Pat Freiermuth Faces Tough Matchup in Week 11
Nov 20, 2026, 8:39 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth found the end zone last week and will hope to carry some positive momentum into a Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Though the Eagles' defense has struggled this season, it has been stingy against opposing tight ends, surrendering the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to the position. Furthermore, Freiermuth could face increased target competition with both Roman Wilson (hand) and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) potentially returning to the lineup. Given Freiermuth's inconsistent role in recent weeks and the fact that this contest is projected to be the lowest-scoring game of the week, it will be difficult to rely on him as anything more than a desperation streaming option.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Start Pat Freiermuth This Week?
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Germie Bernard Could Have Increased Target Competition Against Eagles
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 20, 2026, 8:32 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard finished with zero receptions in last week's blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and will hope to turn things around in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles. This is a great matchup on paper for Bernard. Not only do the Eagles surrender the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, but they also allow more fantasy points to slot receivers than any other team in the NFL. Although Bernard lines up in the slot for nearly half of his snaps, his snap share could decrease this week as the Steelers' receiving corps gets healthier. Both Roman Wilson (hand) and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) practiced in full on Thursday and Friday and could cut into Bernard's playing time. In all three games this season with Bernard, Wilson, Pittman, and DK Metcalf available, Bernard logged a sub-50% snap share, with Wilson frequently operating out of the slot. It will be interesting to see if the Steelers believe Bernard has done enough to earn a more permanent role down the stretch, but for now, he's best viewed as a risky flex option in most fantasy leagues.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
DK Metcalf Becoming More Difficult to Trust Heading Into Week 11
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 20, 2026, 8:08 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf has been inconsistent throughout the 2026 campaign and is currently in a bit of a slump, with just five total receptions over his past three games. He does, however, draw a favorable matchup this week against a Philadelphia Eagles defense allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. On the downside, the Eagles are especially vulnerable against slot receivers, a position at which Metcalf lines up on just over 13% of his snaps. Additionally, Metcalf could face added target competition on Sunday, as both Roman Wilson (hand) and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) logged two consecutive full practices and are listed as questionable heading into the weekend. Metcalf still has the strongest track record of the group with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but his recent output and the expected low-scoring game environment should steer fantasy managers away from starting him as anything more than a boom-or-bust flex option.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Rico Dowdle a Viable Flex Option in Week 11
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 20, 2026, 7:58 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle had seven touches in last week's loss and should benefit from a better game script in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia is giving up the eighth-most rushing yards per game and has surrendered several big fantasy performances to opposing running backs this season. Dowdle out-snapped teammate Jaylen Warren in Week 10, and although this trend shouldn't be expected to continue, the projected low-scoring environment should allow both players to feature fairly heavily, with Pittsburgh favored to win. Fantasy managers can view Dowdle as a solid flex option on Sunday and continue to monitor his utilization to gauge his fantasy value down the stretch.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Chuba Hubbard In Line for Another Elite Workload Vs Ravens
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 20, 2026, 7:56 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard continues to prove that he is a top fantasy option, as he's currently the RB5 in points per game this season after putting up a monstrous performance in Week 10. Hubbard ran the ball 27 times for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He also tacked on 5 receptions for 80 yards, the cherry on top, leading to his overall RB4 in half-PPR last week against the New Orleans Saints. Hubbard does, however, face a stiffer opponent on the ground this week. The Baltimore Ravens allow the 10th-fewest fantasy points per game and only 84.2 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs this year. But last week, they did give up 160 rushing yards on 34 carries to the Los Angeles Chargers, which gives hope for another game of massive Hubbard production. Teammate running back Jonathon Brooks (core) may make his return from his IR stint, though, and figures to touch the ball at least a few times if activated. Nevertheless, Hubbard is a focal point of this offense and will command a large share of the rushes and running back targets, of which he has 23 in his last four games. Hubbard is a weekly set-and-forget player, coming in as RotoBaller's RB6 in Week 11.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Fantasy Points Data Suite
