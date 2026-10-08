October 8, 2026

Our RotoBaller Staff's top 150 fantasy Basketball rankings (points) for upcoming drafts. See which NBA players, Zach Reifschneider is targeting this season for points leagues.

With the 2026-2027 NBA season creeping right around the corner, it's a good time for point league managers to scope out their primary draft targets.

Points leagues are an entirely different animal, with many players who have different values than they do in category or roto leagues.

In this article, you’ll find our Top 150 Fantasy Basketball Rankings for points leagues, compiled by our RotoBaller NBA staff. I’ve gone ahead and also highlighted a few players I'm drafting in my leagues, and who could have a big year ahead of them.

Fantasy Basketball Points Rankings: Top 150

Here are our top 150 players for points leagues. You can also find these rankings on our NBA rankings page along with 9-CAT and dynasty rankings.

* These rankings are projected using the Yahoo! default scoring settings

Points League Targets Jamal Murray, G - Denver Nuggets Points League Rank - 20 Last season, Jamal Murray was among the healthiest players for the Denver Nuggets and earned his first All-Star and All-NBA nods. He's been a consistently strong higher-end target in points leagues for quite some time, and I'm happy to continue drafting him. With the Nuggets struggling to retain talent this offseason and some concerns after losing Peyton Watson, Murray will once again be tasked with keeping things rolling with Nikola Jokic.

Jalen Williams, F - Oklahoma City Thunder

Points League Rank - 41

I've been a longtime fan of Jalen Williams, and as someone who plays a lot of dynasty fantasy basketball, Williams has been a big-time buy for me this offseason. Why? I think he's going to have a bounce-back campaign this year. Last season, Williams regressed to 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.3 blocks after only playing 33 games.

Jalen Williams attacks the rim for his first bucket of the night. He’s looking like his old self so far in his first game of the Thunder preseason https://t.co/yfWOXr5wNU — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) October 8, 2026

It's a far cry from the play we saw in 2024-2025 in his third NBA season, where he received All-Star, All-NBA, and All-Defense nods. I hope that JDub will be far enough removed from his nagging wrist and hamstring issues and return to form that could well outplay his rank at 41st overall.

Darius Garland, G - Los Angeles Clippers

Points League Rank - 44

Selecting Darius Garland in my leagues has consistently been one of the easiest clicks of my entire fantasy draft season. Going back to last season's trade that sent Garland to the Los Angeles Clippers and James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Garland looked sharp and healthy, like the same guy we saw get two All-Star selections. This season will be interesting to see play out for multiple reasons.

DG and IJAX combine for the alley-oop! 🤝 https://t.co/ldujCiSv80 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) October 4, 2026

For one thing, in this post-Kawhi Leonard era, the Clippers not only are entering into a soft rebuild without picks, but they're also in a brave new world where tanking doesn't matter due to the NBA taking away their first-round picks and new anti-tanking regulations.

Translation: They're going to have to be competitive, and there's no incentive not to play some players. It's also been reported that Brandon Ingram will miss a good bit of time after discovering a partial tear in his Achilles this offseason. Without many other high-caliber options to lean on, Garland's scoring will be relied on heavily, especially in the first half of the season when fantasy wins count.

Brandon Miller, F - Charlotte Hornets

Points League Rank - 52

My targets for this article include a lot of players on my personal Most Improved ballot. We'll start first with one popular player mocked to potentially win: Brandon Miller. This is a big year for Miller to step up with the absence of LaMelo Ball, and with him and Kon Knueppel leading the show, I could easily see Miller continuing to increase his scoring output. Should Miller stay healthy this year, I'm expecting big things from him.

Paul George, F - Boston Celtics

Points League Rank - 55

George is the first of the two Celtics on my list for this year. Despite nearing the end of his prime, George is expected to soak up some key usage with him and Jaylen Brown trading places. That's also not to mention that, despite just playing 37 games, George was an immensely valuable per-game player. Jayson Tatum is going to need his help this year, and I'm hopeful George will rise to the occasion in the hopes of returning to being a 20-point-per-game player again.

Walker Kessler, C - Los Angeles Lakers

Points League Rank - 59

Luka Doncic has a new big man to work with: Walker Kessler. Kessler was signed and traded this offseason, leaving Utah for a big payday in Los Angeles. Kessler figures to take up a big role this year behind Doncic and Austin Reaves, and with that caliber of playmakers in the starting backcourt, Kessler's looking at a very strong campaign in 2026-2027. Expect a lot of double-doubles and a lot of blocks.

Zach Edey, C - Memphis Grizzlies

Points League Rank - 61

Last season, Zach Edey didn't get to show us much after playing just 11 games in his second season, and there is valid concern about how much he can stay on the floor at his size and with possible durability concerns. However, there's no denying that Edey is a beast on the floor and, much like Walker Kessler, is a double-double and shot-blocking machine. A healthy Edey and a new-look Grizzlies squad with an intriguing offense featuring rookie Cameron Boozer could make for a big breakout year for Edey.

