Jonathon Brooks Unlikely to Have Meaningful Role if Activated
Nov 20, 2026, 10:38 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen) has been on the injured reserve since after Week 2, and he only touched the ball 11 times in 2026 prior to his IR stint. Brooks put in limited practices before Week 10, but was ultimately not activated from IR. This week, he has been a full participant in each practice and is listed as questionable on the final injury report. Head coach Dave Canales said that he believes Brooks will be ready to play in Week 11. However, other variables have come into play affecting Brooks' activation from the IR. Despite potentially being ready to play, Brooks may remain on IR for Week 11. If Brooks is activated and suits up, he will slot in behind Chuba Hubbard as the Panthers' RB2, displacing teammate Trevor Etienne. He won't have fantasy-relevant usage in Week 11, likely not more than a few touches, with Chuba Hubbard remaining their effective workhorse running back. While he can't be started in Week 11 vs. the Baltimore Ravens, Brooks is worth a speculative add to see if his role grows into anything meaningful for managers with an open roster spot.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Rotoballer
Start Jonathon Brooks This Week?
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Malik Washington Brings Deep-League Appeal Against the Bills
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 20, 2026, 11:39 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington has deep-league upside in Week 11 as his team heads to Buffalo to take on the Bills. He hauled in all three of his targets for 50 yards last week against the Colts and threw a 34-yard touchdown on his one pass attempt on a trick play. Washington is up to 400 yards and a touchdown in his nine games this season and has been one of the most targeted options in the passing game. He doesn't have quite as much upside as his teammate Caleb Douglas, but he has multiple catches in every game he has played this season, and he brings a high enough floor to be a FLEX option in deep leagues this week, since he checks in as RotoBaller's No. 40 WR in his matchup with the Bills, who have allowed the 10th-most PPR fantasy points per game to wide receivers this season.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Wright Not a Strong Start in Week 11
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 20, 2026, 11:30 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright continues to be his team's primary backup behind Ollie Gordon II, but he's only getting a few touches each week and not doing much with them. Last week, he totaled a loss of two yards on his three carries, but he did contribute a little bit as a receiver out of the backfield, catching both of his targets for a total of 17 yards. In his first start, QB Kyle McCord relied heavily on his running backs as checkdown options, so Wright could get a few more targets this week against the Bills, especially if the team goes pass-heavy to try and keep up with the Bills. Buffalo has been a top-10 matchup for running backs, but Wright's role has been too small for him to be a reliable option in most formats. He's only RotoBaller's No. 54 RB in Week 11, so he's best left on the bench or the waiver wire until his opportunities increase.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Ollie Gordon II Is a Solid RB2 in Week 11
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 20, 2026, 11:20 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II has taken over as the team's primary running back since the season-ending injury to De'Von Achane (knee), and he will again be in position for potentially a big workload as his team visits the Bills in Week 11. Gordon had a season-high four catches in Week 10 for 39 receiving yards to go with his 76 rushing yards on 20 carries against the Colts. He'll remain a solid check-down option for QB Kyle McCord, who will be making his second straight start this week. Gordon hasn't found the end zone in three weeks but has four touchdowns on the year. In his role as a workhorse back in the offense, he brings both a high ceiling and a high floor in Week 11's matchup in Buffalo. The Bills have been a top-10 matchup for RBs this season, and Gordon is RotoBaller's RB17 for Week 11, making him a starting running back in almost all leagues this week.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle McCord Only a Desperation Option in Week 11
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 20, 2026, 10:39 PM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord had a decent debut last week against the Colts, completing 17 of 32 passes for 209 passing yards. While he didn't throw a touchdown or an interception, he did rush twice for four yards and a touchdown and lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. He's set for another start this week with Malik Willis (groin/core) on IR, but he's in a tougher matchup on the road in Buffalo. McCord is only the QB25 in RotoBaller's Week 11 rankings, which is especially low with only 26 teams in action. He did show some potential upside, but this matchup will be a tough one for him with a shaky offense around him and a good defense ready to slow him down. In almost all leagues, there are better options available, although if you are desperate, McCord is lined up to start and does have some high-upside options available as playmakers in the offense.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Coker Is a Shaky WR3 Play For Desperate Managers