Tre Tucker Remains Volatile vs. Broncos in Week 11
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 20, 2026, 7:55 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker has the opportunity to make an impact in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos, but it all depends on whether he can create more chemistry with the new starting QB. The 25-year-old had just one catch for nine yards in a rough Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, bringing him to 34 catches for 538 yards and four touchdowns on the season. Rookie starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza varied his targets in his first career start but peppered second-year wideout Jack Bech with seven targets, while Tucker saw just two. Tucker could get more opportunities in Week 11 if star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) can't play. It doesn't hurt that the Broncos also rank 20th in the league after allowing 230.7 passing yards per game this season. Still, Tucker remains a volatile asset across fantasy formats. He is RotoBaller's WR43 and has limited deep-league appeal against the Broncos.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Michael Mayer Could Be Streaming Option vs. Broncos in Week 11
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 20, 2026, 7:53 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer could be looking at a role expansion in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos. Mayer has maintained a small specialty role for the majority of the season, but Brock Bowers (ankle) questionable status for Sunday would give the Notre Dame product a heavier workload. The 25-year-old has been a consistent TE2 for Vegas this season, catching 41 passes on 49 targets (83.7% completion rate) for 404 yards and recording one touchdown through 10 games. He caught two of three targets for 16 yards in a brutal defensive matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10. Denver's defense is allowing the third-most full-PPR points to tight ends heading into Week 11, and Mayer could exploit that by linking up with Fernando Mendoza early and often. Fantasy managers need to keep an eye on Bowers' status, since his absence makes Mayer a solid streaming option against Denver.--Chelena Goldman
Source: KofSports
Darius Cooper's Production is Minimal Despite Increased Snaps
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 20, 2026, 7:51 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper has played at least 61 offensive snaps in each of the past three games, with starting wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle/foot) out, but the production has simply not been there for Cooper. He has recorded just five receptions (on 17 targets) for 61 yards (12.2 yards per catch) and zero touchdowns during that three-game stretch. While Wicks remains out for a Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Smith will play. Cooper will likely still be a top-three wide receiver for the Eagles against the Steelers, but with Smith, rookie Makai Lemon and tight end Dallas Goedert all likely to draw targets, Cooper could see fewer opportunities this week. Most recently, prior to the bye week, Cooper played 65 offensive snaps and caught just two out of eight targets for 25 yards (12.5 yards per reception) in a Week 9 loss to the New York Giants. Of note, that was Cooper's first game playing with quarterback Joe Milton III, who remains the starter in Week 11. Cooper has appeared in all nine games for the Eagles in 2026, and recorded 32 targets, 13 receptions, 200 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The Steelers allow 242.2 passing yards per game (30th in the NFL), but only allow 19.0 fantasy points per game to wide receivers (11th in the NFL), per Pro Football Reference. There isn't a need to add or start Cooper this week.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Brock Bowers Would Have Big Fantasy Impact if Available vs. Broncos
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 20, 2026, 7:50 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) would have a big impact in Week 11, but fantasy managers still don't know if he will suit up against the Denver Broncos. Bowers caught two passes for 18 yards before leaving the Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. He leads all tight ends with 676 receiving yards on the season, and is tied with George Kittle and Mike Gesicki for the second-most TDs by a tight end (6). The Broncos' defense ranks toward the bottom of the league in fantasy points allowed to tight ends, which would be a great matchup for Bowers to link up with Fernando Mendoza for a full game. Fantasy managers need to keep a close eye on Bowers' status, because he is a must-start if he is healthy for Sunday.--Chelena Goldman
Source: KofSports
Will Shipley Could Immediately Resume No. 2 Duties if Available
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 20, 2026, 7:47 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (foot/illness) is nearing a return, and could be back in the lineup for a Week 11 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Shipley has been on injured reserve since Oct. 16 after partially tearing his plantar fascia against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. While the Eagles will still need to activate Shipley off of IR for him to play against the Steelers, the team designated him for return by opening his 21-day practice window on Monday. Shipley logged two consecutive limited practice sessions to start the week, but he did not practice on Friday. He enters Sunday's game against Pittsburgh with a questionable designation. The Eagles will have starter Saquon Barkley available this week against the Steelers, and other running back options include Jaydon Blue and Elijah Mitchell (practice squad). If Shipley is able to play, though, he should return to a No. 2 role behind Barkley in Philadelphia's depleted running back room. It has been an inefficient and injury-riddled season for Shipley. Through five appearances, Shipley has recorded 20 carries for 57 yards (2.9 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding five catches (on eight targets) for 31 receiving yards (6.2 yards per reception). Barkley, who has dealt with various injuries of his own in 2026, will lead the backfield, and so long as he is healthy enough, he should dominate touches versus Pittsburgh. If Shipley is active, there are certainly opportunities for a few touches of his own. With that in mind, coming off of a foot injury and with Barkley ahead of him, there is no reason to add Shipley right now. He is currently owned in just 2% of Yahoo leagues and will have to prove himself to see that number increase.