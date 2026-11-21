San Francisco 49ers D/ST A Boom-Bust Gamble
Nov 21, 2026, 5:10 AM ETThe San Francisco 49ers D/ST picked up some extra fantasy points in Week 10 with one sack, one interception, and one fumble recovery but had that production wiped out by also giving up 40 points to the Cowboys. It was another down week in the 49ers D/ST's boom-bust cycle, which tends to skew towards the latter. San Francisco has seen fantasy scores of five or fewer points in five games and double-digit fantasy points only twice. The last time they did was two weeks ago, when they forced five turnovers and scored a touchdown against Kirk Cousins while he was still with the Raiders. The 49ers will face Cousins, now with the Vikings, in Mexico City on Sunday night. In Cousins' first game back with Minnesota, the offense dropped 30 points on the Packers, but the quarterback was sacked three times and intercepted once. With six teams on bye in Week 11, this could be a good time to bet on the San Francisco 49ers' D/ST.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.comComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Eddy Pineiro Could Be Answer During Byepocalypse
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 5:07 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro has not been the most lucrative player at his position in fantasy this year, but he is providing a reliable floor. San Francisco's high-powered offense is taking away field goal opportunities from Pineiro, but he ranks second in extra points made since they are reaching the end zone so frequently. He has seen at least three chances for extra points in every game this year. Last week against the Cowboys, Pineiro converted five for the second week in a row and nailed his only field goal attempt of the day. In Week 11, Pineiro makes for a decent streaming option against the Vikings in Mexico City. If their elite defense can stop the 49ers short, Pineiro would be set up for more field goal attempts than usual. The thin air of the venue could aid in long-distance attempts as well. Fantasy managers affected by the six-team bye week should give Pineiro a look.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
George Kittle Draws Tough Matchup, Still a Must-Start
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 5:04 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle had six receptions for 74 yards on a team-high nine targets in Week 10 against the Cowboys. It was Kittle's third top-five finish at tight end in the last four games, and his sixth TE1 finish this season. In Week 11, it will be hard for Kittle to match his past success. On deck for the 49ers is a Sunday night matchup against the Vikings in Mexico City. Minnesota has been the worst matchup for opposing tight ends in 2026. So far, they have not allowed a tight end to hit double-digit points in PPR scoring, and they have allowed just one touchdown, the fewest receptions, and the fourth-fewest receiving yards to the position. While the matchup is daunting, Kittle's role as one of Brock Purdy's primary targets keeps him in contention for another top-five finish, and he should be in lineups for Week 11.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Keenan Allen Lacking Appeal Against Vikings in Mexico City
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 5:02 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Keenan Allen had five receptions for 61 yards on seven targets in his team debut in Week 10. Head coach Kyle Shanahan had said before that game that Allen would be eased into the offense, but the team took advantage of the Cowboys' leaky defense and gave the receiver the second-most targets on the team. Shanahan didn't necessarily go back on his word, as Allen was on the field for only 48% of the 49ers' offensive snaps. Allen could be in for a similarly limited snap share in Week 11, especially if Mike Evans (Achilles) returns to action on Sunday. Team usage aside, Allen's matchup against the Vikings is not ideal. Minnesota is allowing the fifth-fewest PPR points per game and has given up just five touchdowns to opposing receivers. Allen's situation carries inherent risk, but in a week when six teams are on bye, he deserves flex consideration.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Deebo Samuel Sr. Carries Some Risk In Week 11
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 5:01 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. had three receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown, and three carries for 78 yards and another score. Samuel is averaging 14.4 PPR points per game this season, and that production has been heavily reliant on his ability to get to the end zone. That may prove challenging in Week 11 when the 49ers are facing the Vikings, who have allowed just five total touchdowns to opposing wide receivers in 2026. Samuel's role on offense may be scaled back slightly, also. Mike Evans (Achilles) is listed as questionable and may play on Sunday, and the recent acquisition of Keenan Allen will leave Samuel with a smaller piece of the pie. The game's setting in the high altitude of Mexico City could mean more frequent personnel rotations and fewer snaps for Samuel, as well. Samuel projects as a WR3, and with six teams on bye this week, he should probably be in lineups despite the challenges he is facing.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Mike Evans Faces Challenges In Potential Return
