Michael Pittman Jr. Off Starting Radars Even if Active in Week 11
Nov 21, 2026, 9:27 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) has been on Injured Reserve since Week 4 due to a foot injury, but he returned to practice this week and is officially listed as questionable to play in his team's Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 29-year-old got off to a slow start to his first season in Pittsburgh before being placed on IR, recording seven catches for 89 yards on 12 targets across 3 games. However, Pittman Jr. was attempting to play through the foot issue, which may have impacted his performance. The Eagles have been a mid-pack defense against the pass so far this season, ranking 20th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.2). Still, fantasy managers should be cautious with Pittman Jr. in his first game back after a long layoff. Pittman Jr. could be worth stashing off the waiver wire in deeper league formats, but he's a risky start if active in Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Start Michael Pittman Jr. This Week?
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Juwan Johnson Remains Tough to Trust in Week 11
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 21, 2026, 9:16 AM ETAcross nine games in 2026, New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson has recorded 30 catches for 317 yards and four touchdowns on 42 targets. Johnson got off to a strong start to the year, recording 21 catches for 182 yards and three touchdowns across the Saints' first four games. However, the 30-year-old's production has tailed off lately, as he's failed to record more than three targets in a game since Week 5. In Week 11, Johnson and the Saints have a tough matchup against the Chicago Bears, who currently rank 10th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (2,120). With Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson emerging as a featured pass-catcher in the team's offense in recent weeks, Johnson seems unlikely to see fantasy-relevant target volume in Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Puka Nacua Would Have Fought Suspension Harder if he Had Not Been Injured
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 21, 2026, 9:09 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) recently received a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. Nacua also recently underwent knee surgery, so the suspension will run while he is on Injured Reserve. Per Jonathan Jones of The Athletic, a high-ranking Rams team official said Nacua "would have fought harder" against the league's ruling "had he not been hurt." While Nacua will not miss any time directly due to the suspension, he may miss the remainder of the 2026 season as he recovers from knee surgery. The 25-year-old remains one of the NFL's best wide receivers when on the field, recording 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns on 93 targets across seven games. However, Nacua's off-field issues and his long-term health outlook are both reasons for concern for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Jonathan Jones
Ravens Defense With a Chance to Pounce
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 21, 2026, 8:23 AM ETThe Baltimore Ravens' defense performed admirably during a defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers last week, limiting the Chargers to just 287 total yards. Los Angeles also went a measly 2 of 13 on third down and finished 1 of 3 in the red zone. Baltimore failed to record a takeaway during the loss, which it will hope to accomplish when it takes on the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. The Panthers struggled to move the ball a week ago, when they racked up just 283 total yards during a win over the New Orleans Saints. Carolina averaged just 4.4 yards per play during the win and went 4 of 14 on third down. The Ravens are RotoBaller's 10th-ranked defense and are projected to score six fantasy points against Carolina.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Mark Andrews Looks Like Breakout Candidate
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 21, 2026, 8:12 AM ETAfter a slow start to the season, during which he was playing through a broken hand, Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews finally enjoyed a productive performance during his team's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Andrews recorded eight receptions for 82 yards against Los Angeles, with both marks being season highs. The Ravens saw Jacoby Brissett make his team debut at quarterback last week, and moving forward, with a veteran signal caller at the helm, that could benefit Andrews, who appears set for a breakout over the next few weeks. Andrews is RotoBaller's 13th-ranked tight end and is projected to score eight fantasy points against Carolina.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Rashod Bateman With a Glimmer of Hope
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 21, 2026, 8:05 AM ETWith Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman took a step forward last week, recording three receptions for 42 yards during a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. This week, Bateman and the Ravens take on the Carolina Panthers, who allowed New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson to record 11 receptions for 80 yards a week ago. While Bateman is not the Ravens' top option in the passing game, he has been a reliable option at times this season and could see an uptick in usage with a competent quarterback in Brissett under center. Bateman is RotoBaller's 66th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score six fantasy points against the Panthers.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Justice Hill Becoming Factor in Passing Game