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Washington Jr. Has Deep-League Flex Appeal in Week 11 vs. Broncos
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 20, 2026, 7:46 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. still has fantasy value to offer as his team prepares to face the Denver Broncos in Week 11. The rookie had eight carries for 23 yards and caught a pass for an additional four yards in a Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, which was a solid bounce-back following a dismal outing against the San Francisco 49ers. Washington has been a more efficient back than teammate Ashton Jeanty this season, although his workload isn't locked in now that mobile quarterback Fernando Mendoza has taken over under center. Denver is allowing 124.3 rushing yards per game but has only allowed six rushing touchdowns this season, which will challenge Vegas' thin run game. Washington still has flex appeal in deep leagues, but his output is too volatile for redraft formats.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Ashton Jeanty a Fringe RB2 in Week 11 vs. Broncos
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 20, 2026, 7:43 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty continues to see a heavy workload, but his output isn't enough to start him in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos. The 22-year-old had nine carries for 18 yards and caught all four of his targets for an additional 46 yards in a Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, showing once again that his dual abilities give him the slightest fantasy value. His lowered efficiency on the ground will be tested even further now that Fernando Mendoza is under center and is capable of running the ball on his own. Denver's defense is allowing 124.3 yards on the ground this season but has only surrendered six rushing touchdowns, which could further highlight Jeanty's efficiency woes. The former Boise State standout is a fringe RB2 and flex option in Week 11.--Chelena Goldman
Source: FOX Sports
Fernando Mendoza Continues Superflex Appeal in Week 11 vs. Broncos
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 20, 2026, 7:41 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza looks to build on a promising start to his NFL career against the Denver Broncos in Week 11. The first overall pick from the 2026 draft completed 58.6% of his passes for 143 yards and ran in his own touchdown, adding 22 yards on the ground in a 21-13 loss to a tough Seattle Seahawks team. Mendoza now faces a Broncos defense that allows 230.7 passing yards per game but the ninth-fewest points (20.7), and he will be short a target if Brock Bowers (ankle) can't play. However, the Heisman Trophy winner has shown he can comfortably get the ball downfield, and his ability to run the ball gives him more fantasy versatility. Mendoza is RotoBaller's QB24 heading into his second career start and is a must-add in superflex and dynasty formats.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Philadelphia Eagles Defense/Special Teams is Not Fantasy Friendly
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 20, 2026, 7:40 PM ETThe 2-7 Philadelphia Eagles are coming off of a bye week and look to end a seven-game losing streak with a Week 11 matchup against the 6-3 Pittsburgh Steelers. RotoBaller currently calculates 25.0 fantasy points (2.8 points per game) for the Philadelphia defense/special teams in 2026, which is the lowest total in the NFL. This is because Philadelphia simply doesn't create a lot of turnovers and doesn't often generate sacks. The Eagles have just five takeaways this season (three interceptions and two fumble recoveries), which is easily the fewest in the league (the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys each have eight, which is next lowest total). Additionally, Philadelphia has recorded just 16 sacks in 2026 so far, which ranks 28th in the league, however, the team recorded six sacks in a loss to the New York Giants in Week 9. Statistically, Philadelphia allows 353.4 total yards per game (25th in the NFL), 227.3 passing yards per game (18th) and 126.1 rushing yards per game (25th). The Eagles have allowed 221 total points this season, and rank 19th in the league at 24.2 points per game allowed. Pittsburgh's offense averages 316.6 total yards per game (19th in the NFL), 200.4 passing yards per game (23rd), 116.1 rushing yards per game (13th) and 22.0 points per game (20th). Notably, Philadelphia recently traded defensive tackle Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars, so it will be interesting to see how the Eagles hold up against Pittsburgh's strong running game and what the pass rush looks like against the Steelers. The Eagles rank as RotoBaller's No. 17 defense/special teams for Week 11. Given that this defense doesn't excel in any particular areas and doesn't create many fantasy points, Philadelphia's unit is not a recommended start against Pittsburgh.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller NFL Stats Page
Is Makai Lemon Likely to See Less Volume vs. Steelers?
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 20, 2026, 7:33 PM ETAfter a slow start to his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, first-round wide receiver Makai Lemon was thrust into a larger role over the past three games with starters DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) sidelined with injuries. However, Smith is expected to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11, while Wicks remains out. That likely means Lemon is going to see fewer targets. However, Lemon earned at least eight targets in each of the past three games, and he has received at least six targets in each of the past six games, so he should remain involved against the Steelers. Lemon, the 20th overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, amassed 26 targets, 19 receptions, 185 receiving yards and a touchdown in the previous three games that Smith and Wicks missed. Lemon has played in all nine games for the Eagles this season, and he leads Philadelphia in targets (54), receptions (37) and receiving yards (312), but he has scored just one touchdown. Also of note, the Week 11 game against Pittsburgh will be the second consecutive contest in which Lemon is catching passes from Joe Milton III. In their first game together in Week 9, Milton found Lemon six times (on nine targets) for 61 yards (10.2 yards per reception). Lemon looks to produce against a Pittsburgh defense allowing 242.2 passing yards per game, which ranks 30th in the NFL. However, according to Pro Football Reference, the Steelers give up 19.0 fantasy points per game to wide receivers, which ranks 11th in the league. Lemon checks in as RotoBaller's No. 48 wide receiver for Week 11 (half-PPR) and projects to score 5.9 fantasy points. While Smith, Wicks and tight end Dallas Goedert will each demand targets, Lemon is still worth starting as a flex or WR3 against Pittsburgh.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Can DeVonta Smith Make a Big Impact in Return from Hamstring Injury?
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 20, 2026, 7:26 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, and he has only appeared in four games total in 2026 thus far, but Smith will return in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Following a Week 10 bye week, Smith logged a limited practice session on Wednesday before being upgraded to a full participant on Thursday and Friday. Smith enters Sunday's contest with the Steelers without an injury designation. The last time Smith was on the field, he led the Eagles in targets (14), receptions (seven) and receiving yards (75), while scoring a touchdown, in a 25-14 Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The game against the Panthers was played with Tanner McKee at quarterback. Against the Steelers this week, Smith will play with quarterback Joe Milton III for the first time, as McKee has since been benched and Jalen Hurts (blood clots) is expected to miss the rest of the 2026 campaign. The Steelers have issues defending the pass, allowing 242.2 passing yards per game (30th in the NFL). However, Pittsburgh only gives up 19.0 fantasy points per game to wide receivers (11th in the league), according to Pro Football Reference. Pro Football Focus grades Smith as the fifth-best wide receiver in 2026 with a receiving grade of 90.2, and his offensive grade of 90.5 leads the Eagles. In four appearances in 2026, Smith has recorded 26 receptions (on 41 targets) for 310 receiving yards and two touchdowns. According to RotoBaller, Smith's average of 14.0 fantasy points per game (half-PPR scoring) ranks 10th in the NFL. For Week 11, Smith ranks as RotoBaller's No. 21 wide receiver (half-PPR) and he is projected to score 10.4 fantasy points. Smith should have plenty of opportunities against the Steelers as Philadelphia's No. 1 wide receiver, but Milton's play will dictate Smith's production.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Warren Should Bounce Back Against Eagles
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 20, 2026, 7:15 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren was surprisingly quiet in last week's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and will look to get back on track against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. The Eagles have been middle-of-the-pack against fantasy running backs this season, but they are giving up the eighth-most rushing yards per game. It is worth noting that Philadelphia has shut down opposing backs in the passing game, an area in which Warren usually excels. Nonetheless, this is projected to be a low-scoring contest in which Warren should get plenty of opportunities on the ground. He was out-snapped by teammate Rico Dowdle in Week 10, but fantasy managers shouldn't put too much stock in that, given how different the game script could be on Sunday. Currently the RB14 in half-PPR fantasy scoring, Warren should remain in all lineups as a low-end RB1 or high-end RB2 this week.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Roman Wilson Listed as Questionable for Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 7:09 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (finger) is listed as questionable to come off Injured Reserve and play on Sunday on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor. Wilson had his 21-day practice window opened earlier this week, and he was able to practice in full all three days. Both Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) could return from IR this weekend to give veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers more to work with in the passing game. The 25-year-old Wilson has been out since Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts due to a finger injury. Before getting hurt, the former third-rounder from Michigan caught 14 of his 25 targets for only 188 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson has displayed strong chemistry with Rodgers, but with Pittman also nearing a return and with rookie Germie Bernard taking on a bigger role in his absence, Wilson could be facing an uphill battle for targets in a passing attack that has left a lot to be desired again in 2026. The third-year pass-catcher is merely a deep-league waiver-wire option as a bench stash for additional WR depth with his return on the horizon. In a career-high 13 games last year, Wilson disappointed in a larger role with 12 catches on 21 targets for 166 yards and two touchdowns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Brooke Pryor
Michael Pittman Jr. Listed as Questionable
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 7:04 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is listed as questionable to be activated from Injured Reserve and play on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. Pittman's 21-day practice window to return from IR was opened earlier this week. The 29-year-old was limited on Wednesday, but he has practiced in full the last two days and could be on the right track to returning in Week 11 for the first time since the team's loss to the division-rival Cleveland Browns on Oct. 1. The former second-rounder from USC will have a clear path to return to WR2 duties in Pittsburgh across from DK Metcalf when he is healthy, but the risk of a limited snap share in Philly this weekend is a lot to risk for fantasy managers who are considering using Pittman in their starting lineups against the Eagles if he is active. It is not like Pittman wowed in his first three games with the Steelers before his foot injury either, as he caught just seven of 12 targets from quarterback Aaron Rodgers for 89 yards and no touchdowns. Fellow wideout Roman Wilson (finger) could also be returning from IR this weekend, adding more target competition as Pittman looks to work his way back into the Steelers' offense. RotoBaller has Pittman ranked as the No. 72 WR this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Brooke Pryor
Aaron Rodgers Could Get Added Weapons in Week 11
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 20, 2026, 7:02 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers came through for fantasy purposes last week, largely in garbage time, during a blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He'll hope to put together a steadier performance in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have struggled against opposing quarterbacks this season, allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to the position. Furthermore, Rodgers may have additional weapons available on Sunday, with Roman Wilson (hand) and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) practicing in full on Thursday and Friday. Still, it's difficult to get excited about Rodgers' potential in this contest, which is projected to be the lowest-scoring affair of the week. Fantasy managers in need of a streaming option could certainly do worse than the 42-year-old, but he's best viewed as a mid-range QB2 against Philadelphia.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Carson Beck Listed as Questionable for Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 6:44 PM ETArizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck (back) did not practice on Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Kansas City against the Chiefs in Week 11 due to back spasms, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. Beck popped up on the injury report on Thursday with a back injury and was listed as limited. Although the Cardinals are not closing the door on Beck this weekend, he is considered unlikely to play. If the 25-year-old third-rounder from Miami is ruled out, journeyman QB Josh Johnson would be forced to make his 12th start since entering the league way back in 2009. Beck will be Arizona's starter for the rest of what is quickly becoming a lost season when he is healthy, but he can only be considered a desperation superflex option with limited weapons in the passing game, with Michael Wilson (neck) out for the year. In his first NFL start last week against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, Beck predictably struggled, going 11-for-18 passing for only 108 yards with two interceptions and five sacks taken. He will most likely not be available to make his second NFL start until the Week 12 game at home against the Washington Commanders.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Arizona Republic - Theo Mackie