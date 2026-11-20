Jaylen Warren Should Bounce Back Against Eagles
Nov 20, 2026, 7:15 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren was surprisingly quiet in last week's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and will look to get back on track against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. The Eagles have been middle-of-the-pack against fantasy running backs this season, but they are giving up the eighth-most rushing yards per game. It is worth noting that Philadelphia has shut down opposing backs in the passing game, an area in which Warren usually excels. Nonetheless, this is projected to be a low-scoring contest in which Warren should get plenty of opportunities on the ground. He was out-snapped by teammate Rico Dowdle in Week 10, but fantasy managers shouldn't put too much stock in that, given how different the game script could be on Sunday. Currently the RB14 in half-PPR fantasy scoring, Warren should remain in all lineups as a low-end RB1 or high-end RB2 this week.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Start Jaylen Warren This Week?
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Roman Wilson Listed as Questionable for Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 7:09 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (finger) is listed as questionable to come off Injured Reserve and play on Sunday on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor. Wilson had his 21-day practice window opened earlier this week, and he was able to practice in full all three days. Both Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) could return from IR this weekend to give veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers more to work with in the passing game. The 25-year-old Wilson has been out since Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts due to a finger injury. Before getting hurt, the former third-rounder from Michigan caught 14 of his 25 targets for only 188 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson has displayed strong chemistry with Rodgers, but with Pittman also nearing a return and with rookie Germie Bernard taking on a bigger role in his absence, Wilson could be facing an uphill battle for targets in a passing attack that has left a lot to be desired again in 2026. The third-year pass-catcher is merely a deep-league waiver-wire option as a bench stash for additional WR depth with his return on the horizon. In a career-high 13 games last year, Wilson disappointed in a larger role with 12 catches on 21 targets for 166 yards and two touchdowns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Brooke Pryor
Michael Pittman Jr. Listed as Questionable
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 7:04 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is listed as questionable to be activated from Injured Reserve and play on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. Pittman's 21-day practice window to return from IR was opened earlier this week. The 29-year-old was limited on Wednesday, but he has practiced in full the last two days and could be on the right track to returning in Week 11 for the first time since the team's loss to the division-rival Cleveland Browns on Oct. 1. The former second-rounder from USC will have a clear path to return to WR2 duties in Pittsburgh across from DK Metcalf when he is healthy, but the risk of a limited snap share in Philly this weekend is a lot to risk for fantasy managers who are considering using Pittman in their starting lineups against the Eagles if he is active. It is not like Pittman wowed in his first three games with the Steelers before his foot injury either, as he caught just seven of 12 targets from quarterback Aaron Rodgers for 89 yards and no touchdowns. Fellow wideout Roman Wilson (finger) could also be returning from IR this weekend, adding more target competition as Pittman looks to work his way back into the Steelers' offense. RotoBaller has Pittman ranked as the No. 72 WR this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Brooke Pryor
Aaron Rodgers Could Get Added Weapons in Week 11
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 20, 2026, 7:02 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers came through for fantasy purposes last week, largely in garbage time, during a blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He'll hope to put together a steadier performance in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have struggled against opposing quarterbacks this season, allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to the position. Furthermore, Rodgers may have additional weapons available on Sunday, with Roman Wilson (hand) and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) practicing in full on Thursday and Friday. Still, it's difficult to get excited about Rodgers' potential in this contest, which is projected to be the lowest-scoring affair of the week. Fantasy managers in need of a streaming option could certainly do worse than the 42-year-old, but he's best viewed as a mid-range QB2 against Philadelphia.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Carson Beck Listed as Questionable for Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 6:44 PM ETArizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck (back) did not practice on Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Kansas City against the Chiefs in Week 11 due to back spasms, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. Beck popped up on the injury report on Thursday with a back injury and was listed as limited. Although the Cardinals are not closing the door on Beck this weekend, he is considered unlikely to play. If the 25-year-old third-rounder from Miami is ruled out, journeyman QB Josh Johnson would be forced to make his 12th start since entering the league way back in 2009. Beck will be Arizona's starter for the rest of what is quickly becoming a lost season when he is healthy, but he can only be considered a desperation superflex option with limited weapons in the passing game, with Michael Wilson (neck) out for the year. In his first NFL start last week against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, Beck predictably struggled, going 11-for-18 passing for only 108 yards with two interceptions and five sacks taken. He will most likely not be available to make his second NFL start until the Week 12 game at home against the Washington Commanders.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Arizona Republic - Theo Mackie
