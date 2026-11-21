Luther Burden III Thriving in Chicago's Attack
Nov 21, 2026, 10:08 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III has been a strong fantasy bet thus far in 2026 and is again positioned nicely ahead of Sunday's clash with the New Orleans Saints. The uncertainty around the distribution among Chicago's pass catchers took a little longer to resolve, but it's become clear in recent weeks that Burden is a key piece of the offense. He's been outstanding, despite playing just under 60% (59.39%) of the team's snaps. The 22-year-old's 2.65 yards per route run is a full tick better than teammate Rome Odunze (1.65), while his 353 yards after contact are 205 more than the next-closest wideout (Kalif Raymond). Furthermore, Burden's 22.26% target share is tops on the squad. Owners may have to deal with some ebbs and flows while riding with Burden, though it should be worth it more often than not, particularly with quarterback Caleb Williams playing at a high level. The University of Missouri product is RotoBaller's PPR WR13 for Sunday's home bout.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
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D'Andre Swift a Fringe RB1 Against Generous Saints Defense
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 21, 2026, 10:02 AM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift is afforded a favorable fantasy matchup when they square off with the visiting New Orleans Saints this Sunday. Swift posted a rare stinker against the Buccaneers in Week 9. It's worth considering if the workload he'd taken on over the previous five games in Kyle Monangai's absence was beginning to wear on him, as the seventh-year pro experienced a sizable drop in efficiency over that stretch. He also faced a gauntlet of tougher run defenses during the span. Monangai will cut back into Swift's workload moving forward, although that may not be a bad thing, as the latter works more effectively as part of a duo and is the preferred option on passing downs anyway. On Sunday, the backfield will face a porous Saints ground defense that's yielded the second-most fantasy points per game to the position, boosting its immediate outlook. As for Swift, he ranks as RotoBaller's PPR RB11 for the contest.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Darnell Washington Could See Diminished Role in Week 11
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 21, 2026, 10:00 AM ETAcross nine games in 2026, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington has recorded 20 catches for 259 yards and three touchdowns on 31 targets. Washington has flashed moments of upside this season, logging 94 receiving yards in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns and making some plays in the end zone as a big-bodied target for Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, the fourth-year tight end remains more of a blocker than a pass-catcher within the Pittsburgh offense, as he's seen three or fewer targets in five out of nine games. Washington's role in the Steelers' passing game may shrink even further in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles, as Pittsburgh may be getting wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) back from Injured Reserve. In most league formats, fantasy managers should avoid Washington in Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Williams Remains Must-Start Out of Bye Week
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 21, 2026, 9:54 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams returns to must-start status ahead of this weekend's home meeting with the New Orleans Saints. Chicago entered its bye week on a hot streak, tearing off four straight wins while playing excellent football. That said, the 25-year-old may have left owners a bit sour following a four-interception performance their last time out against Tampa Bay. Nonetheless, Williams still piled up 279 passing yards and two scores against a Bucs defense that had yielded just 206 yards per game entering the contest. Looking to Week 11, Chicago's attack will get a dream matchup in the visiting Saints, as their unit ranks near the bottom of the league in most defensive metrics. Williams isn't without downside, as the Bears tend to score in bunches, which could lead to a more run-heavy script if the game is non-competitive. Still, the former first-overall pick has been dealing, working to a 68.7% completion rate in 2026 despite the clunker against the Buccaneers. That figure would easily be a career-best if it holds. Williams lands as RotoBaller's QB7 fresh off two weeks of prep.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jalen Nailor a Wide Receiver to Avoid in Tough Week 11 Matchup
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 21, 2026, 9:48 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor has had an underwhelming year so far in 2026, recording 15 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown on 32 targets across nine games. However, Nailor's production has picked up a bit recently, as he's earned at least four targets in five consecutive contests. The Raiders could also be without star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle, quad) in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos, which could elevate Nailor into a lead role in the team's passing game. Still, Denver has fielded one of the top pass defenses in the NFL so far this season, ranking eighth in the league in yards per pass attempt allowed (6.5). Even if Bowers is inactive, fantasy managers should look to avoid Nailor in Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Roman Wilson a Worthy Stash Candidate but a Risky Start if Active in Week 11
