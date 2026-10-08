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RotoBaller 2026-2027 Fantasy Basketball Points Leagues Rankings and Targets

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Jalen Williams - NBA DFS Lineup Picks, Fantasy Basketball

Our RotoBaller Staff's top 150 fantasy Basketball rankings (points) for upcoming drafts. See which NBA players, Zach Reifschneider is targeting this season for points leagues.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Basketball Points Rankings: Top 150
Points League Targets
Late-Round Points League Targets
More Fantasy Basketball Analysis

With the 2026-2027 NBA season creeping right around the corner, it's a good time for point league managers to scope out their primary draft targets.

Points leagues are an entirely different animal, with many players who have different values than they do in category or roto leagues.

In this article, you’ll find our Top 150 Fantasy Basketball Rankings for points leagues, compiled by our RotoBaller NBA staff. I’ve gone ahead and also highlighted a few players I'm drafting in my leagues, and who could have a big year ahead of them.

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Fantasy Basketball Points Rankings: Top 150

Here are our top 150 players for points leagues. You can also find these rankings on our NBA rankings page along with 9-CAT and dynasty rankings.

* These rankings are projected using the Yahoo! default scoring settings

Rank Name
1 Nikola Jokic
2 Victor Wembanyama
3 Luka Doncic
4 Giannis Antetokounmpo
5 Cade Cunningham
6 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
7 Jayson Tatum
8 Jalen Johnson
9 Cooper Flagg
10 Anthony Edwards
11 Scottie Barnes
12 Alperen Sengun
13 Kawhi Leonard
14 Josh Giddey
15 Anthony Davis
16 Joel Embiid
17 Paolo Banchero
18 LeBron James
19 Kyrie Irving
20 Jamal Murray
21 LaMelo Ball
22 Karl-Anthony Towns
23 Domantas Sabonis
24 Bam Adebayo
25 Tyrese Maxey
26 Kevin Durant
27 Jaylen Brown
28 Amen Thompson
29 Tyrese Haliburton
30 Trae Young
31 Jalen Brunson
32 Austin Reaves
33 Donovan Mitchell
34 Evan Mobley
35 Stephen Curry
36 Jalen Duren
37 Devin Booker
38 Deni Avdija
39 Brandon Ingram
40 Dejounte Murray
41 Jalen Williams
42 Matas Buzelis
43 Pascal Siakam
44 Darius Garland
45 Lauri Markkanen
46 James Harden
47 Damian Lillard
48 Chet Holmgren
49 Stephon Castle
50 Julius Randle
51 Dyson Daniels
52 Brandon Miller
53 Ivica Zubac
54 Jaren Jackson Jr.
55 Paul George
56 Keyonte George
57 Donovan Clingan
58 Trey Murphy III
59 Walker Kessler
60 Rudy Gobert
61 Zach Edey
62 Franz Wagner
63 Michael Porter Jr.
64 Ja Morant
65 Coby White
66 Cameron Boozer
67 Derrick White
68 Kristaps Porzingis
69 Naz Reid
70 Ryan Rollins
71 Zion Williamson
72 Ausar Thompson
73 Kel'el Ware
74 Jarrett Allen
75 Tyler Herro
76 Kon Knueppel
77 Jusuf Nurkic
78 Nickeil Alexander-Walker
79 Norman Powell
80 CJ McCollum
81 Alexandre Sarr
82 De'Aaron Fox
83 Jalen Green
84 Onyeka Okongwu
85 Caleb Wilson
86 Desmond Bane
87 Isaiah Hartenstein
88 Nic Claxton
89 Dylan Harper
90 Immanuel Quickley
91 Derik Queen
92 Jaden McDaniels
93 RJ Barrett
94 Cedric Coward
95 VJ Edgecombe
96 Jimmy Butler III
97 Jabari Smith Jr.
98 Collin Murray-Boyles
99 Keegan Murray
100 Jalen Suggs
101 Zach LaVine
102 OG Anunoby
103 Peyton Watson
104 Ty Jerome
105 Brandin Podziemski
106 Jakob Poeltl
107 Neemias Queta
108 Miles Bridges
109 Mitchell Robinson
110 Darryn Peterson
111 Aaron Gordon
112 Payton Pritchard
113 Day'Ron Sharpe
114 Jeremiah Fears
115 Josh Hart
116 Jonathan Kuminga
117 DeMar DeRozan
118 Andrew Wiggins
119 P.J. Washington Jr.
120 Ayo Dosunmu
121 Fred VanVleet
122 Tobias Harris
123 Jerami Grant
124 John Collins
125 Paul Reed
126 Darius Acuff Jr.
127 Scoot Henderson
128 Myles Turner
129 Nikola Vucevic
130 Andrew Nembhard
131 Jaime Jaquez Jr.
132 Jrue Holiday
133 Kevin Porter Jr.
134 Mikal Bridges
135 Egor Demin
136 AJ Dybantsa
137 Ajay Mitchell
138 Toumani Camara
139 Draymond Green
140 Morez Johnson Jr.
141 Cameron Johnson
142 Mark Williams
143 Anthony Black
144 De'Andre Hunter
145 Sandro Mamukelashvili
146 Reed Sheppard
147 Yaxel Lendeborg
148 Grayson Allen
149 Cason Wallace
150 Moussa Diabate

