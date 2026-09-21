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Every NFL Team's Greatest Quarterback of All Time - One Player from All 32 Teams

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Every NFL Team's Greatest Quarterback of All Time - One Player from All 32 Teams. Read RotoBaller's rankings for the greatest quarterback from all 32 NFL teams including Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and more.

In This Article hide
Arizona Cardinals - Jim Hart
Atlanta Falcons - Matt Ryan
Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson
Buffalo Bills - Jim Kelly
Carolina Panthers - Cam Newton
Chicago Bears - Sid Luckman
Cincinnati Bengals - Ken Anderson
Cleveland Browns - Otto Graham
Dallas Cowboys - Roger Staubach
Denver Broncos - John Elway
Detroit Lions - Matthew Stafford
Green Bay Packers - Aaron Rodgers
Houston Texans - Matt Schaub
Indianapolis Colts - Peyton Manning
Jacksonville Jaguars - Mark Brunell
Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes
Las Vegas Raiders - Ken Stabler
Los Angeles Chargers - Phillip Rivers
Los Angeles Rams - Kurt Warner
Miami Dolphins - Dan Marino
Minnesota Vikings - Fran Tarkenton
New England Patriots - Tom Brady
New Orleans Saints - Drew Brees
New York Giants - Eli Manning
New York Jets - Joe Namath
Philadelphia Eagles - Donovan McNabb
Pittsburgh Steelers - Terry Bradshaw
San Francisco 49ers - Joe Montana
Seattle Seahawks - Russell Wilson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tom Brady
Tennessee Titans - Warren Moon & Steve McNair (Tie)
Washington Commanders - Sammy Baugh
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The quarterback is the center of an NFL franchise. Even though there are 53 players on a roster, the quarterback is often given the most attention and can dictate the outcome of a game.

Below, we will name the greatest quarterbacks from each of the 32 NFL teams.

Where did we go wrong? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Arizona Cardinals - Jim Hart

Honorable Mention: Kurt Warner, Carson Palmer

The four-time Pro Bowler led the Cardinals for an eye-opening 18 seasons. While some star QBs such as Kurt Warner, Carson Palmer, and Jake Plummer might have shined brighter in shorter stints with the Cardinals, Hart's longevity and toughness made him a franchise icon for a generation of fans. He remains the Cardinals all-time leader in passing yards and TDs.

 

Atlanta Falcons - Matt Ryan

Honorable Mention: Michael Vick, Steve Bartkowski

Tons of highly-touted QB prospects don't work out, but selecting Matt Ryan with the third overall pick of the 2008 NFL Draft course corrected the Falcons from Michael Vick's dogfighting debacle and set Atlanta on a path to success for over a decade. Ryan spent 14 seasons with the Falcons and holds the franchise records for passing yards, passing touchdowns, attempts, completions, passer rating, and wins. In 2016 he was named the NFL MVP and led Atlanta to a Super Bowl appearance.

 

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson

Honorable Mention: Joe Flacco

Established in 1996, the Ravens are still a relatively new franchise. Their greatest QB debate is essentially a two-man race between Joe Flacco - who was named Super Bowl MVP while leading Baltimore to a victory over the San Francisco 49ers - and their current quarterback, Lamar Jackson. We'll give the nod to Jackson here, who has the potential to be an all-time great by the time his playing days are over.

 

Buffalo Bills - Jim Kelly

Honorable Mention: Josh Allen

While Josh Allen might eventually overcome Jim Kelly as the greatest Bills QB of all time, we're not ready to dethrone Kelly just yet. A five-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro, Kelly led the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the early 1990s.

While Buffalo could never get a Super Bowl win with Kelly at the helm, he's still a franchise icon who is one of just three Bills to have their jersey number retired by the organization. He still holds the franchise records for passing yards and TDs. The Bills compiled a 101-59 record in regular season games that Kelly started.

 

Carolina Panthers - Cam Newton

Honorable Mention: Jake Delhomme

While Cam Newton the person isn't everyone's cup of tea, Cam Newton the quarterback was a sight to behold during his prime with the Panthers. Newton put together perhaps the greatest individual season in franchise history in 2015 while winning the NFL MVP and leading Carolina to a Super Bowl appearance.

