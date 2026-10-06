October 6, 2026

Thunder Dan Palyo's fantasy basketball punting guide, punting strategies, and top sleepers for 2026-2027. He gives you his favorite targets if you decide to punt specific categories in head-to-head leagues.

If you're not punting in Head-to-Head leagues, are you even trying? Punting categories is all the rage, and when you boil it down to the idea that you just need to win five out of nine categories when it comes time for the fantasy playoffs, it makes a lot of sense and can be a winning strategy

Playing to your team's strengths is certainly never a bad idea, but I also like to advise caution when it comes to punting, too. With each category you punt away, you need to be that much more solid in the categories you're targeting. I tend not to go into drafts with a specific punt build in mind and then make the decision during the draft, or after, if I am going to lean into a punt strategy.

In this article, I want to discuss all things involving punting categories and provide my targets for some of the more popular punt builds. All player ADP is from Yahoo and current as of October 5. By the way, you can check my 9-CAT ranks here, which I have been updating daily and will continue to tweak in the coming weeks. Now, let's talk punts!

Punting Strategy

I did a rather large data dive this offseason that was focused on locating which of the standard nine categories correlated the best (and worst) with each other. These are the results, which I'll be using and discussing in several preseason pieces over the next few weeks.

I compiled data from over 400 NBA players who played at least 10 minutes per game last season in order to complete my data set.

Positive numbers suggest a positive correlation, meaning as one statistic goes up, so does the other. Negative numbers suggest an inverse relationship where one statistic increases when the other decreases.

Since turnovers are actually bad, I did not highlight them (in yellow) among the highest positive correlation rates. The closer the correlational coefficient is to 1.0, the stronger the relationship.

And if you're interested in which players are the strongest in categories that are negatively correlated, well, just wait! I have something in the works for you!

We see some pretty obvious matches among the top correlations. Players who score the ball a lot also tend to have high assist rates. If the ball is in their hands a lot of one offense, then it makes sense that they are both scoring and assisting at high rates.

Our best rebounders are also usually our best shot-blockers and are traditionally big (and tall) men. While scoring is also highly correlated with three-point shooting, which makes sense because, well, you do get an extra point every time you make a shot from behind the arc. The 20-point scorer who doesn't shoot threes is a bit of a dying breed (DeMar DeRozan and Jimmy Butler III are basically relics in the modern NBA).

I'm going to review my top targets at each stage in the draft for what I feel are the six most viable punt builds. Omitted from this list are steals, rebounds, and turnovers. If you want to punt turnovers, just go play 8-CAT!

Punt Free Throw Percentage Builds

The Early Round Foundation: Giannis Antetokounmpo (7)

This is the ultimate punt build. There are a lot of players who see a dramatic increase in 8-CAT value when you drop their FT% out of the equation, with Giannis being the biggest. No player gets a bigger boost from dropping a category than he does, and his negative impact on FT% is so significant that it pretty much forces your hand.

So you may as well lean into it, embrace it, and draft the rest of the way accordingly. There are plenty of targets in each part of the draft, but snagging another elite big man in rounds two or three from the group below would be a logical move.

Others who benefit: Evan Mobley, Alperen Sengun, Walker Kessler, Donovan Clingan

Mid-Round Targets:

Siakam is being drafted a bit too high for me with Haliburton back, but Allen and Gobert (along with a lot of other traditional big men) are great fits for this build.

Bickerstaff on Ausar Thompson earning more playing time this season: “Yeah, I mean that’s the expectation. Because we ask him to do so much, how we manage those minutes might look different. … I definitely see his minutes going above 26.” https://t.co/A4GiLubCZk — Hunter Patterson (@HunterPatterson) October 1, 2026

Thompson is the guy you should reach for here, as he's going to be coveted by other teams who may be utilizing this strategy and getting plenty of preseason buzz, as it's been rumored that he'll play more minutes this season.

Late Round Targets:

Nurkic is the starting center in Utah, and Hartenstein in OKC. Both guys have different strengths in other categories, but get a bump when we dump their FT%. Mitch-Rob is likely to back up Queta in Boston, but can rack up enough boards and blocks in 20 minutes a night to warrant consideration in standard leagues, especially when we ignore his horrendous free-throw shooting (which can be a real issue if teams utilize the hack-a-Shaq defensive strategy against him).

Punt Field Goal Percentage Builds

The Early Round Foundation: LaMelo Ball (26)

Ball is a great target in round two as he jumps from 44th in 9-cat to 18th in a punt-FG% build. I prefer him to Trae Young as the core piece here, but you'll have to snag him a big earlier, too. I like Ball in Minnesota this year, and I think he'll probably see his minutes tick back up towards 30 a night - just stay healthy, kid!

If you're punting FG%, then you're going to be leaning into a guard-heavy build and will likely want to focus heavily on points, assists, steals, and threes.

Others who benefit: Cade Cunningham, James Harden, Trae Young, Devin Booker

Mid-Round Targets:

Miller is the biggest beneficiary from Ball leaving Charlotte, and his FG% may suffer a bit more this year as he takes on a larger share of the scoring burden.

Keyonte George's FG% wasn't terrible last year as he finished at 45.6%, and he could end up taking fewer shots per game this year with a better supporting cast around him in Utah. His FT% was a huge boon to managers at 89.2% on seven attempts per game, and he'll still be a solid asset in assists even with Darryn Peterson playing alongside him.

Paul George's efficiency has suffered later in his career as he's more dependent on the three-pointer, but he was inside the top-30 last season in punt-FG% build as he can still rack up steals and threes in bunches.

Late Round Targets:

Jalen Suggs is the real price here, but his ADP is suppressed as a result of his constant health issues. He's a dog on defense and a steals machine, while also being a capable three-point shooter and decent assist guy.

Jalen Green is a volume scorer who doesn't interest me all that much, but guys with 30% usage rates or higher just simply aren't on the board this late in the draft. If you drop his poor shooting, his value certainly increases quite a bit.

Keegan Murray is definitely a sleeper of mine, and I am keen on the idea of taking him ahead of his ADP with the hope that he's healthy and the Kings end up sending Zach LaVine (and/or Domantas Sabonis) elsewhere in trades.

Punt Threes Builds

The Early Round Foundation: Amen Thompson (23)

Thompson is the clear choice to build around in the second round. He has a unique fantasy skill set in that he can chip in positively in FG%, while also being a big help in steals and assists. Guards who don't shoot threes (as I mentioned in the first section) are a dying breed, and it usually leads to a positive impact on their FG%.

If you can somehow pair SGA with Thompson with your first two picks (I think it's doable from the 3rd slot), you have a tremendous start in PTS, FG%, steals, and assists.

Others who benefit: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Scottie Barnes, Anthony Davis

Mid-Round Targets:

Dyson Daniels is a near must-draft in this build as he's the perfect fit for any punt-threes (or punt points) build, and his steals can help you lock down the category.

I like Zubac as a bounce-back candidate in Indiana this season, playing alongside Tyrese Haliburton. He's less risky than Zach Edey, whose foot and ankle injuries make me nervous. Guys like Jarrett Allen and Rudy Gobert pop here, too, as big men who just don't make (if any) threes.

Tyrese Haliburton with the no-look dime to Ivica Zubac 😈 https://t.co/BaYCV5OBew — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 4, 2026

Hey, it's Ausar Thompson again! If you're drafting one Thompson, you may as well try to collect 'em all. He's a perfect fit alongside his brother and Dyson Daniels in this build.

Late Round Targets:

Claxton is already hurt and is dropping down my board, but pretty much any big man who doesn't shoot threes available after 90 makes sense here, which is why Diabate and Gafford pop. Think Neemias Queta, Jakob Poeltl, Hartenstein, Mitch-Rob...you get it.

Punt Blocks Builds

The Early Round Foundation: Donovan Mitchell (13.5)

Mitchell was a first-round player last year, and even if you don't think he'll match those numbers, he still stands out as a super safe pick around the end of the first or beginning of the second round this season. His biggest weakness is blocks, which is also true of many of our other early-round point guards and shooting guards.

Others who benefit: Stephen Curry, Jamal Murray, LaMelo Ball, Jalen Brunson

Mid-Round Targets:

MPJ is a good fit on guard-heavy teams since he's a three-point assassin who can also stack up points and rebounds, but he's not a shot-blocker. Pritchard and Quickley are solid late-round targets for assists, while Powell is one of the cheapest 20-point scorers available that late in drafts.

Late Round Targets:

Nembhard won't average 7+ assists with Haliburton back, but he's a sneaky good FG% guard who should see his turnovers go down playing off the ball more often. Ty Jerome can do a little of everything (other than block shots) and put up gawdy per-minute stats last year in Memphis.

Bey and Marshall are both wings who can add points, boards, threes, and steals - but they both have some questions around their roles on rebuilding teams.

Punt Assists Builds

The Early Round Foundation: Chet Holmgren (29) OR Lauri Markkanen (37.5)

Assists are the rarest stat in the NBA, which is why high-assist players are all quite valuable in fantasy basketball. But if you don't want to deal with the turnovers and poor field goal percentage that usually come with drafting most high-assist guards, then consider leaning into a punt-assists build with some efficient big men who also shoot threes in the early rounds.

Chet has taken a lot of heat for his performance last postseason, but he's still a very valuable fantasy player in 9-CAT formats. If you aren't able to snag him in the early third round, then consider my guy Lauri Markkanen, who is primed to finally play a full season for the first time in half a decade in Utah.

Others who benefit: Anthony Davis, Walker Kessler

Mid-Round Targets:

Jalen Duren (36)

OG Anunoby (67.5)

Jarrett Allen (69)

Kel'el Ware (75)

Zach Edey (76)

Duren is an early-round target for the "big man who doesn't pass" prototype, with Allen and Edey as good backup options.

Kel'el Ware offers upside in blocks and threes along with an elite rebounding rate; he just needs minutes. He's a breakout candidate this year, especially if the Bucks can find someone to take Myles Turner off their hands.

"THE TIP IS GOOD! IT'S GOOD! IT'S GOOD..." OG ANUNOBY WINS IT FOR THE KNICKS. 3-1 SERIES LEAD IN THE NBA FINALS FOR NEW YORK. https://t.co/fp7kSMNUEN — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2026

OG Anunoby might be one of the most undervalued assets in 9-CAT, and I've been saying it for years. The world finally saw him ball out in the NBA Finals, but he'll still be underdrafted this year, despite finishing in the top-40 two years running. He doesn't get many assists, but can contribute quite literally everywhere else.

Late Round Targets:

Turner had a bad year, but still has a fantasy-friendly game and is cheaper than ever before. John Collins is the real sleeper here, as he gets a major upgrade going to Detroit to play alongside Cade Cunningham and can get blocks, threes, and boards in his sleep.

Hachimura looks poised to be the second option on offense in L.A. this year, so despite his lack of peripheral stats, he may put up enough points, boards, and threes to fit a punt-assists build quite nicely.

Punt Points Builds

The Early Round Foundation: Scottie Barnes (14.5)

Others who benefit: Jalen Johnson, Walker Kessler, Chet Holmgren, Donovan Clingan

This is the build that no one (other than maybe Adam King) wants to do! It requires you to be hyper-focused on a very specific group of players who derive most of their value from stats other than points, and it is pretty similar to the punt-threes build.

In fact, you're probably going to end up punting points AND threes if you go this route. Punting more than 1 or 2 categories can get dangerous, but building a unique roster with this super-punt can also create mismatches for your league opponents. It's not for the timid!

Note: Jalen Johnson is available right around the turn with Barnes, and if you pair the two of them together (or grab one of them with Cooper Flagg), you're in a great position to start assembling a punt points team.

Mid-Round Targets:

Dyson Daniels (64)

Ausar Thompson (85)

Rudy Gobert/Jarrett Allen

Day'Ron Sharpe (94.6)

If you ever want to see who to draft for this build, you should just check out my friend Adam King's mock drafts! They are a thing of beauty most times, and you'll see Dyson Daniel and Ausar Thompson in there 90% of the time.

Day'Ron Sharpe is a really interesting player this year as he's projected to start in Brooklyn at center. He's long been a very productive bench player and spot starter, so he's a pretty appealing target if we think he'll play anything over 25-26 minutes per game.

He's a very good rebounder and a sneaky good passer for a big man, but isn't likely to score the ball much as a low-usage player.

Late Round Targets:

Josh Hart does a little of everything and only scores when he has to. People hate him in fantasy basketball, but on a punt points team, he has plenty of value.

I love CMB's game and have already raved about him as a sleeper. I think he's going to play a ton, even if he does come off the bench, and I really don't trust Jakob Poeltl to stay healthy.

Wallace is a great piece here, too, as he is a defensive stalwart and steals specialist who should start for OKC at shooting guard.

And last but not least, "Small Ball Paul" Reed is slated to be Jalen Duren's primary backup at center this year. All we have ever wanted for Paul was, like, a consistent 18 minutes a night, and he does enough in blocks, steals, and boards to make him a solid end-of-the-bench option on teams that don't need scoring.

They tell me I have to stop now, as the article got really long. Don't worry...I'll have a lot more coming over the next 10 days or so! Good luck and happy punting!

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