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NFL Week 3 Predictions: Picks and Analysis for Every Football Game

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Bijan Robinson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Free NFL betting picks for every Week 3 matchup in 2026. Expert analysis and predictions for NFL Week 3. Who should you bet in Week 3? Analysis for every game on the slate.

In This Article hide
Atlanta Falcons @ Green Bay Packers (Thursday)
Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns
New York Jets at Detroit Lions
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colt
Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins
Tennessee Titans at New York Giants
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders
New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys
Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints
Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos (Sunday, 8:20 ET)
Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears (Monday, 8:15 ET)
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The 2026 NFL season continues rolling along! Some squads head into Week 3 with surprising records, as well as multiple injuries.

We jumpstart Week 3 with a Thursday night matchup between a pair of squads sorely needing a win, as the Falcons travel to Lambeau Field to face the Packers.

Through the good, bad, and ugly, we'll dive into all the juicy spots on this slate as we go through every Week 3 game in this article, offering picks, predictions, and analysis for every one. We appreciate you joining us here at RotoBaller for the 2026 NFL season ... let's dive in!

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Atlanta Falcons @ Green Bay Packers (Thursday)

With all due (dis)respect to the Miami Dolphins, the Atlanta Falcons have looked like one of the worst teams in the NFL through the season's first two weeks. Perhaps some of their issues will be remedied by the expected return of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. against the Packers in Week 3, but it's tough to believe the often-injured Penix will be a cure-all for an Atlanta squad that also has plenty of holes on the defensive side of the ball - notably cornerback A.J. Terrell's recent addition to Injured Reserve.

Things haven't exactly been rainbows and sunshine in Green Bay either. After blowing a massive lead to the Vikings in Week 1, the Packers were able to mount a comeback and escape with an overtime win over the Jets last week. This is also a team with issues, and that's sorely missing its superstars, namely Josh Jacobs and Micah Parsons. However, the Pack should still have enough juice to handle a listless Falcons squad at Lambeau.

Prediction: Packers 23, Falcons 17

 

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills

Perhaps the NFL's most shocking 0-2 team, the scuffling Chargers travel cross country to face the undefeated Buffalo Bills in a 1:00 ET matchup that's historically tough for west coast teams. The splashy offseason hire of Mike McDaniel has been a massive failure to this point, as the Chargers offense has mustered just 578 total yards through their first two games.

Buffalo won't be a great spot to find a groove, as the Bills offense and Josh Allen have been clicking early. Buffalo's 427.5 total yards per game ranks second in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season. The L.A. defense has shown nothing to indicate they can slow this Bills' attack down, while the Bolts offense doesn't appear capable of keeping up in a shootout environment.

Prediction: Bills 35, Chargers 21

 

Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns

Though they were steamrolled by the Bears in Week 1, Bryce Young and the Panthers offense has looked sharp in both of the team's outings this season. Young ranks second in the NFL with 648 passing yards, as the Carolina coaching staff has appeared content to put more of the offense into the former No. 1 draft pick's hands.

Cleveland rebounded from a Week 1 beatdown in Jacksonville to spring an upset win over the Bucs last week. Deshaun Watson actually showed some signs of life, while the Browns defense was able to get pressure on Tampa's Baker Mayfield. While the Panthers are far from world beaters, they do have some dynamic offensive weapons, and should be able to squeeze past the Browns in this one.

Prediction: Panthers 23, Browns 17

 

New York Jets at Detroit Lions

After an abysmal 2025 campaign, the Jets looked like an improved squad with Geno Smith at quarterback. They appeared set to go 2-0 before a late-game collapse led to an overtime loss to the Packers last week.

For Dan Campbell, the unfortunate reality seems to be that the current version of the Lions will simply be forced to outscore the competition, as the Detroit secondary has been nothing short of a swinging gate through the season's first two weeks.