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 21, 2026, 9:39 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (finger) has been on Injured Reserve since suffering a hand injury in Week 5. However, the 25-year-old returned to full participation in practice this week, and he's officially listed as questionable to play in his team's Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson had begun to emerge as a legitimate deep threat in the Steelers offense before getting injured, logging back-to-back games with at least 60 receiving yards and a touchdown. He also earned at least six targets from Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers in each of the team's first four games. Wilson may not be able to jump right back into his full workload immediately upon his return, which makes him tough for fantasy managers to trust even if he's active in Week 11. Still, he's a player to monitor in deeper leagues once healthy.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Pittman Jr. Off Starting Radars Even if Active in Week 11
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 21, 2026, 9:27 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) has been on Injured Reserve since Week 4 due to a foot injury, but he returned to practice this week and is officially listed as questionable to play in his team's Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 29-year-old got off to a slow start to his first season in Pittsburgh before being placed on IR, recording seven catches for 89 yards on 12 targets across 3 games. However, Pittman Jr. was attempting to play through the foot issue, which may have impacted his performance. The Eagles have been a mid-pack defense against the pass so far this season, ranking 20th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.2). Still, fantasy managers should be cautious with Pittman Jr. in his first game back after a long layoff. Pittman Jr. could be worth stashing off the waiver wire in deeper league formats, but he's a risky start if active in Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Juwan Johnson Remains Tough to Trust in Week 11
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 21, 2026, 9:16 AM ETAcross nine games in 2026, New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson has recorded 30 catches for 317 yards and four touchdowns on 42 targets. Johnson got off to a strong start to the year, recording 21 catches for 182 yards and three touchdowns across the Saints' first four games. However, the 30-year-old's production has tailed off lately, as he's failed to record more than three targets in a game since Week 5. In Week 11, Johnson and the Saints have a tough matchup against the Chicago Bears, who currently rank 10th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (2,120). With Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson emerging as a featured pass-catcher in the team's offense in recent weeks, Johnson seems unlikely to see fantasy-relevant target volume in Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Puka Nacua Would Have Fought Suspension Harder if he Had Not Been Injured
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 21, 2026, 9:09 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) recently received a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. Nacua also recently underwent knee surgery, so the suspension will run while he is on Injured Reserve. Per Jonathan Jones of The Athletic, a high-ranking Rams team official said Nacua "would have fought harder" against the league's ruling "had he not been hurt." While Nacua will not miss any time directly due to the suspension, he may miss the remainder of the 2026 season as he recovers from knee surgery. The 25-year-old remains one of the NFL's best wide receivers when on the field, recording 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns on 93 targets across seven games. However, Nacua's off-field issues and his long-term health outlook are both reasons for concern for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Jonathan Jones
Ravens Defense With a Chance to Pounce
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 21, 2026, 8:23 AM ETThe Baltimore Ravens' defense performed admirably during a defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers last week, limiting the Chargers to just 287 total yards. Los Angeles also went a measly 2 of 13 on third down and finished 1 of 3 in the red zone. Baltimore failed to record a takeaway during the loss, which it will hope to accomplish when it takes on the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. The Panthers struggled to move the ball a week ago, when they racked up just 283 total yards during a win over the New Orleans Saints. Carolina averaged just 4.4 yards per play during the win and went 4 of 14 on third down. The Ravens are RotoBaller's 10th-ranked defense and are projected to score six fantasy points against Carolina.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Mark Andrews Looks Like Breakout Candidate
