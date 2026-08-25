A.J. Brown 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Set to Remain a Solid WR1 Operating as Top Option in New England Offense
A.J. Brown was the focal point of one of the largest trades of the offseason. After being linked to the Patriots for several months, the Eagles finally opted to send their WR1 to New England to join MVP runner-up Drake Maye. Even though Brown expressed frustration with the Eagles' offense throughout the 2025 season, the wideout still turned in a productive campaign, catching 78 of his 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. This stat line made him the overall WR11 in PPR scoring and marked the second time over his past three seasons in which Brown finished as a top-12 option at the position. Brown has been a stable force in the red zone, scoring seven touchdowns in three straight seasons and drawing at least 120 targets in two of his last three, despite playing in a run-heavy offense. Brown should see his fantasy ceiling rise significantly, joining Maye, who finished as the QB2 as a sophomore despite lacking a true WR1 in his offense. Brown will now slide in as the top option for Maye, sharing the field with Romeo Doubs and DeMario Douglas. Even though the Patriots leaned on their rushing attack in 2025 (sixth-most rushing attempts in the sport), bringing in a true WR1 to this offense will help them drive the ball downfield. Playing with one of the game's premier passers should keep Brown firmly in the WR1 tier, making him a great selection going off the board as the WR12 (28.0 ADP) on PPR Sleeper drafts for those who opt to target the running back position early in their drafts.