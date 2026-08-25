Drake Maye 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: With New Offensive Weapons, Could Maye Overtake Allen as the Top Fantasy QB?
Drake Maye took advantage of an easy schedule and was excellent in his first year under OC Josh McDaniels' offense. Maye was second in MVP voting and threw for 4,394 passing yards and a 31:8 TD:INT ratio while rushing for 450 yards and four scores in 17 games last season. The North Carolina product also completed 72.0% of his passes, sixth-highest in NFL history. Under head coach Mike Vrabel, Maye led the Pats to a Super Bowl, but New England was crushed by the Seahawks 29-13. The Patriots will look to make another run at the Super Bowl and bolstered their wide receiver depth. New England acquired A.J. Brown from the Eagles and signed free agent WR Romeo Doubs to a four-year, $68 million contract this offseason. With the additions of Brown and Doubs, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, and Kyle Williams are also returning. Still, the Patriots did move on from Stefon Diggs, who logged 1,013 receiving yards last season. The Patriots will have a much tougher schedule this season, but everything is set for Maye to have another strong fantasy season in 2026. Bills star quarterback Josh Allen has been the fantasy QB1 the past few seasons, but with the addition of Brown and Doubs, can Maye overtake Allen? Not quite yet, as RotoBaller ranks Maye as the fourth-overall QB while projecting him to throw for 4,772 yards and 32 scores in 2026. Once Allen is off the draft board, Maye could be the next QB called by fantasy managers in upcoming drafts, as he is set to build off last year's incredibly efficient campaign.