Points League Targets

Jamal Murray, G - Denver Nuggets

Points League Rank - 20

Last season, Jamal Murray was among the healthiest players for the Denver Nuggets and earned his first All-Star and All-NBA nods. He's been a consistently strong higher-end target in points leagues for quite some time, and I'm happy to continue drafting him. With the Nuggets struggling to retain talent this offseason and some concerns after losing Peyton Watson, Murray will once again be tasked with keeping things rolling with Nikola Jokic.

Jalen Williams, F - Oklahoma City Thunder

Points League Rank - 41

I've been a longtime fan of Jalen Williams, and as someone who plays a lot of dynasty fantasy basketball, Williams has been a big-time buy for me this offseason. Why? I think he's going to have a bounce-back campaign this year. Last season, Williams regressed to 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.3 blocks after only playing 33 games.

It's a far cry from the play we saw in 2024-2025 in his third NBA season, where he received All-Star, All-NBA, and All-Defense nods. I hope that JDub will be far enough removed from his nagging wrist and hamstring issues and return to form that could well outplay his rank at 41st overall.

Darius Garland, G - Los Angeles Clippers

Points League Rank - 44

Selecting Darius Garland in my leagues has consistently been one of the easiest clicks of my entire fantasy draft season. Going back to last season's trade that sent Garland to the Los Angeles Clippers and James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Garland looked sharp and healthy, like the same guy we saw get two All-Star selections. This season will be interesting to see play out for multiple reasons.

For one thing, in this post-Kawhi Leonard era, the Clippers not only are entering into a soft rebuild without picks, but they're also in a brave new world where tanking doesn't matter due to the NBA taking away their first-round picks and new anti-tanking regulations.

Translation: They're going to have to be competitive, and there's no incentive not to play some players. It's also been reported that Brandon Ingram will miss a good bit of time after discovering a partial tear in his Achilles this offseason. Without many other high-caliber options to lean on, Garland's scoring will be relied on heavily, especially in the first half of the season when fantasy wins count.

Brandon Miller, F - Charlotte Hornets

Points League Rank - 52

My targets for this article include a lot of players on my personal Most Improved ballot. We'll start first with one popular player mocked to potentially win: Brandon Miller. This is a big year for Miller to step up with the absence of LaMelo Ball, and with him and Kon Knueppel leading the show, I could easily see Miller continuing to increase his scoring output. Should Miller stay healthy this year, I'm expecting big things from him.

Paul George, F - Boston Celtics

Points League Rank - 55

George is the first of the two Celtics on my list for this year. Despite nearing the end of his prime, George is expected to soak up some key usage with him and Jaylen Brown trading places. That's also not to mention that, despite just playing 37 games, George was an immensely valuable per-game player. Jayson Tatum is going to need his help this year, and I'm hopeful George will rise to the occasion in the hopes of returning to being a 20-point-per-game player again.

Walker Kessler, C - Los Angeles Lakers

Points League Rank - 59

Luka Doncic has a new big man to work with: Walker Kessler. Kessler was signed and traded this offseason, leaving Utah for a big payday in Los Angeles. Kessler figures to take up a big role this year behind Doncic and Austin Reaves, and with that caliber of playmakers in the starting backcourt, Kessler's looking at a very strong campaign in 2026-2027. Expect a lot of double-doubles and a lot of blocks.

Zach Edey, C - Memphis Grizzlies

Points League Rank - 61

Last season, Zach Edey didn't get to show us much after playing just 11 games in his second season, and there is valid concern about how much he can stay on the floor at his size and with possible durability concerns. However, there's no denying that Edey is a beast on the floor and, much like Walker Kessler, is a double-double and shot-blocking machine. A healthy Edey and a new-look Grizzlies squad with an intriguing offense featuring rookie Cameron Boozer could make for a big breakout year for Edey.