Onyeka Okongwu, C - Atlanta Hawks

Points League Rank - 84

Onyeka Okongwu has continued to get better and better every year, and there's no telling how much further he could have to go. Last year, Okongwu delivered with 15.2 points, 1.9 made 3s, 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. At cost, I think Okongwu could easily outplay his 84th ranking here with even just marginal increases. With just Jock Landale and rookie Zuby Ejiofor to compete for backup minutes, I expect another year of Okongwu cooking.

Late-Round Points League Targets

Collin Murray-Boyles, F - Toronto Raptors

Points League Rank - 98

Collin Murray-Boyles was very impressive on both ends of the floor as a rookie, drawing plenty of praise from Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic. With a very fantasy-friendly style of basketball, he's drawn plenty of fans from all circles of the fantasy basketball world. While Kawhi Leonard coming to Toronto and a healthy Jakob Poeltl does mean Murray-Boyles may see smaller minutes early on this season, Rajakovic is known for his creativity with his rotations and has already said he plans to keep Murray-Boyles heavily involved. Plus, with Poeltl's ongoing back issues, the path to heavy minutes is there to make for a possible league winner if things break right.

Ty Jerome, G - Memphis Grizzlies

Points League Rank - 104

Ty Jerome could be one of this year's sleeping giants. Despite a small sample size last year of just 15 games, Jerome was absolutely electric, posting a staggering 19.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game... in just 22.6 minutes. Again, that's not a very big sample size of games from which to draw conclusions, especially at the end of the season, but there's no denying there's a lot here to like. With the likelihood of Jerome being a starting point guard on opening night with players like Cameron Boozer and Zach Edey to play with, he could be huge this year.

Payton Pritchard, G - Boston Celtics Points League Rank - 112 Payton Pritchard is one of the more interesting potential breakout picks I've seen mentioned. It's been reported that the Celtics are betting on Pritchard making a Jalen Brunson-type leap this season. While it might be difficult to see him rise to the outlier level like that of Brunson, a leap nonetheless feels pretty plausible. With Jaylen Brown off to Philadelphia and 36-year-old Paul George replacing him, Pritchard figures to pick up some of that extra work. There's a good chance we could see Pritchard flirt with 20 points per game for the first time while knocking down over 600 three-pointers this year. At 112, I like what he's capable of and think you could justify going higher than that. Day'Ron Sharpe, C - Brooklyn Nets

Points League Rank - 113 For years, Day'Ron Sharpe has been someone I've had eyes on to step up for Brooklyn. It's taken some time, but with Nic Claxton shipped off to Chicago and a new contract in hand, Sharpe is ready to take up a full-time starting job. For a starting center with the potential to do a lot on a rebuilder like the Nets, he's a definite target for me. Day'Ron Sharpe had his foot on the line but encouraging to see him confidently space the floor like this so early in preseason game one. https://t.co/qptgFEB5Js — Collin Helwig (@collinhelwig) October 6, 2026 Through 21 starts in his NBA career, Sharpe has averaged 11.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1 block. Averaging something close to that this year would be solid value as we get lower down the board.

Ajay Mitchell, G - Oklahoma City Thunder

Points League Rank - 137

One of the big conversations around Oklahoma City this offseason is how they respond to losing in the Western Conference Finals and failing to repeat as Finals contenders. The Thunder are rife with talent, especially at the guard position, and that means one of Cason Wallace or Ajay Mitchell will not be starting. Be that as it may, Mitchell is a player that brings a lot to the Thunder with his ability to score from all levels off the bench. Mitchell represents the dribble-pass-shoot mentality the Thunder have built around. Mitchell is one of my top picks for 6th Man of the Year this season, and I believe his bench scoring is going to be an absolute must for the Thunder's success this year.

Yaxel Lendeborg, F - Golden State Warriors

Points League Rank - 147

Normally, I try to be very careful in drafting rookies in redraft leagues. However, among a loaded draft class like this, there are few players that have a pathway quite like Yaxel Lendeborg. Lendeborg is among the most pro-ready players in his draft class and has an impressive array of skills as a do-it-all glue guy, similar to that of Josh Hart.

Yaxel Lendeborg tonight: 17 PTS | 7-11 FG | 9 REB https://t.co/cYmLIQYWTK — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 7, 2026

There are a lot of questions about the Warriors right now, including Jimmy Butler following his ACL tear, Kristaps Porzingis' health, and the concerns around the frontcourt outside of Draymond Green. There's a good chance we see a lot of Yaxel this year at both the 4 and 5, depending on how healthy this team can be.

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