Nov 21, 2026, 1:18 AM ET

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Bud Dupree has requested a release from the team. Reportedly, the twelfth-year pro did so before the season as well. Dupree is in the third and final year of his contract with Los Angeles and has started only five games during his tenure. In 2026, the 33-year-old began the campaign with his time evenly split between defense and special teams. However, he's played just two snaps on defense since Week 5 and has recorded a meager two tackles in seven appearances. It doesn't appear that cutting ties with the veteran would hurt the team too much, considering his standing on the depth chart. Still, it doesn't seem that they're very inclined to do so either. There's reason to believe Dupree could amass some appeal from other squads if ever let go.