With a rash of injuries and a back-end largely devoid of talent, I have doubts that the Lions will even be capable of slowing down Smith and the low-fi Jets passing attack. However, the Detroit offense is explosive enough to mask the defensive shortcomings in this matchup.

Prediction: Lions 38, Jets 28

 

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colt

These AFC South rivals will enter Week 3 with matching 0-2 records, and highly motivated to get a win in this crucial showdown. Behind Jonathan Taylor, the Colts topped 30 points in a tough Week 2 road loss to the Chiefs. While the Texans mustered just six points against the Bengals last week.

Something will have to give in this one, as either the Indy defense or Houston offense will need to fire. With the availability of Nico Collins in question as of this writing, as well as the still-shaky offensive line play in front of C.J. Stroud, I'll lean towards the Colts defending home field in this coin-flip spot.

Prediction: Colts 21, Texans 20

 

Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins

The offseason addition of running back Kenneth Walker III, coupled with the return of Patrick Mahomes from injury, has led to the Chiefs looking like a rejuvenated offense through the first two games of the season. Kansas City leads the NFL with 915 total yards of offense ahead of Week 3.

Some crazy things can happen when teams travel to Miami, but this 'Fins roster is so devoid of talent that they wouldn't pose much of a threat to a team far less talented and experienced than the Chiefs. We expected this to be a total rebuilding year for the Dolphins, and we were right.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Dolphins 10

 

Tennessee Titans at New York Giants

The G-Men were dealt a harsh blow in Week 2, as Jaxson Dart left early against the Rams, and is now expected to miss the entire 2026 season. Veteran quarterback Jameis Winston did not look good in relief against L.A., though a week of preparation should help him to show some improvement.

Tennessee put a very real scare into the Philadelphia Eagles last week. It was a nice reminder that new head coach Robert Saleh is still very capable of fielding a good defense. However, the offensive issues remain alarming for the Titans, as their average of 243 total yards per game ranks 31st in the NFL. Look for a dirty rock fight here with both offenses struggling to put points on the board.

Prediction: Giants 20, Titans 17

 

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Is the Bengals defense actually good? That's the question that is likely keeping opposing head coaches up at night right now. Through the season's first two weeks, Cincy ranks first in the NFL in both sacks (8.0) and turnover differential (+3).

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's offense enters Week 3 as a major concern. The reunion between Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers has produced just 1 offensive touchdown across the Steelers' first two games. Former Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin was a master at winning these types of divisional games at home, but I don't like McCarthy's chances in this spot.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Steelers 17

 

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders

Despite the absence of quarterback Sam Darnold in Week 2, the well-oiled Seahawks machine just kept rolling, as Seattle dismantled the Arizona Cardinals in dominant fashion. Drew Lock has proven capable of getting the ball into the hands of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, which might be all that's needed this week.

Washington has their own QB issues, with Jayden Daniels suffering (another) dislocated elbow injury last week. The Commanders will turn to veteran Marcus Mariota, though expectations should be low against this elite Seattle defense.

Prediction: Seahawks 27, Commanders 13

 

New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars

While Drake Maye's uneven play has been a talking point to start the year, the New England defense is largely picking up where it left off following a trip to the Super Bowl last season. The Patriots held Pittsburgh to just 235 total yards on an average of 3.5 yards per play in their Week 2 win.

On the heels of a Week 1 beatdown of the Browns, Jacksonville faced a tough road test at Denver last week. The Jaguars got out to an early lead, but ultimately managed just 13 points against the Broncos. Trevor Lawrence will once again be faced with a stiff test in the rugged Pats defense this week, but this Duval offense should find some ways to succeed at home.

Prediction: Jaguars 21, Patriots 20

 

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco is reminding the NFL that they are a very dangerous team when healthy. The Niners have looked dominant across their first two, dismantling the Rams in Australia, and coasting pass the hapless Dolphins last week.

