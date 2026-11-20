Nov 20, 2026, 8:53 PM ET

The Pittsburgh Steelers were picked apart by the Cincinnati Bengals last week, surrendering 38 points and 484 yards of offense, both season highs. Despite this poor performance, Pittsburgh should bounce back this week against the Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles quarterback Joe Milton is making his second start of the season and just the third of his NFL career. With Philadelphia averaging just over 16 points per contest, it's no surprise that this game is projected to be the lowest-scoring affair of the week. Furthermore, the Eagles are giving up the third-most sacks per game this season. Even with key defensive players Patrick Queen (hand), Nick Herbig (hips/ribs), and DeShon Elliott (knee) questionable to suit up, the Steelers DST is one of the safest bets for fantasy production on Sunday and should be started in most formats.