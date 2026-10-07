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Week 6 College Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

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Jamari Johnson - College Football News, CFB Fantasy Rankings, DFS Lineups

RotoBaller's Week 6 college fantasy football tight end rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these TE rankings for the top Power 4 players.

Tight end start-sit calls never get any easier in college fantasy football. If you don't have a clear must-start stud, you'll be playing the streaming game, and many options on the start-sit bubble have virtually no floor and a limited ceiling. Most are nearly 100% touchdown-dependent. That said, we're here to help you sort through it with our Week 6 college fantasy football tight end rankings for 2026.

Where do key tight ends such as Jelani Thurman, Preston Douglas, Kevin Roche Jr., Caleb Odom, Dorian Fleming, and more stand for Week 6? Navigate the table below to find out!

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 6 College Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Luke Reynolds VT TE
2 Jelani Thurman UNC TE
3 Patrick Overmyer HOU TE
4 Rocky Beers OU TE
5 Noah Bennee UTAH TE
6 Baron Naone WASH TE
7 Jeremiah Hasley DUKE TE
8 Daunte Bacheyie SYR TE
9 Kevin Roche Jr. GT TE
10 Caleb Odom MISS TE
11 Garrett Oakley KSU TE
12 Preston Douglas NCSU TE
13 Dorian Fleming MD TE
14 Jamari Johnson ORE TE
15 Benjamin Brahmer PSU TE
16 Lawson Luckie UGA TE
17 Decker DeGraaf WASH TE
18 Amir Jackson FLA TE
19 Luke Lindenmeyer NEB TE
20 DJ Vonnahme IOWA TE
21 Mason Mini CAL TE
22 Jaleel Skinner LOU TE
23 Nate Roberts OSU TE
24 Taimane Purcell CAL TE
25 Kaleb Edwards ALA TE
26 Willie Rodriguez UK TE
27 Kamrean Johnson WAKE TE
28 Maurice Brown II SC TE
29 Marshall Pritchett ALA TE
30 Tyler Powell ARIZ TE
31 Alex Honig NU TE
32 Caden Piening UCF TE
33 John Rogers UVA TE
34 Cooper Flanagan ND TE
35 Shamar Easter UNC TE
36 Dylan Wade UCF TE
37 Walker Lyons BYU TE
38 Mark Bowman USC TE
39 Dakota Twitty UVA TE
40 Henry Boyer UK TE

 

Week 6 College Fantasy Football Tight End News, Outlooks

Preston Douglas, TE, NC State

NC State tight end Preston Douglas is rising as a college football fantasy asset and is worth more adds before Week 6. He is up to 241 receiving yards and a touchdown across 19 catches in his five games played so far. Douglas is second on the team in receptions and receiving yards.

The tight end has at least two catches in each game and has four or more in three straight contests. He had 13 yards in his first game, but has gone for 46 or more in the four contests since. At a tougher fantasy position to find consistent production, Douglas is worth adding in more fantasy leagues, especially deeper ones. He will look to keep things rolling in Week 6 against Wake Forest.

Jelani Thurman, North Carolina

North Carolina tight end Jelani Thurman broke out against Notre Dame in Week 5. The 6'6 junior tight end caught five of his eight targets for 50 yards and two touchdowns against a tough Notre Dame defense. For the season, Thurman has a 24.7% target share and has turned those opportunities into 16 catches for 233 yards and three touchdowns. He is the TE13 this season despite already having two bye weeks. Thurman has virtually no competition at tight end, as he has played on 204 total snaps and the next-closest UNC tight end has played only 63 snaps.

UNC has a fantasy-friendly schedule down the stretch as they face Syracuse, Miami, UCONN, Louisville, and North Carolina State in five of the team's last six games. According to Yahoo, those teams all rank in the bottom half of college defenses against tight ends. Thurman could be a league winner in the playoffs with his schedule, and he should be a top pick everywhere.

Rocky Beers, Oklahoma

Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers comes out of the bye with 18 catches for 255 yards and two touchdowns through four games. His last appearance was an eight-catch, 84-yard, one-touchdown performance at Georgia, and he also posted six receptions for 94 yards at Michigan.

Two games with at least six catches already make him stand out at a position where waiver options get thin quickly. Beers sits second on Oklahoma in receiving yards, and RotoBaller lists him first among its Week 6 tight end pickups. The matchup with Texas is not friendly, but the Sooners' protection issues have kept the shorter passing game important, which fits Beers' role. At 36% rostered, he is a strong add for managers looking for steady involvement rather than chasing a touchdown-dependent tight end.

Jamari Johnson, Oregon

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson will look to pick up where he left off when the Ducks battle UCLA in Week 6. Johnson has appeared in just two games this season, but delivered big in each contest. He had 57 yards and a score across four receptions against Boise State, then went off for 119 yards over seven catches in the team's last matchup against USC.

Johnson dealt with an undisclosed injury between those two games, but is healthy now, especially coming off a bye week. UCLA has allowed 317 yards and 18.8 points per game this season, so the matchup is a tougher one for Johnson and the Ducks' offense. With how he's delivered when healthy this season, though, fantasy owners should confidently start Johnson in Week 6.

Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech tight end Luke Reynolds will look to continue delivering big in the team's Week 6 battle against California. The Golden Bears are allowing 360.8 yards per game, but just 173.4 of that is coming through the air. California has allowed 26.6 points per contest as well.

Reynolds is up to 373 yards and four touchdowns across 37 receptions over his five games played so far. He has 50 or more yards in all but one game and is coming off a 93-yard performance. Reynolds remains a solid fantasy starting option, even after not finding the end zone in two straight games. Hauling in five or more receptions in each contest is boosting his fantasy value and weekly performances.

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