR points per game to the position. That average is heavily weighted to earlier in the season, but the Chiefs have not been tested by a tight end of McBride's calibre in several weeks. McBride's ceiling is likely out of reach given the state of Arizona's offense, but he is still a must-start in Week 11.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Reggie Virgil's Prospects For A Breakout Are Limited
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 5:22 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Reggie Virgil was shut out of the passing game in Week 10, seeing zero targets on 12 routes. Arizona produced just 35 offensive snaps in the game and controlled the ball for less than 18 minutes in last week's lopsided loss to the Rams, impairing the opportunities to get Virgil involved. Rookie quarterback Carson Beck (back) is questionable and unlikely to play on Sunday, so the offense will likely be in the hands of Josh Johnson, who signed with the team on November 10. In Week 11, Arizona is up against the Kansas City Chiefs, who have allowed just two touchdowns to opposing wide receivers and are giving up the second-fewest PPR points per game this season. In a tough matchup, on a troubled offense, Virgil should not be in lineups this week.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Bam Knight Not Viable In Week 11
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 5:19 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight led the team with only 19 rushing yards on five carries in Week 10. Knight drew an equal number of touches as starter Tyler Allgeier and was on the field for 19 snaps to Allgeier's 16. With the offense helmed by rookie quarterback Carson Beck (back) against the Rams, Arizona's offense was in distress, converting just six first downs and controlling the clock for less than 18 minutes. Beck is questionable and unlikely to play in Week 11, so it could be journeyman Josh Johnson who stands in as the Cardinals' fourth starting quarterback this season. The offense's outlook is troubling in a meeting with the Chiefs. Knight himself draws a tough matchup against a defense that is allowing just 3.46 yards per carry. Despite Knight's relative success compared to Allgeier, he is not someone to count on in Week 11.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Tyler Allgeier Holds Little Promise For Success in Week 11
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 5:15 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier was held to 14 rushing yards on five carries in Week 10. Allgeier got the start in the game but saw three fewer snaps than backup Bam Knight. That amounted to a 16-19 split between the two in a lopsided loss where the Cardinals had only six first downs and controlled the ball for fewer than 18 minutes. The prospects for both team and player do not look much better in Week 11. Arizona will be traveling to Kansas City this weekend to take on the Chiefs, who are giving up just 3.46 yards per carry to opposing running backs and are in the bottom 10 in PPR points allowed per game to the position. Outside of Allgeier's monster Week 8 against Dallas, he has been entirely underwhelming. He ranks as an RB3 and is viable only in deeper leagues that are short on options, with six teams on bye.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Josh Johnson Poised To Take The Reins Against Chiefs
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 5:13 AM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Johnson is likely to get the start in Sunday's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Rookie Carson Beck (back) is listed as questionable and is said to be unlikely to play. Johnson signed with Arizona on November 10 and has now been rostered by 15 different NFL teams. Despite his well-traveled past, being drafted in 2008, and debuting in 2009, Johnson has just 11 starts under his belt in his NFL career. If Sunday marks his twelfth, it won't be an easy one. Kansas City is allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, and has allowed just seven passing touchdowns this year. Arizona's wide receiver room has been decimated by injuries, leaving him few options outside of tight end Trey McBride. If he gets the start, Johnson should be treated as a last resort in two-QB formats and otherwise ignored in fantasy for Week 11.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
San Francisco 49ers D/ST A Boom-Bust Gamble
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 5:10 AM ETThe San Francisco 49ers D/ST picked up some extra fantasy points in Week 10 with one sack, one interception, and one fumble recovery but had that production wiped out by also giving up 40 points to the Cowboys. It was another down week in the 49ers D/ST's boom-bust cycle, which tends to skew towards the latter. San Francisco has seen fantasy scores of five or fewer points in five games and double-digit fantasy points only twice. The last time they did was two weeks ago, when they forced five turnovers and scored a touchdown against Kirk Cousins while he was still with the Raiders. The 49ers will face Cousins, now with the Vikings, in Mexico City on Sunday night. In Cousins' first game back with Minnesota, the offense dropped 30 points on the Packers, but the quarterback was sacked three times and intercepted once. With six teams on bye in Week 11, this could be a good time to bet on the San Francisco 49ers' D/ST.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Eddy Pineiro Could Be Answer During Byepocalypse
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 5:07 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro has not been the most lucrative player at his position in fantasy this year, but he is providing a reliable floor. San Francisco's high-powered offense is taking away field goal opportunities from Pineiro, but he ranks second in extra points made since they are reaching the end zone so frequently. He has seen at least three chances for extra points in every game this year. Last week against the Cowboys, Pineiro converted five for the second week in a row and nailed his only field goal attempt of the day. In Week 11, Pineiro makes for a decent streaming option against the Vikings in Mexico City. If their elite defense can stop the 49ers short, Pineiro would be set up for more field goal attempts than usual. The thin air of the venue could aid in long-distance attempts as well. Fantasy managers affected by the six-team bye week should give Pineiro a look.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
George Kittle Draws Tough Matchup, Still a Must-Start
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 5:04 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle had six receptions for 74 yards on a team-high nine targets in Week 10 against the Cowboys. It was Kittle's third top-five finish at tight end in the last four games, and his sixth TE1 finish this season. In Week 11, it will be hard for Kittle to match his past success. On deck for the 49ers is a Sunday night matchup against the Vikings in Mexico City. Minnesota has been the worst matchup for opposing tight ends in 2026. So far, they have not allowed a tight end to hit double-digit points in PPR scoring, and they have allowed just one touchdown, the fewest receptions, and the fourth-fewest receiving yards to the position. While the matchup is daunting, Kittle's role as one of Brock Purdy's primary targets keeps him in contention for another top-five finish, and he should be in lineups for Week 11.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Keenan Allen Lacking Appeal Against Vikings in Mexico City