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 21, 2026, 8:12 AM ETAfter a slow start to the season, during which he was playing through a broken hand, Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews finally enjoyed a productive performance during his team's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Andrews recorded eight receptions for 82 yards against Los Angeles, with both marks being season highs. The Ravens saw Jacoby Brissett make his team debut at quarterback last week, and moving forward, with a veteran signal caller at the helm, that could benefit Andrews, who appears set for a breakout over the next few weeks. Andrews is RotoBaller's 13th-ranked tight end and is projected to score eight fantasy points against Carolina.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Rashod Bateman With a Glimmer of Hope
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 21, 2026, 8:05 AM ETWith Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman took a step forward last week, recording three receptions for 42 yards during a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. This week, Bateman and the Ravens take on the Carolina Panthers, who allowed New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson to record 11 receptions for 80 yards a week ago. While Bateman is not the Ravens' top option in the passing game, he has been a reliable option at times this season and could see an uptick in usage with a competent quarterback in Brissett under center. Bateman is RotoBaller's 66th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score six fantasy points against the Panthers.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Justice Hill Becoming Factor in Passing Game
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 21, 2026, 7:14 AM ETWhile Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill hasn't played much of a role in the running game this season, the backup ball carrier has seen an increase in usage as a receiver over the past few weeks, totaling at least three receptions in five straight games. He is coming off a five-reception, 34-yard effort against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, which was Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett's first game with his new team. Hill and the Ravens go up against a Carolina Panthers pass defense that has allowed a touchdown reception to an opposing running back in two of its last three games. Hill is RotoBaller's 37th-ranked running back and is projected to score seven fantasy points against Carolina.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Derrick Henry Matches Up With Hot Panthers Run Defense
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 21, 2026, 7:05 AM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is coming off a rough performance yardage-wise against the Los Angeles Chargers and is looking to bounce back against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. Henry was limited to just 10 yards rushing on 10 carries but managed to find the end zone twice against the Chargers. It wasn't his most consistent effort, and it could be another tough matchup for him against the Panthers coming up on Sunday. Carolina has allowed an average of 124 yards rushing per game, which is 11th-worst in the league. But the Panthers' run defense has been solid as of late, having allowed an average of 65.6 yards rushing to its last three opponents. Henry is RotoBaller's 13th-ranked running back and is projected to score 16 fantasy points against Carolina.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jacoby Brissett Faces Tough Matchup
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 21, 2026, 6:49 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett faces a reasonably challenging matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 as he prepares to start his second game with his new team. The Panthers have allowed just one opposing quarterback to throw for over 288 yards passing this season (Jared Goff, 412 yards passing Week 4 for the Lions) and are coming off a performance in which they limited New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough to just 187 yards through the air. Carolina also sacked Shough three times and came away with an interception while also recovering a fumble in a win over the Saints. Brissett performed well in his Baltimore debut, recording 340 yards passing and an interception while completing 67.4% of his passes against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Still, he is RotoBallers 21st-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 16 fantasy points against the Panthers.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Greg Dulcich A Streamer Only in Deep Leagues
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 21, 2026, 6:30 AM ETMiami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich will be looking to bounce back from a zero-catch game last week, as he and the Dolphins head to Buffalo to face the Bills in Week 11. Dulcich had become one of the most heavily targeted pass-catchers on the team after the Week 6 bye week, but a shift from Malik Willis (core/groin) to Kyle McCord at QB seemed to shift the focus away from him last week. He is still getting good playing time, but even though he has played more than 50% of the offensive snaps in each of Miami's nine games, he only has 24 receptions for 270 yards and zero touchdowns this season. Dulcich is in a mostly neutral matchup for tight ends against the Bills this week, but he is ranked as the TE26 in RotoBaller's Week 11 rankings. Even with only 26 teams in action this week, Dulcich is a high-risk, low-floor option who is best left for very deep leagues or leagues that require multiple tight ends.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Bell Ready to Return Against the Bills
