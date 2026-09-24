Free NFL betting picks for every Week 3 matchup in 2026. Expert analysis and predictions for NFL Week 3. Who should you bet in Week 3? Analysis for every game on the slate.
The 2026 NFL season continues rolling along! Some squads head into Week 3 with surprising records, as well as multiple injuries.
We jumpstart Week 3 with a Thursday night matchup between a pair of squads sorely needing a win, as the Falcons travel to Lambeau Field to face the Packers.
Through the good, bad, and ugly, we'll dive into all the juicy spots on this slate as we go through every Week 3 game in this article, offering picks, predictions, and analysis for every one. We appreciate you joining us here at RotoBaller for the 2026 NFL season ... let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Atlanta Falcons @ Green Bay Packers (Thursday)
With all due (dis)respect to the Miami Dolphins, the Atlanta Falcons have looked like one of the worst teams in the NFL through the season's first two weeks. Perhaps some of their issues will be remedied by the expected return of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. against the Packers in Week 3, but it's tough to believe the often-injured Penix will be a cure-all for an Atlanta squad that also has plenty of holes on the defensive side of the ball - notably cornerback A.J. Terrell's recent addition to Injured Reserve.
Michael Penix Jr. has been named starting quarterback for Thursday's gamehttps://t.co/EyBzaBvKii pic.twitter.com/320iqTJ4hN
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 21, 2026
Things haven't exactly been rainbows and sunshine in Green Bay either. After blowing a massive lead to the Vikings in Week 1, the Packers were able to mount a comeback and escape with an overtime win over the Jets last week. This is also a team with issues, and that's sorely missing its superstars, namely Josh Jacobs and Micah Parsons. However, the Pack should still have enough juice to handle a listless Falcons squad at Lambeau.
Prediction: Packers 23, Falcons 17
Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills
Perhaps the NFL's most shocking 0-2 team, the scuffling Chargers travel cross country to face the undefeated Buffalo Bills in a 1:00 ET matchup that's historically tough for west coast teams. The splashy offseason hire of Mike McDaniel has been a massive failure to this point, as the Chargers offense has mustered just 578 total yards through their first two games.
Buffalo won't be a great spot to find a groove, as the Bills offense and Josh Allen have been clicking early. Buffalo's 427.5 total yards per game ranks second in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season. The L.A. defense has shown nothing to indicate they can slow this Bills' attack down, while the Bolts offense doesn't appear capable of keeping up in a shootout environment.
Prediction: Bills 35, Chargers 21
Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns
Though they were steamrolled by the Bears in Week 1, Bryce Young and the Panthers offense has looked sharp in both of the team's outings this season. Young ranks second in the NFL with 648 passing yards, as the Carolina coaching staff has appeared content to put more of the offense into the former No. 1 draft pick's hands.
Cleveland rebounded from a Week 1 beatdown in Jacksonville to spring an upset win over the Bucs last week. Deshaun Watson actually showed some signs of life, while the Browns defense was able to get pressure on Tampa's Baker Mayfield. While the Panthers are far from world beaters, they do have some dynamic offensive weapons, and should be able to squeeze past the Browns in this one.
Prediction: Panthers 23, Browns 17
New York Jets at Detroit Lions
After an abysmal 2025 campaign, the Jets looked like an improved squad with Geno Smith at quarterback. They appeared set to go 2-0 before a late-game collapse led to an overtime loss to the Packers last week.
For Dan Campbell, the unfortunate reality seems to be that the current version of the Lions will simply be forced to outscore the competition, as the Detroit secondary has been nothing short of a swinging gate through the season's first two weeks.
With a rash of injuries and a back-end largely devoid of talent, I have doubts that the Lions will even be capable of slowing down Smith and the low-fi Jets passing attack. However, the Detroit offense is explosive enough to mask the defensive shortcomings in this matchup.
Prediction: Lions 38, Jets 28
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colt
These AFC South rivals will enter Week 3 with matching 0-2 records, and highly motivated to get a win in this crucial showdown. Behind Jonathan Taylor, the Colts topped 30 points in a tough Week 2 road loss to the Chiefs. While the Texans mustered just six points against the Bengals last week.
Something will have to give in this one, as either the Indy defense or Houston offense will need to fire. With the availability of Nico Collins in question as of this writing, as well as the still-shaky offensive line play in front of C.J. Stroud, I'll lean towards the Colts defending home field in this coin-flip spot.
Prediction: Colts 21, Texans 20
Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins
The offseason addition of running back Kenneth Walker III, coupled with the return of Patrick Mahomes from injury, has led to the Chiefs looking like a rejuvenated offense through the first two games of the season. Kansas City leads the NFL with 915 total yards of offense ahead of Week 3.
Some crazy things can happen when teams travel to Miami, but this 'Fins roster is so devoid of talent that they wouldn't pose much of a threat to a team far less talented and experienced than the Chiefs. We expected this to be a total rebuilding year for the Dolphins, and we were right.
Prediction: Chiefs 31, Dolphins 10
Tennessee Titans at New York Giants
The G-Men were dealt a harsh blow in Week 2, as Jaxson Dart left early against the Rams, and is now expected to miss the entire 2026 season. Veteran quarterback Jameis Winston did not look good in relief against L.A., though a week of preparation should help him to show some improvement.
Giants QB Jaxson Dart is expected to have knee surgery that will end his 2026 season. (via @RapSheet, @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/UOvQG9Li6U
— NFL (@NFL) September 23, 2026
Tennessee put a very real scare into the Philadelphia Eagles last week. It was a nice reminder that new head coach Robert Saleh is still very capable of fielding a good defense. However, the offensive issues remain alarming for the Titans, as their average of 243 total yards per game ranks 31st in the NFL. Look for a dirty rock fight here with both offenses struggling to put points on the board.
Prediction: Giants 20, Titans 17
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
Is the Bengals defense actually good? That's the question that is likely keeping opposing head coaches up at night right now. Through the season's first two weeks, Cincy ranks first in the NFL in both sacks (8.0) and turnover differential (+3).
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's offense enters Week 3 as a major concern. The reunion between Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers has produced just 1 offensive touchdown across the Steelers' first two games. Former Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin was a master at winning these types of divisional games at home, but I don't like McCarthy's chances in this spot.
Prediction: Bengals 24, Steelers 17
Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders
Despite the absence of quarterback Sam Darnold in Week 2, the well-oiled Seahawks machine just kept rolling, as Seattle dismantled the Arizona Cardinals in dominant fashion. Drew Lock has proven capable of getting the ball into the hands of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, which might be all that's needed this week.
Jayden Daniels will be out at least 2-3 weeks after dislocating his left elbow again, per @RapSheet on @PatMcAfeeShow.
Marcus Mariota will now start for the Commanders against the Seahawks and Colts. pic.twitter.com/0ii0zzOWGM
— Evan Sidery (@esidery) September 22, 2026
Washington has their own QB issues, with Jayden Daniels suffering (another) dislocated elbow injury last week. The Commanders will turn to veteran Marcus Mariota, though expectations should be low against this elite Seattle defense.
Prediction: Seahawks 27, Commanders 13
New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars
While Drake Maye's uneven play has been a talking point to start the year, the New England defense is largely picking up where it left off following a trip to the Super Bowl last season. The Patriots held Pittsburgh to just 235 total yards on an average of 3.5 yards per play in their Week 2 win.
On the heels of a Week 1 beatdown of the Browns, Jacksonville faced a tough road test at Denver last week. The Jaguars got out to an early lead, but ultimately managed just 13 points against the Broncos. Trevor Lawrence will once again be faced with a stiff test in the rugged Pats defense this week, but this Duval offense should find some ways to succeed at home.
Prediction: Jaguars 21, Patriots 20
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco is reminding the NFL that they are a very dangerous team when healthy. The Niners have looked dominant across their first two, dismantling the Rams in Australia, and coasting pass the hapless Dolphins last week.
The Week 3 challenge should fall somewhere between those on the difficulty scale, as the Cardinals showed some grit with a Week 1 upset of the Chargers, but were dismantled by the Seahawks last week.
Arizona's ability to keep pace with San Fran offensively is the key question here. Cards' quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw for just 95 yards against Seattle last week. While the 49ers defense isn't quite on the level of Seattle, they will still present some serious challenges for Brissett and company.
Prediction: 49ers 28, Cardinals 17
Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Minnesota contained the high-octane Chicago Bears offense in Week 2, holding the divisional rival to just 3 points, while improving their record to 2-0 on the year. For the first time this season, the Vikings will play a non-divisional opponent, as they travel to Florida to face an 0-2 Bucs squad that's desperately in need of a victory.
Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles must be feeling the heat following 2025's late-season collapse and a winless start to this year. A Week 1 road loss to the Bengals can be explained away, but last week's home loss to the lowly Cleveland Browns is a tough pill to swallow. Baker Mayfield has been inconsistent and mistake-prone to open the season, the exotic defensive schemes that Brian Flores deploys is likely to exploit those weaknesses.
Prediction: Vikings 20, Bucs 17
Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys
After largely being stuck on the sidelines in Dallas' Week 1 loss to the Giants, Dak Prescott and company got untracked last week against Washington, totaling 37 points in a very efficient manner. However, the Cowboys' defensive shortcomings - as well as their inability to run the ball effectively - were still on display. Both are concerns ahead of this matchup with Baltimore.
We're headed to Brazil for the first ever NFL game in Rio de Janeiro 🙌
See you in Week 3 for Cowboys vs Ravens on CBS and Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/g4moAvVYbm
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 24, 2026
After looking like a juggernaut in a season-opening blowout of Indy, the Ravens crashed back to earth in the second half of last week's shocking loss to the New Orleans Saints. The death blow to John Harbaugh's tenure in Baltimore was largely due to the team's inability to close out games last season. While Harbaugh is gone, it appears that's still an issue, as the Ravens coughed up a 17-9 lead to the Saints.
Zay Flowers' status is certainly worth monitoring ahead of this one, as the speedster has the ability to carve up this Dallas secondary. With or without Flowers, Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson should find plenty of success against a super-shaky 'Boys defense.
Prediction: Ravens 31, Cowboys 27
Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints
The surprising 2-0 Raiders head to the Big Easy to face a 1-1 Saints club that's fresh off an emotional come-from-behind road win over Baltimore. Veteran Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins has been both efficient and effective, throwing three TD passes in each of his first two games with the Silver & Black.
As of this writing, Cousins is expected to have Brock Bowers back in the lineup for this matchup - a very serious addition to the offensive arsenal.
The Saints are the comeback kids of 2026. Forcing overtime after largely trailing to the Lions in Week 1, and then overcoming a 17-9 deficit in Baltimore last week. Second-year QB Tyler Shough is a dynamic player when on, but he'll face loads of pressure from Maxx Crosby and company. How will the Saints react when they're supposed to win? Something tells me there's a letdown coming here, despite the home-field advantage.
Prediction: Raiders 24, Saints 23
Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos (Sunday, 8:20 ET)
The Sunday slate closes with a primetime matchup between two teams who are coming off statement wins following disappointing Week 1 losses. After being handled easily by the Niners in Australia, L.A. rebounded to dominate the Giants in Week 2 - a performance they put together without Puka Nacua. His status for this Week 3 tilt with Denver is well worth monitoring.
Denver logged an impressive - but ugly - win over the Jaguars last week on the heels of an ugly Week 1 loss to the Chiefs. The Broncos defense appears to be rounding into form, but will have a tall order in containing an always-efficient Rams attack. Ultimately, these are two evenly-matched teams who are both working out some early-season kinks. With Nacua's status in question - and the homefield advantage of Mile High - I'll give Denver the slightest of edges.
Prediction: Broncos 23, Rams 21
Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears (Monday, 8:15 ET)
We close out Week 3 with a Monday night clash between the Eagles and Bears. Philly travels to the Windy City to face a Chicago offense that will likely be without Caleb Williams AND back-up Tyson Bagent. Ben Johnson will be forced to turn to veteran Case Keenum under center. The Bears managed just 3 points in last week's loss to Minnesota in rainy weather.
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 20, 2026
Although they came away with a win, the Eagles didn't fare much better in Week 2. Philadelphia needed a late game-clinching TD to lock up a win over the lowly Tennessee Titans. They were forced to play most of the game without star running back Saquon Barkley, who is listed as day-to-day as of this writing.
This is a game that Philly will likely attack through the air, as the Chicago secondary has looked vulnerable to this point. With Williams sidelined, it's difficult to envision the Bears keeping pace.
Prediction: Eagles 27, Bears 20
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