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 20, 2026, 10:12 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker posted a bottom-of-the-barrel performance in Week 10 to carry on his streak of poor fantasy performances. He ended the day with no catches on four targets and one rush attempt for three yards. Coker hasn't had a satisfactory fantasy outing since Week 6, when he garnered 13 receptions and caught six of them for 97 yards. The Carolina Panthers' offense has struggled to get much going over the past four weeks, only scoring 18.25 points per game, and Coker's production has cratered with it. Coker has only earned 18 targets and caught seven of them for 74 yards and one touchdown over his most recent four-game stretch. In this same time frame, Coker has a target rate of only 11.3%, which is not conducive to a meaningful fantasy role. The Panthers' offense has seemed to prioritize the run game and getting their top WR, Tetairoa McMillan, the ball. The Panthers' Week 11 opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, are middle of the road in fantasy points allowed against opposing wide receivers, but the game is projected to be a lower-scoring one. Jalen Coker falls into the mid-WR3 range in Week 11 for fantasy managers willing to take a chance.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Fantasy Points Data Suite
Bud Dupree Requested Release from Chargers This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Chargers edge rusher Bud Dupree has requested his release this week, per sources. He also did so before the season.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 21, 2026
The Chargers have not granted it. pic.twitter.com/DLQzDpw0c1
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 20, 2026, 10:07 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Kyler Murray is Getting Closer to a Return
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 20, 2026, 9:53 PM ETMinnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) has unsurprisingly been ruled out ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Murray will miss his third straight game and remains week-to-week. Despite not practicing for two weeks, Murray is reportedly getting closer to a return. It sounds like Murray could be back within the next few weeks, but his return isn't a huge deal anymore. The Vikings acquired Kirk Cousins, who is going to be the starting quarterback moving forward. Murray would be the primary backup, but he's safe to drop in redraft formats with Cousins healthy. Murray could be worth holding in dynasty formats to see what happens next year, but he's unlikely to play again this season.--Andy Webb
Source: Kevin Seifert
Treylon Burks is Absent on Friday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 20, 2026, 9:39 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (foot) was unable to practice on Friday. Fantasy managers shouldn't be too worried, as this is likely just the Commanders managing his reps. Burks has been dealing with a nagging foot injury for several weeks, so the team is probably limiting his reps to keep him healthy. He finished with two receptions on three targets for 27 yards during last week's win over the New York Giants. Fantasy managers should check back on Saturday to see his injury designation heading into Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Burks has posted a few decent games this week, but he's more of a deep league flex play than anything else.--Andy Webb
Source: Nicki Jhabvala
Rachaad White is Limited During Friday's Practice
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 20, 2026, 9:30 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White (heel) was a limited participant during Friday's practice session. He was added to the injury report on Friday due to a heel issue. The fact that he was limited in practice should mean that it's only a minor problem. Fantasy managers will need to check out Saturday's injury report for a better answer. Fellow back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) was a full participant during Friday's session. It sounds like he is on the verge of returning for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. White would likely lose carries if Croskey-Merritt is available to play. He'd probably remain the primary receiving back, but that probably wouldn't be enough to start him in most fantasy formats.--Andy Webb
Source: Washington Commanders
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Practices in Full on Friday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 20, 2026, 9:22 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) was able to log in another full practice session on Friday. Croskey-Merritt has now practiced in full twice in a row ahead of the Monday Night matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 25-year-old remains on the Injured Reserve and would need to be activated by Monday afternoon to have a chance at suiting up. If active, Croskey-Merritt could have a big role right away with Rachaad White (heel) limited on Friday. Fantasy managers should get another update on his status on Saturday. If active, Croskey-Merritt could be an interesting flex option, but he's risky due to the fact that he plays on Monday, and fantasy managers would have limited replacements if he does get downgraded.--Andy Webb
Source: Washington Commanders
Tetairoa McMillan Should Remain Set in Lineups as a WR2