Injuries hampered Newton significantly during his final years as a Panther but he belongs in a category all by himself in Carolina lore, as he owns the franchise QB records in passing yards, TDs, and wins as a starter.

 

Chicago Bears - Sid Luckman

Honorable Mention: Jim McMahon, Jay Cutler

It speaks volumes to Chicago's long run of ineptitude at the QB position that we have to go back to the 1940s to find the best one in franchise history, Sid Luckman. An NFL Hall of Famer, Luckman led the Bears to four NFL championships between 1940 and 1946, while being named the league's MVP in 1943. No Bears quarterback since has come close to his record of sustained excellence.

 

Cincinnati Bengals - Ken Anderson

Honorable Mention: Boomer Esiason, Joe Burrow

While current Bengals QB Joe Burrow appears well on his way to earning the title of Cincy's G.O.A.T signal caller, we'll still give the benefit of the doubt to Bengals great Ken Anderson. The franchise's all-time leader in passing yards, Anderson led the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance in 1981, a campaign that led to him being named the NFL's MVP. He is a member of the Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor and is considered by many to be one of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's biggest snubs.

 

Cleveland Browns - Otto Graham

Honorable Mention: Bernie Kosar

Most football fans are very familiar with Cleveland's trials and tribulations at the QB position. The franchise has failed to find a consistent star signal caller since Bernie Kosar's run in the 1980's. For as good as Kosar was, he was no Otto Graham. The legendary Browns QB is considered one of the best to ever play the position.

Graham led the team to league championship games every year between 1946 and 1955, making 10 championship appearances, and winning seven of them. He's the only Cleveland Browns quarterback who is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

 

Dallas Cowboys - Roger Staubach

Honorable Mention: Troy Aikman, Tony Romo

This was one of the toughest decisions on our list, as the debate between Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman could really go either way. Aikman won three Super Bowls with the legendary Cowboys teams of the 1990s, while Staubach won two at the helm of Tom Landry's Dallas squads in the 1970s.

Ultimately, we're siding with Staubach here because he was an iconic figure for a generation of football fans. A Heisman Trophy winner who also served in the U.S. Navy, "Captain Comeback" inspired millions of Cowboys fans with his play on the field and his class off it.

 

Denver Broncos - John Elway

Honorable Mention: Peyton Manning

While some NFL franchises offer tough competition for the title of greatest QB of all time, there is no debate when it comes to the Denver Broncos. Though Peyton Manning had a wonderful career swan song while helping the team to a Super Bowl title, not even the great Manning comes close to John Elway's accomplishments in the Mile High City.

One of the NFL's all-time greats at the position, Elway boasted one of the strongest arms in the history of the game and threw for a mind-boggling 51,475 yards and 300 TDs during his Hall of Fame career in Denver. He led the Broncos to five Super Bowl appearances and ended his illustrious career in storybook fashion by winning back-to-back Super Bowls in his last two seasons.

 

Detroit Lions - Matthew Stafford

Honorable Mention: Jared Goff, Bobby Layne

Another no-brainer here, as Matthew Stafford stands head and shoulders above any other QB that's ever suited up for the long-suffering Lions. While Stafford wasn't able to get the Lions to a Super Bowl (he had to wait to be traded to the L.A. Rams for that), he holds practically every statistical passing record in franchise history. The number one overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft, Stafford lived up to the hype in both talent and toughness, often playing injured for some bad Lions squads while passing for over 4,000 yards in seven straight seasons for Detroit.

 

Green Bay Packers - Aaron Rodgers

Honorable Mention: Brett Favre, Bart Starr

Green Bay has been blessed with an almost unbelievable run of good fortune at the QB position. After a highly successful tenure of over a decade with Brett Favre, the Packers legend was succeeded under center by Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers would help lead the Pack to a Super Bowl victory in 2010. He was a four-time NFL MVP and is Green Bay's all-time leader in passing TDs and passer rating (Favre still holds the passing yards record).

The Rodgers vs. Favre debate will likely continue to rage on for decades among football fans.

 

Houston Texans - Matt Schaub

Honorable Mention: Deshaun Watson, David Carr

Established in 2002, the Texans are the NFL's youngest franchise. That lack of longevity shows when trying to pinpoint the team's greatest QB. Deshaun Watson appeared to be well on his way to becoming a Texans icon before his controversial off-the-field behavior prematurely ended his time with Houston.

With Watson out of consideration, we'll hand the title to Matt Schaub, a player who owns the majority of the franchise's passing records, as well as the most wins as a starting QB for the Texans. Schaub helped the franchise to its first-ever playoff appearance in 2011 while being named to two Pro Bowls during his time in Houston.

 

Indianapolis Colts - Peyton Manning

Honorable Mention: Johnny Unitas, Andrew Luck

With all due respect to the great Johnny Unitas, Manning's achievements with the Colts are undeniable. He won four MVP awards and was named to 11 Pro Bowls during his 13 years in Indy. The former number-one overall pick also led the franchise to a Super Bowl victory over the Chicago Bears in 2007. Manning dominates the team's record book, standing as the Colts' all-time leader in passing yards, TDs, completions, and many more statistical categories.

 

Jacksonville Jaguars - Mark Brunell

Honorable Mention: David Garrard, Byron Leftwich

While Jaguars fans hope that Trevor Lawrence will one day assume this mantle, the highly-touted prospect still hasn't caught Jacksonville legend Mark Brunell. Founded in 1995, the Jags can thank Brunnell for morphing them from a lightly considered expansion franchise into a legitimate contender.

With the lefty QB under center, Jacksonville made the NFL Playoffs four times in the team's first five seasons of existence with two appearances in the AFC Conference Championship game. Brunnell was selected to three Pro Bowls during his time with the Jaguars and still holds all of the franchise's most prominent passing records.

 

Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes

Honorable Mention: Len Dawson, Alex Smith, Trent Green

Since taking over the starting QB role from Alex Smith in 2018, Patrick Mahomes has been a force the likes of which the NFL has rarely seen. In his brief time at the helm, the 28-year-old has already led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl victories. Mahomes has won two NFL MVP trophies and will likely pass Kansas City great Len Dawson for the franchise records in passing yards and TDs next season.

 

Las Vegas Raiders - Ken Stabler

Honorable Mention: Derek Carr, Daryle Lamonica, Jim Plunkett

Derek Carr now dominates the Raiders' record books from a statistical perspective. However, it's tough to dismiss Ken Stabler, one of the most legendary Raiders of them all. "The Snake" helped to define the characteristics of the infamous "Raider Culture" with his toughness and ability to stay cool under pressure. Stabler was the NFL MVP in 1974 and led the Raiders to their first Super Bowl title in 1977, achievements that the statistically superior Carr never came close to during his tenure with the organization.

 

Los Angeles Chargers - Phillip Rivers

Honorable Mention: Dan Fouts

Most everyone can agree that the title for greatest QB in Chargers history is clearly a two-man race between Phillip Rivers and Dan Fouts. However, once the Rivers vs. Fouts debate gets started, things can get tricky. Fouts ushered in the modern passing attack while playing in the "Air Coryell" offense and he was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993.

Rivers has subsequently smashed all of Fouts' passing records (59,271 passing yards vs. 43,040; 397 TDs vs. 254) and won 126 games for the Chargers to Fouts' 88. With no Super Bowl victories as the tie-breaker, we're going with Rivers - who will soon join Fouts in the HOF - in this tight race.

 

Los Angeles Rams - Kurt Warner

Honorable Mention: Jim Everett, Norm Van Brocklin, Roman Gabriel, Matthew Stafford

The longevity might not be there, but Kurt Warner's peak with the Rams franchise is undeniable. The ringleader of "The Greatest Show on Turf", the unheralded Warner led the Rams to the first Super Bowl win in the organization's history while winning the NFL MVP award twice during his tenure with the team. Considered by many to be the NFL's greatest undrafted player, the Rams won 70% of the games he started.

 

Miami Dolphins - Dan Marino

Honorable Mention: Bob Griese

With all due respect to Hall of Famer Bob Griese, this one isn't close. Across his illustrious 17-year career with the Dolphins, Dan Marino shredded both Miami and NFL record books while reinventing the quarterback position. Marino was named the NFL's MVP in 1984 in what was perhaps the greatest passing season that had ever been seen at that time, as his 5,084 yards and 48 TDs set the new league standard and remain single-season Miami franchise records.

While he only made it to one Super Bowl - and lost - Marino led the Dolphins to the NFL Playoffs 10 times over his career. He still holds numerous team passing records by a wide margin.

 

Minnesota Vikings - Fran Tarkenton

Honorable Mention: Kirk Cousins, Daunte Culpepper, Tommy Kramer, Randall Cunningham

A Minnesota icon, Fran Tarkenton led the Vikings to three Super Bowl appearances while amassing a 91-73-6 record as a starter with the team, a mark that remains the most wins for a Minnesota quarterback by a wide margin. Tarkenton was a dual-threat QB who was ahead of his time, often scrambling to extend plays and move the chains. He also passed for over 33,000 yards and 239 TDs, both of which are the most in Vikings history.

 

New England Patriots - Tom Brady

Honorable Mention: Drew Bledsoe, Steve Grogan

In how many different ways is Tom Brady the greatest Patriots QB of all time? How much time do you have? Simply put, Brady set the standard for the QB position in the modern era with his record-breaking statistical output and leadership abilities.

The 119th pick of the 2000 NFL Draft spent 20 seasons with New England, winning six Super Bowls and three NFL MVP awards while passing for nearly 75,000 yards and 541 TDs. He's a slam dunk Hall of Famer and is considered by many to be not only the greatest quarterback of all time but the greatest overall player in the history of the NFL.

 

New Orleans Saints - Drew Brees

Honorable Mention: Archie Manning, Aaron Brooks

Another clear-cut choice here, as Drew Brees has over triple the passing yards and TDs of his next closest competitor (Archie Manning) in Saints history. In addition to the eye-popping stats and superlatives that include being named to 12 Pro Bowls during his time in New Orleans, Brees also led the Saints to the only Super Bowl appearance and title in franchise history in 2010. He's a surefire Pro Football Hall of Famer.

 

New York Giants - Eli Manning

Honorable Mention: Y.A. Tittle, Phil Simms, Charlie Conerly

The winningest QB in the history of the New York Giants, Eli Manning was a No. 1 pick that actually lived up to the hype and fulfilled the hope of Giants fans. Manning led the G-Men to a pair of Super Bowl victories and was named the Super Bowl MVP on both occasions.

He's the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards, TDs, and completion rate. Manning was also one of the NFL's most reliable quarterbacks during his tenure in the Big Apple. Playing his entire career in New York, he held an amazing streak of 210 consecutive regular season games started before then-Giants head coach Ben McAdoo benched him in favor of Geno Smith in 2017.

 

New York Jets - Joe Namath

Honorable Mention: Ken O'Brien, Vinny Testaverde, Chad Pennington

"Broadway Joe" remains the only quarterback in Jets history to lead the team to a Super Bowl. The win remains legendary thanks to his infamous "guarantee" of a win over the heavily favored Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III.

Though the era he played in and chronic knee issues limited Namath's career production, he was still the first QB in history to throw for over 4,000 yards in a season - keep in mind this was in 1967 - and he remains the Jets all-time leader in passing yards and TDs. Joe Willie's style and charisma made him a household name off the field and he's a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

 

Philadelphia Eagles - Donovan McNabb

Honorable Mention: Randall Cunningham, Ron Jaworski, Jalen Hurts

Playing QB in the City of Brotherly Love is no easy task. Only three quarterbacks in Eagles history have won more than 40 games as a starter with Donovan McNabb the leader by a wide margin over Randall Cunningham and Ron Jaworski with 93 regular season wins.

McNabb led the Eagles to the NFL Playoffs in nine of his 11 years with the organization and helped the franchise to its second-ever Super Bowl appearance in 2005. He went to five straight Pro Bowls between 2000 and 2005. McNabb remains Philly's all-time leader in passing yards and TDs.

 

Pittsburgh Steelers - Terry Bradshaw

Honorable Mention: Ben Roethlisberger

This was one of the toughest decisions of the article, as Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger are neck-and-neck for the honor of Pittsburgh's greatest QB. While Big Ben blows Bradshaw away statistically, "The Blonde Bomber" led the Steelers to four Super Bowl titles in the 1970s in what was one of the most dominant decades in NFL history.

Bradshaw passed for over 300 yards in two of those Super Bowl wins - something that simply didn't happen in that era of football - amassing a perfect 4-0 record in football's biggest game.

 

San Francisco 49ers - Joe Montana

Honorable Mention: Steve Young

With all due respect to Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young, Joe Montana occupies rare air in Niners lore and is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Montana and legendary head coach Bill Walsh both joined the Niners in 1979 and proceeded to turn the long-suffering franchise around.

The Notre Dame product won a Super Bowl in his third season with the Niners - after the team had totaled just 10 wins in the three prior seasons - and would eventually go on to lead San Fran to four Super Bowl titles during his tenure with the team. Montana won three Super Bowl MVPs and two regular-season NFL MVPs while amassing enough passing yards and TDs to still hold franchise records in each.

 

Seattle Seahawks - Russell Wilson

Honorable Mention: Matt Hasselbeck, Dave Krieg

While Russell Wilson has been a shell of himself since splitting from the Seahawks, let's not forget just how great Russ was during his time in Seattle. A third-round pick who wasn't supposed to have the size needed to play QB in the NFL, Wilson was named to his first of nine Pro Bowls as a rookie before leading the Seahawks to a Super Bowl title in his second season as a pro.

Across his 10 years in Seattle, Wilson accumulated a 104-53-1 record as a starter while setting franchise records in passing yards and TDs. During his prime, he was one of the most effective deep-ball passers in NFL history while also being effective enough on the ground to rank fifth in franchise history in rushing yards.

 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tom Brady

Honorable Mention: Brad Johnson, Doug Williams

It's difficult enough to be the greatest QB in the history of a franchise but Tom Brady managed to do it for two different organizations. He's the only QB to be named on this list twice, as he owns the G.O.A.T title for both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Bucs. Brady could've mailed it in after his New England playing days were over. Instead, he landed with the Bucs and led a franchise that hadn't been to the NFL Playoffs in a dozen years to a Super Bowl title in his first year with the team. Despite spending just three seasons in Tampa, Brady stands second on the team's all-time list in passing TDs and third in passing yards, while holding single-season franchise records in both.

 

Tennessee Titans - Warren Moon & Steve McNair (Tie)

Honorable Mention: George Blanda

We took great care in avoiding ties on this list, even in true toss-up situations like Staubach vs. Aikman and Favre vs. Rodgers. However, we are using our one "cop out" here due to the unique situation of all Houston Oilers franchise history and records transferring to the Tennessee Titans.

Ask most fans who the greatest QB in Titans history is and you'll likely get a quick response of Steve McNair, while asking the same question about the best Oilers signal caller will almost certainly elicit the answer of Warren Moon. So...we'll honor both of these legendary players here, as they each certainly deserve the recognition.

Moon was at the forefront of the modern game's evolution to pass-heavy offensive schemes while beautifully operating Houston's "Run and Shoot". He still stands as the franchise's all-time leading in passing yards and TDs in the Titans/Oilers shared record book.

Moon also broke racial barriers by becoming the first African American to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

McNair was selected by the then-Houston Oilers with the third overall pick of the 1995 NFL Draft out of HBCU Alcorn State. After a two-year apprenticeship behind Chris Chandler, McNair's first season as the team's full-time starter coincided with the franchise's first year spent as the Tennessee Titans. He quickly became an icon for the relocated franchise, leading the Titans to a Super Bowl appearance in the 1999 campaign.

McNair's leadership, toughness, and dual-threat skill set led to him being named the NFL's co-MVP of the 2003 season alongside Peyton Manning. Though he trails Moon in most of the franchise's shared passing records, he does lead almost all categories for any QB that's suited up in a Titans uniform.

 

Washington Commanders - Sammy Baugh

Honorable Mention: Joe Thiesmann, Sonny Jurgensen

Sammy Baugh is undoubtedly from a different era, which makes it even more impressive that he still stands as Washington's all-time leader in passing TDs (187) and third in passing yards (21,886) despite a career that spanned from 1937 through 1952. Baugh was a product of his time, and in addition to his phenomenal play at the quarterback position, he recorded 31 interceptions while playing defense and was one of the NFL's greatest punters.

Spending his entire career with Washington, he led the franchise to two championships and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1963.

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a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
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