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 4:59 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) has not played since suffering an Achilles injury in Week 6. The veteran logged two limited practice sessions this week and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings in Mexico City. Per Matt Barrows of The Athletic, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the team will decide on Saturday if Evans will play or not. Assuming he is healthy, Evans has a few barriers to success. Primarily, there is the Vikings' defense, which is giving up the fifth-fewest PPR points per game to wide receivers. Secondly, the high altitude of the game's venue, combined with spending a month on the shelf, sets Evans up to be rotated out regularly. If Evans is deemed good to go, he projects as a WR2/3, but fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on the situation through the weekend.--Dan Stephens
Source: Matt Barrows - The Athletic
Kaelon Black Could Maintain Increased Role In High Altitude Venue
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 4:57 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black had a solid showing in Week 10 in a barnburner against the Cowboys last week. Black took 11 carries for 53 yards and one touchdown while giving Christian McCaffrey needed rest in the 46-40 win. It was the rookie's best fantasy showing to date, but it was almost undone by a late fumble which, fortunately, he recovered. Assuming he is not in Kyle Shanahan's doghouse in Week 11, Black should be in the rotation regularly during San Francisco's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. The venue's high altitude could compel the team to give McCaffrey extra rest, giving Black more time on the field. The Vikings are one of the best defenses in the NFL, but are giving up 4.26 yards per carry to opposing running backs. Black projects as a back-end RB3 but might be worth gambling on in leagues short on options, with six teams on bye.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Christian McCaffrey Faces a Test In Week 11
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 4:43 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey had a monster game last week against the Cowboys. McCaffrey handled 13 carries for 62 rushing yards and one touchdown and exploded for 161 receiving yards and two more scores on four receptions. McCaffrey will face a tougher test in Week 11, when the 49ers take on the Vikings in Mexico City. Minnesota boasts one of the best defenses in the NFL and is allowing the fourth-fewest PPR points per game to opposing running backs. That said, they have been vulnerable to the league's best at the position, allowing top-12 finishes to James Cook III, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Jonathan Taylor in recent weeks. McCaffrey's snap share might be reduced due to the venue's high altitude, but he has had plenty of success in past weeks with a smaller workload. Despite the matchup, McCaffrey is projected as an RB1 and should be in fantasy lineups for Week 11.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Brock Purdy's Outlook Takes a Hit Against Vikings
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 4:36 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy set a new career high for passing yards in a game last week, throwing for 389 yards and three touchdowns against the Cowboys. It was his highest-scoring game in fantasy this season and his seventh top-12 finish in nine games. Purdy will be hard-pressed to reach his ceiling in Week 11 against the Vikings. Brian Flores' extreme blitz-heavy defense has thrown opposing quarterbacks off-kilter in 2026. Minnesota is holding opposing quarterbacks to an average of 13.3 fantasy points per game, and has given up more than 20 just once, while surrendering the second-fewest passing yards and just six passing touchdowns. In his last two meetings against Flores-led defenses, in 2023 and 2024, Purdy has a combined 591 yards and two touchdowns to three interceptions. The latest iteration of Minnesota's defense will be a new challenge, but in Week 11 Purdy still projects as a QB1, albeit on the lower end.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Michael Mayer Could See Enhanced Role Vs. Denver
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 21, 2026, 2:08 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer could again be thrust into a bigger role in this weekend's road game against the Denver Broncos. Despite often playing second fiddle to teammate Brock Bowers (ankle, quad), the 25-year-old has had his moments in 2026. Things are a bit more uncertain now with rookie signal-caller Fernando Mendoza under center, although Mayer would be an appealing fantasy option if Bowers can't suit up for Sunday's divisional clash. As it stands, Bowers is questionable for the contest after following up a DNP on Wednesday with two limited sessions to close out the week. If he can't go, Mayer is an intriguing stream against a defense that's allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to the position (18.2). The latter may still be a decent dart throw even if Bowers is deemed active. However, he'd be much more difficult for owners to trust. It's a situation that bears monitoring.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Mike Evans Trending Toward Week 11 Return
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 21, 2026, 2:01 AM ETNFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) is slated to return for their Week 11 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, Evans is "a little sore, but trending in the right direction." The team will still make its final evaluations of the fantasy stalwart on Saturday, but for now, all signs point to him making his way back to in-game action for the first time since injuring his Achilles in Week 6. It's excellent news for the team and owners, as Evans was hitting his stride with the 49ers just as the injury bug struck. Expectations will need to be tempered, as the 33-year-old practiced for the first time just this week since he's been shelved. Furthermore, he hasn't yet shared the field with teammate Keenan Allen, adding another layer of uncertainty to Evans' return. However, the latter should steadily work back in as long as he escapes Sunday's outing without a setback.--Alex Ciulla