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 21, 2026, 7:14 AM ETWhile Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill hasn't played much of a role in the running game this season, the backup ball carrier has seen an increase in usage as a receiver over the past few weeks, totaling at least three receptions in five straight games. He is coming off a five-reception, 34-yard effort against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, which was Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett's first game with his new team. Hill and the Ravens go up against a Carolina Panthers pass defense that has allowed a touchdown reception to an opposing running back in two of its last three games. Hill is RotoBaller's 37th-ranked running back and is projected to score seven fantasy points against Carolina.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Derrick Henry Matches Up With Hot Panthers Run Defense
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 21, 2026, 7:05 AM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is coming off a rough performance yardage-wise against the Los Angeles Chargers and is looking to bounce back against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. Henry was limited to just 10 yards rushing on 10 carries but managed to find the end zone twice against the Chargers. It wasn't his most consistent effort, and it could be another tough matchup for him against the Panthers coming up on Sunday. Carolina has allowed an average of 124 yards rushing per game, which is 11th-worst in the league. But the Panthers' run defense has been solid as of late, having allowed an average of 65.6 yards rushing to its last three opponents. Henry is RotoBaller's 13th-ranked running back and is projected to score 16 fantasy points against Carolina.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jacoby Brissett Faces Tough Matchup
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 21, 2026, 6:49 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett faces a reasonably challenging matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 as he prepares to start his second game with his new team. The Panthers have allowed just one opposing quarterback to throw for over 288 yards passing this season (Jared Goff, 412 yards passing Week 4 for the Lions) and are coming off a performance in which they limited New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough to just 187 yards through the air. Carolina also sacked Shough three times and came away with an interception while also recovering a fumble in a win over the Saints. Brissett performed well in his Baltimore debut, recording 340 yards passing and an interception while completing 67.4% of his passes against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Still, he is RotoBallers 21st-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 16 fantasy points against the Panthers.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Greg Dulcich A Streamer Only in Deep Leagues
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 21, 2026, 6:30 AM ETMiami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich will be looking to bounce back from a zero-catch game last week, as he and the Dolphins head to Buffalo to face the Bills in Week 11. Dulcich had become one of the most heavily targeted pass-catchers on the team after the Week 6 bye week, but a shift from Malik Willis (core/groin) to Kyle McCord at QB seemed to shift the focus away from him last week. He is still getting good playing time, but even though he has played more than 50% of the offensive snaps in each of Miami's nine games, he only has 24 receptions for 270 yards and zero touchdowns this season. Dulcich is in a mostly neutral matchup for tight ends against the Bills this week, but he is ranked as the TE26 in RotoBaller's Week 11 rankings. Even with only 26 teams in action this week, Dulcich is a high-risk, low-floor option who is best left for very deep leagues or leagues that require multiple tight ends.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Bell Ready to Return Against the Bills
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 21, 2026, 6:22 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Bell does not have an injury designation after missing Week 10's contest with a knee injury. While the injury was to his surgically repaired knee, coach Jeff Hafley stated that the current issue isn't related to the ACL repair from last year in college. The rookie will be back in the mix as the team's third receiver this week as the Dolphins head to Buffalo to take on the Bills. They'll need to be aggressive on offense to keep up with the Bills, and Bell could be involved as an option behind Malik Washington and Caleb Douglas. This will be his first game with Kyle McCord at QB, since McCord's NFL debut was last week while Bell was sidelined. Before missing Week 10, Bell had two positive results coming out of the team's bye week, catching three passes for 25 yards against the Jets and four passes for 31 yards against the Patriots. He didn't have a catch in Week 9, though, and has played four games with zero catches. He has a very low floor in his return Week 11 against the Bills, and since he's only RotoBaller's WR92, he can be left on the bench or waiver wire in all but the deepest formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Douglas a Solid Flex Play in Week 11