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 21, 2026, 6:22 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Bell does not have an injury designation after missing Week 10's contest with a knee injury. While the injury was to his surgically repaired knee, coach Jeff Hafley stated that the current issue isn't related to the ACL repair from last year in college. The rookie will be back in the mix as the team's third receiver this week as the Dolphins head to Buffalo to take on the Bills. They'll need to be aggressive on offense to keep up with the Bills, and Bell could be involved as an option behind Malik Washington and Caleb Douglas. This will be his first game with Kyle McCord at QB, since McCord's NFL debut was last week while Bell was sidelined. Before missing Week 10, Bell had two positive results coming out of the team's bye week, catching three passes for 25 yards against the Jets and four passes for 31 yards against the Patriots. He didn't have a catch in Week 9, though, and has played four games with zero catches. He has a very low floor in his return Week 11 against the Bills, and since he's only RotoBaller's WR92, he can be left on the bench or waiver wire in all but the deepest formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Douglas a Solid Flex Play in Week 11
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 21, 2026, 6:14 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas has established himself as the team's top wide receiver target since returning from an ankle injury in Week 7. He caught a pair of touchdowns to help his team beat the Jets in his first game back and has led the team with eight targets in each of his last two games. He hauled in three of those targets for 71 yards in the Dolphins' loss to the Colts last week, and he has at least 70 receiving yards in three of his last four games. In Week 11, he'll face the Bills in Buffalo, and if the team has to throw a lot to keep up with the high-scoring Bills, Douglas could be in for a big workload. Opposing WRs have scored the 10th-most PPR points per game against the Bills this season, so it could be a solid matchup for Douglas if he continues to get so much work. He brings big-play potential, and his volume gives him both a high floor and a high ceiling. In RotoBaller's Week 11 rankings, Douglas is the No. 33 WR, making him a solid flex option in deep leagues. Even in standard-sized leagues, he can be a bye-week fill-in or streamer that makes sense as long as he keeps clicking with QB Kyle McCord, who will be making his second NFL start.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Elijah Higgins Could See More Involvement In Week 11
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 5:29 AM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins was blanked in Week 10, failing to draw a target in a lopsided loss to the Rams. The rash of injuries to Arizona's wide receivers has forced the team to use an increasing number of two- and three-TE sets, providing Higgins with more opportunities to be on the field. On Sunday, rookie quarterback Carson Beck (back) is unlikely to play, which positions veteran journeyman Josh Johnson for the start against the Chiefs. Kansas City has allowed the fourth-most PPR points per game to tight ends this season. Higgins won't be a focal point of the offense, but he could surprise since he is positioned to exploit a defensive weakness. Higgins projects outside the top 30 at his position but, given the state of the Cardinals' wide receiver room, could be second banana behind Trey McBride.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Trey McBride Could Rebound Against Chiefs
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 5:25 AM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride put up his worst fantasy performance of the season in Week 10, catching five passes for 37 yards. In the lopsided loss to the Rams, rookie quarterback Carson Beck (back) threw for 108 yards and two interceptions and took five sacks. Beck is unlikely to play on Sunday and will be replaced by journeyman Josh Johnson, who would be making his 12th start in an NFL career that began in 2008. On the bright side, the Cardinals' opponent this week, the Chiefs, have a weak spot in their defense against tight ends. Kansas City has allowed the fourth-most PPR points per game to the position. That average is heavily weighted to earlier in the season, but the Chiefs have not been tested by a tight end of McBride's calibre in several weeks. McBride's ceiling is likely out of reach given the state of Arizona's offense, but he is still a must-start in Week 11.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Reggie Virgil's Prospects For A Breakout Are Limited
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 21, 2026, 5:22 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Reggie Virgil was shut out of the passing game in Week 10, seeing zero targets on 12 routes. Arizona produced just 35 offensive snaps in the game and controlled the ball for less than 18 minutes in last week's lopsided loss to the Rams, impairing the opportunities to get Virgil involved. Rookie quarterback Carson Beck (back) is questionable and unlikely to play on Sunday, so the offense will likely be in the hands of Josh Johnson, who signed with the team on November 10. In Week 11, Arizona is up against the Kansas City Chiefs, who have allowed just two touchdowns to opposing wide receivers and are giving up the second-fewest PPR points per game this season. In a tough matchup, on a troubled offense, Virgil should not be in lineups this week.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com