Source: Ian Rapoport
Chig Okonkwo an Appealing Option Down the Stretch
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 21, 2026, 1:51 AM ETWhile it hasn't always translated into strong fantasy output, Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo has seen steady volume and could post a few breakout games in short order. Okonkwo has been far from a fantasy darling in his short career, finishing no higher than the TE21 during his time with Tennessee. That said, the 6-foot-3 University of Maryland product moves well for his size and has seen solid volume in his first season with Washington. Since Week 5, he's averaging 4.6 receptions and 48.4 yards per game, while leading the team in targets (32) over the stretch. Unfortunately, Okonkwo barely gets any red-zone work and doesn't yet command enough of the target share to be a top option at his position. He has, however, gained the favor of quarterback Jayden Daniels in the short area, and does enough after the catch to boost his ceiling slightly. The 27-year-old is worth consideration given the current state of his position.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Bud Dupree Formally Requests Release
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 21, 2026, 1:18 AM ETAccording to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Bud Dupree has requested a release from the team. Reportedly, the twelfth-year pro did so before the season as well. Dupree is in the third and final year of his contract with Los Angeles and has started only five games during his tenure. In 2026, the 33-year-old began the campaign with his time evenly split between defense and special teams. However, he's played just two snaps on defense since Week 5 and has recorded a meager two tackles in seven appearances. It doesn't appear that cutting ties with the veteran would hurt the team too much, considering his standing on the depth chart. Still, it doesn't seem that they're very inclined to do so either. There's reason to believe Dupree could amass some appeal from other squads if ever let go.--Alex Ciulla
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Matt Gay a Game-Time Decision in Week 11
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 21, 2026, 1:02 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak reports that placekicker Matt Gay (hip) is questionable for Sunday's road outing with the division-rival Denver Broncos. The 32-year-old apparently sustained a hip injury in the team's Week 10 loss to the Seahawks, leading him to bookend a Thursday DNP with two limited practice sessions. Per Kubiak, he'll take the weekend to assess the situation before deciding whether to designate his kicker active. In light of Gay's injury, Las Vegas got to work on finding a potential replacement, trying out Younghoe Koo, Lucas Havrisik, and John Parker Romo Friday. It's unclear which, if any, of the three has the inside track right now. While we won't know Gay's status until closer to kickoff, the fact that he could at least get in a limited practice to close out the week bodes well for his status on Sunday. However, he won't be a recommended fantasy option, even if he suits up against a stout Denver Broncos defense.--Alex Ciulla
Source: Levi Edwards
Malik Washington Brings Deep-League Appeal Against the Bills
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 20, 2026, 11:39 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington has deep-league upside in Week 11 as his team heads to Buffalo to take on the Bills. He hauled in all three of his targets for 50 yards last week against the Colts and threw a 34-yard touchdown on his one pass attempt on a trick play. Washington is up to 400 yards and a touchdown in his nine games this season and has been one of the most targeted options in the passing game. He doesn't have quite as much upside as his teammate Caleb Douglas, but he has multiple catches in every game he has played this season, and he brings a high enough floor to be a FLEX option in deep leagues this week, since he checks in as RotoBaller's No. 40 WR in his matchup with the Bills, who have allowed the 10th-most PPR fantasy points per game to wide receivers this season.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Wright Not a Strong Start in Week 11
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 20, 2026, 11:30 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright continues to be his team's primary backup behind Ollie Gordon II, but he's only getting a few touches each week and not doing much with them. Last week, he totaled a loss of two yards on his three carries, but he did contribute a little bit as a receiver out of the backfield, catching both of his targets for a total of 17 yards. In his first start, QB Kyle McCord relied heavily on his running backs as checkdown options, so Wright could get a few more targets this week against the Bills, especially if the team goes pass-heavy to try and keep up with the Bills. Buffalo has been a top-10 matchup for running backs, but Wright's role has been too small for him to be a reliable option in most formats. He's only RotoBaller's No. 54 RB in Week 11, so he's best left on the bench or the waiver wire until his opportunities increase.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Ollie Gordon II Is a Solid RB2 in Week 11