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 20, 2026, 9:20 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan continues to display inconsistency in production, even as the Panthers' clear top receiving option. McMillan caught three passes for 35 yards on seven targets in the Panthers Week 10 win versus the New Orleans Saints. He has 30 targets over his previous four games, but has only had a 57% catch rate, amounting to 189 receiving yards. He has been particularly lackluster in the touchdown category, only scoring three on the season. Despite a lack of fantasy production over these last four weeks, he has clear opportunity; his 30 targets put him 10th in targets among wide receivers. The Panthers' Week 11 opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, are middle of the road in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. However, they have only allowed six touchdowns to wide receivers all year. This matchup isn't projected to be a high-scoring one, so performance expectations should be tempered. Fantasy managers likely can't and shouldn't try to get away from McMillan this week, though. His usage is favorable and enough to keep him as a low-end WR2, RotoBaller's WR20 in Week 11.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Fantasy Points Data Suite
Will Shipley is Tagged as Questionable for Week 11
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 20, 2026, 9:13 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (foot, illness) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 11 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Shipley was recently designated to return from the Injured Reserve. He managed to get through back-to-back limited practice sessions before sitting out on Friday due to an illness. His path to playing is now more complicated due to the illness he picked up late in the week. Even if he's active, Shipley isn't expected to have a major role in the Eagles' backfield this weekend. He figures to be mixed in as a change-of-pace back to Saquon Barkley. He'll likely only offer deep league value, assuming he's active this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Zach Berman
Chris Boswell Set Up For Success in Week 11
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 20, 2026, 9:04 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell was quiet for fantasy purposes last week but connected on his lone field goal attempt and lone extra-point try in a 38-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He should be more involved in a Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. While this contest is projected to be low-scoring, Philadelphia is surrendering the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. The Steelers have struggled to finish drives in the red zone this season, making Boswell's consistency particularly valuable, with Pittsburgh favored to win on Sunday. Fantasy managers can search for a kicker with more upside in a game with greater scoring potential, but Boswell should provide a safe floor and can be started with confidence in the majority of leagues.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST Back in Must-Start Territory Against Philadelphia
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 20, 2026, 8:53 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers were picked apart by the Cincinnati Bengals last week, surrendering 38 points and 484 yards of offense, both season highs. Despite this poor performance, Pittsburgh should bounce back this week against the Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles quarterback Joe Milton is making his second start of the season and just the third of his NFL career. With Philadelphia averaging just over 16 points per contest, it's no surprise that this game is projected to be the lowest-scoring affair of the week. Furthermore, the Eagles are giving up the third-most sacks per game this season. Even with key defensive players Patrick Queen (hand), Nick Herbig (hips/ribs), and DeShon Elliott (knee) questionable to suit up, the Steelers DST is one of the safest bets for fantasy production on Sunday and should be started in most formats.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Bryce Young Has Opportunity for Solid Outing Vs Ravens
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 20, 2026, 8:50 PM ETCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young went touchdown-less and only threw for 200 yards on 17 completions (30 attempts) in his Week 10 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints. This is only the second time this season that Young has thrown 30 or fewer pass attempts. Coming out of this game, Young has been listed with a foot injury, but he has fully participated in practices all week, so it is seemingly nothing to worry about. The Panthers offense got off to a hot start, but it has since fizzled out, with Young only averaging 212 passing yards and scoring five touchdowns over his last four games. The Ravens defense has given up the 15th-fewest fantasy points to the QB position at 17.8, and has only allowed 12 passing touchdowns over the course of the season. It is not a particularly tough matchup, and the Ravens' pressure rate isn't great, so the Panthers' struggling offensive line may be able to hold up. Young threw for three touchdowns only two weeks ago, and Week 10 was his first game this season with no touchdowns, so it is easy to see improvement. In his Week 11 matchup, Young slots in as RotoBaller's QB15 and is a strong QB2.--Nathan Runyan
Source: TEAMRANKINGS
Pat Freiermuth Faces Tough Matchup in Week 11