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 21, 2026, 6:14 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas has established himself as the team's top wide receiver target since returning from an ankle injury in Week 7. He caught a pair of touchdowns to help his team beat the Jets in his first game back and has led the team with eight targets in each of his last two games. He hauled in three of those targets for 71 yards in the Dolphins' loss to the Colts last week, and he has at least 70 receiving yards in three of his last four games. In Week 11, he'll face the Bills in Buffalo, and if the team has to throw a lot to keep up with the high-scoring Bills, Douglas could be in for a big workload. Opposing WRs have scored the 10th-most PPR points per game against the Bills this season, so it could be a solid matchup for Douglas if he continues to get so much work. He brings big-play potential, and his volume gives him both a high floor and a high ceiling. In RotoBaller's Week 11 rankings, Douglas is the No. 33 WR, making him a solid flex option in deep leagues. Even in standard-sized leagues, he can be a bye-week fill-in or streamer that makes sense as long as he keeps clicking with QB Kyle McCord, who will be making his second NFL start.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Elijah Higgins Could See More Involvement In Week 11
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 5:29 AM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins was blanked in Week 10, failing to draw a target in a lopsided loss to the Rams. The rash of injuries to Arizona's wide receivers has forced the team to use an increasing number of two- and three-TE sets, providing Higgins with more opportunities to be on the field. On Sunday, rookie quarterback Carson Beck (back) is unlikely to play, which positions veteran journeyman Josh Johnson for the start against the Chiefs. Kansas City has allowed the fourth-most PPR points per game to tight ends this season. Higgins won't be a focal point of the offense, but he could surprise since he is positioned to exploit a defensive weakness. Higgins projects outside the top 30 at his position but, given the state of the Cardinals' wide receiver room, could be second banana behind Trey McBride.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Trey McBride Could Rebound Against Chiefs
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 5:25 AM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride put up his worst fantasy performance of the season in Week 10, catching five passes for 37 yards. In the lopsided loss to the Rams, rookie quarterback Carson Beck (back) threw for 108 yards and two interceptions and took five sacks. Beck is unlikely to play on Sunday and will be replaced by journeyman Josh Johnson, who would be making his 12th start in an NFL career that began in 2008. On the bright side, the Cardinals' opponent this week, the Chiefs, have a weak spot in their defense against tight ends. Kansas City has allowed the fourth-most PPR points per game to the position. That average is heavily weighted to earlier in the season, but the Chiefs have not been tested by a tight end of McBride's calibre in several weeks. McBride's ceiling is likely out of reach given the state of Arizona's offense, but he is still a must-start in Week 11.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Reggie Virgil's Prospects For A Breakout Are Limited
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 5:22 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Reggie Virgil was shut out of the passing game in Week 10, seeing zero targets on 12 routes. Arizona produced just 35 offensive snaps in the game and controlled the ball for less than 18 minutes in last week's lopsided loss to the Rams, impairing the opportunities to get Virgil involved. Rookie quarterback Carson Beck (back) is questionable and unlikely to play on Sunday, so the offense will likely be in the hands of Josh Johnson, who signed with the team on November 10. In Week 11, Arizona is up against the Kansas City Chiefs, who have allowed just two touchdowns to opposing wide receivers and are giving up the second-fewest PPR points per game this season. In a tough matchup, on a troubled offense, Virgil should not be in lineups this week.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Bam Knight Not Viable In Week 11
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 5:19 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight led the team with only 19 rushing yards on five carries in Week 10. Knight drew an equal number of touches as starter Tyler Allgeier and was on the field for 19 snaps to Allgeier's 16. With the offense helmed by rookie quarterback Carson Beck (back) against the Rams, Arizona's offense was in distress, converting just six first downs and controlling the clock for less than 18 minutes. Beck is questionable and unlikely to play in Week 11, so it could be journeyman Josh Johnson who stands in as the Cardinals' fourth starting quarterback this season. The offense's outlook is troubling in a meeting with the Chiefs. Knight himself draws a tough matchup against a defense that is allowing just 3.46 yards per carry. Despite Knight's relative success compared to Allgeier, he is not someone to count on in Week 11.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Tyler Allgeier Holds Little Promise For Success in Week 11