Onyeka Okongwu, C - Atlanta Hawks
Points League Rank - 84

Onyeka Okongwu has continued to get better and better every year, and there's no telling how much further he could have to go. Last year, Okongwu delivered with 15.2 points, 1.9 made 3s, 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. At cost, I think Okongwu could easily outplay his 84th ranking here with even just marginal increases. With just Jock Landale and rookie Zuby Ejiofor to compete for backup minutes, I expect another year of Okongwu cooking.

 

Late-Round Points League Targets

Collin Murray-Boyles, F - Toronto Raptors
Points League Rank - 98

Collin Murray-Boyles was very impressive on both ends of the floor as a rookie, drawing plenty of praise from Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic. With a very fantasy-friendly style of basketball, he's drawn plenty of fans from all circles of the fantasy basketball world. While Kawhi Leonard coming to Toronto and a healthy Jakob Poeltl does mean Murray-Boyles may see smaller minutes early on this season, Rajakovic is known for his creativity with his rotations and has already said he plans to keep Murray-Boyles heavily involved. Plus, with Poeltl's ongoing back issues, the path to heavy minutes is there to make for a possible league winner if things break right.

Ty Jerome, G - Memphis Grizzlies
Points League Rank - 104

Ty Jerome could be one of this year's sleeping giants. Despite a small sample size last year of just 15 games, Jerome was absolutely electric, posting a staggering 19.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game... in just 22.6 minutes. Again, that's not a very big sample size of games from which to draw conclusions, especially at the end of the season, but there's no denying there's a lot here to like. With the likelihood of Jerome being a starting point guard on opening night with players like Cameron Boozer and Zach Edey to play with, he could be huge this year.

Payton Pritchard, G - Boston Celtics

Points League Rank - 112

Payton Pritchard is one of the more interesting potential breakout picks I've seen mentioned. It's been reported that the Celtics are betting on Pritchard making a Jalen Brunson-type leap this season. While it might be difficult to see him rise to the outlier level like that of Brunson, a leap nonetheless feels pretty plausible.

With Jaylen Brown off to Philadelphia and 36-year-old Paul George replacing him, Pritchard figures to pick up some of that extra work. There's a good chance we could see Pritchard flirt with 20 points per game for the first time while knocking down over 600 three-pointers this year. At 112, I like what he's capable of and think you could justify going higher than that.

Day'Ron Sharpe, C - Brooklyn Nets
Points League Rank - 113

For years, Day'Ron Sharpe has been someone I've had eyes on to step up for Brooklyn. It's taken some time, but with Nic Claxton shipped off to Chicago and a new contract in hand, Sharpe is ready to take up a full-time starting job. For a starting center with the potential to do a lot on a rebuilder like the Nets, he's a definite target for me.

Through 21 starts in his NBA career, Sharpe has averaged 11.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1 block. Averaging something close to that this year would be solid value as we get lower down the board.

Ajay Mitchell, G - Oklahoma City Thunder
Points League Rank - 137

One of the big conversations around Oklahoma City this offseason is how they respond to losing in the Western Conference Finals and failing to repeat as Finals contenders. The Thunder are rife with talent, especially at the guard position, and that means one of Cason Wallace or Ajay Mitchell will not be starting.

Be that as it may, Mitchell is a player that brings a lot to the Thunder with his ability to score from all levels off the bench. Mitchell represents the dribble-pass-shoot mentality the Thunder have built around. Mitchell is one of my top picks for 6th Man of the Year this season, and I believe his bench scoring is going to be an absolute must for the Thunder's success this year.

Yaxel Lendeborg, F - Golden State Warriors
Points League Rank - 147

Normally, I try to be very careful in drafting rookies in redraft leagues. However, among a loaded draft class like this, there are few players that have a pathway quite like Yaxel Lendeborg. Lendeborg is among the most pro-ready players in his draft class and has an impressive array of skills as a do-it-all glue guy, similar to that of Josh Hart.

There are a lot of questions about the Warriors right now, including Jimmy Butler following his ACL tear, Kristaps Porzingis' health, and the concerns around the frontcourt outside of Draymond Green. There's a good chance we see a lot of Yaxel this year at both the 4 and 5, depending on how healthy this team can be.

 

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