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 20, 2026, 8:39 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth found the end zone last week and will hope to carry some positive momentum into a Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Though the Eagles' defense has struggled this season, it has been stingy against opposing tight ends, surrendering the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to the position. Furthermore, Freiermuth could face increased target competition with both Roman Wilson (hand) and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) potentially returning to the lineup. Given Freiermuth's inconsistent role in recent weeks and the fact that this contest is projected to be the lowest-scoring game of the week, it will be difficult to rely on him as anything more than a desperation streaming option.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Germie Bernard Could Have Increased Target Competition Against Eagles
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 20, 2026, 8:32 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard finished with zero receptions in last week's blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and will hope to turn things around in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles. This is a great matchup on paper for Bernard. Not only do the Eagles surrender the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, but they also allow more fantasy points to slot receivers than any other team in the NFL. Although Bernard lines up in the slot for nearly half of his snaps, his snap share could decrease this week as the Steelers' receiving corps gets healthier. Both Roman Wilson (hand) and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) practiced in full on Thursday and Friday and could cut into Bernard's playing time. In all three games this season with Bernard, Wilson, Pittman, and DK Metcalf available, Bernard logged a sub-50% snap share, with Wilson frequently operating out of the slot. It will be interesting to see if the Steelers believe Bernard has done enough to earn a more permanent role down the stretch, but for now, he's best viewed as a risky flex option in most fantasy leagues.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
DK Metcalf Becoming More Difficult to Trust Heading Into Week 11
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 20, 2026, 8:08 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf has been inconsistent throughout the 2026 campaign and is currently in a bit of a slump, with just five total receptions over his past three games. He does, however, draw a favorable matchup this week against a Philadelphia Eagles defense allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. On the downside, the Eagles are especially vulnerable against slot receivers, a position at which Metcalf lines up on just over 13% of his snaps. Additionally, Metcalf could face added target competition on Sunday, as both Roman Wilson (hand) and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) logged two consecutive full practices and are listed as questionable heading into the weekend. Metcalf still has the strongest track record of the group with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but his recent output and the expected low-scoring game environment should steer fantasy managers away from starting him as anything more than a boom-or-bust flex option.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Darren Waller a Boom/Bust TE Option if Active
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 20, 2026, 8:04 PM ETCarolina Panthers veteran tight end Darren Waller (knee) disappointed in Week 10 in a good-on-paper matchup against the Saints after posting eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown just a week prior. Waller went for 24 yards on two catches and four targets in Week 11 and now enters this week with a questionable designation, getting in two limited practices due to a knee injury. Head coach Dave Canales, however, is "very hopeful" that Waller will play, along with teammate Tommy Tremble (knee). Waller has 11.5 half-PPR points or more in three of nine games this season, and has scored his four touchdowns in those games. The Panthers' Week 11 opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, have allowed middle-of-the-league fantasy points to the tight end position, but rank in the top eight most TDs allowed to them. Waller has been at his most involved all season over the past three games, averaging a 59% snap share. Assuming Waller suits up, he will remain a high-end TE2 with strong upside, but quite a low floor. In a seemingly desolate Week 11 TE landscape, Darren Waller is an acceptable start for fantasy managers who don't have a locked-in top option.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Fantasy Points Data Suite
Panthers Defense Should Not be Counted on In Week 11
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 20, 2026, 8:02 PM ETThe Carolina Panthers defense has struggled so far this year, giving up the ninth-most points per game at 26.2. They rank 19th in fantasy points per game, being heavily supported by their Week 2 matchup against the Cooper Rush-led Atlanta Falcons offense, against which they scored 26 fantasy points. Since then, the Panthers defense has yet to eclipse eight fantasy points. They are still missing star cornerback Jaycee Horn (quadriceps), who is on IR. However, they did get linebacker Jaelan Phillips, a very important part of their defense, back in Week 10. The Panthers' Week 11 matchup against the Ravens is projected to be a lower-scoring game. The Ravens' offense has been downgraded due to QB Jacoby Brissett now being at the helm, who only brought them to a total of 20 points in Week 10. Still, in most leagues, there should be better defensive options available than the Panthers in Week 11, who are currently ranked as RotoBaller's number 18 defense.--Nathan Runyan
Source: RotoBaller