Caleb Douglas Off the Injury Report
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 6:32 PM ETMiami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas (shoulder) upgraded to a full practice on Friday and was removed from the final Week 11 injury report, according to David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Fellow rookie Chris Bell (knee) was also removed from the report, so quarterback Kyle McCord will have both of the team's top rookie wideouts available in a daunting matchup on the road against the division-rival Buffalo Bills. In his first season in the NFL, Douglas has been Miami's second-leading receiver behind Malik Washington, catching 22 of his 36 targets for 367 yards and two touchdowns in the first six games of his NFL career. Miami should be in a positive game script against Buffalo on Sunday, which is good news for Douglas and the rest of the Dolphins' pass-catchers, but there is still plenty of volatility with McCord under center. Douglas had eight targets for the second straight game in last week's narrow loss to the Indianapolis Colts while working with McCord for the first time, and he caught three passes for 71 yards. Both of Douglas' touchdowns this year came back on Oct. 25 in a win over the New York Jets. There is upside here for the rookie wideout in PPR leagues, but consistency will be hard to come by. Treat the 23-year-old as a WR3/flex in Buffalo in Week 11.--Keith Hernandez
Source: South Florida Sun-Sentinel - David Furones
Devaughn Vele Reduced to Bench Stash in Week 11
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 20, 2026, 6:31 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele could provide some value for fantasy managers in need of a placeholder in Week 11 against the Chicago Bears. The 28-year-old was previously a popular waiver-wire pickup, but had a season-low two catches for 14 yards in Week 10 as rookie teammate Jordyn Tyson went off for 11 catches for 80 yards. Vele could get more looks in Week 11, however, with the Bears' potent offense expected to force the Saints into a pass-heavy outing. Vele has dropped to a WR3 and will likely stay down the depth chart if Tyson stays healthy and continues to break out. The former seventh-round pick shouldn't be started in redraft leagues, but is a decent bench stash in Week 11 since many other starting receivers are unavailable due to the bye.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Jordyn Tyson a High-Upside WR3 in Week 11 vs. Bears
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 20, 2026, 6:30 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is cleared to play in Week 11 and aims to keep trending upward against the host Chicago Bears. The rookie was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a chest injury, but returned to full participation on Friday ahead of the Saints' road battle. The Arizona State product has played just two games this season but led the receiving room in his second outing, catching 11 of 13 targets for 50 yards in a Week 10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Bears' defense allows 219.8 passing yards per game and its offense generates 241.0 total yards per game, which is expected to force Tyler Shough to throw the ball a lot on Sunday. Tyson is RotoBaller's WR19, and he is a high-upside WR3 and flex play with many starting receivers on a bye this week.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Chris Olave a Risky Fantasy Choice vs. Bears in Week 11
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 20, 2026, 6:28 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is looking for a bounce-back performance, but faces competition from within the receiving room in Week 11 against the Chicago Bears. The 26-year-old posted season lows in Week 10, catching three of four targets for 30 yards in a loss to the Carolina Panthers. The main culprit was rookie Jordyn Tyson having a breakout day, making 11 catches for 80 yards in just his second game of the season. The Bears are expected to force the Saints into a pass-heavy matchup given their own high-octane offense, so Olave's production should go up in Chicago. That being said, Tyson's current surge makes the veteran's target share less reliable. Olave is a risky WR2 in Week 11 given the uncertainty of his role.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Alvin Kamara Has Limited Fantasy Appeal vs. Bears in Week 11
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 20, 2026, 6:26 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara may be looking at a reduced role when his team visits the Chicago Bears in Week 11. The veteran had two carries for four yards and a rushing touchdown, adding three catches on four targets and a receiving touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in Week 10. He played fewer snaps than Travis Etienne Jr. and Audric Estime, and quarterback Tyler Shough's habit of running the ball himself makes Kamara's role in the backfield less defined. Chicago boasts a run defense that allows just 91.1 yards per game, putting even more pressure on New Orleans' ground game. Kamara is RotoBaller's RB39 and has limited deep-league appeal, and should only be played in Week 11 if top picks are on the bye.--Chelena Goldman