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 5:02 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Keenan Allen had five receptions for 61 yards on seven targets in his team debut in Week 10. Head coach Kyle Shanahan had said before that game that Allen would be eased into the offense, but the team took advantage of the Cowboys' leaky defense and gave the receiver the second-most targets on the team. Shanahan didn't necessarily go back on his word, as Allen was on the field for only 48% of the 49ers' offensive snaps. Allen could be in for a similarly limited snap share in Week 11, especially if Mike Evans (Achilles) returns to action on Sunday. Team usage aside, Allen's matchup against the Vikings is not ideal. Minnesota is allowing the fifth-fewest PPR points per game and has given up just five touchdowns to opposing receivers. Allen's situation carries inherent risk, but in a week when six teams are on bye, he deserves flex consideration.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Deebo Samuel Sr. Carries Some Risk In Week 11
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 5:01 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. had three receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown, and three carries for 78 yards and another score. Samuel is averaging 14.4 PPR points per game this season, and that production has been heavily reliant on his ability to get to the end zone. That may prove challenging in Week 11 when the 49ers are facing the Vikings, who have allowed just five total touchdowns to opposing wide receivers in 2026. Samuel's role on offense may be scaled back slightly, also. Mike Evans (Achilles) is listed as questionable and may play on Sunday, and the recent acquisition of Keenan Allen will leave Samuel with a smaller piece of the pie. The game's setting in the high altitude of Mexico City could mean more frequent personnel rotations and fewer snaps for Samuel, as well. Samuel projects as a WR3, and with six teams on bye this week, he should probably be in lineups despite the challenges he is facing.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Mike Evans Faces Challenges In Potential Return
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 4:59 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) has not played since suffering an Achilles injury in Week 6. The veteran logged two limited practice sessions this week and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings in Mexico City. Per Matt Barrows of The Athletic, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the team will decide on Saturday if Evans will play or not. Assuming he is healthy, Evans has a few barriers to success. Primarily, there is the Vikings' defense, which is giving up the fifth-fewest PPR points per game to wide receivers. Secondly, the high altitude of the game's venue, combined with spending a month on the shelf, sets Evans up to be rotated out regularly. If Evans is deemed good to go, he projects as a WR2/3, but fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on the situation through the weekend.--Dan Stephens
Source: Matt Barrows - The Athletic
Kaelon Black Could Maintain Increased Role In High Altitude Venue
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 4:57 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black had a solid showing in Week 10 in a barnburner against the Cowboys last week. Black took 11 carries for 53 yards and one touchdown while giving Christian McCaffrey needed rest in the 46-40 win. It was the rookie's best fantasy showing to date, but it was almost undone by a late fumble which, fortunately, he recovered. Assuming he is not in Kyle Shanahan's doghouse in Week 11, Black should be in the rotation regularly during San Francisco's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. The venue's high altitude could compel the team to give McCaffrey extra rest, giving Black more time on the field. The Vikings are one of the best defenses in the NFL, but are giving up 4.26 yards per carry to opposing running backs. Black projects as a back-end RB3 but might be worth gambling on in leagues short on options, with six teams on bye.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Christian McCaffrey Faces a Test In Week 11
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 4:43 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey had a monster game last week against the Cowboys. McCaffrey handled 13 carries for 62 rushing yards and one touchdown and exploded for 161 receiving yards and two more scores on four receptions. McCaffrey will face a tougher test in Week 11, when the 49ers take on the Vikings in Mexico City. Minnesota boasts one of the best defenses in the NFL and is allowing the fourth-fewest PPR points per game to opposing running backs. That said, they have been vulnerable to the league's best at the position, allowing top-12 finishes to James Cook III, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Jonathan Taylor in recent weeks. McCaffrey's snap share might be reduced due to the venue's high altitude, but he has had plenty of success in past weeks with a smaller workload. Despite the matchup, McCaffrey is projected as an RB1 and should be in fantasy lineups for Week 11.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Brock Purdy's Outlook Takes a Hit Against Vikings
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 4:36 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy set a new career high for passing yards in a game last week, throwing for 389 yards and three touchdowns against the Cowboys. It was his highest-scoring game in fantasy this season and his seventh top-12 finish in nine games. Purdy will be hard-pressed to reach his ceiling in Week 11 against the Vikings. Brian Flores' extreme blitz-heavy defense has thrown opposing quarterbacks off-kilter in 2026. Minnesota is holding opposing quarterbacks to an average of 13.3 fantasy points per game, and has given up more than 20 just once, while surrendering the second-fewest passing yards and just six passing touchdowns. In his last two meetings against Flores-led defenses, in 2023 and 2024, Purdy has a combined 591 yards and two touchdowns to three interceptions. The latest iteration of Minnesota's defense will be a new challenge, but in Week 11 Purdy still projects as a QB1, albeit on the lower end.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Drew Stevens a Viable Kicker Option in Week 11
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy
Nov 21, 2026, 2:43 AM ETWashington Commanders rookie kicker Drew Stevens has found consistency after early-season struggles and will look to continue his recent success against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. The undrafted rookie out of Iowa has missed only one field goal attempt since Week 3, converting 14 of 15. However, Stevens has missed two extra points in that time, so there's still room for improvement. Overall, the 22-year-old has drilled 17 of 20 field goal attempts and converted 15 of 18 extra points over nine games this season. He has scored at least seven total points per game in four of his last six contests. Stevens profiles as a viable kicker option in a potential Week 11 shootout against the Bengals on Monday night. Stevens is RotoBaller's 16th-ranked kicker for Week 11.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller