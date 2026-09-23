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Is Tank Dell Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 3)

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Tank Dell - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Is Tank Dell out for the season? When is Tank Dell coming back? The latest Tank Dell injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 3 of 2026.

In This Article hide
Is Tank Dell Out for the 2026 Season?
Tank Dell 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Houston’s Tank Dell was a home-run-hitting wide receiver in 2023 and 2024. The Texans would love it if he could return now, even if it was just as a singles hitter.

Houston’s receiving corps is banged-up and lacking depth. Top target Nico Collins is currently nursing a hamstring injury, which seems to be an annual event. WR2 Jayden Higgins suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp. That leaves quarterback C.J. Stroud with Kayshon Boutte and Xavier Hutchinson as his top two receivers, along with steady veteran tight end Dalton Schultz.

Dell has not been part of the early season mix as he is currently on injured reserve as he recovers from the devastating knee injury that cost him the entire 2025 campaign. So, will Dell return in a couple of weeks when he is eligible to come off IR, or is he out for the whole season? Here is a look at the latest.

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Is Tank Dell Out for the 2026 Season?

As of now, Dell has not been ruled out for the season. He was placed on short-term injured reserve, where he has to miss a minimum of four games, not long-term injured reserve, which would render him out for the remainder of the year.

After tearing his ACL, PCL, MCL, meniscus, and horrendously dislocating his kneecap toward the end of the 2024 season, Dell still needs extra time to recover despite missing all of last season. Texans general manager Nick Caserio was quoted as saying Dell needed more time before being able to play in NFL games. Here is the play where Dell was injured.

The jury is out on whether Dell will be 100 percent ready to go in a month, but the good news is that Houston and Caserio are not ruling him out right now and sound hopeful he will be able to come back before the season’s end.

 

Tank Dell 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy managers will have to continue to monitor Dell’s status to see if he comes off IR when he is allowed to or has to stay on another week or two until Houston feels he is ready to contribute. He worked hard all August to get back on the field, but still is not ready yet.

Dell has 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns over the two seasons he has played in the NFL, and he averaged 14 yards per catch as the team’s bona fide deep threat. To expect him to be a 700-yard receiver who can score a half-dozen touchdowns as soon as he recovers and returns seems like a big ask, however.

Dell will probably be on a snap count when he does step onto the field, and he only averaged six targets per game when he was healthy during his first two pro seasons. He will not be aimed at anywhere near as much as Collins when he is injury-free.

Dell should not be picked up yet in fantasy leagues unless you have room to stash him at the bottom of a dynasty roster. He should not be forgotten about either, though. If Dell rounds back into his 2024 form, he would be Houston’s WR2 and could be an interesting play for fantasy squads whose receiver room is ravaged by injuries and/or bye weeks.

Even though Houston is as starved for receiver help, they will not rush Dell back before he is ready. He might not be the receiver he was anyway, considering how terrible his knee injury was.

It would be a great comeback story if Dell returns midseason and is blazing by cornerbacks on fly patterns for big gains like he did when he first entered the league. For now, fantasy managers have to wait and see when he suits up and whether he is a shell of his former self.

 

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 3 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, Dalton Schultz, David Montgomery. But don't worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 3. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, Dalton Schultz, David Montgomery. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 3 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, Dalton Schultz, David Montgomery compared to others:

Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Malachi Fields
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
AJ Barner
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Braelon Allen
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Brenton Strange
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Tre Harris
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Germie Bernard
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Evan Engram
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Pat Bryant
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Cade Otton
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Chris Olave
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaylin Noel
vs
Darnell Mooney
Jaylin Noel
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jaylin Noel
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jaylin Noel
vs
Raheim Sanders
Jaylin Noel
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jaylin Noel
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jaylin Noel
vs
George Holani
Jaylin Noel
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Jaylin Noel
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jaylin Noel
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jaylin Noel
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Jaylin Noel
vs
Dawson Knox
Jaylin Noel
vs
Michael Mayer
Jaylin Noel
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Jaylin Noel
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jaylin Noel
vs
Darnell Washington
Jaylin Noel
vs
Antonio Williams
Jaylin Noel
vs
Isaiah Williams
Jaylin Noel
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaylin Noel
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaylin Noel
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaylin Noel
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaylin Noel
vs
Chris Olave
Jaylin Noel
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaylin Noel
vs
Zay Flowers
Dalton Schultz
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Dalton Schultz
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jadarian Price
Dalton Schultz
vs
Josh Downs
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jameson Williams
Dalton Schultz
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brock Bowers
Dalton Schultz
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jalen Coker
Dalton Schultz
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Schultz
vs
Travis Kelce
Dalton Schultz
vs
Ladd McConkey
Dalton Schultz
vs
Rashee Rice
Dalton Schultz
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Dalton Schultz
vs
Sam Laporta
Dalton Schultz
vs
Mark Andrews
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Dalton Schultz
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
Trey McBride
Dalton Schultz
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dalton Schultz
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tyler Warren
Dalton Schultz
vs
Colston Loveland
Dalton Schultz
vs
Hunter Henry
David Montgomery
vs
Drake London
David Montgomery
vs
Omarion Hampton
David Montgomery
vs
Davante Adams
David Montgomery
vs
Bucky Irving
David Montgomery
vs
George Pickens
David Montgomery
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
David Montgomery
vs
Christian Watson
David Montgomery
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
Garrett Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Waddle
David Montgomery
vs
Chuba Hubbard
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Evans
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Warren
David Montgomery
vs
D'Andre Swift
David Montgomery
vs
Parker Washington
David Montgomery
vs
Tee Higgins
David Montgomery
vs
Trey McBride
David Montgomery
vs
Malik Nabers
David Montgomery
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
vs
Christian McCaffrey
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Walker III
David Montgomery
vs
Bijan Robinson
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathan Taylor
David Montgomery
vs
James Cook III
David Montgomery
vs
Derrick Henry

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