Source: FOX Sports
Travis Etienne Jr. a Risky Flex Option vs. Bears in Week 11
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 20, 2026, 6:25 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. was unimpressive in his return to the gridiron, which raises questions about his fantasy value in Week 11 against the Chicago Bears. The 27-year-old had eight carries for 14 yards and added three catches for 20 yards in Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers, his first game since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3. New Orleans' run game has gone from being depleted by injuries to being a crowded house, with quarterback Tyler Shough running the ball himself, on top of Etienne, Alvin Kamara, and Audric Estime all being involved. The Bears boast a solid run defense, allowing 91.1 average yards on the ground per game. If the Saints continue running three RBs, it will be difficult for Etienne to regularly produce. He is a low-end flex only for fantasy managers whose top backs are on the bye in Week 11.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Tyler Shough a Solid QB2 vs. Bears in Week 11
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 20, 2026, 6:24 PM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has the potential for a bounce-back outing when his team faces the Chicago Bears in Week 11. The 27-year-old completed 25 passes for 187 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and was sacked three times in a 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 10. However, he has been consistent overall this season and adds to his fantasy value by often running the ball on his own. Plus, he will finally have Chris Olave and rookie Jordyn Tyson on the field together, expanding his target list. The Bears have allowed 218.9 average passing yards per game this season, with injury-riddled Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield passing for 243 in Week 10. The favorable matchup sets the table for Shough to get back on track. He is RotoBaller's QB14 in the position ranking and a solid QB2 for Week 11 fantasy.--Chelena Goldman
Source: FOX Sports
Jakobi Meyers Off the Injury Report
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 6:22 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) was limited in practice all week but was removed from the final injury report on Friday and will play on Sunday in the Week 11 contest on the road against the New York Giants, according to Jaguars reporter Mia O'Brien. Meyers, who has been listed on the injury report for weeks with an ankle injury, was never in any real danger of missing the Week 11 game in the Big Apple, and now it is official that he will be active on Sunday. The 30-year-old has been Jacksonville's clear WR2 behind Parker Washington in his first full season with the team, but he has been a low-upside WR3/flex option for fantasy managers who has not scored since Week 3 and has topped 65 receiving yards just once in 2026. The former undrafted free agent from North Carolina State has totaled 29 catches on 43 targets for 408 yards (career-high 14.1 yards per reception) and two touchdowns in his nine games played. RotoBaller has Meyers ranked as the No. 32 fantasy receiver for Week 11 as the Jags look to continue their dominance in 2026. The Giants' defense has been around the middle of the pack this year in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing WRs, so there is nothing particularly special about the matchup.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Mia O'Brien
Geno Smith has No Designation, Will Play Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 6:11 PM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (ankle) has no injury designation for the Week 11 contest and will play on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Smith suffered an ankle injury and was tested for a concussion in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the division-rival Buffalo Bills, but the 36-year-old veteran avoided any serious injuries and is in the clear to play this weekend as the Jets look to end their lengthy losing streak. While Smith has looked much better than he did in his disastrous 2025 campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders, he still profiles as a low-end QB2 in superflex fantasy leagues, and he will be without rookie first-round receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle). The two-time Pro Bowler has completed 67.1% of his passes for 2,226 yards, 12 touchdowns, and only three interceptions in 10 starts after tossing a league-high 17 picks last year. He had a nice two-game stretch in Weeks 7 and 8 against the Miami Dolphins and Raiders, where he threw for 577 yards, five TDs, and only two interceptions. But in the last two games against the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, Smith has thrown for only 313 combined yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions. With potential limited mobility against a Chargers defense that is around the middle of the pack in terms of fantasy points allowed to QBs this year, Smith has limited upside, with potential limited mobility outside of the pocket.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Saquon Barkley Looks to Extend Touchdown Streak to Four Games