The Week 3 challenge should fall somewhere between those on the difficulty scale, as the Cardinals showed some grit with a Week 1 upset of the Chargers, but were dismantled by the Seahawks last week.

Arizona's ability to keep pace with San Fran offensively is the key question here. Cards' quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw for just 95 yards against Seattle last week. While the 49ers defense isn't quite on the level of Seattle, they will still present some serious challenges for Brissett and company.

Prediction: 49ers 28, Cardinals 17

 

Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Minnesota contained the high-octane Chicago Bears offense in Week 2, holding the divisional rival to just 3 points, while improving their record to 2-0 on the year. For the first time this season, the Vikings will play a non-divisional opponent, as they travel to Florida to face an 0-2 Bucs squad that's desperately in need of a victory.

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles must be feeling the heat following 2025's late-season collapse and a winless start to this year. A Week 1 road loss to the Bengals can be explained away, but last week's home loss to the lowly Cleveland Browns is a tough pill to swallow. Baker Mayfield has been inconsistent and mistake-prone to open the season, the exotic defensive schemes that Brian Flores deploys is likely to exploit those weaknesses.

Prediction: Vikings 20, Bucs 17

 

Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys

After largely being stuck on the sidelines in Dallas' Week 1 loss to the Giants, Dak Prescott and company got untracked last week against Washington, totaling 37 points in a very efficient manner. However, the Cowboys' defensive shortcomings - as well as their inability to run the ball effectively - were still on display. Both are concerns ahead of this matchup with Baltimore.

After looking like a juggernaut in a season-opening blowout of Indy, the Ravens crashed back to earth in the second half of last week's shocking loss to the New Orleans Saints. The death blow to John Harbaugh's tenure in Baltimore was largely due to the team's inability to close out games last season. While Harbaugh is gone, it appears that's still an issue, as the Ravens coughed up a 17-9 lead to the Saints.

Zay Flowers' status is certainly worth monitoring ahead of this one, as the speedster has the ability to carve up this Dallas secondary. With or without Flowers, Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson should find plenty of success against a super-shaky 'Boys defense.

Prediction: Ravens 31, Cowboys 27

 

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints

The surprising 2-0 Raiders head to the Big Easy to face a 1-1 Saints club that's fresh off an emotional come-from-behind road win over Baltimore. Veteran Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins has been both efficient and effective, throwing three TD passes in each of his first two games with the Silver & Black.

As of this writing, Cousins is expected to have Brock Bowers back in the lineup for this matchup - a very serious addition to the offensive arsenal.

The Saints are the comeback kids of 2026. Forcing overtime after largely trailing to the Lions in Week 1, and then overcoming a 17-9 deficit in Baltimore last week. Second-year QB Tyler Shough is a dynamic player when on, but he'll face loads of pressure from Maxx Crosby and company. How will the Saints react when they're supposed to win? Something tells me there's a letdown coming here, despite the home-field advantage.

Prediction: Raiders 24, Saints 23

 

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos (Sunday, 8:20 ET)

The Sunday slate closes with a primetime matchup between two teams who are coming off statement wins following disappointing Week 1 losses. After being handled easily by the Niners in Australia, L.A. rebounded to dominate the Giants in Week 2 - a performance they put together without Puka Nacua. His status for this Week 3 tilt with Denver is well worth monitoring.

Denver logged an impressive - but ugly - win over the Jaguars last week on the heels of an ugly Week 1 loss to the Chiefs. The Broncos defense appears to be rounding into form, but will have a tall order in containing an always-efficient Rams attack. Ultimately, these are two evenly-matched teams who are both working out some early-season kinks. With Nacua's status in question - and the homefield advantage of Mile High - I'll give Denver the slightest of edges.

Prediction: Broncos 23, Rams 21

 

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears (Monday, 8:15 ET)

We close out Week 3 with a Monday night clash between the Eagles and Bears. Philly travels to the Windy City to face a Chicago offense that will likely be without Caleb Williams AND back-up Tyson Bagent. Ben Johnson will be forced to turn to veteran Case Keenum under center. The Bears managed just 3 points in last week's loss to Minnesota in rainy weather.