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 5:15 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier was held to 14 rushing yards on five carries in Week 10. Allgeier got the start in the game but saw three fewer snaps than backup Bam Knight. That amounted to a 16-19 split between the two in a lopsided loss where the Cardinals had only six first downs and controlled the ball for fewer than 18 minutes. The prospects for both team and player do not look much better in Week 11. Arizona will be traveling to Kansas City this weekend to take on the Chiefs, who are giving up just 3.46 yards per carry to opposing running backs and are in the bottom 10 in PPR points allowed per game to the position. Outside of Allgeier's monster Week 8 against Dallas, he has been entirely underwhelming. He ranks as an RB3 and is viable only in deeper leagues that are short on options, with six teams on bye.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Josh Johnson Poised To Take The Reins Against Chiefs
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 5:13 AM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Johnson is likely to get the start in Sunday's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Rookie Carson Beck (back) is listed as questionable and is said to be unlikely to play. Johnson signed with Arizona on November 10 and has now been rostered by 15 different NFL teams. Despite his well-traveled past, being drafted in 2008, and debuting in 2009, Johnson has just 11 starts under his belt in his NFL career. If Sunday marks his twelfth, it won't be an easy one. Kansas City is allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, and has allowed just seven passing touchdowns this year. Arizona's wide receiver room has been decimated by injuries, leaving him few options outside of tight end Trey McBride. If he gets the start, Johnson should be treated as a last resort in two-QB formats and otherwise ignored in fantasy for Week 11.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
San Francisco 49ers D/ST A Boom-Bust Gamble
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 5:10 AM ETThe San Francisco 49ers D/ST picked up some extra fantasy points in Week 10 with one sack, one interception, and one fumble recovery but had that production wiped out by also giving up 40 points to the Cowboys. It was another down week in the 49ers D/ST's boom-bust cycle, which tends to skew towards the latter. San Francisco has seen fantasy scores of five or fewer points in five games and double-digit fantasy points only twice. The last time they did was two weeks ago, when they forced five turnovers and scored a touchdown against Kirk Cousins while he was still with the Raiders. The 49ers will face Cousins, now with the Vikings, in Mexico City on Sunday night. In Cousins' first game back with Minnesota, the offense dropped 30 points on the Packers, but the quarterback was sacked three times and intercepted once. With six teams on bye in Week 11, this could be a good time to bet on the San Francisco 49ers' D/ST.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Eddy Pineiro Could Be Answer During Byepocalypse
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 5:07 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro has not been the most lucrative player at his position in fantasy this year, but he is providing a reliable floor. San Francisco's high-powered offense is taking away field goal opportunities from Pineiro, but he ranks second in extra points made since they are reaching the end zone so frequently. He has seen at least three chances for extra points in every game this year. Last week against the Cowboys, Pineiro converted five for the second week in a row and nailed his only field goal attempt of the day. In Week 11, Pineiro makes for a decent streaming option against the Vikings in Mexico City. If their elite defense can stop the 49ers short, Pineiro would be set up for more field goal attempts than usual. The thin air of the venue could aid in long-distance attempts as well. Fantasy managers affected by the six-team bye week should give Pineiro a look.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
George Kittle Draws Tough Matchup, Still a Must-Start
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 5:04 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle had six receptions for 74 yards on a team-high nine targets in Week 10 against the Cowboys. It was Kittle's third top-five finish at tight end in the last four games, and his sixth TE1 finish this season. In Week 11, it will be hard for Kittle to match his past success. On deck for the 49ers is a Sunday night matchup against the Vikings in Mexico City. Minnesota has been the worst matchup for opposing tight ends in 2026. So far, they have not allowed a tight end to hit double-digit points in PPR scoring, and they have allowed just one touchdown, the fewest receptions, and the fourth-fewest receiving yards to the position. While the matchup is daunting, Kittle's role as one of Brock Purdy's primary targets keeps him in contention for another top-five finish, and he should be in lineups for Week 11.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com