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 20, 2026, 6:08 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) was a full participant in all three practices this week. Barkley has dealt with hamstring and back issues this season, but appears to be healthier following a bye week in Week 10. The Eagles hope that Barkley can enter a Week 11 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers feeling rejuvenated. Barkley has scored touchdowns in three consecutive games, but he has been inefficient in that stretch, combining for 33 carries for 114 yards (3.45 yards per carry) and three receptions for 33 yards (11.0 yards per catch) over the past three contests. Barkley missed Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers with the hamstring issue, and then he was hampered by the back injury versus the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. Barkley was able to play a season-high 41 offensive snaps in a 19-11 Week 9 loss to the New York Giants, but he recorded 13 carries for just 22 yards (1.7 yards per carry) and a touchdown. Barkley was only targeted once against the Giants and did not record a catch. The Philadelphia backfield has been banged up in 2026, but running back Will Shipley (foot, IR) could be nearing a return soon, as he resumed practicing this week and is questionable for Week 11. Other healthy options for the Eagles at tailback include Jaydon Blue and Elijah Mitchell, who could be elevated to the active roster again this week. While the Steelers struggle to defend the pass (242.2 yards allowed per game), Pittsburgh ranks third in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (83.2). Per Pro Football Reference, Pittsburgh allows 16.3 fantasy points per game to running backs (12th in NFL). It could be tough sledding for Barkley and company on the ground, and with Joe Milton III getting another start at quarterback, Philadelphia's passing attack is still a question mark. Barkley is listed as RotoBaller's No. 20 running back for Week 11. Due to his ability to find the end zone, Barkley is still worth starting.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Dallas Goedert Should See Plenty of Targets Vs. Steelers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 20, 2026, 5:58 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is a reliable target in the passing game, and he will look to make an impact against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. Goedert will play his second game with quarterback Joe Milton III on Sunday. The Eagles are coming off of a bye week, but prior to that in a Week 9 loss to the New York Giants, Goedert recorded five receptions (on six targets) for 50 yards (10.0 yards per catch) in his first game catching passes from Milton. Through seven games in 2026, Goedert has drawn 42 targets and amassed 31 receptions for 308 yards (9.9 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. Per RotoBaller's NFL stats page, Goedert is averaging 8.4 fantasy points per game in half-PPR leagues, which ranks in the top-11 among tight ends. The Steelers give 242.2 passing yards per game, which is the third-worst in the NFL. However, Pro Football Reference shows that Pittsburgh allows 7.8 fantasy points per game to tight ends, which ranks 14th in the league. Notably, the Eagles have been playing without wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) over the past three games, but Smith is returning in Week 11, while Wicks remains out. The Eagles also promoted veteran tight end Zach Ertz to the active roster from the practice squad this week. While all of this could cut into Goedert's target share, expect the tight end to still play a significant role against the Steelers. RotoBaller sees Goedert as its No. 11 tight end for Week 11 (half-PPR) and projects him to score 7.4 fantasy points. The quarterback situation remains a question mark, but Goedert should be in all lineups.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Joe Milton III Hopes to Make the Most of Opportunity
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 20, 2026, 5:55 PM ETFollowing a bye week, quarterback Joe Milton III will make his second start for the Philadelphia Eagles in an intrastate matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. In his first career start against the New York Giants in Week 9, Milton completed 18 out of 34 passes (52.9%) for 169 yards, with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. Milton added nine rushes for 64 yards (7.1 yards per carry) in the 19-11 loss to the Giants. Milton was signed to Philadelphia's roster off of the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad on Oct. 16, just before starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 17. With Hurts out (likely for the remainder of the 2026 season), and Tanner McKee benched after three starts, Milton is now running the offense in Philadelphia. Milton will look to improve upon his rather pedestrian performance against the Giants, and he will get a chance to do so against a Pittsburgh defense that just allowed Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to throw for 409 yards and four touchdowns. The Steelers currently rank 30th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (242.2). However, according to Pro Football Reference, the Steelers only give up 14.3 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, which is the sixth-best in the NFL. The Eagles are currently in the middle of a seven-game losing streak and desperately want a win. Milton ranks as RotoBaller's No. 22 quarterback for Week 11 and he is expected to score 12.6 fantasy points. Milton is currently rostered in just 5% of Yahoo leagues. Milton is worth monitoring to see how he performs, but as of now, he is best left as a fantasy free agent.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Ladd McConkey Questionable to Face the Jets