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 20, 2026, 11:20 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II has taken over as the team's primary running back since the season-ending injury to De'Von Achane (knee), and he will again be in position for potentially a big workload as his team visits the Bills in Week 11. Gordon had a season-high four catches in Week 10 for 39 receiving yards to go with his 76 rushing yards on 20 carries against the Colts. He'll remain a solid check-down option for QB Kyle McCord, who will be making his second straight start this week. Gordon hasn't found the end zone in three weeks but has four touchdowns on the year. In his role as a workhorse back in the offense, he brings both a high ceiling and a high floor in Week 11's matchup in Buffalo. The Bills have been a top-10 matchup for RBs this season, and Gordon is RotoBaller's RB17 for Week 11, making him a starting running back in almost all leagues this week.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle McCord Only a Desperation Option in Week 11
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 20, 2026, 10:39 PM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord had a decent debut last week against the Colts, completing 17 of 32 passes for 209 passing yards. While he didn't throw a touchdown or an interception, he did rush twice for four yards and a touchdown and lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. He's set for another start this week with Malik Willis (groin/core) on IR, but he's in a tougher matchup on the road in Buffalo. McCord is only the QB25 in RotoBaller's Week 11 rankings, which is especially low with only 26 teams in action. He did show some potential upside, but this matchup will be a tough one for him with a shaky offense around him and a good defense ready to slow him down. In almost all leagues, there are better options available, although if you are desperate, McCord is lined up to start and does have some high-upside options available as playmakers in the offense.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jonathon Brooks Unlikely to Have Meaningful Role if Activated
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 20, 2026, 10:38 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen) has been on the injured reserve since after Week 2, and he only touched the ball 11 times in 2026 prior to his IR stint. Brooks put in limited practices before Week 10, but was ultimately not activated from IR. This week, he has been a full participant in each practice and is listed as questionable on the final injury report. Head coach Dave Canales said that he believes Brooks will be ready to play in Week 11. However, other variables have come into play affecting Brooks' activation from the IR. Despite potentially being ready to play, Brooks may remain on IR for Week 11. If Brooks is activated and suits up, he will slot in behind Chuba Hubbard as the Panthers' RB2, displacing teammate Trevor Etienne. He won't have fantasy-relevant usage in Week 11, likely not more than a few touches, with Chuba Hubbard remaining their effective workhorse running back. While he can't be started in Week 11 vs. the Baltimore Ravens, Brooks is worth a speculative add to see if his role grows into anything meaningful for managers with an open roster spot.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Rotoballer
Jalen Coker Is a Shaky WR3 Play For Desperate Managers
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 20, 2026, 10:12 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker posted a bottom-of-the-barrel performance in Week 10 to carry on his streak of poor fantasy performances. He ended the day with no catches on four targets and one rush attempt for three yards. Coker hasn't had a satisfactory fantasy outing since Week 6, when he garnered 13 receptions and caught six of them for 97 yards. The Carolina Panthers' offense has struggled to get much going over the past four weeks, only scoring 18.25 points per game, and Coker's production has cratered with it. Coker has only earned 18 targets and caught seven of them for 74 yards and one touchdown over his most recent four-game stretch. In this same time frame, Coker has a target rate of only 11.3%, which is not conducive to a meaningful fantasy role. The Panthers' offense has seemed to prioritize the run game and getting their top WR, Tetairoa McMillan, the ball. The Panthers' Week 11 opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, are middle of the road in fantasy points allowed against opposing wide receivers, but the game is projected to be a lower-scoring one. Jalen Coker falls into the mid-WR3 range in Week 11 for fantasy managers willing to take a chance.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Fantasy Points Data Suite
Kyler Murray is Getting Closer to a Return
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 20, 2026, 9:53 PM ETMinnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) has unsurprisingly been ruled out ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Murray will miss his third straight game and remains week-to-week. Despite not practicing for two weeks, Murray is reportedly getting closer to a return. It sounds like Murray could be back within the next few weeks, but his return isn't a huge deal anymore. The Vikings acquired Kirk Cousins, who is going to be the starting quarterback moving forward. Murray would be the primary backup, but he's safe to drop in redraft formats with Cousins healthy. Murray could be worth holding in dynasty formats to see what happens next year, but he's unlikely to play again this season.--Andy Webb
Source: Kevin Seifert