Although they came away with a win, the Eagles didn't fare much better in Week 2. Philadelphia needed a late game-clinching TD to lock up a win over the lowly Tennessee Titans. They were forced to play most of the game without star running back Saquon Barkley, who is listed as day-to-day as of this writing.

This is a game that Philly will likely attack through the air, as the Chicago secondary has looked vulnerable to this point. With Williams sidelined, it's difficult to envision the Bears keeping pace.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Bears 20

 

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Malik Nabers

Upgraded to Full Participation in Practice on Thursday
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Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Saquon Barkley

Expects to Play Monday
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Downgraded to DNP Thursday
Sam Darnold

Says He's Pushing to Play Sunday
Malik Nabers

Gets Encouraging News on Shoulder
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Fined by NFL for "Chugging Beer"
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Will Not Start This Weekend
Josh Jacobs

Judge Denies Request to Seal Records in Josh Jacobs Case
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Not at Practice on Thursday, Slated to Miss Week 3
A.J. Brown

Could Miss 6-8 Weeks
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Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
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Danny Scudero Ruled Out For Week 4
Zay Flowers

Looks Doubtful For Week 3 With Hamstring Injury
Mike Evans

Looks Like He Could Play In Week 3
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Out Week-to-Week
Puka Nacua

"Not Making Great Progress" for Week 3
Dante Fabbro

Could Miss Opening Night
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Questionable for Season Opener
Steven Adams

Still Working Back From Ankle Surgery
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Dealing With Lower-Body Issue
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Trims Down Ahead of Rockets Camp
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Joins Red Wings for Practice
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Pushes Back on Rockets' Plan to Trim His Minutes
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Avoids Major Injury
Anfernee Simons

Expected to Anchor Sixers' Second Unit
Brady Tkachuk

Considered Day-to-Day
Cade Cunningham

Aims to Build on MVP-Caliber Season
Sam Darnold

is "On a Good Track" To Return in Week 3
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Jalen Suggs

Could Play More Off the Ball
Domantas Sabonis

Remains a Kings Trade Candidate
Dereck Lively II

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is Limited to Begin the Week
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David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
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Heel Status Unclear Ahead of Media Day
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Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
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Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
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Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
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Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
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Trent Mosley Doubtful
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Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Ladd McConkey

Practicing in Full
J.K. Dobbins

Limited in First Practice of the Week
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Limited With Shoulder Injury on Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Rams Unsure if Puka Nacua Will Play in Week 3
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Won't Practice on Wednesday
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Officially Ruled Out for Thursday Night Football
Jonathon Brooks

Could Miss Eight Weeks After Core-Muscle Surgery
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
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Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
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Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
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Koby Howard Out For Extended Period
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Houston D/ST Has Elite Upside In Week 4
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Kentucky D/ST a Must-Start In Week 4
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
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Out for One Week
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Boopie Miller Set to Sign Exhibit 10 Deal with Denver
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Miles Barnstable Joins Spurs on Training Camp Deal
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Returns to Pacers on Exhibit 9 Deal
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Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
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Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
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Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
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Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
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Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
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Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
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Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
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Heat Claim Bez Mbeng Off Waivers for Training Camp
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Traded to Hornets
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Expected to Return on Wednesday
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Junior Sherrill Could Have Another Big Day
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Kamario Taylor is a QB2 Against Missouri
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LJ Martin Coming Off Breakout Effort
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Tyrell Henry Looks to Repeat Productive Effort
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KJ Duff Projected to Feast
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Collin Dixon Faces Toughest Task Yet in Week 4
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Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
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Done for the Year
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Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
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Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
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Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
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Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
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Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
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Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
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Impressing in Preseason
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Expecting to Take "Another Step"
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Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
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Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

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May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
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