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 5:41 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) is listed as questionable for the team's game on Sunday at home against the New York Jets in Week 11. McConkey did not play a single snap in the team's Week 9 loss to the Houston Texans due to back spasms, and he was inactive in Monday night's win over the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old practiced in a limited capacity this week and is up in the air to return this Sunday against the Jets, making him a fantasy receiver to avoid in most leagues when considering how much of a disappointment he has been so far in 2026. The former second-rounder from Georgia does have two 80-yard performances, but in between, he has just eight receptions on 11 targets for 118 yards (14.8 yards per catch) and zero touchdowns in four games. The story of his season to this point has been injuries, and although he could return in Week 11, fantasy managers should be looking for better upside plays in a WR4/flex spot this weekend, especially since the Chargers do not play until the later window on Sunday. Even if McConkey returns, Tre' Harris figures to continue operating as quarterback Justin Herbert's favorite target in the passing game as the Bolts look for a second straight win. McConkey is the No. 45-ranked fantasy receiver at RotoBaller for Week 11 action.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Isaiah Likely Good to Go vs. Jaguars
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 5:28 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (groin) sat out of Friday's practice with a groin injury, but he was removed from the final Week 11 injury report and is good to go for Sunday's contest against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Likely was dealing with a "minor thing." The 26-year-old's groin injury is worth watching, but now that we know he will be active at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, he needs to remain locked into all starting fantasy lineups in the midst of a breakout 2026 season. Through nine games played, the former fourth-rounder from Coastal Carolina is the overall TE3, behind only Trey McBride and Brock Bowers, with 55 receptions on 80 targets for 575 yards and seven touchdowns. His 80 targets are second only to McBride, and he leads all TEs with his seven touchdowns. His fantasy managers had to have been thrilled after he connected with quarterback J.J. McCarthy for nine catches, a season-high 127 yards, and a touchdown in last week's loss to the division-rival Washington Commanders. Likely now has five touchdown grabs in his last five games and has become a no-brainer must-start at the tight end position in fantasy in the Big Apple.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Daily News - Pat Leonard
Dontayvion Wicks Ruled Out for Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 5:20 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle, foot) was limited in practice on Friday but has been ruled out for the Week 11 game on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is a disappointing outcome for Wicks, who returned to practice for the first time since getting hurt in the Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers. With a new foot injury popping up, the 25-year-old should be considered questionable to play on a short week on Thanksgiving Day next Thursday against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. Wicks was hyped as a potential breakout player in his first year in Philadelphia during the summer, but his ankle injury and quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) being out for the rest of the season have essentially tanked his value. The former fifth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2023 from Virginia failed to meet expectations in his first six games with the Eagles, catching 19 of 32 targets for 284 yards and just one touchdown, although he had matched his career high with 14.9 yards per reception. Wicks could be a sneaky deep-league flex option at receiver next week in a great matchup against the Cowboys on Turkey Day if he makes his return, but he will also be extremely risky since he has not suited up since Week 6. With Wicks out another week, rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon should serve as the WR2 behind DeVonta Smith.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley Good to Go Against Steelers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 5:11 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is off the Week 11 injury report and is good to go to play on Sunday when the team hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers. Barkley was playing through back and hamstring injuries for several weeks, but the 29-year-old had the Week 10 bye to rest up and told reporters on Friday that he "feels better physically," which hopefully means a bigger workload this weekend. He was not limited at all during practices this week as he looks to put a hamstring injury that he originally suffered in Week 9 against the New York Giants behind him. The three-time Pro Bowler has had exactly 13 carries in each of the last two games, and although those opportunities resulted in just 52 rushing yards, he did find the end zone twice on the ground, and he has scored as a runner in each of his last three games played despite being at less than 100% health. The risk of re-injury for Barkley is very real, and he will be operating in an Eagles offense that will be without star quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) for the rest of the season, giving him a much lower fantasy ceiling and floor. In his first game coming off the bye, RotoBaller has Barkley ranked as the No. 21 fantasy RB for Week 11. The good news for the Eagles' offense is that they will be getting top receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) back for the first time since Week 6.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles