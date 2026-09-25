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When Is Michael Pittman Jr. Coming Back - Week 3 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Michael Pittman Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is Michael Pittman Jr. coming back? Will Michael Pittman Jr. play again this season? Read about Michael Pittman Jr.'s return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Michael Pittman Jr. Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) played just one game for his new team before suffering a foot injury and being held out of Week 2.

Pittman had an excellent season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2025, especially before their starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, went down.

He could potentially be a high-upside player for fantasy football in 2026, but what's the latest on his foot injury? Let's dive into that and his fantasy football outlook for 2026!

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Michael Pittman Jr. Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Pittman actually returned to practice for Week 3 which is a great sign. On both Wednesday and Thursday, he participated in practice in a limited fashion. He's clearly working his way back well, but his status for Week 3 is still questionable right now.

We'll have to look to Friday's news to see if he upgrades to a full practice. If he does, he's very likely to play, though he could still have restrictions. If he logs another limited practice or gets downgraded to DNP, his chances are much slimmer.

Apparently, he's dealing with a flare-up of a plantar fascia inflammation issue. NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports that it's a very painful injury, and one that he's been dealing with for some time now, dating back to last season. Unfortunately, we could see it be a problem for him on and off for the rest of this season.

He's been durable throughout his career, so he shouldn't miss a ton of time considering the severity of the injury.

 

Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook

The Steelers offense simply doesn't look that good right now. That's bound to happen when your quarterback is 42 years old and clearly on the decline. The Steelers hired head coach Mike McCarthy to reunite him with his favorite quarterback for one last season, but it's not going swimmingly so far.

Rodgers is averaging just over 200 passing yards in his first two games, and has thrown one total touchdown and one interception. He also fumbled twice in Week 2, losing one of those fumbles. Pittsburgh's offensive line isn't playing well either, both as pass blockers and run blockers, and they don't have much of a run game.

Pittman is probably the best receiver on the roster, for what it's worth. The Steelers' WR1 is technically DK Metcalf, but he's still plagued by bad drops and an inability to make contested catches. He missed multiple opportunities for huge plays in the first two games, and has only gained 67 yards on his 19 targets.

Pittman could challenge for the highest target share for a receiver on this offense, but he needs to get healthy first. His injury being a flare-up of something pre-existing isn't great news. It may be something he's forced to manage for the rest of the season, which would hurt his upside.

A fully healthy Pittman would likely be on the field for around 90 percent of his team's offensive snaps per game, and gradually build more trust with Rodgers before becoming a weekly target hog.

Rodgers' frustrations with Metcalf aren't much of an issue with Pittman, who regularly makes strong catches even in tight coverage. He should be the highest-targeted player in this offense when healthy. That doesn't mean it will happen, of course, but we should chase that upside and buy him in fantasy football leagues.

 

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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Michael Pittman Jr., DK Metcalf. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Michael Pittman Jr., DK Metcalf:

Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Mack Hollins
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Keon Coleman
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Pat Bryant
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tre Harris
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jalen Nailor
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Zach Ertz
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Evan Engram
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Cooper Kupp
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Drake London
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Joshua Palmer
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jack Bech
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Calvin Ridley
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Roman Wilson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Ted Hurst
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Chris Bell
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Darnell Mooney
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jaylin Noel
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Isaiah Williams
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Xavier Legette
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jauan Jennings
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Skyy Moore
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jahan Dotson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
LaJohntay Wester
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tory Horton
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Troy Franklin
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Kyle Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Tony Pollard
DK Metcalf
vs
Tucker Kraft
DK Metcalf
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Michael Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Mark Andrews
DK Metcalf
vs
Adonai Mitchell
DK Metcalf
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DK Metcalf
vs
Romeo Doubs
DK Metcalf
vs
Ladd McConkey
DK Metcalf
vs
Juwan Johnson
DK Metcalf
vs
George Kittle
DK Metcalf
vs
Jordan Addison
DK Metcalf
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Tyler Warren
DK Metcalf
vs
Josh Downs
DK Metcalf
vs
Luther Burden III
DK Metcalf
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DK Metcalf
vs
Terry Mclaurin
DK Metcalf
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DK Metcalf
vs
Devaughn Vele
DK Metcalf
vs
Dalton Schultz
DK Metcalf
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
DK Metcalf
vs
Jadarian Price
DK Metcalf
vs
Stefon Diggs
DK Metcalf
vs
Jameson Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Brock Bowers
DK Metcalf
vs
Colston Loveland
DK Metcalf
vs
Jalen Coker
DK Metcalf
vs
Courtland Sutton
DK Metcalf
vs
Travis Kelce
DK Metcalf
vs
Blake Corum
DK Metcalf
vs
Rashee Rice
DK Metcalf
vs
J.K. Dobbins
DK Metcalf
vs
Sam Laporta
DK Metcalf
vs
Rashod Bateman
DK Metcalf
vs
Jeremiyah Love
DK Metcalf
vs
Terrance Ferguson
DK Metcalf
vs
Matthew Golden
DK Metcalf
vs
Khalil Shakir
DK Metcalf
vs
Dalton Kincaid
DK Metcalf
vs
Xavier Worthy
DK Metcalf
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
DK Metcalf
vs
Woody Marks
DK Metcalf
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DK Metcalf
vs
Carnell Tate
DK Metcalf
vs
DJ Moore
DK Metcalf
vs
Hunter Henry
DK Metcalf
vs
Cam Skattebo
DK Metcalf
vs
Quentin Johnston
DK Metcalf
vs
Malik Nabers
DK Metcalf
vs
Denzel Boston
DK Metcalf
vs
Tee Higgins
DK Metcalf
vs
Emanuel Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
D'Andre Swift
DK Metcalf
vs
Tre Tucker
DK Metcalf
vs
Mike Evans
DK Metcalf
vs
Malik Washington
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DK Metcalf
vs
KC Concepcion
DK Metcalf
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Rome Odunze
DK Metcalf
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
DK Metcalf
vs
Tyjae Spears
DK Metcalf
vs
Bucky Irving
DK Metcalf
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Omarion Hampton
DK Metcalf
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
David Montgomery
DK Metcalf
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Drake London
DK Metcalf
vs
Jakobi Meyers
DK Metcalf
vs
Davante Adams
DK Metcalf
vs
Kaleb Johnson
DK Metcalf
vs
George Pickens
DK Metcalf
vs
Kyle Monangai
DK Metcalf
vs
Christian Watson
DK Metcalf
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
DK Metcalf
vs
Garrett Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Kayshon Boutte
DK Metcalf
vs
Chuba Hubbard
DK Metcalf
vs
Jake Ferguson
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaylen Warren
DK Metcalf
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Parker Washington
DK Metcalf
vs
T.J. Hockenson
DK Metcalf
vs
Trey McBride
DK Metcalf
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
DK Metcalf
vs
Devonta Smith
DK Metcalf
vs
Isaiah Likely
DK Metcalf
vs
Kyren Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Makai Lemon
DK Metcalf
vs
De'Von Achane
DK Metcalf
vs
Kaelon Black
DK Metcalf
vs
Breece Hall
DK Metcalf
vs
Keenan Allen
DK Metcalf
vs
Javonte Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Pat Freiermuth
DK Metcalf
vs
Chase Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
Mack Hollins
DK Metcalf
vs
Saquon Barkley
DK Metcalf
vs
Rashid Shaheed
DK Metcalf
vs
Puka Nacua
DK Metcalf
vs
Emmett Johnson
DK Metcalf
vs
Zay Flowers
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DK Metcalf
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DK Metcalf
vs
Justin Jefferson
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Olave
DK Metcalf
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DK Metcalf
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
DK Metcalf
vs
Kalif Raymond
DK Metcalf
vs
Demario Douglas
DK Metcalf
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Keon Coleman
DK Metcalf
vs
Kendrick Bourne
DK Metcalf
vs
Pat Bryant
DK Metcalf
vs
Ryan Flournoy
DK Metcalf
vs
Tre Harris
DK Metcalf
vs
Caleb Douglas
DK Metcalf
vs
Jalen Nailor
DK Metcalf
vs
Malachi Fields
DK Metcalf
vs
Germie Bernard
DK Metcalf
vs
Cooper Kupp
DK Metcalf
vs
Tyquan Thornton
DK Metcalf
vs
Joshua Palmer
DK Metcalf
vs
Jack Bech
DK Metcalf
vs
Calvin Ridley
DK Metcalf
vs
Roman Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Ted Hurst
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Bell
DK Metcalf
vs
Antonio Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Jerry Jeudy
DK Metcalf
vs
Darnell Mooney
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaylin Noel
DK Metcalf
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
DK Metcalf
vs
Isaiah Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Laquon Treadwell
DK Metcalf
vs
Elic Ayomanor
DK Metcalf
vs
Xavier Legette
DK Metcalf
vs
Jalen McMillan
DK Metcalf
vs
Jauan Jennings
DK Metcalf
vs
Skyy Moore
DK Metcalf
vs
Jahan Dotson
DK Metcalf
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
DK Metcalf
vs
LaJohntay Wester
DK Metcalf
vs
Tory Horton
DK Metcalf
vs
Troy Franklin
DK Metcalf
vs
Kyle Williams

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a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
CFB

Koby Howard Out For Extended Period
CFB

Houston D/ST Has Elite Upside In Week 4
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Klay Thompson

Emerges as Front-Runner to Start for Miami
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
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